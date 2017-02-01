Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ali Modu Sherrif Meets With Babangida Behind Close Door In Minna. Photos (9273 Views)

Ali Modu Sherrif In High Spirits As He Arrives His Residence After Victory. PICS / Ali Modu-Sherrif Taking The Oath Of Office As PDP Chairman (Photos) / Abiola Pictured With Babangida And Mandela (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The reason of the recent visit is yet to be disclosed.



Source; Ali Modu Sheriff who won the Peoples Democratic Party PDP chairmanship tussle following a judgement declared by the Port Harcourt Court of Appeal on Friday, February 17, is reportedly meeting with former Head of State; Gen Ibrahim Babangida IBB behind close door in Minna, Niger State.The reason of the recent visit is yet to be disclosed.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/pdp-chairman-ali-modu-sherrif-meets.html 1 Like

Lol 2 Likes

cc; lalasticlala, mynd44

Ok

They discussed ways to send Wike and Fayose away from the party. 4 Likes

Political parties are overrated.... It's high time we had independent candidates 10 Likes

2019 scheming begins





SAS I do envy your house at Old GRA Maiduguri. That fence and gate PDP chairman Noni.....SAS I do envy your house at Old GRA Maiduguri. That fence and gate 2 Likes

Tonyebarcanista come see ur Chairman. There's nothing markafi, Fayose, Wicked Wike can do about it.Modu is our man Tonyebarcanista come see ur Chairman. There's nothing markafi, Fayose, Wicked Wike can do about it.Modu is our man 7 Likes

thoh, I don't do politics.... but i like this man

U

CastedDude:

2019 scheming begins PDP IS DEAD AND BURIED. PDP IS DEAD AND BURIED. 5 Likes

The devil that you can easily sight in this world is Ali Modu Sherrif

How PDP came this far is what I don't know 6 Likes

SamuelAnyawu:

PDP chairman Noni.....



SAS I do envy your house at Old GRA Maiduguri. That fence and gate and i was at the house last friday it took 10years to build it and i was at the house last friday it took 10years to build it 4 Likes

why do they always have to meet behind close door...

Ok

When It Is Disclosed, Please UpDate

aminho:

and i was at the house last friday it took 10years to build it

Wooooooow Nice... I always pass beside it whenever I'm going to work Wooooooow Nice... I always pass beside it whenever I'm going to work

Allow them they took permissions from me before the meeting



Old fools power mongers 1 Like

and who is the 3rd person that take the picture... Nairaland self Behind close door.and who is the 3rd person that take the picture... Nairaland self

paymaster sponsor 1 Like

Open that door jareee! Nothing special will come out of it. PDP is dead period!

SamuelAnyawu:





Wooooooow Nice... I always pass beside it whenever I'm going to work are u in maiduguri ryt now? are u in maiduguri ryt now?

If

dainformant:

Ali Modu Sheriff who won the Peoples Democratic Party PDP chairmanship tussle following a judgement declared by the Port Harcourt Court of Appeal on Friday, February 17, is reportedly meeting with former Head of State; Gen Ibrahim Babangida IBB behind close door in Minna, Niger State.



The reason of the recent visit is yet to be disclosed.



Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/pdp-chairman-ali-modu-sherrif-meets.html if you like meet outdoor, you cannot disrupt PDP.

They are wiser and knows what a fake meeting is all about.



Greedy thug if you like meet outdoor, you cannot disrupt PDP.They are wiser and knows what a fake meeting is all about.Greedy thug 1 Like

Looks like there is no salvation in our present political parties. Independents should be allowed to run. Not that i care who becomes President of Nigeria. The country is a joke. 2 Likes

Two Homosexuals are enjoying themselves behind close door.

...all in a bud to further deceive the gullible. No single politician, PDP or APC, has better thought for the masses. #killThemAll.

wetin d mumu dey find upandan we go soon understand