|Ijeoma Agu: "I Can Act Nude To Pass A Message" (Photo) by Islie: 2:44pm
Tofarati Ige
Background
I spent my childhood in Edo and Lagos states and it was a wonderful time for me . I am the first of five children, and I used to sing , dance and act from an early age. Back then , we didn ’ t have a television in our house, so my sisters and I had to entertain ourselves. My dad was also artistically inclined , so he often allowed us to express ourselves. I think that was the genesis of my career as an actor.
Education
I studied Biochemistry at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University , Awka, but I had always known that I would end up in the creative industry . I also attended the Royal Arts Academy, Lagos.
First role
My first role was in a TV series produced by Fidelis Duker titled Eldorado . Over the years , I have featured in several other movies and TV productions including Hood Rush , The Choice of Aina, Finding Diamond Jo , Oko Ashewo, From Within , Misfit, David ’s Fall , About to Wed and Flower Girl to name a few. Acting is a gift that is freely given by God ; it is not something that you struggle for . I ’ m also constantly observing people, my environment and life in general as an artiste because I could be called upon at any time to replicate the behaviours or mannerisms of any of those people. I have never played any challenging role and I can work with anybody though I cannot stand people who do not have passion for the job.
Role models
I admire some talented and hard-working actresses such as Genevieve Nnaji, Joke Silva, Liz Benson , Meryl Streep and Edith Jane Azu. I love them because they have managed to remain at the top of their career by being consistent, dynamic and professional.
Personal productions
The production outfit, House 5 Productions, which I run with my husband, Daniel Emeka Oriahi, has produced about 10 movies including Beyond Blood, Jimi Bendel, among others. To get funding to produce those movies, I wrote proposals and submitted them to clients and investors.
Challenges
One of the major challenges I face is accessing funds. Getting the proper facilities to support production could also be a Herculean task as there are no basic infrastructure like electricity, proper sets, and even crews.
Sacrifices
I have had to do a lot of things to fit better into roles but I wouldn’ t consider them as sacrifices. For the movie, Taxi Driver, I had to cut my hair. I have also had to kiss people on set.
Recession
During recession, people have more need for entertainment. Funnily enough, I shot more films last year than in the time of economic boom. I don’ t know the mathematics or the reason behind it, but the recession has not affected the movie industry.
Marriage
I first met my husband when I auditioned and was cast for one of his movies . He also attended a one -man stage play which I acted in and produced , after which he invited me for another movie role . We soon discovered that we are both down-to -earth people and share the same ideologies.
Motherhood
There is no way one can strike a balance between motherhood and acting . One of them would definitely suffer from time to time. However, I have been managing and I don’t think I’m doing badly. I take my daughter on set with me , and now she even understands when the director shouts ‘action’ and ‘cut.’ She has also acted in a movie with me . Considering that my husband is also in the same industry , we are able to make things work.
Scandals
There have been some scandals attached to my name over the years but I don’ t care . My family members know the real me, so they are not swayed by stories concocted about my person.
Nudity
I can accept a script that has some aspects of nudity if it is tastefully done and is passing a message. Acting is make -believe and it is not a reflection of who you really are.
Fame
Fame has not robbed me of anything. I still do whatever I want to without inhibitions.
Fashion
I know next to nothing about fashion, and I can wear anything provided that it fits me. I don’ t have a beauty routine either; I just like to be simple and classy.
Relaxation
When I want to relax , I watch movies at the cinemas or in my house.[/quote]
http://punchng.com/i-can-act-nude-to-pass-a-message-ijeoma-agu/
|Re: Ijeoma Agu: "I Can Act Nude To Pass A Message" (Photo) by HungerBAD: 2:47pm
No Wahala.
Are we are supposed to be impressed that another female wants to show her nudity?what is her Interview about anyway?
I miss the days when I use to see Ego Boyo,Regina Askia,Liz Benson,Joke Silva and Co. On Television.
These Semi Porn-Stars parading today in Nigeria,are a eye sore.
|Re: Ijeoma Agu: "I Can Act Nude To Pass A Message" (Photo) by Nixiepie(f): 3:06pm
If u like act porn,ur business
|Re: Ijeoma Agu: "I Can Act Nude To Pass A Message" (Photo) by Godemcee(m): 3:14pm
....
|Re: Ijeoma Agu: "I Can Act Nude To Pass A Message" (Photo) by sarrki(m): 3:19pm
What message ?
|Re: Ijeoma Agu: "I Can Act Nude To Pass A Message" (Photo) by dorry62(f): 3:21pm
Ijay my sister.
|Re: Ijeoma Agu: "I Can Act Nude To Pass A Message" (Photo) by Davash222(m): 3:21pm
And who cares about you and your 'acting nude' Olosho kobo kobo
|Re: Ijeoma Agu: "I Can Act Nude To Pass A Message" (Photo) by oyonu(m): 3:25pm
Who u epp
|Re: Ijeoma Agu: "I Can Act Nude To Pass A Message" (Photo) by Nutase(f): 3:25pm
Abeg who is dis now?
