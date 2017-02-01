₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Fashola Inspects Construction Of Bodo-Bonny Road & Opobo Channel Bridge,Rivers(p by rem44: 2:28pm
Below are photos of Fashola inspecting the construction of Bodo - Bonny road and the bridge across Opobo Channel in Rivers State on the third day of his inspection tour of Highway Projects in the South - South Zone of the country on Saturday 18, February 2017.
cc; Lalasticlala,mynd44
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/fashola-inspect-construction-of-bodo.html
Re: Fashola Inspects Construction Of Bodo-Bonny Road & Opobo Channel Bridge,Rivers(p by bazzyblings: 2:31pm
I dedicate this FTC to CHUDDY of MMM.. lol ... where he dey ? Make him come collect am
Re: Fashola Inspects Construction Of Bodo-Bonny Road & Opobo Channel Bridge,Rivers(p by unclezuma: 2:31pm
The Dark Lord
Re: Fashola Inspects Construction Of Bodo-Bonny Road & Opobo Channel Bridge,Rivers(p by balateef(m): 2:31pm
Nice one
Re: Fashola Inspects Construction Of Bodo-Bonny Road & Opobo Channel Bridge,Rivers(p by Daviestunech(m): 2:31pm
Re: Fashola Inspects Construction Of Bodo-Bonny Road & Opobo Channel Bridge,Rivers(p by salabscholar01(m): 2:31pm
The people calling this man minister of darkness, are the darkness themselves... They are expecting Fashola to help them step down the light from the high tension cables and connect it to their bedrooms, while they watch in ecstasy... they refused understand that Jobs are in hierarchy...
They will look confused seeing this thread like...
Re: Fashola Inspects Construction Of Bodo-Bonny Road & Opobo Channel Bridge,Rivers(p by transient123(m): 2:32pm
Okay, kontinu fash.
Re: Fashola Inspects Construction Of Bodo-Bonny Road & Opobo Channel Bridge,Rivers(p by greatboom(m): 2:32pm
congratulate me. i make first comment after how many years of hustling
Re: Fashola Inspects Construction Of Bodo-Bonny Road & Opobo Channel Bridge,Rivers(p by aminho(m): 2:32pm
Brf is working
Re: Fashola Inspects Construction Of Bodo-Bonny Road & Opobo Channel Bridge,Rivers(p by ephi123(f): 2:32pm
Dude should be left to focus on Works while someone else faces Power. There is only so much 1 person can do.
Re: Fashola Inspects Construction Of Bodo-Bonny Road & Opobo Channel Bridge,Rivers(p by ufuosman: 2:32pm
good, minister pls make sure all dis projects come to completion b4 2019. kip the good works on. God bless Nigeria
Re: Fashola Inspects Construction Of Bodo-Bonny Road & Opobo Channel Bridge,Rivers(p by elkol: 2:33pm
Cool.
Re: Fashola Inspects Construction Of Bodo-Bonny Road & Opobo Channel Bridge,Rivers(p by jomoh: 2:33pm
Working Minister
Re: Fashola Inspects Construction Of Bodo-Bonny Road & Opobo Channel Bridge,Rivers(p by Ajibel(m): 2:33pm
ephi123:
Who should face power?
Re: Fashola Inspects Construction Of Bodo-Bonny Road & Opobo Channel Bridge,Rivers(p by SunnyBlaze1(m): 2:34pm
Looks like abandoned project to me
Re: Fashola Inspects Construction Of Bodo-Bonny Road & Opobo Channel Bridge,Rivers(p by snipesdam(m): 2:34pm
Naso. With the look @ the state of those pillars you can tell how long that gas sitting there with a water snail progress.
Re: Fashola Inspects Construction Of Bodo-Bonny Road & Opobo Channel Bridge,Rivers(p by princeadams11: 2:35pm
And some blind people keep saying that south south are been marginalised while all the major road projects are done around that part of Nigeria.
Re: Fashola Inspects Construction Of Bodo-Bonny Road & Opobo Channel Bridge,Rivers(p by Akinaukwa: 2:35pm
Our Minister for Darkness seems to be more effective in the Works Section. A capable hand should be posted to the Power Unit to do the needful.
Re: Fashola Inspects Construction Of Bodo-Bonny Road & Opobo Channel Bridge,Rivers(p by DEWKID(m): 2:35pm
greatboom:
bros your village pple don really put hand ontop your matter oh
Re: Fashola Inspects Construction Of Bodo-Bonny Road & Opobo Channel Bridge,Rivers(p by berryPee(m): 2:36pm
am i d lucky Ttc ?
Re: Fashola Inspects Construction Of Bodo-Bonny Road & Opobo Channel Bridge,Rivers(p by Oluwamuyeewa(m): 2:37pm
No comment
Re: Fashola Inspects Construction Of Bodo-Bonny Road & Opobo Channel Bridge,Rivers(p by HRich(m): 2:37pm
ok
Re: Fashola Inspects Construction Of Bodo-Bonny Road & Opobo Channel Bridge,Rivers(p by helinues: 2:37pm
good one
Re: Fashola Inspects Construction Of Bodo-Bonny Road & Opobo Channel Bridge,Rivers(p by HRich(m): 2:39pm
bazzyblings:
Finally you have stopped crying and take the day as it comes
Re: Fashola Inspects Construction Of Bodo-Bonny Road & Opobo Channel Bridge,Rivers(p by omenkaLives: 2:40pm
Where os Smellymouth?
Re: Fashola Inspects Construction Of Bodo-Bonny Road & Opobo Channel Bridge,Rivers(p by thaoriginator: 2:41pm
e be like say light wan dey stable dis days oooo.... see as man just dey flex AC since sha
Ccarry on Fashoooooooo
Re: Fashola Inspects Construction Of Bodo-Bonny Road & Opobo Channel Bridge,Rivers(p by EVILFOREST: 2:42pm
....always INSPECTING and doing nothing
Re: Fashola Inspects Construction Of Bodo-Bonny Road & Opobo Channel Bridge,Rivers(p by ephi123(f): 2:43pm
Ajibel:
Anyone who is qualified and has what it takes to deliver.
Re: Fashola Inspects Construction Of Bodo-Bonny Road & Opobo Channel Bridge,Rivers(p by ennysuccess(m): 2:43pm
Re: Fashola Inspects Construction Of Bodo-Bonny Road & Opobo Channel Bridge,Rivers(p by macuwon(m): 2:44pm
The
Re: Fashola Inspects Construction Of Bodo-Bonny Road & Opobo Channel Bridge,Rivers(p by chubbygal(f): 2:44pm
The more you look the less you see Government!
