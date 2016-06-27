₦airaland Forum

Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by sar33: 2:43pm
The Chief of Army Staff, Nigerian Army, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai along with the National Security Adviser, Major General Mohammed Babagana Monguno, (who is a member of the panel of discussants) and Director General National Intelligence Agency, Mr. Ayo Oke, were at the Munich Security Conference 2017 yesterday 18th February 2017. During the event, the Chief of Army Staff also met with other top military Commanders and Senior officers of diplomatic and the intelligence community. The keynote address was delivered by Afghanistan President, Ashraf Ghani Ahmadza.

Above are some of the photographs of the Munich Security Conference 2017


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/chief-of-army-staff-lt-general-buratai.html

Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by hungryboy(m): 2:46pm
Abeg where the Youthful swag dey
Abi na microscope I go use before I see am

Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by tukdi: 2:49pm
Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by momentarylapse: 2:51pm
This one resemble swog not swag

Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by Dildo(m): 2:52pm
They dont practise what they learn over there back home.

Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by DozieInc(m): 2:54pm
Just tell us he attended the security conference. Which one is "youthful swag" again?

Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 2:55pm
The Butcher of Zaria ..He has a date with the hague

Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by Omagago(m): 3:04pm
Young Nieger
Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by plainol(m): 3:18pm
When they travel abroad, these people behave normal, but back home, they look at themselves like God.

I'm still unable to figure out how their brain function.

Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by omowolewa: 3:56pm
Money is good oo o, it turns oldies to yoyngies.
Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by ichommy(m): 4:26pm
Seen.....
Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by GodIsBiafran: 4:26pm
grin where is the yoot? where is the swag? grin

Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by TANKDESTROYER(m): 4:26pm
super duber mega SWAG.... cool
Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by loomer: 4:27pm
Make I no talk wetin dey my mind
Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by Lukmann1: 4:28pm
we don't cared o.
Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by etienn: 4:28pm
THE GREAT FIGHTER....
Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by shevchenko(m): 4:28pm
His he not the same guy that said "properly spended"

Even if he isn't .Does he understand the language spoken ?.

Ugly illiterate

Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by sleeknick(m): 4:28pm
And by swag, what do you mean? undecided

Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by sapiosexual1(m): 4:29pm
The way MoDs modify thread topics ehn, soo meh angry
This is me looking for the "youuthful swag".

Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by KidsNEXTdoor: 4:31pm
Dress as u like to deceive the gullible
We already know you are the next extremist in the making

Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by DuBLINGreenb(m): 4:31pm
A potential failed attempt to pursue girls

Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by ehissi(m): 4:33pm
When the man has house up and down in Dubai, why wouldn't he be forming Youthful swag? undecided

If I have common room self contain, as a tenant in Banana Island, my sway go turn youthful; not to talk of owning property for Dubai....... shocked

Na E be say, the swag just turn to bouncing baby boi......... grin
Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by Tortivchina(m): 4:33pm
My dear, i was looking and checking every where to see
hungryboy:
Abeg where the Youthful swag dey

Abi na microscope I go use before I see am
Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by anonimi: 4:35pm
Did he pass by Dubai to check his properties

General Buratai Bought Second Dubai Property Days After Appointment As Chief Of Army Staff

General Tukur Yusuf Buratai bought a second choice property in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, days after his appointment as Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS), an investigation by SaharaReporters has revealed.

More from: http://saharareporters.com/2016/06/27/general-buratai-bought-second-dubai-property-days-after-appointment-chief-army-staff


*************************************************************

More Details Emerge On Nigeria Chief Of Army Staff General Buratai’s Dubai Properties

An ongoing investigation by SaharaReporters into properties acquired in Dubai by Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Tukur Buratai, has revealed more details about the officer’s real estate acquisitions estimated at N160 million at the minimum.

More from: http://saharareporters.com/2016/07/09/more-details-emerge-nigeria-chief-army-staff-general-buratai%E2%80%99s-dubai-properties



Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by Tortivchina(m): 4:36pm
ok na him be this one half inside water like this? kai him they try
KidsNEXTdoor:
Dress as u like to deceive the gullible
We already know you are the next extremist in the making
Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by duni04(m): 4:38pm
The great Dubai homeowner.

Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by BUTCHCASSIDY: 4:40pm
He is there to just attend and take pics
Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by Einl(m): 4:41pm
So OP...because he us not in uniform, the way he now dresses is termed "youthful swag'.

Chai!!!! Op.

The day my grandad wore a pair of jeans, you for see youthful swag.
Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by youngberry001(m): 4:42pm
respect sir,,,,,,,,,!!




#military

Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 4:46pm
sad even with sparkling light there,one can't see buratai face.He carried Fashola image go abroad. It is well
Re: Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) by anonimi: 4:46pm
plainol:
When they travel abroad, these people behave normal, but back home, they look at themselves like God.

I'm still unable to figure out how their brain function.

It functions in the same way as the brains of the 200 million mumus in the geographical space called Nigeria.






