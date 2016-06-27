₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by sar33: 2:43pm
The Chief of Army Staff, Nigerian Army, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai along with the National Security Adviser, Major General Mohammed Babagana Monguno, (who is a member of the panel of discussants) and Director General National Intelligence Agency, Mr. Ayo Oke, were at the Munich Security Conference 2017 yesterday 18th February 2017. During the event, the Chief of Army Staff also met with other top military Commanders and Senior officers of diplomatic and the intelligence community. The keynote address was delivered by Afghanistan President, Ashraf Ghani Ahmadza.
Above are some of the photographs of the Munich Security Conference 2017
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/chief-of-army-staff-lt-general-buratai.html
|Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by sar33: 2:43pm
|Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by hungryboy(m): 2:46pm
Abeg where the Youthful swag dey
Abi na microscope I go use before I see am
|Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by tukdi: 2:49pm
|Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by momentarylapse: 2:51pm
This one resemble swog not swag
|Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by Dildo(m): 2:52pm
They dont practise what they learn over there back home.
|Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by DozieInc(m): 2:54pm
Just tell us he attended the security conference. Which one is "youthful swag" again?
|Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 2:55pm
The Butcher of Zaria ..He has a date with the hague
|Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by Omagago(m): 3:04pm
Young Nieger
|Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by plainol(m): 3:18pm
When they travel abroad, these people behave normal, but back home, they look at themselves like God.
I'm still unable to figure out how their brain function.
|Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by omowolewa: 3:56pm
Money is good oo o, it turns oldies to yoyngies.
|Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by ichommy(m): 4:26pm
Seen.....
|Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by GodIsBiafran: 4:26pm
where is the yoot? where is the swag?
|Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by TANKDESTROYER(m): 4:26pm
super duber mega SWAG....
|Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by loomer: 4:27pm
Make I no talk wetin dey my mind
|Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by Lukmann1: 4:28pm
we don't cared o.
|Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by etienn: 4:28pm
THE GREAT FIGHTER....
|Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by shevchenko(m): 4:28pm
His he not the same guy that said "properly spended"
Even if he isn't .Does he understand the language spoken ?.
Ugly illiterate
|Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by sleeknick(m): 4:28pm
And by swag, what do you mean?
|Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by sapiosexual1(m): 4:29pm
The way MoDs modify thread topics ehn, soo meh
This is me looking for the "youuthful swag".
|Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by KidsNEXTdoor: 4:31pm
Dress as u like to deceive the gullible
We already know you are the next extremist in the making
|Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by DuBLINGreenb(m): 4:31pm
A potential failed attempt to pursue girls
|Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by ehissi(m): 4:33pm
When the man has house up and down in Dubai, why wouldn't he be forming Youthful swag?
If I have common room self contain, as a tenant in Banana Island, my sway go turn youthful; not to talk of owning property for Dubai.......
Na E be say, the swag just turn to bouncing baby boi.........
|Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by Tortivchina(m): 4:33pm
My dear, i was looking and checking every where to see
hungryboy:
|Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by anonimi: 4:35pm
Did he pass by Dubai to check his properties
General Buratai Bought Second Dubai Property Days After Appointment As Chief Of Army Staff
|Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by Tortivchina(m): 4:36pm
ok na him be this one half inside water like this? kai him they try
KidsNEXTdoor:
|Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by duni04(m): 4:38pm
The great Dubai homeowner.
|Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by BUTCHCASSIDY: 4:40pm
He is there to just attend and take pics
|Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by Einl(m): 4:41pm
So OP...because he us not in uniform, the way he now dresses is termed "youthful swag'.
Chai!!!! Op.
The day my grandad wore a pair of jeans, you for see youthful swag.
|Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by youngberry001(m): 4:42pm
respect sir,,,,,,,,,!!
#military
|Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 4:46pm
even with sparkling light there,one can't see buratai face.He carried Fashola image go abroad. It is well
|Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by anonimi: 4:46pm
plainol:
It functions in the same way as the brains of the 200 million mumus in the geographical space called Nigeria.
