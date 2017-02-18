Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / 50 Inmates Of Sapele Federal Prison Graduate With Computer Eng. Degrees (pics) (3192 Views)

Senate Rejects N130 Daily Feeding For Prison Inmates / Dokpesi Shielded In Detention To Avert Assault By Inmates / 28 Inmates Of Ikoyi Prisons To Sit For JAMB (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

The Olorogun Williams Makinde Foundation put smile on the faces of 50(fifty) inmates of Sapele federal prison not only smile but a beautiful future that will begin once they are out.



The Graduation Ceremony which took place at the Prison Hall of Sapele federal Prison was the first of its kind,the Managing Director/CEO of Delta state oil producing areas development commission (DESOPADEC) Olorogun Williams Makinde and his Beautiful wife, Olorogun Mrs Akpoesiri Makinde joined the Deputy Controller of Prisons Alh.Ahmed .O. Ejekhine , the Officer in charge of Sapele Federal prison ,in presenting certificates to the graduating Inmates.





Others present at the occasion are,The Director of His Majesty Group of schools Mr Prince Umukoro,The Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties to the managing Director Hon. James Amrasavwore,The Senior speOgheneochuko. Nnt Technical to the managing Director Engr.Eburu Omojefe ,The Senior special Assistant on Project Monitoring Hon.Blessing Rich Oyoma ,The Senior special Assistant on Prison Services Miss Queen Ogheneochuko and the Media Aide to the managing Director Comrade Owen Oghenero Edafe.





The Deputy Controller of the prison Commend the managing Director/CEO of DESOPADEC for setting up of Computer center in the prison ,Re-roofing of the prison kitchen, setting up and equipping of barbing saloon in the prison,Setting up of Hairdressing and Tailoring workshop in the prison.

http://politicsngr.com/50-inmates-sapele-federal-prison-graduate-computer-eng-degrees/

Self-reliance graduate or dependent-graduate?

She dem dey do graduation for prison?





Op I no understand ooo seh dem go comot for prison abi Na inside prison them go dey do the computing

University graduates never get work Shey na prison graduates go com get employment? Guys go an carry ya rusty guns, no work for graduates 1 Like

PapaNnamdi:

University graduates never get work Shey na prison graduates go com get employment? Guys go an carry ya rusty guns, no work for graduates what are you waiting for, hope you Av pick up urs too what are you waiting for, hope you Av pick up urs too 1 Like

Best move so far, training Dem and equipping Dem, is the biggest st way to prevent Dem returning to crime, dose graduate cn jst set up shops repairing computers and others,



nice one 1 Like

Hope banks won't discriminate against them.

Been seeking admission for an engineering course since 2013 in FUTO and still ain't admitted...



Wey da prison sef. 1 Like

do4luv14:

Best move so far, training Dem and equipping Dem, is the biggest st way to prevent Dem returning to crime, dose graduate cn jst set up shops repairing computers and others,



nice one so if na you,you go carry your faulty computer go give a Nigerian computer engineering graduate to repair!!! Anyway maa yus keep quiet so if na you,you go carry your faulty computer go give a Nigerian computer engineering graduate to repair!!! Anyway maa yus keep quiet

PapaNnamdi:

University graduates never get work Shey na prison graduates go com get employment? Guys go an carry ya rusty guns, no work for graduates it's true bro. Quit smoking ok? it's true bro. Quit smoking ok?

Feel like finding small trouble this evening . . . Abeg which course Nnamdi Kanu dey study for kuje? Okbye!!!

Imagine this " I am a graduate of computer from the prestigious Sapele federal prison"

Wow... so nice tho

herzern:

herzern you follow dey drag land for NL too! herzern you follow dey drag land for NL too!

mk i cm kill rabbit follow go prison....

ennysuccess:

Sorry this spacious plots of land is not for sale! Sorry this spacious plots of land is not for sale!

It's better they also provide them with jobs or else they just increased the number of yahoo boys Laminated certificateIt's better they also provide them with jobs or else they just increased the number of yahoo boys

Graduate Prisoners?

Did they just type Computer Engineering and a Degree? You a B.Tech or a Be.Eng? I don't believe this. May be they are just trained in computer operations and maintenance.

Orishirishi

//

98% of Nigerians Engineering graduates are useless, they just have brain full of theories. Infact I once had the privilege of meeting a computer engineering student who can't even dismantle & put together a common tower type CPU. I had to do it for him, the funny thing is am an agriculturalist and a farmer

PapaNnamdi:

University graduates never get work Shey na prison graduates go com get employment? Guys go an carry ya rusty guns, no work for graduates

U shoud be arrested for promoting crime and violence U shoud be arrested for promoting crime and violence

Nice. Everyone deserves a 2nd chance

Some of us spent 5years in school studying computer engineering... ts painful when some people go for 3weeks hardware maintenance training an call themselves engineers ts insulting for us.... Please engineering no be prisin yard course... 1 Like

Jiang:

98% of Nigerians Engineering graduates are useless, they just have brain full of theories. Infact I once had the privilege of meeting a computer engineering student who can't even dismantle & put together a common tower type CPU. I had to do it for him, the funny thing is am an agriculturalist and a farmer Its the way they are taught and their orientation

You just cramm, pass your exams and go get a job (with Shell) Its the way they are taught and their orientationYou just cramm, pass your exams and go get a job (with Shell)