Freeze Blasts Kiibati Again: "You Are Both A Pathetic And A Pathological Liar" by Chuzzyblog2: 8:02pm
The cyber war is still on and Daddy Freeze is not taking a chill pill! He has fired back at @kiibati once again. He shared another screenshot of some sms Kiibati sent him
Read below:
[b]@kiibati, you claim that I was de-invited a week before your show, so how come the events coordinator for your event gave me my schedule for appearance, via text, on the 2nd of December, the day before the show?
I covered up the last 2 digits of his number as he isn't directly involved and I don't want him harassed unduly
-
Kiibati, you are both a pathetic and a pathological liar. The spirit of falsehood has an incumbent residency within the craters of your soul. Reading your reply through the 'body of lies' presented, without evidence to back up your absurd claims, posted tastelessly via your Instagram account, has left me wondering how a woman can have such a bescumbered attitude.
Here is the real story. You called me up, after a lady (name withheld) came to me at a BMW club event, informing me that I would receive a call to this and the call came from you. You wanted me to take part in your event and BEGGED me to speak to Xclusive as he wasn't picking your calls. You begged me to accept what you had to offer and also begged me to plead with Xclusive on your behalf.
When I saw Xclusive that day, (we have worked together 4 times a week for the last 4 years) I brought up the issue and pleaded on your behalf, saying you had a tight budget. Xclusive checked his calendar and realized that he had an event on that same day but you promised you would work with his timing.
Over the last few years Xclusive and I have worked on several projects on / off radio and he knows that when it comes to money I am transparent and this 'minor' 'side job' of yours, wont have been an exception.
-
Point of correction miss liar liar pants on fire, Xclusive never pulled out of the event officially, neither did I, I still have the text message I sent to him the night before your show, informing him of timing.
-
Xclusive was tied up at the other event, while I was already at your event, so I called Gideon after informing the stage manager and he was fine with it.
-
I am a 'zero failure' person and my radio background taught me that no matter what the circumstances are,'the show must go on'
That's why I came with Gideon. Should you have...continued at www.daddyfreeze.com link in my bio [/b]
Re: Freeze Blasts Kiibati Again: "You Are Both A Pathetic And A Pathological Liar" by madridguy(m): 8:03pm
Awaiting for Daddy Freeze and sister Kemi version
Re: Freeze Blasts Kiibati Again: "You Are Both A Pathetic And A Pathological Liar" by Jessicaseth(f): 8:05pm
I don't take online fight serious. it is just words against words.
You can't kill me with caps lock can you?
Re: Freeze Blasts Kiibati Again: "You Are Both A Pathetic And A Pathological Liar" by greatnaija01: 8:21pm
hmmm TRUE but in these cases many ONLINE words have OFFLINE EFFECTS.....
Jessicaseth:
Re: Freeze Blasts Kiibati Again: "You Are Both A Pathetic And A Pathological Liar" by decatalyst(m): 8:24pm
In olamide's voice. *Freeze is a toddler in a grown body*
What a shameful boy-man!
Re: Freeze Blasts Kiibati Again: "You Are Both A Pathetic And A Pathological Liar" by YoungRichRuler(m): 8:25pm
#TooManyIdiotsWithInternetAccess
Re: Freeze Blasts Kiibati Again: "You Are Both A Pathetic And A Pathological Liar" by kinibigdeal(m): 8:40pm
Two kids
Re: Freeze Blasts Kiibati Again: "You Are Both A Pathetic And A Pathological Liar" by herzern(m): 10:23pm
Re: Freeze Blasts Kiibati Again: "You Are Both A Pathetic And A Pathological Liar" by DuBLINGreenb(m): 10:24pm
From what I gather Freeze too talk tufiakwa
But wait oh how much do these people make sef people holding bar don't make noise like this, op next time show us people holding bar don't show us fellow hustlers
Re: Freeze Blasts Kiibati Again: "You Are Both A Pathetic And A Pathological Liar" by seunlly(m): 10:25pm
Who cares?
Nonsense
Re: Freeze Blasts Kiibati Again: "You Are Both A Pathetic And A Pathological Liar" by NextGovernor(m): 10:25pm
Two of u are mad. In fact stupid for disturbing Internet space.
