|Valedictory Thanksgiving Service For Mimiko & His Wife (Photos) by chie8: 4:23pm
Above are photos fromValedictory/Thanksgiving Service in honor of the Outgoing Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko and his amiable wife, Olukemi.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/photos-from-thanksgiving-service-in.html
|Re: Valedictory Thanksgiving Service For Mimiko & His Wife (Photos) by ufuosman: 4:31pm
In everything give thanks to God.
|Re: Valedictory Thanksgiving Service For Mimiko & His Wife (Photos) by searchng4love: 5:05pm
Nice one. You did a great job as governor.
|Re: Valedictory Thanksgiving Service For Mimiko & His Wife (Photos) by jesus500(m): 8:56pm
Why do we celebrate failure in nigeria? This man
spent 8 years in office, what did he achieve? Did
he better the lives of ondo people? Until local
government administration is strengthened in
nigeria, development will hardly occurred.
Majority of Our governors are criminals.
|Re: Valedictory Thanksgiving Service For Mimiko & His Wife (Photos) by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 8:56pm
ufuosman:thankıng God for a succesful lootıng for 8 years,..nıgerıan polıtıcıans sef.enjoy ur loot sır!
|Re: Valedictory Thanksgiving Service For Mimiko & His Wife (Photos) by Dandsome: 8:57pm
Okay.. How I wish corpers can get paid handsomely so they can do their own Thanksgiving happily
Meanwhile,
How I wish NYSC were to be WYSC
Worldwide Youth Service Corp
After you graduate, they post you to New York to serve, Post some to Dubai.
Then the middle east will be like the north east,
If they post you to Afgan, Syria or Iraq, you redeploy back to Jamaica, Brasil or Spain!
Kaii!! Then USA, Canada and UK Will be like Abuja, Port Harcourt and Lagos...
where everyone is rushing!
Calabar and Uyo are like Caribbean and Hawaii
Omo you'll see Nigerian students taking school
very serious... so they can go and serve!
And if you serve well, they retain you maybe in Google Office, Or Facebook USA Blackberry Canada or Apple!
Hmm Guy Forget!!!
I'm out of here
|Re: Valedictory Thanksgiving Service For Mimiko & His Wife (Photos) by Qmerit(m): 8:57pm
Good.. 8 yrs is not for ever and the pain for him now is that he can't control the incoming gov...
|Re: Valedictory Thanksgiving Service For Mimiko & His Wife (Photos) by Dandsome: 8:57pm
|Re: Valedictory Thanksgiving Service For Mimiko & His Wife (Photos) by Chidex2442(m): 8:57pm
|Re: Valedictory Thanksgiving Service For Mimiko & His Wife (Photos) by Omoakinsuyi(m): 8:58pm
Mimiko succeeded in looting Ondo dry
|Re: Valedictory Thanksgiving Service For Mimiko & His Wife (Photos) by Winners72(m): 8:59pm
Useless governor
|Re: Valedictory Thanksgiving Service For Mimiko & His Wife (Photos) by Qmerit(m): 8:59pm
jesus500:
T.... For tartar
|Re: Valedictory Thanksgiving Service For Mimiko & His Wife (Photos) by bethyz(m): 9:00pm
Which great job . I served in Ondo State and he never paid us our money after the end of service but paid the year before me. That's how he swallowed 60k of over 20,000 corpers. In Nigeria where we don't no our right. Majority kept quite what will minority do. Nobody could say anything we just managed to survive one year. Time for him to leave . Never knew he was still there sef. After I suffered at pollen unit in other to conduct voting.
|Re: Valedictory Thanksgiving Service For Mimiko & His Wife (Photos) by Iamdmentor1(m): 9:00pm
On do estate was rigged. The votes were altered by INEC... they did same in Edo.
|Re: Valedictory Thanksgiving Service For Mimiko & His Wife (Photos) by Longcucumber(m): 9:03pm
|Re: Valedictory Thanksgiving Service For Mimiko & His Wife (Photos) by jesus500(m): 9:03pm
|Re: Valedictory Thanksgiving Service For Mimiko & His Wife (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 9:07pm
l am sure these criminal will be smiling now with billions in Naira and Millions in Dollars he has hidden in boxes all over the State and yet the masses are impoverish , what a joke of a country called Nigeria, nonsense
|Re: Valedictory Thanksgiving Service For Mimiko & His Wife (Photos) by rowspoetry(m): 9:12pm
Yeah, [b]give thanks to God! [/b]
|Re: Valedictory Thanksgiving Service For Mimiko & His Wife (Photos) by FagsamPHP(m): 9:16pm
jesus500:
What dId he achieve? Are you even based in Ondo Do you know how Ondo was 8 years ago?... Shame on you for that "what did he achieve " statement. .... idiot
|Re: Valedictory Thanksgiving Service For Mimiko & His Wife (Photos) by FagsamPHP(m): 9:16pm
We all know how our politicians are, they are all thieves... But mimiko has tried his best, he changed Ondo compared to what it was 8 years ago
|Re: Valedictory Thanksgiving Service For Mimiko & His Wife (Photos) by lawlahbammy(f): 9:19pm
Iamdmentor1:
I pity u, u still whine on this nov 26 matter? Guy quickly move OK, stop crying on spilled milk.
|Re: Valedictory Thanksgiving Service For Mimiko & His Wife (Photos) by davodguy: 9:22pm
This man attended RCCG camp programs more than any other politician in Nigeria
|Re: Valedictory Thanksgiving Service For Mimiko & His Wife (Photos) by NevetsIbot: 9:25pm
Mimiko. Ibu egu!!!! Ndiara. You swallowed up almost 8months unpaid salaries of teachers. You're mad sef.
The road you started to make three yrs ago is still not completed.
|Re: Valedictory Thanksgiving Service For Mimiko & His Wife (Photos) by NevetsIbot: 9:27pm
FagsamPHP:aside from the dual carriage main roads in ondo town and mother and child free care, i see nothing more.... Unpaid salaries nko?... The roads her he sarted ad hasnt completed has caused a lot of accidents. What dd he do?
|Re: Valedictory Thanksgiving Service For Mimiko & His Wife (Photos) by fatemmy(f): 9:32pm
jesus500:before you talk get your facts,to know what he achieved in 8years look at the picture of ondo state 8years ago,and look at the present ondo state.
|Re: Valedictory Thanksgiving Service For Mimiko & His Wife (Photos) by jesus500(m): 9:34pm
FagsamPHP:please kindly mention some of his achievements. You have been brainwashed. Ordinary things have become extraordinary to you.
|Re: Valedictory Thanksgiving Service For Mimiko & His Wife (Photos) by phemzy200: 9:37pm
Mimiko is owning worker's six month salary, serious suffering in ondo state. Looter, i hope EFCC will take over
|Re: Valedictory Thanksgiving Service For Mimiko & His Wife (Photos) by Muhammedsaliu: 9:44pm
#Come to Kogi state then you will know the real meaning of "suffer"....
|Re: Valedictory Thanksgiving Service For Mimiko & His Wife (Photos) by jesus500(m): 9:46pm
fatemmy:I am talking about real development here, nothing has really changed much.
|Re: Valedictory Thanksgiving Service For Mimiko & His Wife (Photos) by officialJP: 9:47pm
am here to separate fight
|Re: Valedictory Thanksgiving Service For Mimiko & His Wife (Photos) by askjohnprosper: 9:47pm
Dandsome:
