By Dayo Johnson, Akure



THE stage is set for a showdown between the Igbo across Ondo State and the Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, over the ban of the title of Eze Ndigbo and replacing it with the title of “Leader”



Sir Gregory Iloheika who was unanimously elected by the Igbo across the state in 2011 is presently the holder of the Eze Ndigbo title..



The face-off between the traditional ruler and the leader of the Igbo in the state deepened, last week, after the Deji issued a month notice to Ilohehika to consider accept the title of “ Leader” .



He has been given up to February 28 to eat the humble pie.



Iloheika is required to write to the Oba to accept the new title.



The Deji, had, last year, banned the Eze Ndigbo title following a confrontation with the holder and the igbo across Ondo protested by closing their shops for weeks.



After intervention by stakeholders, including the state Council of Chiefs, the matter was resolved but the “fight “ continued underground until last week when the hammer came hard on the Eze Ndigbo.



Aladelusi, in his letter of ultimatum to Ilohehika said: “It should be noted that the Leader is the new approved traditional title for any Igbo leader within Akure and environ.



“In view of the possible rejection of the new title, the Igbo community shall produce another Leader from among them at the expiration of the ultimatum”.



Meanwhile, the Igbo in the state are rallying support for their leader.



They recalled that the Eze Ndigbo had mobilized all Igbo in Ondo in 2015 to support the installation of the Deji who, according to them, has now turned the heat on him for no just cause.



Indeed, a letter, “Request for corporate donations towards the triumphant entry of the Deji of Akure Kingdom to the palace”, dated 25, June 2015, by the committee saddled with the responsibility to make the installation a success, had been allegedly sent to Iloheika, among others. .



“It may interest you to note that exemplary leadership style of management of your enviable firm/institution/organization to the rapid development of Akure Kingdom cannot be over emphasized. Knowing fully well that your firm/institution/organization is ever ready to contribute to the progress of the kingdom, we wish to invite you to join us to in financing the epoch making event”, the letter read in part.



It was signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the Deji of Akureland Finance Committee , Olajide Adejuyigbe and Toyin Aladetoyinbo respectively.



On this score, the Igbo accused Aladelusi of paying back their good gesture by trying to “run them out of the state”.



Separately, Iloheika wrote the Deji, citing the futility of his plan to rename the Eze Ndigbo title which, he stated, had been in existence in time immemorial not only in the state by all over the World.



The letter, written by the Nze Nsdigbo’s solicitors said: “Our client has instructed us to reply to your letter dated 1st February, 2017 as follows and all concerted efforts to get the letter served on you or the palace proved abortive, since you have instructed that no mail should be received by your chiefs or palace staff, hence we proffer this avenue.



“Your letter requesting our client to apply in writing within one month (between 1st -28h February 2017) for chieftaincy title in your palace as a `Leader of the Igbo Akure land’ came as a surprise and total embarrassment to our client.



“This mode of recruitment of chiefs into the palace is strange and was never in any record of Yoruba palace, but rather chieftaincy title is bestowed on highly respected and honourable person in the society not minding the tribe or his colour.



“Kabiyesi, the issue of Eze Ndigbo has been settled when you invited all Igbos in Akure into your palace and there and then you were informed by the representative of the Igbo that no traditionally inclined Igbo man or woman would like to contest the position of Eze Ndigbo with Sir Gregory Iloheika having been installed by the Ohaneze/Ndigbo after he won validity and keenly contested poll among other Igbo contestants on the 10th of August 2011 which is purely an Igbo affair throughout Ondo State and has nothing to do with neither you nor the palace.



“Also, we need to inform kabiyesi that, at no time was our client installed by previous kabiyesi but rather introduced to the palace by the Ohaneze/Ndigbo just as he was introduced to Governor Olusegun Mimiko and at no time did the governor raise any complaint against him as you have found him guilty of contravening any existing law in Ondo State.



“Our client being the Eze Ndigbo of the entire Igbo in Ondo State which is not limited to Akure Kingdom alone sees the so-called `letter of request’ being directed to him as a means of wielding unnecessary sentiment, among other kabiyesis in Ondo State, and that whoever kabiyesi (the Deji of Akure) is installing now, for the facts that he or she is of an `Igbo extraction’ remains under the leadership of our client, sir Gregory Iloheika, who is Eze Ndigbo in Ondo State.



