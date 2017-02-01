₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by lalasticlala(m): 4:38pm
Check out what some Nigerian and Ghanaian celebrities wore today being Sunday. Some made out time to worship God in their various churches.
Actress Hilda Dokubo
Gospel singer cum actress Princess Njideka Okeke and kids
Footballer Chichi Igbo
|Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by lalasticlala(m): 4:40pm
Comic actor imeh Bishop aka Okon Lagos
Aki
Paul Okoye
Ebube Nwagbo
|Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by lalasticlala(m): 4:40pm
Bad boy actor Zubby Micheal
OAP Toke Makinwa
|Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by lalasticlala(m): 4:41pm
Ghanaian celebrities
|Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by Explorers(m): 4:42pm
That bros, sorry that sister chified looks cool.
Funny bishop.
Rude boy, nice house.
|Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by madridguy(m): 4:47pm
|Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by KingRex1: 4:55pm
Yeaa feeling Rudeboy and Andre's twinning swag
Juliet should just carry all the beauty in the world and go o, its her own
They all look nice.
|Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by Uniqueness01(f): 4:56pm
They all look good in their Sunday outfit buh Toke is looking pale or is it my eyes!
|Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by echobazz: 5:05pm
Nice pics but they did nt snap with their bible.
|Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by ChinonsoDike2: 5:16pm
Africans worship the white God and practice his culture.
Tell me again how you're equal to white people?!
Answer: You are not. You are merely subhuman apes.
|Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by optional1(f): 5:18pm
na only lalasticlala fit dey post all dis celebrite Sunday outfit..
As if we go see money from their outfit...
|Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by soberdrunk(m): 5:18pm
This Chi-chi just be like "chin chin", am not talking 'Mimee", am refering to the type way we dey chop that year way dey give person headache. She has turned herself to 'female robocop'
|Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by Bestlily(f): 5:18pm
Will post my pix when i start going to church
|Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by piagetskinner(m): 5:18pm
Who is that short muscular chinese dude?
Is he a she, or is he a her?
|Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by drinkgarri: 5:19pm
Happy Sunday....greetings from future billionaire
That chified is sexually confused.is she he? Or is he she?
|Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by nabegibeg: 5:20pm
interesting
|Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by AnonyNymous(m): 5:21pm
ChinonsoDike2:Uncle Ruckus. . .lol
|Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by sugarbelly4: 5:22pm
|Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by Claessique1: 5:22pm
Joselyn Dumas all the way
|Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by HRich(m): 5:23pm
Small time now she will say she wants to marry a Nigerian Man
|Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by chuksjuve(m): 5:23pm
Idol/ celebrity worship..
|Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by YoungBlackRico: 5:24pm
|Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by Claessique1: 5:24pm
Uniqueness01:
My dear, I noticed too oo
Seeming like the whole Maje ish is really telling on her.
Biko, she should take a break and stop acting like a badoo.
|Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by optional1(f): 5:26pm
KingRex1:
next Sunday we will start posting our own Sunday outfit no be only celebs dey go Church.....
Lalasticlala take note.
|Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by priscaoge(f): 5:27pm
Lalasticalala where is my pishur
|Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by Ginaz(f): 5:27pm
I took my Sunday pictures in Paris, then went to London to praise thy lord, after that I went to UK to sing hallelujah. Currently I just came back to Nigeria, I would have loved to post the pictures but the Holy Ghost said no.
*holy shama, sha holy sha*. * rings bell and jump on one leg*
|Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by darknetcom: 5:28pm
do you people realy think light skinned looks good...??..
well,una choice..
they all look ridiculous in their light skin..
|Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by darknetcom: 5:29pm
they are all trying to look like white jesus christ and the whorre mary...
|Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by omocheche(f): 5:30pm
Children of God
|Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by mykelmeezy(m): 5:32pm
how is this news anywho lala is op
|Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by darknetcom: 5:32pm
christians are ridiculous...
they try to look innocent by bleaching their skins,but their hearts is still corrupt as hell..
chameleons...
|Re: Celebrities Step Out In Their Sunday Outfits by Mikylopez(f): 5:34pm
i also wore an outfit to church today
