|Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by Islie: 3:01pm
By Hameed Oyegbade, Osogbo
http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/lady-runs-mad-inside-osogbo-popular-market-causes-traffic-gridlock/185896.html
Pic: The mad lady whisked away by the police
|Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by HungerBAD: 3:03pm
The writer of this article sef.
The word "Madness" is crude. Just like there are physically challenged people,and financially challenge people. We also have mentally challenged people.
That said.
I am not a Psychiatric Doctor,so will not go into the realm of speculations here. But anyone can have mental challenges.
For the fact this happened in "Oshogbo" does not necessarily mean "Oshogbo Weed" is involved.
Quick question: anybody with an idea on why most mental challenges start from the market?since I don't believe in Juju or Witchcraft,there has to be a medical explanation.
|Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by Davash222(m): 3:07pm
I pray God to heal her.
|Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by haywire07(m): 3:08pm
So where's the pix of the mad lady?
|Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by money121(m): 3:08pm
All is well
|Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by Opistorincos(m): 3:08pm
Eleyi gidi gan o
|Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by ojun50(m): 3:11pm
Is that all
|Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by hungryboy(m): 3:12pm
I dey Pity Mad Men/women this days oh
Cos people no dey troway food for dustbin again
|Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by DozieInc(m): 3:20pm
Inside market Village people are involved.
|Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by Nogodye(m): 3:21pm
The madness displayed can be a betting due to recession...I know Osogbo people,they can do anything to win a bet that involve money including going on a street display . Though my opinion!
|Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by ijustdey: 3:22pm
was she mad before the incident and something just trigger her displace at that moment or she just became mad suddenly at that moment.........
because i can't understand how her village people will take such occasion to disgrace her
|Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by Nutase(f): 3:23pm
|Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by xynerise(m): 3:55pm
Oshogbo weed
|Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by ichommy(m): 3:56pm
|Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by nabegibeg: 4:33pm
Just like that
|Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by Rilwayne001: 4:33pm
Osogbo weed
|Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by Lukmann1: 4:33pm
That is not normal, they should tried helped her & took her to a doctor on time.
|Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by CharlieMaria(m): 4:34pm
Finally Osogbo weed has proven it's worth....
|Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by YOUNGrapha(m): 4:34pm
hungryboy:lol this bwoy why evils
|Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by elrony(m): 4:35pm
Could be soft work !!!
|Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by sugarbelly4: 4:36pm
|Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by seunlayi(m): 4:36pm
Osogbo weed at work in its place of origin
|Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by fotadmowmend(m): 4:37pm
Oshogbo weed at work
|Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by Nwaoma198(f): 4:37pm
Oluwa sanu
|Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by pennywys: 4:38pm
Ok
|Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by sleeknick(m): 4:38pm
on top this kind wahala wey dey dis kontiri pesin go come mad join again.... Dat one no be craze?
|Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by wunmi590(m): 4:38pm
May God heal her
|Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by MrBONE2(m): 4:39pm
Osun again.
|Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by lordfizco(m): 4:39pm
nawa ooooooooooooooooooooooo
|Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by firstolalekan(m): 4:40pm
. She go smoke delta weed instead of the regular oshogbo weed
|Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by tosyne2much(m): 4:40pm
I also witnessed the same thing at along EKSU road two weeks ago.. A man parked his car, came down and stripped him unclad and lunatic display began
May we not be victims of this tragedy
|Re: Lady Runs Mad Inside Osogbo Popular Market, Causes Traffic Gridlock (pic) by osemoses1234(m): 4:41pm
Na frm village oooo nah frm d papa side ooooooo
