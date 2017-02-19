Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Orji Uzor Kalu Visits Chris Oyakhilome At His Residence (Photos) (13177 Views)

http://politicsngr.com/photos-orji-uzor-kalu-visits-chris-oyakhilome/ Former governor of Abia state, Orji Uzor Kalu, on Sunday paid a courtesy visit to the General overseer of Christ embassy, Chris Oyakhilome. Their meeting is coming a day after Kalu's Sun Newspaper held its annual award ceremony. 6 Likes 1 Share

Beautiful interior.

I am feeling Pst Chris' suit 12 Likes 2 Shares

dat sofa can cure ur waist pain 44 Likes

This pastor with too much high class. 10 Likes

Idydarling:

dat sofa can cure ur waist pain i dey tell u i dey tell u 10 Likes

And that's my pastor! I think Pastor Chris should be the one patting, not the other way round. 14 Likes 1 Share

Pastor chris is so so fresh when you see him.

The man dey glitter.

He's blessed mehn. 11 Likes 1 Share

Pastor Chris is looking good.

Beautiful interior too. 1 Like

I like

Tiri gbosa for Pastor Chris.

Where is Anita

money speaking

I can see man of God and a thief. 4 Likes

Nice one

Oyakhilome, always neat and clean.





Tuale pastor 4 Likes

poverty na bastard... 1 Like

I no get choice than to be rich....

pastor chris oozes excellence..Everything bou hm just excellent. 5 Likes 1 Share

It's LadyF again. Church and politics... Issorai...It'sagain. 1 Like

Iwant2knowGod:

And that's my pastor! I think Pastor Chris should be the one patting, not the other way round. never idolize ur pastor

I am a Christian as well

But always keep this in mind

He is a messenger sent to preach the Message

Jesus Christ is the koko

He is just a human

Yes he deserves respect

But he is not God

Jesus is Lord !!! never idolize ur pastorI am a Christian as wellBut always keep this in mindHe is a messenger sent to preach the MessageJesus Christ is the kokoHe is just a humanYes he deserves respectBut he is not GodJesus is Lord !!! 9 Likes

Pastor Chris literally radiates glory! 2 Likes

Gotta like pastor Chris.

Yahoo boys pastors and politicians this day are like 5&5 1 Like

[quote author=drinkgarri post=53867867]I no get choice than to be rich.... [/quote l most be rich in Jesus name Amen

One power go bow for the other or maybe they are using same network.



Don't bother quoting me, cos many won't understand this simple two lines before they begin match keypad.

Like if one of the reasons u opened this thread is to see photo of his residence.. ......share if otherwise 8 Likes