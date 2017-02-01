Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fashola Inspects Construction Of Bodo-Bonny Road & Opobo Channel Bridge,Rivers(p (1724 Views)

Below are photos of Fashola inspecting the construction of Bodo - Bonny road and the bridge across Opobo Channel in Rivers State on the third day of his inspection tour of Highway Projects in the South - South Zone of the country on Saturday 18, February 2017.

The Dark Lord 1 Like

Nice one 2 Likes

The people calling this man minister of darkness, are the darkness themselves... They are expecting Fashola to help them step down the light from the high tension cables and connect it to their bedrooms, while they watch in ecstasy... they refused understand that Jobs are in hierarchy...





They will look confused seeing this thread like... 2 Likes

Okay, kontinu fash. 1 Like

Brf is working 1 Like

Dude should be left to focus on Works while someone else faces Power. There is only so much 1 person can do. 7 Likes

good, minister pls make sure all dis projects come to completion b4 2019. kip the good works on. God bless Nigeria 1 Like

Working Minister 1 Like

Who should face power? Who should face power? 1 Like

Looks like abandoned project to me 3 Likes

Naso. With the look @ the state of those pillars you can tell how long that gas sitting there with a water snail progress. 1 Like

And some blind people keep saying that south south are been marginalised while all the major road projects are done around that part of Nigeria.

Our Minister for Darkness seems to be more effective in the Works Section. A capable hand should be posted to the Power Unit to do the needful. 1 Like

Finally you have stopped crying and take the day as it comes

Carry on Fashoooooooo e be like say light wan dey stable dis days oooo.... see as man just dey flex AC since sha

....always INSPECTING and doing nothing

Anyone who is qualified and has what it takes to deliver.