“Kabiyesi, the word “Leader” is an English name which is alien to the custom and tradition of Igbo communities both at home and in diaspora. It is also the belief of our client that, that same name is alien to Akure custom and dialect, Kabiyesi, since no English man will ever subscribe to Okechukwu or Olarotimi instead of Donald or George, the word Leader has no grammatical meaning neither to our client nor the Igbo anywhere around the world.



“Our client shall leave no stone unturned to see that peace reign in Akure Kingdom and Ondo State at large”. This is not the first time issues will be raised on the title of Eze Ndigbo of Ondo State.



In October 2013, when allegation of threat to peace and security was raised on the title, the then Deji, Oba Adebiyi Adesida decided in favour of Iloehika .



In his ruling, the late Oba Adesida had said: “After due consultation and thorough deliberation on the submissions of the two parties, Eze (Sir) Gregory Iloheika (KSJ), the Eze Ndigbo of Ondo State and Chief T.C. Umenkwe), vis-à-vis the recommendation of Deji’s Committee on Chieftaincy Matters & Land Disputes, I rule as follows: It is only one Eze Ndigbo that is recognized by HRM in Akure Kingdom in person of Eze (Sir) Gregory Iloheika (KSJ) as presented to the Deji of Akure Kingdom after their election by all the Igbo from the five south eastern states of Nigeria residing in Akure Kingdom.



“Henceforth, Chief T.C Umenweke should stop parading himself as Eze Imo or Eze Ndigbo of Akure”.



The President and Ondo State Secretary of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chiefs Okechukwu Okorie and Alloy I.K Anoliefo, respectively, also speaking on the Deji’s rejection of the Eze Igbo title said: “We have considered the title of Eze Ndigbo as adopted by the Igbo outside Igboland as sacrosanct and non-negotiable and that the title is widely recognized and used both within and outside Nigeria as approved by the association of Ndieze Ndigbo N’uzo Ije and Onaneze Ndigbo worldwide which are the parent bodies.



“It was unanimously agreed that the Igbo in Ondo State as a body is standing by the position of the parent bodies on the use of the title as adopted by the Igbo in diaspora, and that Sir Gregory Iloehika having been installed remain the only recognized Eze Ndigbo.”



They said the leadership of Iloehika as the Eze is not limited to Akure, the state capital but to all the 18 local government areas of the state as he was duly elected in keenly contested election by the entire Igbo across the state.



They said “the choice of the title was in conformity with the agreement reached by the Igbo in diaspora in order to preserve the culture and tradition of the people who are living outside the Igboland.



Many stakeholders are quick to submit that the latest move against the Eze Ndigbo title by the Deji was unnecessary, saying that the monarch should not act like he has a particular candidate he wants to impose on the Igbo community in Ondo, using his rejection.



And the dispute may be one of the challenges the incoming administration of Rotimi Akeredolu would inherit.



Many Igbo resident in the state say, if the Oba after February 28 declares the position of Eze Ndigbo vacant, he would be challenged in court by all the Igbo across Ondo.





Picture: •Eze Ndigbo, Gregory Iloheika and The Deji, Oba Aladelusi

Jealousy has no medicine. My question is, is the Eze ndi igbo fighting for power with the deji?



If not why is the deji worried or is he just intolerant? 26 Likes 1 Share

vanbonattel:

Jealousy has no medicine. My question is, is the Eze ndi igbo fighting for power with the deji?



If not why is the deji worried or is he just intolerant? A part of the news also disclosed something about leadership tussle between two Igbos parading themselves as the elected Eze, same thing happened in Oyo state. Maka why??

The king has spoken sha..... it's a case of "take or leave it" since contesting the king's stand in court won't come out favourable for the Igbos. A part of the news also disclosed something about leadership tussle between two Igbos parading themselves as the elected Eze, same thing happened in Oyo state. Maka why??The king has spoken sha..... it's a case of "take or leave it" since contesting the king's stand in court won't come out favourable for the Igbos. 38 Likes 1 Share

vanbonattel:

Jealousy has no medicine. My question is, is the Eze ndi igbo fighting for power with the deji?



