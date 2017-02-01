



The cyber war is still on and Daddy Freeze is not taking a chill pill! He has fired back at @kiibati once again. He shared another screenshot of some sms Kiibati sent him



Read below:



[b]@kiibati, you claim that I was de-invited a week before your show, so how come the events coordinator for your event gave me my schedule for appearance, via text, on the 2nd of December, the day before the show?



I covered up the last 2 digits of his number as he isn't directly involved and I don't want him harassed unduly

-

Kiibati, you are both a pathetic and a pathological liar. The spirit of falsehood has an incumbent residency within the craters of your soul. Reading your reply through the 'body of lies' presented, without evidence to back up your absurd claims, posted tastelessly via your Instagram account, has left me wondering how a woman can have such a bescumbered attitude.



Here is the real story. You called me up, after a lady (name withheld) came to me at a BMW club event, informing me that I would receive a call to this and the call came from you. You wanted me to take part in your event and BEGGED me to speak to Xclusive as he wasn't picking your calls. You begged me to accept what you had to offer and also begged me to plead with Xclusive on your behalf.

When I saw Xclusive that day, (we have worked together 4 times a week for the last 4 years) I brought up the issue and pleaded on your behalf, saying you had a tight budget. Xclusive checked his calendar and realized that he had an event on that same day but you promised you would work with his timing.



Over the last few years Xclusive and I have worked on several projects on / off radio and he knows that when it comes to money I am transparent and this 'minor' 'side job' of yours, wont have been an exception.

-

Point of correction miss liar liar pants on fire, Xclusive never pulled out of the event officially, neither did I, I still have the text message I sent to him the night before your show, informing him of timing.

-

Xclusive was tied up at the other event, while I was already at your event, so I called Gideon after informing the stage manager and he was fine with it.

-

I am a 'zero failure' person and my radio background taught me that no matter what the circumstances are,'the show must go on'



That's why I came with Gideon. Should you have...continued at





SOURCE: The cyber war is still on and Daddy Freeze is not taking a chill pill! He has fired back at @kiibati once again. He shared another screenshot of some sms Kiibati sent himRead below:[b]@kiibati, you claim that I was de-invited a week before your show, so how come the events coordinator for your event gave me my schedule for appearance, via text, on the 2nd of December, the day before the show?I covered up the last 2 digits of his number as he isn't directly involved and I don't want him harassed undulyKiibati, you are both a pathetic and a pathological liar. The spirit of falsehood has an incumbent residency within the craters of your soul. Reading your reply through the 'body of lies' presented, without evidence to back up your absurd claims, posted tastelessly via your Instagram account, has left me wondering how a woman can have such a bescumbered attitude.Here is the real story. You called me up, after a lady (name withheld) came to me at a BMW club event, informing me that I would receive a call to this and the call came from you. You wanted me to take part in your event and BEGGED me to speak to Xclusive as he wasn't picking your calls. You begged me to accept what you had to offer and also begged me to plead with Xclusive on your behalf.When I saw Xclusive that day, (we have worked together 4 times a week for the last 4 years) I brought up the issue and pleaded on your behalf, saying you had a tight budget. Xclusive checked his calendar and realized that he had an event on that same day but you promised you would work with his timing.Over the last few years Xclusive and I have worked on several projects on / off radio and he knows that when it comes to money I am transparent and this 'minor' 'side job' of yours, wont have been an exception.Point of correction miss liar liar pants on fire, Xclusive never pulled out of the event officially, neither did I, I still have the text message I sent to him the night before your show, informing him of timing.Xclusive was tied up at the other event, while I was already at your event, so I called Gideon after informing the stage manager and he was fine with it.I am a 'zero failure' person and my radio background taught me that no matter what the circumstances are,'the show must go on'That's why I came with Gideon. Should you have...continued at www.daddyfreeze.com link in my bio [/b]SOURCE: http://www.chuzzyblog.com/2017/02/you-are-both-pathetic-and-pathological.html