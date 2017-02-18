₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|50 Inmates Of Sapele Federal Prison Graduate With Computer Eng. Degrees (pics) by dumebiifeanyi: 8:22pm
The Olorogun Williams Makinde Foundation put smile on the faces of 50(fifty) inmates of Sapele federal prison not only smile but a beautiful future that will begin once they are out.
http://politicsngr.com/50-inmates-sapele-federal-prison-graduate-computer-eng-degrees/
|Re: 50 Inmates Of Sapele Federal Prison Graduate With Computer Eng. Degrees (pics) by Young03: 8:23pm
|Re: 50 Inmates Of Sapele Federal Prison Graduate With Computer Eng. Degrees (pics) by Miner13(m): 8:27pm
Self-reliance graduate or dependent-graduate?
|Re: 50 Inmates Of Sapele Federal Prison Graduate With Computer Eng. Degrees (pics) by chordrylateral: 8:36pm
She dem dey do graduation for prison?
Op I no understand ooo seh dem go comot for prison abi Na inside prison them go dey do the computing
|Re: 50 Inmates Of Sapele Federal Prison Graduate With Computer Eng. Degrees (pics) by PapaNnamdi: 9:17pm
University graduates never get work Shey na prison graduates go com get employment? Guys go an carry ya rusty guns, no work for graduates
1 Like
|Re: 50 Inmates Of Sapele Federal Prison Graduate With Computer Eng. Degrees (pics) by do4luv14(m): 9:38pm
PapaNnamdi:what are you waiting for, hope you Av pick up urs too
1 Like
|Re: 50 Inmates Of Sapele Federal Prison Graduate With Computer Eng. Degrees (pics) by do4luv14(m): 9:41pm
Best move so far, training Dem and equipping Dem, is the biggest st way to prevent Dem returning to crime, dose graduate cn jst set up shops repairing computers and others,
nice one
1 Like
|Re: 50 Inmates Of Sapele Federal Prison Graduate With Computer Eng. Degrees (pics) by doublewisdom: 9:53pm
Hope banks won't discriminate against them.
|Re: 50 Inmates Of Sapele Federal Prison Graduate With Computer Eng. Degrees (pics) by emeninevalentin(m): 10:02pm
Been seeking admission for an engineering course since 2013 in FUTO and still ain't admitted...
Wey da prison sef.
1 Like
|Re: 50 Inmates Of Sapele Federal Prison Graduate With Computer Eng. Degrees (pics) by kuuljay(m): 10:03pm
do4luv14:so if na you,you go carry your faulty computer go give a Nigerian computer engineering graduate to repair!!! Anyway maa yus keep quiet
|Re: 50 Inmates Of Sapele Federal Prison Graduate With Computer Eng. Degrees (pics) by wizzlyd(m): 10:35pm
|Re: 50 Inmates Of Sapele Federal Prison Graduate With Computer Eng. Degrees (pics) by herzern(m): 10:35pm
|Re: 50 Inmates Of Sapele Federal Prison Graduate With Computer Eng. Degrees (pics) by ennysuccess(m): 10:35pm
|Re: 50 Inmates Of Sapele Federal Prison Graduate With Computer Eng. Degrees (pics) by zealblinks(m): 10:38pm
PapaNnamdi:it's true bro. Quit smoking ok?
|Re: 50 Inmates Of Sapele Federal Prison Graduate With Computer Eng. Degrees (pics) by Alphasoar(m): 10:38pm
Feel like finding small trouble this evening . . . Abeg which course Nnamdi Kanu dey study for kuje? Okbye!!!
|Re: 50 Inmates Of Sapele Federal Prison Graduate With Computer Eng. Degrees (pics) by DuBLINGreenb(m): 10:38pm
Imagine this " I am a graduate of computer from the prestigious Sapele federal prison"
|Re: 50 Inmates Of Sapele Federal Prison Graduate With Computer Eng. Degrees (pics) by VastFinder: 10:38pm
Wow... so nice tho
|Re: 50 Inmates Of Sapele Federal Prison Graduate With Computer Eng. Degrees (pics) by Alphasoar(m): 10:39pm
herzern:herzern you follow dey drag land for NL too!
|Re: 50 Inmates Of Sapele Federal Prison Graduate With Computer Eng. Degrees (pics) by joepentwo(m): 10:39pm
mk i cm kill rabbit follow go prison....
|Re: 50 Inmates Of Sapele Federal Prison Graduate With Computer Eng. Degrees (pics) by Alphasoar(m): 10:39pm
ennysuccess:Sorry this spacious plots of land is not for sale!
|Re: 50 Inmates Of Sapele Federal Prison Graduate With Computer Eng. Degrees (pics) by Yinkatolu: 10:41pm
Laminated certificate It's better they also provide them with jobs or else they just increased the number of yahoo boys
|Re: 50 Inmates Of Sapele Federal Prison Graduate With Computer Eng. Degrees (pics) by Alasi20(m): 10:41pm
Graduate Prisoners?
|Re: 50 Inmates Of Sapele Federal Prison Graduate With Computer Eng. Degrees (pics) by EazyMoh(m): 10:41pm
Did they just type Computer Engineering and a Degree? You a B.Tech or a Be.Eng? I don't believe this. May be they are just trained in computer operations and maintenance.
|Re: 50 Inmates Of Sapele Federal Prison Graduate With Computer Eng. Degrees (pics) by dyabman(m): 10:42pm
Orishirishi
|Re: 50 Inmates Of Sapele Federal Prison Graduate With Computer Eng. Degrees (pics) by CriticMaestro: 10:43pm
//
|Re: 50 Inmates Of Sapele Federal Prison Graduate With Computer Eng. Degrees (pics) by Jiang: 10:44pm
98% of Nigerians Engineering graduates are useless, they just have brain full of theories. Infact I once had the privilege of meeting a computer engineering student who can't even dismantle & put together a common tower type CPU. I had to do it for him, the funny thing is am an agriculturalist and a farmer
|Re: 50 Inmates Of Sapele Federal Prison Graduate With Computer Eng. Degrees (pics) by AngelicBeing: 10:44pm
|Re: 50 Inmates Of Sapele Federal Prison Graduate With Computer Eng. Degrees (pics) by Danmaiduguri(m): 10:44pm
PapaNnamdi:
U shoud be arrested for promoting crime and violence
|Re: 50 Inmates Of Sapele Federal Prison Graduate With Computer Eng. Degrees (pics) by Babzilla: 10:45pm
Nice. Everyone deserves a 2nd chance
|Re: 50 Inmates Of Sapele Federal Prison Graduate With Computer Eng. Degrees (pics) by Jaydenjohnson(m): 10:45pm
Some of us spent 5years in school studying computer engineering... ts painful when some people go for 3weeks hardware maintenance training an call themselves engineers ts insulting for us.... Please engineering no be prisin yard course...
1 Like
|Re: 50 Inmates Of Sapele Federal Prison Graduate With Computer Eng. Degrees (pics) by Babzilla: 10:46pm
Jiang:Its the way they are taught and their orientation
You just cramm, pass your exams and go get a job (with Shell)
|Re: 50 Inmates Of Sapele Federal Prison Graduate With Computer Eng. Degrees (pics) by KoredeGold(m): 10:49pm
hmmm i love it