|Re: Ijeoma Agu: "I Can Act Nude To Pass A Message" (Photo) by whizbee(m): 3:25pm
If it makes you happy....#mumuolosho
|Re: Ijeoma Agu: "I Can Act Nude To Pass A Message" (Photo) by Azeequeen(f): 3:35pm
In Olamide's tone 'oju pupa,idi dudu'
|Re: Ijeoma Agu: "I Can Act Nude To Pass A Message" (Photo) by soberdrunk(m): 4:27pm
Something way sister Maheeda dey do FREE!! If you want to act nude then act nude!!! . With her strong body like Bosch brake pad!
|Re: Ijeoma Agu: "I Can Act Nude To Pass A Message" (Photo) by Deeypeey(m): 4:28pm
another olosho spotted
.
.
.
when a girl exposes her body..she's spose to be more attractive,right?...buh y isnt she?..
|Re: Ijeoma Agu: "I Can Act Nude To Pass A Message" (Photo) by Xaddy(m): 4:28pm
Acting nude does not show waywardness or oloshofulness of an actress. Acting is an expression of reality and in realitu humans go nude. Along as it is well don, it is okay. As a renowned Nigerian author once said "If you are not ready to show sex, don't take your viewers into the bedroom"
|Re: Ijeoma Agu: "I Can Act Nude To Pass A Message" (Photo) by ajuwarhodes(f): 4:28pm
...But none of those ur role models have acted nude na
Flat head oshi
|Re: Ijeoma Agu: "I Can Act Nude To Pass A Message" (Photo) by sapiosexual1(m): 4:28pm
This one acting nude would be an eyesore and give me nightmares.
|Re: Ijeoma Agu: "I Can Act Nude To Pass A Message" (Photo) by shamecurls(m): 4:29pm
All this desperate flat-headed dwarfs!
|Re: Ijeoma Agu: "I Can Act Nude To Pass A Message" (Photo) by ephi123(f): 4:29pm
Another talentless female..
|Re: Ijeoma Agu: "I Can Act Nude To Pass A Message" (Photo) by Whitemoney: 4:30pm
We are waiting,,,, OLoSHOo
|Re: Ijeoma Agu: "I Can Act Nude To Pass A Message" (Photo) by mickeyrova(m): 4:30pm
Yet you are nude already in your pics anyway (by African standard).
Question is,can you walk around in your fathers house wearing only bra and pânt?
Again, you are nude.
But its none of my business...
Am here to show the world my marvelous song titled "denial"..
Download directly in link in my signature!
|Re: Ijeoma Agu: "I Can Act Nude To Pass A Message" (Photo) by xynerise(m): 4:30pm
sarrki:
Sexy message na
|Re: Ijeoma Agu: "I Can Act Nude To Pass A Message" (Photo) by profhezekiah: 4:31pm
ur filthy msg will be of good use in porn industry small bweast
|Re: Ijeoma Agu: "I Can Act Nude To Pass A Message" (Photo) by Alasi20(m): 4:31pm
She Fine ooooo
Lol
|Re: Ijeoma Agu: "I Can Act Nude To Pass A Message" (Photo) by Lasskeey: 4:31pm
|Re: Ijeoma Agu: "I Can Act Nude To Pass A Message" (Photo) by ohasoup9: 4:31pm
The colour of your body is not same too. Not every discoloration is bleaching.
dorry62:Ijay my sister.
|Re: Ijeoma Agu: "I Can Act Nude To Pass A Message" (Photo) by kingthreat(m): 4:31pm
This one resemble typical asewo
|Re: Ijeoma Agu: "I Can Act Nude To Pass A Message" (Photo) by pweetychyka(f): 4:31pm
Quite funny!
U can't act nude buh u can snap a pics looking almost nude!
Wat differentiate being nude n dat pics up dere?
|Re: Ijeoma Agu: "I Can Act Nude To Pass A Message" (Photo) by Lasskeey: 4:31pm
|Re: Ijeoma Agu: "I Can Act Nude To Pass A Message" (Photo) by wunmi590(m): 4:32pm
.
|Re: Ijeoma Agu: "I Can Act Nude To Pass A Message" (Photo) by laurel03: 4:32pm
Nixiepie:na free world
|Re: Ijeoma Agu: "I Can Act Nude To Pass A Message" (Photo) by nickxtra(m): 4:32pm
See as she b
|Re: Ijeoma Agu: "I Can Act Nude To Pass A Message" (Photo) by HARDDON: 4:32pm
Men are trying ..
So this is some1's wify? Wit no consolation course what soever? Nothing to look unto on her body n have a lil hope?
