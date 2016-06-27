Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buratai Attends Munich Security Conference, 2017 (Photos) (18003 Views)

PHOTOS: Buratai And Others Attend Munich Security Conference 2017 / Ambode Presents Prizes To Winners Of Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) / Buratai Attends Saudi Sunni Coalition Meeting In Riyadh (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Above are some of the photographs of the Munich Security Conference 2017





Source: The Chief of Army Staff, Nigerian Army, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai along with the National Security Adviser, Major General Mohammed Babagana Monguno, (who is a member of the panel of discussants) and Director General National Intelligence Agency, Mr. Ayo Oke, were at the Munich Security Conference 2017 yesterday 18th February 2017. During the event, the Chief of Army Staff also met with other top military Commanders and Senior officers of diplomatic and the intelligence community. The keynote address was delivered by Afghanistan President, Ashraf Ghani Ahmadza.Above are some of the photographs of the Munich Security Conference 2017Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/chief-of-army-staff-lt-general-buratai.html 4 Likes

Abeg where the Youthful swag dey

Abi na microscope I go use before I see am 61 Likes 2 Shares





This one resemble swog not swag 2 Likes

They dont practise what they learn over there back home. 1 Like

Just tell us he attended the security conference. Which one is "youthful swag" again? 1 Like

The Butcher of Zaria ..He has a date with the hague 8 Likes

Young Nieger

When they travel abroad, these people behave normal, but back home, they look at themselves like God.



I'm still unable to figure out how their brain function. 5 Likes

Money is good oo o, it turns oldies to yoyngies.

Seen.....

where is the yoot? where is the swag? where is the? where is the 2 Likes

super duber mega SWAG....

Make I no talk wetin dey my mind

we don't cared o.

THE GREAT FIGHTER....

His he not the same guy that said "properly spended"



Even if he isn't .Does he understand the language spoken ?.



Ugly illiterate 1 Like

And by swag, what do you mean? 1 Like



This is me looking for the "youuthful swag". The way MoDs modify thread topics ehn, soo mehThis is me looking for the "youuthful swag". 4 Likes

Dress as u like to deceive the gullible

We already know you are the next extremist in the making 1 Like

A potential failed attempt to pursue girls 1 Like





If I have common room self contain, as a tenant in Banana Island, my sway go turn youthful; not to talk of owning property for Dubai.......



Na E be say, the swag just turn to bouncing baby boi......... When the man has house up and down in Dubai, why wouldn't he be forming Youthful swag?If I have common room self contain, as a tenant in Banana Island, my sway go turn youthful; not to talk of owning property for Dubai.......Na E be say, the swag just turn to bouncing baby boi.........



hungryboy:

Abeg where the Youthful swag dey



Abi na microscope I go use before I see am My dear, i was looking and checking every where to see





General Buratai Bought Second Dubai Property Days After Appointment As Chief Of Army Staff



General Tukur Yusuf Buratai bought a second choice property in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, days after his appointment as Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS), an investigation by SaharaReporters has revealed.



More from: http://saharareporters.com/2016/06/27/general-buratai-bought-second-dubai-property-days-after-appointment-chief-army-staff





*************************************************************



More Details Emerge On Nigeria Chief Of Army Staff General Buratai’s Dubai Properties



An ongoing investigation by SaharaReporters into properties acquired in Dubai by Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Tukur Buratai, has revealed more details about the officer’s real estate acquisitions estimated at N160 million at the minimum.



More from: http://saharareporters.com/2016/07/09/more-details-emerge-nigeria-chief-army-staff-general-buratai%E2%80%99s-dubai-properties







Did he pass by Dubai to check his properties 1 Like



KidsNEXTdoor:

Dress as u like to deceive the gullible

We already know you are the next extremist in the making ok na him be this one half inside water like this? kai him they try

The great Dubai homeowner. 1 Like

He is there to just attend and take pics

So OP...because he us not in uniform, the way he now dresses is termed "youthful swag'.



Chai!!!! Op.



The day my grandad wore a pair of jeans, you for see youthful swag.

respect sir,,,,,,,,,!!









#military 1 Like 1 Share

even with sparkling light there,one can't see buratai face.He carried Fashola image go abroad. It is well even with sparkling light there,one can't see buratai face.He carried Fashola image go abroad. It is well