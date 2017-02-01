Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits (10536 Views)

Check out what some Nigerian and Ghanaian celebrities wore today being Sunday. Some made out time to worship God in their various churches.



Actress Hilda Dokubo



Gospel singer cum actress Princess Njideka Okeke and kids



Footballer Chichi Igbo 2 Likes

Comic actor imeh Bishop aka Okon Lagos



Aki



Paul Okoye



Ebube Nwagbo

Bad boy actor Zubby Micheal



OAP Toke Makinwa

Ghanaian celebrities

That bros, sorry that sister chified looks cool.



Funny bishop.



Rude boy, nice house. 1 Like



Juliet should just carry all the beauty in the world and go o, its her own



They all look good in their Sunday outfit buh Toke is looking pale or is it my eyes! 2 Likes

Nice pics but they did nt snap with their bible. 3 Likes

Africans worship the white God and practice his culture.



Tell me again how you're equal to white people?!



Answer: You are not. You are merely subhuman apes. 1 Like 1 Share

na only lalasticlala fit dey post all dis celebrite Sunday outfit..











As if we go see money from their outfit...

This Chi-chi just be like "chin chin", am not talking 'Mimee", am refering to the type way we dey chop that year way dey give person headache. She has turned herself to 'female robocop'

Will post my pix when i start going to church

Who is that short muscular chinese dude?



Is he a she, or is he a her? 2 Likes

Happy Sunday....greetings from future billionaire

That chified is sexually confused.is she he? Or is he she?

interesting

ChinonsoDike2:

Africans worship the white God and practice his culture.



Tell me again how you're equal to white people?!



Joselyn Dumas all the way

Small time now she will say she wants to marry a Nigerian Man

Idol/ celebrity worship..

Uniqueness01:

They all look good in their Sunday outfit buh Toke is looking pale or is it my eyes!

My dear, I noticed too oo

Seeming like the whole Maje ish is really telling on her.

KingRex1:

Yeaa feeling Rudeboy and Andre's twinning swag

Juliet should just carry all the beauty in the world and go o, its her own



next Sunday we will start posting our own Sunday outfit no be only celebs dey go Church.....



Lalasticalala where is my pishur

I took my Sunday pictures in Paris, then went to London to praise thy lord, after that I went to UK to sing hallelujah. Currently I just came back to Nigeria, I would have loved to post the pictures but the Holy Ghost said no.



*holy shama, sha holy sha*. * rings bell and jump on one leg*

do you people realy think light skinned looks good...??..



well,una choice..



they all look ridiculous in their light skin..

they are all trying to look like white jesus christ and the whorre mary...

Children of God

how is this news anywho lala is op





they try to look innocent by bleaching their skins,but their hearts is still corrupt as hell..



chameleons... christians are ridiculous...they try to look innocent by bleaching their skins,but their hearts is still corrupt as hell..chameleons... 1 Like