If not why is the deji worried or is he just intolerant?

So you for got when your Eze went to the palace with crown on his head and parading himself as a King?..... So you for got when your Eze went to the palace with crown on his head and parading himself as a King?..... 35 Likes 1 Share

this is more like a tradition, so why the talk? one of the reasons akure kings dont last.... 3 kings in one decade





#bornandbredinakure

#positivevibes 11 Likes 1 Share

As stupid as the "eze ndigbo" title is, it is still eze Ndigbo and not Deji ndi igbo... That unserious deji with an insecure attitude should go and drink pure water.. 30 Likes 2 Shares

Lushore1:





So you for got when your Eze went to the palace with crown on his head and parading himself as a King?.....

When he was helping the deji to win, was he not going there with cap on his head? When he was helping the deji to win, was he not going there with cap on his head? 25 Likes 1 Share

owobokiri:

As stupid as the "eze ndigbo" title is, it is still eze Ndigbo and not Deji ndi igbo... That unserious deji with an insecure attitude should go and drink pure water..

These people are chronically insecure. I can remember one unhinged Oba in Lagos who threatened his peaceful visitors to drown them in the lagoon if they refused to vote a particular candidate! These people are chronically insecure. I can remember one unhinged Oba in Lagos who threatened his peaceful visitors to drown them in the lagoon if they refused to vote a particular candidate! 25 Likes 1 Share

vanbonattel:

Jealousy has no medicine. My question is, is the Eze ndi igbo fighting for power with the deji?



If not why is the deji worried or is he just intolerant? which one is jealousy there? the Deji is constitutionally empowered to give and take chieftaincy titles as he so wishes within his jurisdiction which is akure. if your ibo brothers can't respect other people's tradition then he's free to leave akure. you can't wear your own crown to the Deji's palace and expect him to give u a pat on the back which one is jealousy there? the Deji is constitutionally empowered to give and take chieftaincy titles as he so wishes within his jurisdiction which is akure. if your ibo brothers can't respect other people's tradition then he's free to leave akure. you can't wear your own crown to the Deji's palace and expect him to give u a pat on the back 36 Likes 1 Share

owobokiri:

As stupid as the "eze ndigbo" title is, it is still eze Ndigbo and not Deji ndi igbo... That unserious deji with an insecure attitude should go and drink pure water.. insecure attitude? the Deji is the only recognised traditional ruler in akure land and it's part of his duty to appoint chiefs in his jurisdiction. if your dvmbas$ eze can't respect constituted authority then he's free to leave akure land. no matter how big you are you bow to the king. even Obj bowed to the Ooni of Ife. that is the tradition in Yoruba land. respect the tradition or go back home. simple insecure attitude? the Deji is the only recognised traditional ruler in akure land and it's part of his duty to appoint chiefs in his jurisdiction. if your dvmbas$ eze can't respect constituted authority then he's free to leave akure land. no matter how big you are you bow to the king. even Obj bowed to the Ooni of Ife. that is the tradition in Yoruba land. respect the tradition or go back home. simple 36 Likes 1 Share

vanbonattel:





These people are chronically insecure. I can remember one unhinged Oba in Lagos who threatened his peaceful visitors to drown them in the lagoon if they refused to vote a particular candidate! we as Yorubas are not surprised. Respect for tradition is alien to Ipod Igbos. Please tell your Eze to wear his crown and go to the palace of the Deji. he'll be flogged again and again. respect your host or leave we as Yorubas are not surprised. Respect for tradition is alien to Ipod Igbos. Please tell your Eze to wear his crown and go to the palace of the Deji. he'll be flogged again and again. respect your host or leave 37 Likes 1 Share

Jaideyone:

which own is jealousy there? the Deji is constitutionally empowered to give and take chieftaincy titles as he so wishes within his jurisdiction which is akure. if your ibo brothers can't respect other people's tradition then he's free to leave akure. you can't wear your own crown to the Deji's palace and expect him to give u a pat on the back

In my place, hosts will correct the visitors by telling them what the tradition is, please remove your cap while in front of the igwe. But when the deji sent boys to beat them, I knew it was not just about the cap. There was another motive there.



