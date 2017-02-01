₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ighalo Builds Home For Orphans In Lagos (Photos) by chimere66: 9:26am
Super Eagles striker, Odion Jude Ighalo is constructing an Orphanage Home in Ijegun, Lagos State.
God bless him!See photos above
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/super-eagles-striker-jude-ighalo.html
|Re: Ighalo Builds Home For Orphans In Lagos (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 9:31am
If Andrew Yakubu had done half of this, we won't be toooo angry with him
God bless you Uncle Ighalo
|Re: Ighalo Builds Home For Orphans In Lagos (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:34am
pyyxxaro:That man matter weak me I swear
|Re: Ighalo Builds Home For Orphans In Lagos (Photos) by DivinelyBlessed(m): 9:34am
To be able to give comes from the abundance of the heart
God bless you many folds
Many more goals
|Re: Ighalo Builds Home For Orphans In Lagos (Photos) by KealDrogo: 9:43am
The mod that ban me i know you are reading this! You should be ashamed of yourself self, a big shame on you
|Re: Ighalo Builds Home For Orphans In Lagos (Photos) by Jeffboi(m): 9:43am
Provoke God with good did, and watch him shower you with blessings
Things like this attract the blessings that will make people accuse you of money ritual
|Re: Ighalo Builds Home For Orphans In Lagos (Photos) by rattlesnake(m): 9:43am
God bless him
|Re: Ighalo Builds Home For Orphans In Lagos (Photos) by agboskipool(m): 9:43am
him try
|Re: Ighalo Builds Home For Orphans In Lagos (Photos) by itzemar(m): 9:44am
good one...
the move to China is paying off...
Please start scoring goals now...
|Re: Ighalo Builds Home For Orphans In Lagos (Photos) by abbeyty(m): 9:44am
that is cool, giving back to the society unlike others who like to oppress the poor with their wealth
|Re: Ighalo Builds Home For Orphans In Lagos (Photos) by oxygen247(m): 9:45am
Nice one
|Re: Ighalo Builds Home For Orphans In Lagos (Photos) by omolakaka(m): 9:45am
nice one
|Re: Ighalo Builds Home For Orphans In Lagos (Photos) by rottennaija(m): 9:45am
This is good. He is giving back to the community
|Re: Ighalo Builds Home For Orphans In Lagos (Photos) by banttieman(m): 9:45am
Jeffboi:
Deed
|Re: Ighalo Builds Home For Orphans In Lagos (Photos) by delli(m): 9:46am
Keep it up bro
You are Really a start
|Re: Ighalo Builds Home For Orphans In Lagos (Photos) by verygudbadguy(m): 9:46am
Good thought Ighalo. When you take orphans off the street and give them shelter like this, you reduce the number of beggars, armed robbers, 419ers, insane people and you increase the number of successful people, employers, technocrats in the country at large.
God bless you more brother. Keep it flying high like a Kite.
This is worthy of emulation.
|Re: Ighalo Builds Home For Orphans In Lagos (Photos) by itzemar(m): 9:46am
abbeyty:it is "who like to" not "you like to"
|Re: Ighalo Builds Home For Orphans In Lagos (Photos) by cardoctor(m): 9:46am
Well done bro. May the Almighty God reward you abundantly.
|Re: Ighalo Builds Home For Orphans In Lagos (Photos) by Tonymegabush1(m): 9:47am
A welcome development...... Moni good ooooo
|Re: Ighalo Builds Home For Orphans In Lagos (Photos) by samkay3g(m): 9:48am
better than our politicians... relevant than PMB
|Re: Ighalo Builds Home For Orphans In Lagos (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 9:49am
BeeBeeOoh:
Oyaaa come out of the carton lemme make indomie and eggs with 5alive for u
|Re: Ighalo Builds Home For Orphans In Lagos (Photos) by abbeyty(m): 9:49am
itzemar:
thank for that, just checked it out now
|Re: Ighalo Builds Home For Orphans In Lagos (Photos) by PrinceCarlos(m): 9:50am
God bless and make you bigger bro
|Re: Ighalo Builds Home For Orphans In Lagos (Photos) by kuboy: 9:50am
thanks man God bless u an provid u more . God plse bless me also so dat i can also blessing to orthers, Amen
|Re: Ighalo Builds Home For Orphans In Lagos (Photos) by orobs93(m): 9:50am
Nice work ighalo
Please if all do this from home
|Re: Ighalo Builds Home For Orphans In Lagos (Photos) by AntiWailer: 9:50am
God bless you Ighalo.
People like you are the hero.
You work hard for your money and help people.
Not useless politicians who steal billions and share 1million to their hungry supporters.
|Re: Ighalo Builds Home For Orphans In Lagos (Photos) by YOUNGrapha(m): 9:50am
jeez the dude is just arriving in china and got this started...I heard messi is bribing the coach of one Chinese club to sign him
bk to the topic dude is really doing what pleases jah and men
|Re: Ighalo Builds Home For Orphans In Lagos (Photos) by whitley(m): 9:51am
If all the rich politicians are doing such,Nigeria would have been so much better........Timaya self con dey beg politicians to 'Pity 4 us' for our own common wealth
|Re: Ighalo Builds Home For Orphans In Lagos (Photos) by Stelvin101(m): 9:51am
KealDrogo:
Yours, you said should be ashamed of himself, Mine I will say is an ediot! Who always push thrash and stupid topic to Fp with his goat brain. Iranu gidi gidi
|Re: Ighalo Builds Home For Orphans In Lagos (Photos) by PrinxArthur1(m): 9:52am
thumps up bro
|Re: Ighalo Builds Home For Orphans In Lagos (Photos) by fuckingAyaya(m): 9:52am
twale baba God bless you
|Re: Ighalo Builds Home For Orphans In Lagos (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 9:52am
KealDrogo:
I was the one that Ban you
What can you dooo
Come to Sambisa roundabout let's do small boxing
