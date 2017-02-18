₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Saturday, 18 February 2017 at 10:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Guy Reacts To Calvin Klein Boxers Of N22,000 He Saw At A Supermaket (Photo)
|Guy Reacts To Calvin Klein Boxers Of N22,000 He Saw At A Supermaket (Photo) by elhafeez(m): 8:18pm
A guy in ibadan went shopping and saw à Calvin klein boxers for 22,000 naira and gave this hilarious reply. see his response below.
1 Like
|Re: Guy Reacts To Calvin Klein Boxers Of N22,000 He Saw At A Supermaket (Photo) by StRichard: 8:20pm
Lol
|Re: Guy Reacts To Calvin Klein Boxers Of N22,000 He Saw At A Supermaket (Photo) by elhafeez(m): 8:25pm
reply from others.
|Re: Guy Reacts To Calvin Klein Boxers Of N22,000 He Saw At A Supermaket (Photo) by Origin(f): 8:44pm
LOL.
And somebody go still buy 4packs. Say e even cheap for here.
4 Likes
|Re: Guy Reacts To Calvin Klein Boxers Of N22,000 He Saw At A Supermaket (Photo) by dingbang(m): 8:54pm
Hahahaha..... Do u know how much a Love Machine costs?
2 Likes
|Re: Guy Reacts To Calvin Klein Boxers Of N22,000 He Saw At A Supermaket (Photo) by elhafeez(m): 9:36pm
@ Lalasticlala sample this for FP lets see what nairalanders think.
|Re: Guy Reacts To Calvin Klein Boxers Of N22,000 He Saw At A Supermaket (Photo) by Preca(f): 10:30pm
Lol...the man's thing though @the pack of the boxers
|Re: Guy Reacts To Calvin Klein Boxers Of N22,000 He Saw At A Supermaket (Photo) by herzern(m): 10:54pm
22,000??
That's almost an half a plot of land in my villaqe
|Re: Guy Reacts To Calvin Klein Boxers Of N22,000 He Saw At A Supermaket (Photo) by Alasi20(m): 10:54pm
Lol
|Re: Guy Reacts To Calvin Klein Boxers Of N22,000 He Saw At A Supermaket (Photo) by DuBLINGreenb(m): 10:54pm
Poverty done use this man play Pam Pam golo taya
|Re: Guy Reacts To Calvin Klein Boxers Of N22,000 He Saw At A Supermaket (Photo) by TINALETC3(f): 10:54pm
22k 4 boxers , wetin d boxers won cover na
|Re: Guy Reacts To Calvin Klein Boxers Of N22,000 He Saw At A Supermaket (Photo) by lovelyjay: 10:54pm
Lol
|Re: Guy Reacts To Calvin Klein Boxers Of N22,000 He Saw At A Supermaket (Photo) by Berbierklaus(f): 10:54pm
His manhood probably have no cost
very funny reply
|Re: Guy Reacts To Calvin Klein Boxers Of N22,000 He Saw At A Supermaket (Photo) by babyfaceafrica(m): 10:54pm
Hshahahaha...22 what!!!!!
|Re: Guy Reacts To Calvin Klein Boxers Of N22,000 He Saw At A Supermaket (Photo) by allansie(m): 10:55pm
Stil rocking my 3 in 1 boxers of 1200k
|Re: Guy Reacts To Calvin Klein Boxers Of N22,000 He Saw At A Supermaket (Photo) by Xavier9ja(m): 10:55pm
22000 for boxer? Lord help me
|Re: Guy Reacts To Calvin Klein Boxers Of N22,000 He Saw At A Supermaket (Photo) by chiboyo: 10:55pm
Hilarious, NAIRALAND never fails to entertain!
1 Like
|Re: Guy Reacts To Calvin Klein Boxers Of N22,000 He Saw At A Supermaket (Photo) by sannieday: 10:55pm
Abi o
|Re: Guy Reacts To Calvin Klein Boxers Of N22,000 He Saw At A Supermaket (Photo) by tonididdy: 10:55pm
wtf
|Re: Guy Reacts To Calvin Klein Boxers Of N22,000 He Saw At A Supermaket (Photo) by flowjoe: 10:56pm
boxers wey some peepu dey wear one week, two weeks without changing
|Re: Guy Reacts To Calvin Klein Boxers Of N22,000 He Saw At A Supermaket (Photo) by obaival(m): 10:56pm
I lemeba lalasticlala wealing dis d day he came to ibali ogwa...
|Re: Guy Reacts To Calvin Klein Boxers Of N22,000 He Saw At A Supermaket (Photo) by decode55(m): 10:56pm
|Re: Guy Reacts To Calvin Klein Boxers Of N22,000 He Saw At A Supermaket (Photo) by OMOTOWO(m): 10:56pm
My prick worth more than Andrew yakubu loot o
|Re: Guy Reacts To Calvin Klein Boxers Of N22,000 He Saw At A Supermaket (Photo) by Alasi20(m): 10:56pm
Preca:
Hmmmmmmmmmmm..........
I gat your point clearly up there Ma'am
|Re: Guy Reacts To Calvin Klein Boxers Of N22,000 He Saw At A Supermaket (Photo) by franklynsunny(m): 10:56pm
It's err
It's N2200
|Re: Guy Reacts To Calvin Klein Boxers Of N22,000 He Saw At A Supermaket (Photo) by dopechoks(m): 10:56pm
How much be the 'D' sef?
|Re: Guy Reacts To Calvin Klein Boxers Of N22,000 He Saw At A Supermaket (Photo) by toyinjimoh(m): 10:56pm
funny guy
|Re: Guy Reacts To Calvin Klein Boxers Of N22,000 He Saw At A Supermaket (Photo) by Toosure70: 10:57pm
abi o, when 1000 naira own dey.
|Re: Guy Reacts To Calvin Klein Boxers Of N22,000 He Saw At A Supermaket (Photo) by soberdrunk(m): 10:57pm
|Re: Guy Reacts To Calvin Klein Boxers Of N22,000 He Saw At A Supermaket (Photo) by Dhaffs(m): 10:57pm
O.k na #250 ,na d best
|Re: Guy Reacts To Calvin Klein Boxers Of N22,000 He Saw At A Supermaket (Photo) by ifyan(m): 10:57pm
D
Ashabygold Signature's / NOW AVAILABLE ....... Magiela Sneaks / Casting/crew Job