Do you agree with this my submission? In my place, hosts will correct the visitors by telling them what the tradition is, please remove your cap while in front of the igwe. But when the deji sent boys to beat them, I knew it was not just about the cap. There was another motive there.Do you agree with this my submission? 21 Likes 1 Share

Jaideyone:

we as Yorubas are not surprised. Respect for tradition is alien to Ipod Igbos. Please tell your Eze to wear his crown and go to the palace of the Deji. he'll be flogged again and again. respect your host or leave

In my place, hosts will correct the visitors by telling them what the tradition is, please remove your cap while in front of the igwe. But when the deji sent boys to beat them, I knew it was not just about the cap. There was another motive there.



Do you agree with this my submission? In my place, hosts will correct the visitors by telling them what the tradition is, please remove your cap while in front of the igwe. But when the deji sent boys to beat them, I knew it was not just about the cap. There was another motive there.Do you agree with this my submission? 7 Likes

Jaideyone:

insecure attitude? the Deji is the only recognised traditional ruler in akure land and it's part of his duty to appoint chiefs in his jurisdiction. if your dvmbas$ eze can't respect constituted authority then he's free to leave akure land. no matter how big you are you bow to the king. even Obj bowed to the Ooni of Ife. that is the tradition in Yoruba land. respect the tradition or go back home. simple is eze ndi igbo fighting to take over deji's throne? Leader and eze still mean the same thing. The only difference here is one is written in english and the other written in igbo. Seriously, this issue shouldn't be a problem. is eze ndi igbo fighting to take over deji's throne? Leader and eze still mean the same thing. The only difference here is one is written in english and the other written in igbo. Seriously, this issue shouldn't be a problem. 12 Likes 1 Share

Horllamideh:



A part of the news also disclosed something about leadership tussle between two Igbos parading themselves as the elected Eze, same thing happened in Oyo state. Maka why??

The king has spoken sha..... it's a case of "take or leave it" since contesting the king's stand in court won't come out favourable for the Igbos. There is nothing the deji can do,the ezebdigbo of ondo can only be dethroned by Igbo's and not any insecure monarch. The right to freedom of association is a constitutional and fundamental human rights matter. The useless deji can go ahead and commit suicide come Feb 28 There is nothing the deji can do,the ezebdigbo of ondo can only be dethroned by Igbo's and not any insecure monarch. The right to freedom of association is a constitutional and fundamental human rights matter. The useless deji can go ahead and commit suicide come Feb 28 13 Likes 1 Share

vanbonattel:





In my place, hosts will correct the visitors by telling them what the tradition is, please remove your cap while in front of the igwe. But when the deji sent boys to beat them, I knew it was not just about the cap. There was another motive there.



Do you agree with this my submission?

That deji is a sickening illiterate.. I mean how can the Obi of Onitsha feel threatened by the leader of the Hausa community in Onitsha?? Is that not pitiful?? You see the emir of Kano in a photo-shoot with the so-called Eze ndigbo Kano every now and then. . Everybody knows his place and role. But here, one inebriated deji full of ignorance has been disturbing the public peace for over 2 years over an inconsequential matter.. I like the way the local igbo community there has been annoyingly sticking it up to him.. , that deji chap must be a boring character.. That deji is a sickening illiterate.. I mean how can the Obi of Onitsha feel threatened by the leader of the Hausa community in Onitsha?? Is that not pitiful?? You see the emir of Kano in a photo-shoot with the so-called Eze ndigbo Kano every now and then. . Everybody knows his place and role. But here, one inebriated deji full of ignorance has been disturbing the public peace for over 2 years over an inconsequential matter.. I like the way the local igbo community there has been annoyingly sticking it up to him.. , that deji chap must be a boring character.. 21 Likes

Deji you must be high on ASIWAJU WEED. 6 Likes

THE OBA OF AKURE IS ABOUT TO SET A PRECEDENT, BY CHANGING THE IBO TITLE IN OTHER PEOPLE LAND FROM EZENdigbo 2 OYENDO NDIGBO(meaning leader of igbo or representative of igbo)



