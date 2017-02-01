Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Ighalo Builds Home For Orphans In Lagos (Photos) (3896 Views)

God bless him!See photos above





Super Eagles striker, Odion Jude Ighalo is constructing an Orphanage Home in Ijegun, Lagos State.
God bless him!
See photos above
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/super-eagles-striker-jude-ighalo.html





God bless you Uncle Ighalo
If Andrew Yakubu had done half of this, we won't be toooo angry with him

pyyxxaro:

If Andrew Yakubu had done half of this, we won't be toooo angry with him



That man matter weak me I swear

To be able to give comes from the abundance of the heart



God bless you many folds



Many more goals 2 Likes

The mod that ban me i know you are reading this! You should be ashamed of yourself self, a big shame on you The mod that ban me i know you are reading this! You should be ashamed of yourself self, a big shame on you 5 Likes

Provoke God with good did, and watch him shower you with blessings







Things like this attract the blessings that will make people accuse you of money ritual 5 Likes

God bless him 2 Likes 1 Share

him try



the move to China is paying off...

Please start scoring goals now... good one...the move to China is paying off...Please start scoring goals now...

that is cool, giving back to the society unlike others who like to oppress the poor with their wealth 2 Likes

Nice one

nice one 1 Like

This is good. He is giving back to the community 2 Likes

Jeffboi:

Provoke God with good did, and watch him shower you with blessings







Things like this attract the blessings that will make people accuse you of money ritual

Deed 1 Like

Keep it up bro



You are Really a start 2 Likes

Good thought Ighalo. When you take orphans off the street and give them shelter like this, you reduce the number of beggars, armed robbers, 419ers, insane people and you increase the number of successful people, employers, technocrats in the country at large.



God bless you more brother. Keep it flying high like a Kite.



This is worthy of emulation. 3 Likes 1 Share

abbeyty:

it is "who like to" not "you like to"

Well done bro. May the Almighty God reward you abundantly. 2 Likes

A welcome development...... Moni good ooooo 2 Likes

better than our politicians... relevant than PMB 1 Like

BeeBeeOoh:

That man matter weak me I swear

Oyaaa come out of the carton lemme make indomie and eggs with 5alive for u

itzemar:

it is "who like to" not "you like to"



thank for that, just checked it out now

God bless and make you bigger bro

thanks man God bless u an provid u more . God plse bless me also so dat i can also blessing to orthers, Amen 1 Like

Nice work ighalo



Please if all do this from home 1 Like

God bless you Ighalo.



People like you are the hero.



You work hard for your money and help people.



Not useless politicians who steal billions and share 1million to their hungry supporters. 1 Like 1 Share







bk to the topic dude is really doing what pleases jah and men jeez the dude is just arriving in china and got this started...I heard messi is bribing the coach of one Chinese club to sign him

If all the rich politicians are doing such,Nigeria would have been so much better........Timaya self con dey beg politicians to 'Pity 4 us' for our own common wealth

KealDrogo:

The mod that ban me i know you are reading this! You should be ashamed of yourself self, a big shame on you

Yours, you said should be ashamed of himself, Mine I will say is an ediot! Who always push thrash and stupid topic to Fp with his goat brain. Iranu gidi gidi

thumps up bro

twale baba God bless you