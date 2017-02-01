Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Valedictory Thanksgiving Service For Mimiko & His Wife (Photos) (6554 Views)

Source: Above are photos fromValedictory/Thanksgiving Service in honor of the Outgoing Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko and his amiable wife, Olukemi.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/photos-from-thanksgiving-service-in.html

In everything give thanks to God.

Nice one. You did a great job as governor. 1 Like

Why do we celebrate failure in nigeria? This man

spent 8 years in office, what did he achieve? Did

he better the lives of ondo people? Until local

government administration is strengthened in

nigeria, development will hardly occurred.

Majority of Our governors are criminals. 2 Likes

thankıng God for a succesful lootıng for 8 years,..nıgerıan polıtıcıans sef.enjoy ur loot sır!



















Good.. 8 yrs is not for ever and the pain for him now is that he can't control the incoming gov...

Okay.

. 1 Like

Mimiko succeeded in looting Ondo dry 2 Likes

Useless governor

jesus500:

T

T.... For tartar T.... For tartar

Which great job . I served in Ondo State and he never paid us our money after the end of service but paid the year before me. That's how he swallowed 60k of over 20,000 corpers. In Nigeria where we don't no our right. Majority kept quite what will minority do. Nobody could say anything we just managed to survive one year. Time for him to leave . Never knew he was still there sef. After I suffered at pollen unit in other to conduct voting. 1 Like

On do estate was rigged. The votes were altered by INEC... they did same in Edo.

Ok

l am sure these criminal will be smiling now with billions in Naira and Millions in Dollars he has hidden in boxes all over the State and yet the masses are impoverish , what a joke of a country called Nigeria, nonsense

Yeah, [ b]give thanks to God! [/b]

What dId he achieve ? Are you even based in Ondo Do you know how Ondo was 8 years ago ?... Shame on you for that "what did he achieve " statement. .... idiot What dId he achieve? Are you even based in OndoDo you know how Ondo was 8 years ago?... Shame on you for that "what did he achieve " statement. .... idiot

We all know how our politicians are, they are all thieves... But mimiko has tried his best, he changed Ondo compared to what it was 8 years ago

Iamdmentor1:

On do estate was rigged. The votes were altered by INEC... they did same in Edo.

I pity u, u still whine on this nov 26 matter? Guy quickly move OK, stop crying on spilled milk. I pity u, u still whine on this nov 26 matter? Guy quickly move OK, stop crying on spilled milk.

This man attended RCCG camp programs more than any other politician in Nigeria

Mimiko. Ibu egu!!!! Ndiara. You swallowed up almost 8months unpaid salaries of teachers. You're mad sef.



The road you started to make three yrs ago is still not completed.

FagsamPHP:

We all know how our politicians are, they are all thieves... But mimiko has tried his best, he changed Ondo compared to what it was 8 years ago aside from the dual carriage main roads in ondo town and mother and child free care, i see nothing more.... Unpaid salaries nko?... The roads her he sarted ad hasnt completed has caused a lot of accidents. What dd he do? aside from the dual carriage main roads in ondo town and mother and child free care, i see nothing more.... Unpaid salaries nko?... The roads her he sarted ad hasnt completed has caused a lot of accidents. What dd he do?

Mimiko is owning worker's six month salary, serious suffering in ondo state. Looter, i hope EFCC will take over

#Come to Kogi state then you will know the real meaning of "suffer"....

am here to separate fight am here to separate fight