What a welcome intiative, kodus to the oba of akure. The ibo shld appreciate it, you can be a leader of your people outside your domain and not a king. 13 Likes

Jaideyone:

insecure attitude? the Deji is the only recognised traditional ruler in akure land and it's part of his duty to appoint chiefs in his jurisdiction. if your dvmbas$ eze can't respect constituted authority then he's free to leave akure land. no matter how big you are you bow to the king. even Obj bowed to the Ooni of Ife. that is the tradition in Yoruba land. respect the tradition or go back home. simple .



Does the title "eze ndigbo" sound like a title given to dejis cabinet member? For whatever it is worth, it is a traditional title for them igbos there. That title and the "paraphernalia" that surrounds it subsists as long as the spirit of the Nigerian constitution dominates any given space. Your deji is just an annoying illiterate and must be educated this time. I am tired of one Nigeria activists who still want their local prejudices to dominate the whole place.. Does the title "eze ndigbo" sound like a title given to dejis cabinet member? For whatever it is worth, it is a traditional title for them igbos there. That title and the "paraphernalia" that surrounds it subsists as long as the spirit of the Nigerian constitution dominates any given space. Your deji is just an annoying illiterate and must be educated this time. I am tired of one Nigeria activists who still want their local prejudices to dominate the whole place.. 9 Likes

vanbonattel:





In my place, hosts will correct the visitors by telling them what the tradition is, please remove your cap while in front of the igwe. But when the deji sent boys to beat them, I knew it was not just about the cap. There was another motive there.



Do you agree with this my submission? Your story is far from the truth....The Eze was corrected but he was defiant, an action that got the Deji infuriated and ordered that the title be taken from him and subsequent ban be placed on that title in Akureland. The deposed Eze went to his people selling clothes in 2x2 shops along Oba Adesida road and major markets in Akure and asked them to follow him to come and protest or better still shout at a First class king.....Akure youths (God bless them and their good old brain-resetting koboko) rose up to the occasion and did the needful at that point. The Deji didn't need to mobilize any youth as it's an understatement to call the ever radical Akure youths "Active" Your story is far from the truth....The Eze was corrected but he was defiant, an action that got the Deji infuriated and ordered that the title be taken from him and subsequent ban be placed on that title in Akureland. The deposed Eze went to his people selling clothes in 2x2 shops along Oba Adesida road and major markets in Akure and asked them to follow him to come and protest or better still shout at a First class king.....Akure youths (God bless them and their good old brain-resetting koboko) rose up to the occasion and did the needful at that point. The Deji didn't need to mobilize any youth as it's an understatement to call the ever radical Akure youths "Active" 24 Likes 1 Share

vanbonattel:





In my place, hosts will correct the visitors by telling them what the tradition is, please remove your cap while in front of the igwe. But when the deji sent boys to beat them, I knew it was not just about the cap. There was another motive there.



Do you agree with this my submission? abegi!!! is the eze a toddler? even a complete Illiterate ibo man knows how much we Yoruba people greet elders and kings. what move has the fakeas$ eze made to pacify the king? the chieftaincy title is not his birthright. the king has the authority to take it away and give it to someone else. there's no other motive abegi!!! is the eze a toddler? even a complete Illiterate ibo man knows how much we Yoruba people greet elders and kings. what move has the fakeas$ eze made to pacify the king? the chieftaincy title is not his birthright. the king has the authority to take it away and give it to someone else. there's no other motive 20 Likes

JideAmuGiaka:

Deji you must be high on ASIWAJU WEED.



