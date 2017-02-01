₦airaland Forum

Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits

Adaeze Yobo And Her Son's Sunday Outfits / Celebrities Step Out In Style At The Miss Nigeria Pageant 2015 (photos) / Adaeze Yobo & Her Sons Show Off Their Sunday Look (1) (2) (3) (4)

Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by lalasticlala(m): 4:38pm
Check out what some Nigerian and Ghanaian celebrities wore today being Sunday. Some made out time to worship God in their various churches.

Actress Hilda Dokubo

Gospel singer cum actress Princess Njideka Okeke and kids

Footballer Chichi Igbo

Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by lalasticlala(m): 4:40pm
Comic actor imeh Bishop aka Okon Lagos

Aki

Paul Okoye

Ebube Nwagbo

Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by lalasticlala(m): 4:40pm
Bad boy actor Zubby Micheal

OAP Toke Makinwa

Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by lalasticlala(m): 4:41pm
Ghanaian celebrities

Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by Explorers(m): 4:42pm
That bros, sorry that sister chified looks cool.

Funny bishop.

Rude boy, nice house.

Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by madridguy(m): 4:47pm
grin
Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by KingRex1: 4:55pm
Yeaa feeling Rudeboy and Andre's twinning swag cool
Juliet should just carry all the beauty in the world and go o, its her own undecided angry

They all look nice. cheesy

Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by Uniqueness01(f): 4:56pm
They all look good in their Sunday outfit buh Toke is looking pale or is it my eyes!

Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by echobazz: 5:05pm
Nice pics but they did nt snap with their bible.

Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by ChinonsoDike2: 5:16pm
Africans worship the white God and practice his culture.

Tell me again how you're equal to white people?!

Answer: You are not. You are merely subhuman apes.

Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by optional1(f): 5:18pm
na only lalasticlala fit dey post all dis celebrite Sunday outfit..





As if we go see money from their outfit...
Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by soberdrunk(m): 5:18pm
This Chi-chi just be like "chin chin", am not talking 'Mimee", am refering to the type way we dey chop that year way dey give person headache. She has turned herself to 'female robocop' angry
Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by Bestlily(f): 5:18pm
Will post my pix when i start going to church
Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by piagetskinner(m): 5:18pm
Who is that short muscular chinese dude?

Is he a she, or is he a her?

Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by drinkgarri: 5:19pm
Happy Sunday....greetings from future billionaire
That chified is sexually confused.is she he? Or is he she?
Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by nabegibeg: 5:20pm
interesting
Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by AnonyNymous(m): 5:21pm
ChinonsoDike2:
Africans worship the white God and practice his culture.

Tell me again how you're equal to white people?!

Answer: You are not. You are merely subhuman apes.
Uncle Ruckus. . .lol

Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by sugarbelly4: 5:22pm
Man Asks Lady To Send Her Semi-nude Photo…What He Got is quite Hilarious!
Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by Claessique1: 5:22pm
Joselyn Dumas all the way
Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by HRich(m): 5:23pm
Small time now she will say she wants to marry a Nigerian Man
Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by chuksjuve(m): 5:23pm
Idol/ celebrity worship..
Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by YoungBlackRico: 5:24pm
undecided
Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by Claessique1: 5:24pm
Uniqueness01:
They all look good in their Sunday outfit buh Toke is looking pale or is it my eyes!

My dear, I noticed too oo
Seeming like the whole Maje ish is really telling on her.
Biko, she should take a break and stop acting like a badoo.
Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by optional1(f): 5:26pm
KingRex1:
Yeaa feeling Rudeboy and Andre's twinning swag cool
Juliet should just carry all the beauty in the world and go o, its her own undecided angry

They all look nice. cheesy



next Sunday we will start posting our own Sunday outfit no be only celebs dey go Church.....

Lalasticlala take note.
Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by priscaoge(f): 5:27pm
Lalasticalala where is my pishur angry angry angry

Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by Ginaz(f): 5:27pm
I took my Sunday pictures in Paris, then went to London to praise thy lord, after that I went to UK to sing hallelujah. Currently I just came back to Nigeria, I would have loved to post the pictures but the Holy Ghost said no.

*holy shama, sha holy sha*. * rings bell and jump on one leg*
Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by darknetcom: 5:28pm
do you people realy think light skinned looks good...??..

well,una choice..

they all look ridiculous in their light skin..
Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by darknetcom: 5:29pm
they are all trying to look like white jesus christ and the whorre mary... grin
Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by omocheche(f): 5:30pm
Children of God
Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by mykelmeezy(m): 5:32pm
how is this news anywho lala is op
Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by darknetcom: 5:32pm
christians are ridiculous...

they try to look innocent by bleaching their skins,but their hearts is still corrupt as hell.. grin

chameleons... grin

Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by Mikylopez(f): 5:34pm
embarassedi also wore an outfit to church today

