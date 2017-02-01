₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Party Food Packed With N500 Notes Added To Them (Photo) by CeoNewshelm(m): 7:01pm
As shared online, this is how food was served in a n undisclosed party.
An online user shared the picture to challenge party organisers who served party meals with tiny meat:
He said:
|Re: Party Food Packed With N500 Notes Added To Them (Photo) by deeplow: 7:04pm
This one is no be party food na. It is for the needy. If dem use takeaway pack give you food for party you go chop am?
|Re: Party Food Packed With N500 Notes Added To Them (Photo) by buchai: 7:05pm
for where e dey happen bi dis kwanu?
|Re: Party Food Packed With N500 Notes Added To Them (Photo) by maxti: 7:05pm
how come not all have it
|Re: Party Food Packed With N500 Notes Added To Them (Photo) by DozieInc(m): 7:07pm
Generosity.
Nice gesture.
|Re: Party Food Packed With N500 Notes Added To Them (Photo) by Lavenda26: 7:10pm
Tiny meat o or big, people should learn to appreciate those who organise ceremonies. It is never easy to spend so much money to feed people.
|Re: Party Food Packed With N500 Notes Added To Them (Photo) by Elfree: 7:17pm
Lolzz I bet some people will take more than a pack of rice
|Re: Party Food Packed With N500 Notes Added To Them (Photo) by YoungRichRuler(m): 7:44pm
Shey Na lalasticlala's birthday Party food be this?
Na so I hear so dem saraki dey give people eba and 100 naira for ilorin
|Re: Party Food Packed With N500 Notes Added To Them (Photo) by slawomir: 7:50pm
ok
|Re: Party Food Packed With N500 Notes Added To Them (Photo) by pyyxxaro: 8:12pm
Maybe Andrew Yakubu is getting married to his 2nd wife
|Re: Party Food Packed With N500 Notes Added To Them (Photo) by herzern(m): 10:00pm
Pre-Arranqed Pictures.
Only the irredeemable qullibles will fall for this cheap stunt!
|Re: Party Food Packed With N500 Notes Added To Them (Photo) by babyfaceafrica(m): 10:00pm
Nice one...thunder fire recession
|Re: Party Food Packed With N500 Notes Added To Them (Photo) by Fabulosdave01: 10:00pm
Just 500? The money no kuku get value.
|Re: Party Food Packed With N500 Notes Added To Them (Photo) by TVTKOKO(m): 10:01pm
Chop the food and buy flagyl and tetracycline with the money because na purge u go purge after eating dat food.. ;DChop the food and buy flagyl and tetracycline with the money because na purge u go purge after eating dat food..
|Re: Party Food Packed With N500 Notes Added To Them (Photo) by vincentjk(m): 10:01pm
Nawa o meanwhile
*449#
Den choose 1 or 2
Mtn only
Note:it doesn't work for everyone
|Re: Party Food Packed With N500 Notes Added To Them (Photo) by Lukmann1: 10:02pm
money speaking, i guess they just want to helped people.
|Re: Party Food Packed With N500 Notes Added To Them (Photo) by jomboliski(m): 10:02pm
Recession is just a word..
|Re: Party Food Packed With N500 Notes Added To Them (Photo) by Olateef(m): 10:02pm
Okay
|Re: Party Food Packed With N500 Notes Added To Them (Photo) by pennywys: 10:02pm
Noted
|Re: Party Food Packed With N500 Notes Added To Them (Photo) by thestevens: 10:02pm
Will people eat the money?...Nigerians and show off.
|Re: Party Food Packed With N500 Notes Added To Them (Photo) by EasyMind(m): 10:02pm
Lavenda26:
I sight you bro... Well said
|Re: Party Food Packed With N500 Notes Added To Them (Photo) by Okadalifestyle(m): 10:02pm
This can only happen in ABA. Ndi Mmemme na Africa.
|Re: Party Food Packed With N500 Notes Added To Them (Photo) by ninocia18(m): 10:02pm
Mtschewwwww!
|Re: Party Food Packed With N500 Notes Added To Them (Photo) by ihesiuloa(m): 10:02pm
maybe no meat inside the plate so the money was for compensation
|Re: Party Food Packed With N500 Notes Added To Them (Photo) by omogin(f): 10:02pm
Must be from those standing with buhari rallies
|Re: Party Food Packed With N500 Notes Added To Them (Photo) by doublewisdom: 10:02pm
Seems Aisha Buhari has cooked Rice for them Seun again. The #500 na for transport.
|Re: Party Food Packed With N500 Notes Added To Them (Photo) by slurryeye: 10:03pm
Smh
|Re: Party Food Packed With N500 Notes Added To Them (Photo) by uyisteven(m): 10:03pm
YoungRichRuler:
****
U see snake for der
|Re: Party Food Packed With N500 Notes Added To Them (Photo) by Vickiweezy(m): 10:03pm
|Re: Party Food Packed With N500 Notes Added To Them (Photo) by Valfrankie(m): 10:03pm
Who is ready to bet there's nothing in the takeaway pack? Those are empty plates, the 500 Naira is for the guests to go and buy food for themselves at a buka with the plate. The celebrant no cook!!! If you doubt me, open the plates!!!
|Re: Party Food Packed With N500 Notes Added To Them (Photo) by ruggedtimi(m): 10:03pm
.
|Re: Party Food Packed With N500 Notes Added To Them (Photo) by kennyjam: 10:04pm
ok.The 5h is for transporting their souls back to their Denizen.
if na me eeehn, may be i no go collect more than one plate.
