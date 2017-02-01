Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Fathia Balogun Writes Linda Ikeji: "I Am Not 50 Years" (3114 Views)

Linda Ikeji Claims She Can Buy Any Man With Her Money / Sanusi's Daughter Writes Linda Ikeji About Her Commenters / Nollywood Actress, Fathia Balogun, Looks Glam Rocking Blonde Braids (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







The star actress said that it was Linda Ikeji blog that first reported it while the others followed suit. However, in trying to correct the report, Fathia had to write to Linda to inform her that she is not 50 years old yet.





She said it was her ex-husband, Nollywood actor, Saheed Balogun who turned 50 on that day.





The erstwhile couples are birth date mates. Saheed is 50 years old while Fathia is 48.





http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/02/actress-fathia-williams-writes-linda.html Nollywood actress, Fathia Balogun has said that she wrote to Linda Ikeji that she’s not 50 years old. Most news blogs reported that Fathia Williams was 50 years old on the 5th of February 2017 but in a private chat with one of our newsmen, Fathia said that she’s not 50 years. The actress said that she woke up on her birthday last week to see that most popular blogs erroneously wrote that she turned 50. Some of these blogs include Pulse.ng and Bellanaija.comThe star actress said that it was Linda Ikeji blog that first reported it while the others followed suit. However, in trying to correct the report, Fathia had to write to Linda to inform her that she is not 50 years old yet.She said it was her ex-husband, Nollywood actor, Saheed Balogun who turned 50 on that day.The erstwhile couples are birth date mates. Saheed is 50 years old while Fathia is 48. 1 Share

I really love Saheed and Fathia together. I still can't understand why some marriage crash are irreconcilable. Most trouble starts when we fail to say a simple "sorry" because of our ego.



They couldn't even consider their 3 children. Fathia finally dropped Balogun.



Linda Ikeji should step up her game and get her facts right before sharing on her blog. If Nigeria was a country where our judiciary system works like every other developed country, she would have sued for her last kobo. 9 Likes 1 Share

.....

So?

No mind Aunty Linda, na Wetin she go chop she dey find. 2 Likes

Ok

Celebrities reducing dia age lyk naira's relevance against dollar since 1802. 1 Like

Linda and lies....just simple age she cannot verify..gbeborun 4 Likes 1 Share

Toor

Aunty Linda and fake news sha





3 Likes 1 Share

Nawaooo, evrytin now must occupy Internet space, her age, her bizness

eh...aunty ode...shior! 1 Like 1 Share

celebrities and reducing their age is like garri and groundnut....the best combo.

At least Fathia didn't claim 28....



She looks good at 48. Nice. 2 Likes

How will bloggers ever be respected when they keep peddling lies How will bloggers ever be respected when they keep peddling lies

verygudbadguy:

I really love Saheed and Fathia together. I still can't understand why some marriage crash are irreconcilable. Most trouble starts when we fail to say a simple "sorry" because of our ego.



They couldn't even consider their 3 children. Fathia finally dropped Balogun.



Linda Ikeji should step up her game and get her facts right before sharing on her blog. If Nigeria was a country where our judiciary system works like every other developed country, she would have sued for her last kobo. why brinnging this expired sentiments again na why brinnging this expired sentiments again na 3 Likes

k. Are You Looking To Hire Interns For Your Business Or Organization? if yes click here

Aunty Linda ti dagba

ok

verygudbadguy:

I really love Saheed and Fathia together. I still can't understand why some marriage crash are irreconcilable. Most trouble starts when we fail to say a simple "sorry" because of our ego.



They couldn't even consider their 3 children. Fathia finally dropped Balogun.



Linda Ikeji should step up her game and get her facts right before sharing on her blog. If Nigeria was a country where our judiciary system works like every other developed country, she would have sued for her last kobo.

Ma make u no mind linda jawe na rubbish she fit talk

Well done ma



She can't even report her gists straight.

She needs to take lessons from "aunt kemi O.O!



https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fathia_Balogun This Linda sef?She can't even report her gists straight.She needs to take lessons from "aunt kemi O.O!

Linda never does any proper research. Professionalism is not in her dictionary.

This Linda sef too write

Is that a wedding ring that Linda is wearing?

Nice

Please someone should do the maths fast fast and tell me the difference! Em waiting . . .

Bloggers are the exact look alike of tonyebarcanista. They have the same zeal for spreading half-truth and lies.

1968