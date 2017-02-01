₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ali Modu Sherrif Meets With Babangida Behind Close Door In Minna. Photos by dainformant(m): 4:49pm
Ali Modu Sheriff who won the Peoples Democratic Party PDP chairmanship tussle following a judgement declared by the Port Harcourt Court of Appeal on Friday, February 17, is reportedly meeting with former Head of State; Gen Ibrahim Babangida IBB behind close door in Minna, Niger State.
The reason of the recent visit is yet to be disclosed.
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif Meets With Babangida Behind Close Door In Minna. Photos by HungerBAD: 4:49pm
Lol
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif Meets With Babangida Behind Close Door In Minna. Photos by dainformant(m): 4:51pm
cc; lalasticlala, mynd44
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif Meets With Babangida Behind Close Door In Minna. Photos by CliffordOrji: 4:55pm
Ok
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif Meets With Babangida Behind Close Door In Minna. Photos by muykem: 4:57pm
They discussed ways to send Wike and Fayose away from the party.
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif Meets With Babangida Behind Close Door In Minna. Photos by searchng4love: 4:58pm
Political parties are overrated.... It's high time we had independent candidates
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif Meets With Babangida Behind Close Door In Minna. Photos by CastedDude: 5:01pm
2019 scheming begins
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif Meets With Babangida Behind Close Door In Minna. Photos by SamuelAnyawu(m): 5:06pm
PDP chairman Noni.....
SAS I do envy your house at Old GRA Maiduguri. That fence and gate
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif Meets With Babangida Behind Close Door In Minna. Photos by ipobarecriminals: 5:07pm
Tonyebarcanista come see ur Chairman. There's nothing markafi, Fayose, Wicked Wike can do about it.Modu is our man
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif Meets With Babangida Behind Close Door In Minna. Photos by hushshinani(m): 5:09pm
thoh, I don't do politics.... but i like this man
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif Meets With Babangida Behind Close Door In Minna. Photos by LoveJesus87(m): 5:09pm
U
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif Meets With Babangida Behind Close Door In Minna. Photos by ipobarecriminals: 5:09pm
CastedDude:PDP IS DEAD AND BURIED.
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif Meets With Babangida Behind Close Door In Minna. Photos by HRich(m): 5:10pm
The devil that you can easily sight in this world is Ali Modu Sherrif
How PDP came this far is what I don't know
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif Meets With Babangida Behind Close Door In Minna. Photos by aminho(m): 5:10pm
SamuelAnyawu:and i was at the house last friday it took 10years to build it
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif Meets With Babangida Behind Close Door In Minna. Photos by ZZ22: 5:11pm
why do they always have to meet behind close door...
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif Meets With Babangida Behind Close Door In Minna. Photos by opalu: 5:11pm
Ok
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif Meets With Babangida Behind Close Door In Minna. Photos by inourcare: 5:11pm
When It Is Disclosed, Please UpDate
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif Meets With Babangida Behind Close Door In Minna. Photos by SamuelAnyawu(m): 5:11pm
aminho:
Wooooooow Nice... I always pass beside it whenever I'm going to work
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif Meets With Babangida Behind Close Door In Minna. Photos by Cyriloha(m): 5:12pm
Allow them they took permissions from me before the meeting
Old fools power mongers
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif Meets With Babangida Behind Close Door In Minna. Photos by ajalawole(m): 5:12pm
Behind close door. and who is the 3rd person that take the picture... Nairaland self
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif Meets With Babangida Behind Close Door In Minna. Photos by profhezekiah: 5:12pm
paymaster sponsor
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif Meets With Babangida Behind Close Door In Minna. Photos by Newbiee: 5:13pm
Open that door jareee! Nothing special will come out of it. PDP is dead period!
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif Meets With Babangida Behind Close Door In Minna. Photos by aminho(m): 5:13pm
SamuelAnyawu:are u in maiduguri ryt now?
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif Meets With Babangida Behind Close Door In Minna. Photos by Wiseandtrue(f): 5:13pm
If
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif Meets With Babangida Behind Close Door In Minna. Photos by Wiseandtrue(f): 5:14pm
dainformant:if you like meet outdoor, you cannot disrupt PDP.
They are wiser and knows what a fake meeting is all about.
Greedy thug
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif Meets With Babangida Behind Close Door In Minna. Photos by Billyonaire: 5:14pm
Looks like there is no salvation in our present political parties. Independents should be allowed to run. Not that i care who becomes President of Nigeria. The country is a joke.
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif Meets With Babangida Behind Close Door In Minna. Photos by JideAmuGiaka: 5:16pm
Two Homosexuals are enjoying themselves behind close door.
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif Meets With Babangida Behind Close Door In Minna. Photos by Akaujaa(m): 5:19pm
...all in a bud to further deceive the gullible. No single politician, PDP or APC, has better thought for the masses. #killThemAll.
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif Meets With Babangida Behind Close Door In Minna. Photos by nabegibeg: 5:23pm
wetin d mumu dey find upandan we go soon understand
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif Meets With Babangida Behind Close Door In Minna. Photos by ipobarecriminals: 5:23pm
Who have that modu pinsure riding a bike dash me biko
