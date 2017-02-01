₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fathia Balogun Writes Linda Ikeji: "I Am Not 50 Years" by JamieNaija: 9:19pm
Nollywood actress, Fathia Balogun has said that she wrote to Linda Ikeji that she’s not 50 years old. Most news blogs reported that Fathia Williams was 50 years old on the 5th of February 2017 but in a private chat with one of our newsmen, Fathia said that she’s not 50 years. The actress said that she woke up on her birthday last week to see that most popular blogs erroneously wrote that she turned 50. Some of these blogs include Pulse.ng and Bellanaija.com
The star actress said that it was Linda Ikeji blog that first reported it while the others followed suit. However, in trying to correct the report, Fathia had to write to Linda to inform her that she is not 50 years old yet.
She said it was her ex-husband, Nollywood actor, Saheed Balogun who turned 50 on that day.
The erstwhile couples are birth date mates. Saheed is 50 years old while Fathia is 48.
http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/02/actress-fathia-williams-writes-linda.html
|Re: Fathia Balogun Writes Linda Ikeji: "I Am Not 50 Years" by verygudbadguy(m): 9:27pm
I really love Saheed and Fathia together. I still can't understand why some marriage crash are irreconcilable. Most trouble starts when we fail to say a simple "sorry" because of our ego.
They couldn't even consider their 3 children. Fathia finally dropped Balogun.
Linda Ikeji should step up her game and get her facts right before sharing on her blog. If Nigeria was a country where our judiciary system works like every other developed country, she would have sued for her last kobo.
|Re: Fathia Balogun Writes Linda Ikeji: "I Am Not 50 Years" by verygudbadguy(m): 9:28pm
.....
|Re: Fathia Balogun Writes Linda Ikeji: "I Am Not 50 Years" by Scream(m): 9:37pm
So?
|Re: Fathia Balogun Writes Linda Ikeji: "I Am Not 50 Years" by YoungRichRuler(m): 9:44pm
No mind Aunty Linda, na Wetin she go chop she dey find.
|Re: Fathia Balogun Writes Linda Ikeji: "I Am Not 50 Years" by DozieInc(m): 9:46pm
Ok
|Re: Fathia Balogun Writes Linda Ikeji: "I Am Not 50 Years" by BerryAnny(m): 10:20pm
Celebrities reducing dia age lyk naira's relevance against dollar since 1802.
|Re: Fathia Balogun Writes Linda Ikeji: "I Am Not 50 Years" by babyfaceafrica(m): 10:42pm
Linda and lies....just simple age she cannot verify..gbeborun
|Re: Fathia Balogun Writes Linda Ikeji: "I Am Not 50 Years" by lovelyjay: 10:42pm
Toor
|Re: Fathia Balogun Writes Linda Ikeji: "I Am Not 50 Years" by HIScraziness(m): 10:43pm
Aunty Linda and fake news sha
|Re: Fathia Balogun Writes Linda Ikeji: "I Am Not 50 Years" by TINALETC3(f): 10:43pm
Nawaooo, evrytin now must occupy Internet space, her age, her bizness
|Re: Fathia Balogun Writes Linda Ikeji: "I Am Not 50 Years" by Deeypeey(m): 10:44pm
eh...aunty ode...shior!
|Re: Fathia Balogun Writes Linda Ikeji: "I Am Not 50 Years" by dessz(m): 10:44pm
celebrities and reducing their age is like garri and groundnut....the best combo.
|Re: Fathia Balogun Writes Linda Ikeji: "I Am Not 50 Years" by Caracta(f): 10:44pm
At least Fathia didn't claim 28....
She looks good at 48. Nice.
|Re: Fathia Balogun Writes Linda Ikeji: "I Am Not 50 Years" by Pidgin2(f): 10:44pm
How will bloggers ever be respected when they keep peddling lies
|Re: Fathia Balogun Writes Linda Ikeji: "I Am Not 50 Years" by rattlesnake(m): 10:45pm
verygudbadguy:why brinnging this expired sentiments again na
|Re: Fathia Balogun Writes Linda Ikeji: "I Am Not 50 Years" by myrrtle(m): 10:45pm
|Re: Fathia Balogun Writes Linda Ikeji: "I Am Not 50 Years" by dyabman(m): 10:45pm
Aunty Linda ti dagba
|Re: Fathia Balogun Writes Linda Ikeji: "I Am Not 50 Years" by salabscholar01(m): 10:46pm
ok
|Re: Fathia Balogun Writes Linda Ikeji: "I Am Not 50 Years" by ThisCouldBeUs: 10:47pm
verygudbadguy:
|Re: Fathia Balogun Writes Linda Ikeji: "I Am Not 50 Years" by KoredeGold(m): 10:47pm
Ma make u no mind linda jawe na rubbish she fit talk
|Re: Fathia Balogun Writes Linda Ikeji: "I Am Not 50 Years" by uwebo: 10:48pm
Well done ma
|Re: Fathia Balogun Writes Linda Ikeji: "I Am Not 50 Years" by soberdrunk(m): 10:48pm
|Re: Fathia Balogun Writes Linda Ikeji: "I Am Not 50 Years" by KanwuliaExtra: 10:49pm
This Linda sef?
She can't even report her gists straight.
She needs to take lessons from "aunt kemi O.O!
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fathia_Balogun
|Re: Fathia Balogun Writes Linda Ikeji: "I Am Not 50 Years" by ephi123(f): 10:49pm
Linda never does any proper research. Professionalism is not in her dictionary.
|Re: Fathia Balogun Writes Linda Ikeji: "I Am Not 50 Years" by seth12: 10:49pm
This Linda sef too write
|Re: Fathia Balogun Writes Linda Ikeji: "I Am Not 50 Years" by ipreach(m): 10:49pm
Is that a wedding ring that Linda is wearing?
|Re: Fathia Balogun Writes Linda Ikeji: "I Am Not 50 Years" by yhermmie(f): 10:49pm
Nice
|Re: Fathia Balogun Writes Linda Ikeji: "I Am Not 50 Years" by Alphasoar(m): 10:50pm
Please someone should do the maths fast fast and tell me the difference! Em waiting . . .
|Re: Fathia Balogun Writes Linda Ikeji: "I Am Not 50 Years" by joseph1832ng: 10:51pm
Bloggers are the exact look alike of tonyebarcanista. They have the same zeal for spreading half-truth and lies.
|Re: Fathia Balogun Writes Linda Ikeji: "I Am Not 50 Years" by Saheed9: 10:51pm
1968
|Re: Fathia Balogun Writes Linda Ikeji: "I Am Not 50 Years" by Berbierklaus(f): 10:51pm
I just like this woman,if only the marriage worked she would have been the yorubawood Omotola
