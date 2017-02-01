₦airaland Forum

Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by Islie: 3:01pm
By Hameed Oyegbade, Osogbo


A lady suddenly started display madness on the road at Akindeko popular market, near Olaiya junction in Osogbo, capital of Osun state on Saturday evening, Daily Trust correspondent stumbled on the scene.

The lady caused confusion in the market for over an hour as there was no vehicular movement owing to the way she took over the road and obstructed traffic which caused traffic gridlock at the time of filling this reports.

The passers-by and onlookers including the commercial motorcycle operators, popularly known as okadamen and mini-township commercial bus drivers turned her to entertainer, watching her lunatic display as if it was a movie.

The areas boys and street urchins in the area took the advantage of the situation to harass and extort some people as the development led to security threat in the popular market.

Daily Trust correspondent notified the Police Public Relation Officer,(PPRO) of Osun State Police Command, SP Folasade Odoro and she assured that policemen would be deployed to the area immediately.

Few minutes later, policemen came and took the lady away and the crowd dispatched, paving way for vehicular movement.


http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/lady-runs-mad-inside-osogbo-popular-market-causes-traffic-gridlock/185896.html

Pic: The mad lady whisked away by the police

Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by HungerBAD: 3:03pm
The writer of this article sef.

The word "Madness" is crude. Just like there are physically challenged people,and financially challenge people. We also have mentally challenged people.

That said.

I am not a Psychiatric Doctor,so will not go into the realm of speculations here. But anyone can have mental challenges.

For the fact this happened in "Oshogbo" does not necessarily mean "Oshogbo Weed" is involved.

Quick question: anybody with an idea on why most mental challenges start from the market?since I don't believe in Juju or Witchcraft,there has to be a medical explanation.

Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by Davash222(m): 3:07pm
I pray God to heal her.

Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by haywire07(m): 3:08pm
So where's the pix of the mad lady?

Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by money121(m): 3:08pm
All is well
Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by Opistorincos(m): 3:08pm
Eleyi gidi gan o
Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by ojun50(m): 3:11pm
Is that all

Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by hungryboy(m): 3:12pm
I dey Pity Mad Men/women this days oh
Cos people no dey troway food for dustbin again

Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by DozieInc(m): 3:20pm
Inside market Village people are involved.
Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by Nogodye(m): 3:21pm
The madness displayed can be a betting due to recession...I know Osogbo people,they can do anything to win a bet that involve money including going on a street display grin. Though my opinion!

Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by ijustdey: 3:22pm
was she mad before the incident and something just trigger her displace at that moment or she just became mad suddenly at that moment.........








because i can't understand how her village people will take such occasion to disgrace her
Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by Nutase(f): 3:23pm
sad
Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by xynerise(m): 3:55pm
Oshogbo weed lipsrsealed
Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by ichommy(m): 3:56pm
shocked shocked
Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by nabegibeg: 4:33pm
Just like that
Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by Rilwayne001: 4:33pm
Osogbo weed cheesy grin
Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by Lukmann1: 4:33pm
That is not normal, they should tried helped her & took her to a doctor on time.

Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by CharlieMaria(m): 4:34pm
Finally Osogbo weed has proven it's worth....

Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by YOUNGrapha(m): 4:34pm
hungryboy:
I dey Pity Mad Men/women this days oh

Cos people no dey troway food for dustbin again
lol this bwoy why evils grin
Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by elrony(m): 4:35pm
Could be soft work !!! angry
Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by sugarbelly4: 4:36pm
Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by seunlayi(m): 4:36pm
Osogbo weed at work in its place of origin
Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by fotadmowmend(m): 4:37pm
Oshogbo weed at work
Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by Nwaoma198(f): 4:37pm
Oluwa sanu
Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by pennywys: 4:38pm
Ok
Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by sleeknick(m): 4:38pm
shocked on top this kind wahala wey dey dis kontiri pesin go come mad join again.... Dat one no be craze?

Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by wunmi590(m): 4:38pm
May God heal her
Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by MrBONE2(m): 4:39pm
Osun again.
Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by lordfizco(m): 4:39pm
nawa ooooooooooooooooooooooo shocked
Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by firstolalekan(m): 4:40pm
grin
. She go smoke delta weed instead of the regular oshogbo weed grin





grin

Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by tosyne2much(m): 4:40pm
I also witnessed the same thing at along EKSU road two weeks ago.. A man parked his car, came down and stripped him unclad and lunatic display began

May we not be victims of this tragedy
Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by osemoses1234(m): 4:41pm
Na frm village oooo nah frm d papa side ooooooo

