|How Do You Deal With A Lazy Elder Brother Or Sister? by nNEOo(m): 4:56pm
Straight to the point
Is this attitude sense of entitlement or brute laziness
Here are my arguments
He eat and leave plates were he eats,the kitchen is just three walk away
He comes back from work and will not do any thing else
He takes water from the fridge finish drinking and drop it were he sat
He can't wash dirty plates, he once told me he rather throw it away n get another one
He don't exercise his body (thought he looks good)
He talks without life
He can't open Maggi without an hr slidding by...
Pls Deat God give me patients cos if you give me strength I myt kill m
|Re: How Do You Deal With A Lazy Elder Brother Or Sister? by dingbang(m): 5:00pm
I don't need to shout to the top of my voices cuz I will only be wasting my energy.. Its only when she goes to stay and her husband's house and exhibit such character there... By the time she is being handled properly, she will change for good..
Trust me I detest lazy girls .. Even though I love a girl, if she is lazy I don't mind calling of the rship or marriage
|Re: How Do You Deal With A Lazy Elder Brother Or Sister? by nNEOo(m): 5:06pm
Ding, as in am feed up bro...
Work is like an involuntary action to me, anything other than getting that work done is just a pisser
|Re: How Do You Deal With A Lazy Elder Brother Or Sister? by dingbang(m): 5:08pm
nNEOo:mehn u just have two options, find a reason to leave home for long or manage d situation..
|Re: How Do You Deal With A Lazy Elder Brother Or Sister? by nNEOo(m): 5:11pm
dingbang:
Like a very long Tym.....going back to abj ASAP....
Dude is a dick
|Re: How Do You Deal With A Lazy Elder Brother Or Sister? by dingbang(m): 5:13pm
nNEOo:
|Re: How Do You Deal With A Lazy Elder Brother Or Sister? by nNEOo(m): 5:14pm
dingbang:
Worse is you can't argue with him
|Re: How Do You Deal With A Lazy Elder Brother Or Sister? by yomi007k(m): 5:24pm
nNEOo:
Problem solved.
Every mallam with him kettle jare.
|Re: How Do You Deal With A Lazy Elder Brother Or Sister? by nNEOo(m): 5:28pm
Worried about him though
|Re: How Do You Deal With A Lazy Elder Brother Or Sister? by Richy4(m): 5:39pm
Maybe in the Kitchen, paste a sticker that says....Clean after yourself please...Stick a notice that reminds everyone to refill their bottle after use...That's how to do it flat mate style when I was in Uni those days...Just give it a go
|Re: How Do You Deal With A Lazy Elder Brother Or Sister? by nNEOo(m): 5:43pm
Richy4:
Nice tip but...not my house not with your room mate n not for a last child....thanks though
|Re: How Do You Deal With A Lazy Elder Brother Or Sister? by Richy4(m): 6:36pm
nNEOo:
maybe you can explain in simple term the situation of things so we can comprehend and understand...what has last child got to do with it.....Ok let me ask you
<<<Is he the one paying the bills in the house and expects that you do a little bit of the house chores or are you all living with your parents's house?
<<<<Are you contributing in anyways towards the up keep of the place like paying bills, rent etc.
<<<<<Are you even living with this said elder brother?
and do not reply in short hand please...I barely make a sense out of it
|Re: How Do You Deal With A Lazy Elder Brother Or Sister? by nNEOo(m): 6:45pm
Richy4:
1yes he pay d bill, I also own a house where I pay bills, I just came on a visit it not our family house
2 yes I contribute my own quota, as I can never be a liability
3yes I came to visit him, so yes a leaving with him
Am worried about his attitude even his fiancee he is getting married to did complain to me about it
|Re: How Do You Deal With A Lazy Elder Brother Or Sister? by beledinho(m): 8:11pm
|Re: How Do You Deal With A Lazy Elder Brother Or Sister? by Lukmann1: 8:11pm
I don't had any lazy older siblings so this is not for me.
|Re: How Do You Deal With A Lazy Elder Brother Or Sister? by Teempakguy(m): 8:12pm
There is no cure for laziness. it's simply a trait caused by flexible reference levels. you should just keep enduring because your bro is probably going to remain like that till he dies.
Alternatively, you can change his personality by exposing him to serious emotional trauma.(in other words, factory reset). however, this is risky because he might just decide to kill himself, Depending on his value system. if you're still up for it, just expose him and his unsavory acts to everyone he's ever loved and admired and let them make fun of him.
|Re: How Do You Deal With A Lazy Elder Brother Or Sister? by bercarray(m): 8:12pm
|Re: How Do You Deal With A Lazy Elder Brother Or Sister? by korel9: 8:13pm
I wish my elder brother was still alive, won't have minded him being lazy
|Re: How Do You Deal With A Lazy Elder Brother Or Sister? by snapscore: 8:13pm
How hectic is his work?When does he come back home?
Was he always like this? What have you done to try to change it?
|Re: How Do You Deal With A Lazy Elder Brother Or Sister? by GANDALF1(m): 8:14pm
Go back to your house and quit your petty talk.
|Re: How Do You Deal With A Lazy Elder Brother Or Sister? by Arewa12: 8:19pm
It depend on the lay down rules of the famly... Buh for me it just understanding...
|Re: How Do You Deal With A Lazy Elder Brother Or Sister? by kabawa: 8:21pm
What is this one saying mtceeeew
Will you go and Wash plate and stop complaining?
Children of now a days no wan get respect again ooo
Your bros send you message you dey use am open thread lazy pikin
|Re: How Do You Deal With A Lazy Elder Brother Or Sister? by ehissi(m): 8:21pm