Please check the upper chamber Please check the upper chamber

Jaideyone:

we as Yorubas are not surprised. Respect for tradition is alien to Ipod Igbos. Please tell your Eze to wear his crown and go to the palace of the Deji. he'll be flogged again and again. respect your host or leave Respect your host or leave

Respect your host or drown in the lagoon



That's fantastic

To hell with one Nigeria

We don't want it

We don't believe in it

We don't practice it Respect your host or leaveRespect your host or drown in the lagoonThat's fantasticTo hell with one NigeriaWe don't want itWe don't believe in itWe don't practice it 1 Like

Jaideyone:

abegi!!! is the eze a toddler? even a complete Illiterate ibo man knows how much we Yoruba people greet elders and kings. what move has the fakeas$ eze made to pacify the king? the chieftaincy title is not his birthright. the king has the authority to take it away and give it to someone else. there's no other motive

He has no such authority.. The way you respect your elder is your business. deji should also respect the igbos there and their tradition. If you ask me he is the one disrespecting the other here.. He has no such authority.. The way you respect your elder is your business. deji should also respect the igbos there and their tradition. If you ask me he is the one disrespecting the other here.. 7 Likes

owobokiri:





That deji is a sickening illiterate.. I mean how can the Obi of Onitsha feel threatened by the leader of the Hausa community in Onitsha?? Is that not pitiful?? You see the emir of Kano in a photo-shoot with the so-called Eze ndigbo Kano every now and then. . Everybody knows his place and role. But here, one inebriated deji full of ignorance has been disturbing the public peace for over 2 years over an inconsequential matter.. I like the way the local igbo community there has been annoyingly sticking it up to him.. , that deji chap must be a boring character.. seems you need this too abii..... seems you need this too abii..... 18 Likes 1 Share

izombie:

is eze ndi igbo fighting to take over deji's throne? Leader and eze still mean the same thing. The only difference here is one is written in english and the other written in igbo. Seriously, this issue shouldn't be a problem. no he's not trying to take the throne but even the illiterate ibo man knows you have to remove your cap and bow to greet a Yoruba king. it is Yoruba tradition. BTW it is the duty of the king to give chieftaincy titles. he has decided to modify the name of the title for him. let him take it like that after all it's only the name that is different like you said no he's not trying to take the throne but even the illiterate ibo man knows you have to remove your cap and bow to greet a Yoruba king. it is Yoruba tradition. BTW it is the duty of the king to give chieftaincy titles. he has decided to modify the name of the title for him. let him take it like that after all it's only the name that is different like you said 22 Likes

Horllamideh:



seems you need this too abii.....



KidsNEXTdoor:

Respect your host or leave Respect your host or drown in the lagoon

That's fantastic To hell with one Nigeria We don't want it We don't believe in it We don't practice it you are really a kid. grow the phuck up you are really a kid. grow the phuck up 19 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:





Please check the upper chamber Lols, you mean that place you were discharged? Lols, you mean that place you were discharged? 1 Like 1 Share

Chuksonyeike:



There is nothing the deji can do,the ezebdigbo of ondo can only be dethroned by Igbo's and not any insecure monarch. The right to freedom of association is a constitutional and fundamental human rights matter. The useless deji can go ahead and commit suicide come Feb 28 I can bet it with you.....some of your red cap chiefs are currently in Deji 's palace prostrating and waiting for the king to come and address them in the King's court. I can bet it with you.....some of your red cap chiefs are currently in Deji 's palace prostrating and waiting for the king to come and address them in the King's court. 18 Likes

vanbonattel:





In my place, hosts will correct the visitors by telling them what the tradition is, please remove your cap while in front of the igwe. But when the deji sent boys to beat them, I knew it was not just about the cap. There was another motive there.



Do you agree with this my submission? Well the Igbo's have chosen to stand by the title ezendigbo,the deji can send his thugs, this time people will be ready for them.



I thought you people said igbos are Nigerians and not biafrans so which one come be hosts and visitors? If you use the word indigenes and non- indigenes,it would be more understandable. FYI no one is hosting me if I buy a land with my own money and goes ahead to build on it furthermore no one is a visitor in a place he has lived for decades Well the Igbo's have chosen to stand by the title ezendigbo,the deji can send his thugs, this time people will be ready for them.I thought you people said igbos are Nigerians and not biafrans so which one come be hosts and visitors? If you use the word indigenes and non- indigenes,it would be more understandable. FYI no one is hosting me if I buy a land with my own money and goes ahead to build on it furthermore no one is a visitor in a place he has lived for decades 7 Likes 1 Share