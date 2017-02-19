₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Orji Uzor Kalu Visits Chris Oyakhilome At His Residence (Photos)
|Orji Uzor Kalu Visits Chris Oyakhilome At His Residence (Photos) by itsdumebi(m): 5:01pm
Former governor of Abia state, Orji Uzor Kalu, on Sunday paid a courtesy visit to the General overseer of Christ embassy, Chris Oyakhilome. Their meeting is coming a day after Kalu's Sun Newspaper held its annual award ceremony.
http://politicsngr.com/photos-orji-uzor-kalu-visits-chris-oyakhilome/
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Visits Chris Oyakhilome At His Residence (Photos) by DozieInc(m): 5:47pm
Beautiful interior.
I am feeling Pst Chris' suit
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Visits Chris Oyakhilome At His Residence (Photos) by Idydarling(f): 5:53pm
dat sofa can cure ur waist pain
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Visits Chris Oyakhilome At His Residence (Photos) by TRADELYN: 5:56pm
This pastor with too much high class.
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Visits Chris Oyakhilome At His Residence (Photos) by iluvdonjazzy: 7:35pm
Idydarling:i dey tell u
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Visits Chris Oyakhilome At His Residence (Photos) by Iwant2knowGod(m): 7:35pm
And that's my pastor! I think Pastor Chris should be the one patting, not the other way round.
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Visits Chris Oyakhilome At His Residence (Photos) by DivinelyBlessed(m): 9:08pm
Pastor chris is so so fresh when you see him.
The man dey glitter.
He's blessed mehn.
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Visits Chris Oyakhilome At His Residence (Photos) by brightadekunle: 9:08pm
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Visits Chris Oyakhilome At His Residence (Photos) by hemartins(m): 9:09pm
Pastor Chris is looking good.
Beautiful interior too.
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Visits Chris Oyakhilome At His Residence (Photos) by LoveJesus87(m): 9:09pm
F
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Visits Chris Oyakhilome At His Residence (Photos) by freeborn76(m): 9:09pm
I like
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Visits Chris Oyakhilome At His Residence (Photos) by Rayfield: 9:09pm
Tiri gbosa for Pastor Chris.
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Visits Chris Oyakhilome At His Residence (Photos) by tritt(m): 9:09pm
Where is Anita
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Visits Chris Oyakhilome At His Residence (Photos) by Geofavor(m): 9:09pm
money speaking
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Visits Chris Oyakhilome At His Residence (Photos) by olaolulazio(m): 9:10pm
I can see man of God and a thief.
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Visits Chris Oyakhilome At His Residence (Photos) by LOGDAN(m): 9:10pm
Nice one
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Visits Chris Oyakhilome At His Residence (Photos) by EastGold(m): 9:10pm
Oyakhilome, always neat and clean.
Tuale pastor
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Visits Chris Oyakhilome At His Residence (Photos) by ajanma2(m): 9:10pm
poverty na bastard...
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Visits Chris Oyakhilome At His Residence (Photos) by drinkgarri: 9:11pm
I no get choice than to be rich....
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Visits Chris Oyakhilome At His Residence (Photos) by perex00(m): 9:12pm
pastor chris oozes excellence..Everything bou hm just excellent.
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Visits Chris Oyakhilome At His Residence (Photos) by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 9:12pm
Pl
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Visits Chris Oyakhilome At His Residence (Photos) by ladyF(f): 9:13pm
Church and politics... Issorai...
It's LadyF again.
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Visits Chris Oyakhilome At His Residence (Photos) by Donald3d(m): 9:13pm
Iwant2knowGod:never idolize ur pastor
I am a Christian as well
But always keep this in mind
He is a messenger sent to preach the Message
Jesus Christ is the koko
He is just a human
Yes he deserves respect
But he is not God
Jesus is Lord !!!
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Visits Chris Oyakhilome At His Residence (Photos) by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 9:14pm
P
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Visits Chris Oyakhilome At His Residence (Photos) by costandi(m): 9:15pm
Pastor Chris literally radiates glory!
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Visits Chris Oyakhilome At His Residence (Photos) by Deepfreezer(m): 9:15pm
Gotta like pastor Chris.
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Visits Chris Oyakhilome At His Residence (Photos) by Bekimbo(m): 9:16pm
Yahoo boys pastors and politicians this day are like 5&5
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Visits Chris Oyakhilome At His Residence (Photos) by afamaustin(m): 9:16pm
[quote author=drinkgarri post=53867867]I no get choice than to be rich.... [/quote l most be rich in Jesus name Amen
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Visits Chris Oyakhilome At His Residence (Photos) by Chanchit: 9:17pm
One power go bow for the other or maybe they are using same network.
Don't bother quoting me, cos many won't understand this simple two lines before they begin match keypad.
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Visits Chris Oyakhilome At His Residence (Photos) by fatherAbraam(m): 9:18pm
Like if one of the reasons u opened this thread is to see photo of his residence.. ......share if otherwise
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Visits Chris Oyakhilome At His Residence (Photos) by charlesucheh(m): 9:18pm
DivinelyBlessed:bros! Just curious o! Can you give me your own definition of BLESSED?