Re: Freeze Blasts Kiibati Again: "You Are Both A Pathetic And A Pathological Liar" by Oyind17: 10:26pm
Freeze go sleep
Re: Freeze Blasts Kiibati Again: "You Are Both A Pathetic And A Pathological Liar" by Haute: 10:26pm
Fighting a woman. If I exchanged banter with a woman like this, LuvU2 no go slap the taste outta my mouth.
Re: Freeze Blasts Kiibati Again: "You Are Both A Pathetic And A Pathological Liar" by nabegibeg: 10:30pm
When dem fool themselves finish seun and his people shld let us know
Re: Freeze Blasts Kiibati Again: "You Are Both A Pathetic And A Pathological Liar" by bonechamberlain(m): 10:31pm
Freeze e don do o, u have won. Kiiberty next time don't lie
Re: Freeze Blasts Kiibati Again: "You Are Both A Pathetic And A Pathological Liar" by theway83: 10:32pm
you people should not disturbing us here.
Re: Freeze Blasts Kiibati Again: "You Are Both A Pathetic And A Pathological Liar" by joseph1832ng: 10:33pm
1bkaye, that lady looks like you?
Re: Freeze Blasts Kiibati Again: "You Are Both A Pathetic And A Pathological Liar" by Bluezy13(m): 10:38pm
DuBLINGreenb:
If he doesn't "too talk", toddlers like you wouldn't find his evidence authentic enough.
I guess should you find yourself in such a case where a woman delights in defaming your personality rather than call a spade a spade, you would remain mute and watch the general public gulp what she gives them to your detriment.
BTW, he is a radio presenter!!! he is selling his brand with the "too talk" attitude!
Re: Freeze Blasts Kiibati Again: "You Are Both A Pathetic And A Pathological Liar" by AngelicBeing: 10:39pm
Re: Freeze Blasts Kiibati Again: "You Are Both A Pathetic And A Pathological Liar" by 1bkaye(f): 10:39pm
joseph1832ng:Lool does she?
Re: Freeze Blasts Kiibati Again: "You Are Both A Pathetic And A Pathological Liar" by LuvU2(f): 10:39pm
Haute:I sure will. Bur I know u wont
Re: Freeze Blasts Kiibati Again: "You Are Both A Pathetic And A Pathological Liar" by joseph1832ng: 10:41pm
1bkaye:Yea she does. You have the same facial feature and the annoying penchant of causing wahala where it's not needed.
Re: Freeze Blasts Kiibati Again: "You Are Both A Pathetic And A Pathological Liar" by 1bkaye(f): 10:42pm
joseph1832ng:Lmao when have I caused wahala abeg?
Re: Freeze Blasts Kiibati Again: "You Are Both A Pathetic And A Pathological Liar" by szen(m): 10:44pm
Jessicaseth:
lol... true talk o
Re: Freeze Blasts Kiibati Again: "You Are Both A Pathetic And A Pathological Liar" by joseph1832ng: 10:44pm
1bkaye:All over nairaland, particularly in that ashawo thread.
Re: Freeze Blasts Kiibati Again: "You Are Both A Pathetic And A Pathological Liar" by 1bkaye(f): 10:48pm
joseph1832ng:Lol innocent somebody like me
Re: Freeze Blasts Kiibati Again: "You Are Both A Pathetic And A Pathological Liar" by joseph1832ng: 10:53pm
1bkaye:I hear you. I've come to discover those who say they're innocent are in fact, the guilty ones.
So, are you her? The lady in question. Jokes apart, you look like her, if that's you on your dp.
Re: Freeze Blasts Kiibati Again: "You Are Both A Pathetic And A Pathological Liar" by 1bkaye(f): 10:55pm
joseph1832ng:Yes it's me, I don't see any resemblance but if you say so
Re: Freeze Blasts Kiibati Again: "You Are Both A Pathetic And A Pathological Liar" by Reiyvinn(m): 10:57pm
theway83:
Oh God! No No No No No Nairaland I'm fed up already! I need to sleep!!!!
