By Hameed Oyegbade, Osogbo





A lady suddenly started display madness on the road at Akindeko popular market, near Olaiya junction in Osogbo, capital of Osun state on Saturday evening, Daily Trust correspondent stumbled on the scene.



The lady caused confusion in the market for over an hour as there was no vehicular movement owing to the way she took over the road and obstructed traffic which caused traffic gridlock at the time of filling this reports.



The passers-by and onlookers including the commercial motorcycle operators, popularly known as okadamen and mini-township commercial bus drivers turned her to entertainer, watching her lunatic display as if it was a movie.



The areas boys and street urchins in the area took the advantage of the situation to harass and extort some people as the development led to security threat in the popular market.



Daily Trust correspondent notified the Police Public Relation Officer,(PPRO) of Osun State Police Command, SP Folasade Odoro and she assured that policemen would be deployed to the area immediately.



Few minutes later, policemen came and took the lady away and the crowd dispatched, paving way for vehicular movement.



http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/lady-runs-mad-inside-osogbo-popular-market-causes-traffic-gridlock/185896.html



The writer of this article sef.



The word "Madness" is crude. Just like there are physically challenged people,and financially challenge people. We also have mentally challenged people.



That said.



I am not a Psychiatric Doctor,so will not go into the realm of speculations here. But anyone can have mental challenges.



For the fact this happened in "Oshogbo" does not necessarily mean "Oshogbo Weed" is involved.



Quick question: anybody with an idea on why most mental challenges start from the market?since I don't believe in Juju or Witchcraft,there has to be a medical explanation. 34 Likes 2 Shares

I pray God to heal her. 13 Likes

So where's the pix of the mad lady? 5 Likes 1 Share

That is not normal, they should tried helped her & took her to a doctor on time. 1 Like

I also witnessed the same thing at along EKSU road two weeks ago.. A man parked his car, came down and stripped him unclad and lunatic display began



May we not be victims of this tragedy