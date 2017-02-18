Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / How Do You Deal With A Lazy Elder Brother Or Sister? (1161 Views)

Ladies How Do You Deal With Menstrual Cramps? What actually Works For You / Help My Elder Sister Is About To Marry A Man That Bad Mouths Her In Her Absence. / How Do You Deal With Spouses That Have Different Opinion About Family And Life?

Is this attitude sense of entitlement or brute laziness

Here are my arguments



He eat and leave plates were he eats,the kitchen is just three walk away



He comes back from work and will not do any thing else



He takes water from the fridge finish drinking and drop it were he sat



He can't wash dirty plates, he once told me he rather throw it away n get another one



He don't exercise his body (thought he looks good)



He talks without life



He can't open Maggi without an hr slidding by...





Pls Deat God give me patients cos if you give me strength I myt kill m







I don't need to shout to the top of my voices cuz I will only be wasting my energy.. Its only when she goes to stay and her husband's house and exhibit such character there... By the time she is being handled properly, she will change for good..









Trust me I detest lazy girls .. Even though I love a girl, if she is lazy I don't mind calling of the rship or marriage





Ding, as in am feed up bro...



mehn u just have two options, find a reason to leave home for long or manage d situation..











Like a very long Tym.....going back to abj ASAP....



Like a very long Tym.....going back to abj ASAP....



Dude is a dick

Like a very long Tym.....going back to abj ASAP....



Dude is a dick

Problem solved.





Worried about him though

Maybe in the Kitchen, paste a sticker that says....Clean after yourself please...Stick a notice that reminds everyone to refill their bottle after use...That's how to do it flat mate style when I was in Uni those days...Just give it a go

Maybe in the Kitchen, paste a sticker that says....Clean after yourself please...Stick a notice that reminds everyone to refill their bottle after use...That's how to do it flat mate style when I was in Uni those days...Just give it a go









Nice tip but...not my house not with your room mate n not for a last child....thanks though



maybe you can explain in simple term the situation of things so we can comprehend and understand...what has last child got to do with it.....Ok let me ask you



<<<Is he the one paying the bills in the house and expects that you do a little bit of the house chores or are you all living with your parents's house?

<<<<Are you contributing in anyways towards the up keep of the place like paying bills, rent etc.

<<<<<Are you even living with this said elder brother?

and do not reply in short hand please...I barely make a sense out of it

maybe you can explain in simple term the situation of things so we can comprehend and understand...what has last child got to do with it.....Ok let me ask you



<<<Is he the one paying the bills in the house and expects that you do a little bit of the house chores or are you all living with your parents's house?

<<<<Are you contributing in anyways towards the up keep of the place like paying bills, rent etc.

<<<<<Are you even living with this said elder brother?

and do not reply in short hand please...I barely make a sense out of it







1yes he pay d bill, I also own a house where I pay bills, I just came on a visit it not our family house



2 yes I contribute my own quota, as I can never be a liability



3yes I came to visit him, so yes a leaving with him







I don't had any lazy older siblings so this is not for me.

There is no cure for laziness. it's simply a trait caused by flexible reference levels. you should just keep enduring because your bro is probably going to remain like that till he dies.



Alternatively, you can change his personality by exposing him to serious emotional trauma.(in other words, factory reset). however, this is risky because he might just decide to kill himself, Depending on his value system. if you're still up for it, just expose him and his unsavory acts to everyone he's ever loved and admired and let them make fun of him.

I wish my elder brother was still alive, won't have minded him being lazy 1 Like

How hectic is his work?When does he come back home?



Was he always like this? What have you done to try to change it?

Go back to your house and quit your petty talk.

It depend on the lay down rules of the famly... Buh for me it just understanding...





Will you go and Wash plate and stop complaining?



Children of now a days no wan get respect again ooo



Your bros send you message you dey use am open thread lazy pikin What is this one saying mtceeeewWill you go and Wash plate and stop complaining?Children of now a days no wan get respect again oooYour bros send you message you dey use am open thread lazy pikin