₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,748,342 members, 3,374,404 topics. Date: Sunday, 19 February 2017 at 10:06 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Liberian Asks For Prayers For Her Cousin Because She's About To Marry A Nigerian (6590 Views)
Simi Asks For Votes, The Reply She Got Is Funny / Rita Dominic Asks For Donation For Leo Mezie Who Is Seek, Fans Blast Her / Majek Fashek At CLAM Church For Prayers (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Liberian Asks For Prayers For Her Cousin Because She's About To Marry A Nigerian by Newshelm: 5:21pm
PHOTO: Liberian Asks For Prayers For Her Cousin Because She's About To Marry A Nigerian
Liberian Twitter user needs prayer for her cousin....because she is set to marry a Nigerian man..lol
What is wrong with marrying a Nigerian? She better go and take her drugs
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/photo-liberian-asks-for-prayers-for-her.html
1 Like
|Re: Liberian Asks For Prayers For Her Cousin Because She's About To Marry A Nigerian by madridguy(m): 5:22pm
Ok
1 Like
|Re: Liberian Asks For Prayers For Her Cousin Because She's About To Marry A Nigerian by HARDDON: 5:23pm
That is an upgrade on liberia men now!
1 Like
|Re: Liberian Asks For Prayers For Her Cousin Because She's About To Marry A Nigerian by fuckingAyaya(m): 5:36pm
pray for what ?
|Re: Liberian Asks For Prayers For Her Cousin Because She's About To Marry A Nigerian by DozieInc(m): 5:37pm
She just asked for trouble.
|Re: Liberian Asks For Prayers For Her Cousin Because She's About To Marry A Nigerian by Idydarling(f): 5:48pm
she's in safe hands
|Re: Liberian Asks For Prayers For Her Cousin Because She's About To Marry A Nigerian by mr1759: 6:09pm
which kind see finish be dis
I blame the naija guy when girls many for Nigeria
7 Likes
|Re: Liberian Asks For Prayers For Her Cousin Because She's About To Marry A Nigerian by DivinelyBlessed(m): 9:15pm
Nigeria don CAST!!! Chaiii
|Re: Liberian Asks For Prayers For Her Cousin Because She's About To Marry A Nigerian by jejemanito: 9:16pm
What is Liberia?
If no be say the thing sound like Nigeria who for sabi them?
13 Likes
|Re: Liberian Asks For Prayers For Her Cousin Because She's About To Marry A Nigerian by Luvdmx(m): 9:16pm
1 Like
|Re: Liberian Asks For Prayers For Her Cousin Because She's About To Marry A Nigerian by Oyind17: 9:16pm
Are we that bad
|Re: Liberian Asks For Prayers For Her Cousin Because She's About To Marry A Nigerian by Teewhy2: 9:16pm
The babe chose the Nigerian because she knows in Africa, Nigerians balls better and know how to treat and spend for their ladies, they are the most resourceful and entrepreneurship mind people in Africa.
In few years time when this babe see the kind enjoyment her cousin dey enjoy she will be blaming her self not to marry a Nigerian.
If you have ever used eba to use drugs or you have used it to push down a bone on your throat, there is a meeting by 12:00 am. Click like to confirm your attendance
11 Likes
|Re: Liberian Asks For Prayers For Her Cousin Because She's About To Marry A Nigerian by Berbierklaus(f): 9:16pm
Even Nigerian ladies pray when they want to marry Nigerian men,so you aren't out of context
The intensity of the prayer depends on which tribe she wants to marry from though,
if he is a
Yoruba man =She needs serious prayer
Hausa man =Very serious prayer.
IBO ma =Very very serious man.
But hope she is ready to share her man with many women,Nigerian men are polygamous in nature
6 Likes
|Re: Liberian Asks For Prayers For Her Cousin Because She's About To Marry A Nigerian by LordAdam7: 9:16pm
Person go just siddon finish, no knw wetin to do, kon announce for Twitter say "Come and kill me."
Don't worry, we are coming.
Liberia wen supposed dey pay Nigeria gratuity until 3050 because of how we save their wretched don get mind dey throw shade at Nigerian men.
Even their Chief of Army Staff for 8 years was a Nigerian.
Chai. We don suffer.
-Lord
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Liberian Asks For Prayers For Her Cousin Because She's About To Marry A Nigerian by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 9:17pm
L
|Re: Liberian Asks For Prayers For Her Cousin Because She's About To Marry A Nigerian by TeamSimple(m): 9:17pm
Maybe na yoruba demon
|Re: Liberian Asks For Prayers For Her Cousin Because She's About To Marry A Nigerian by ajanma2(m): 9:17pm
oh Lord, what sin has Nigeria commited to deserve all this....I am tired of this country.
infact am am leaving this country to ondo state..
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Liberian Asks For Prayers For Her Cousin Because She's About To Marry A Nigerian by tayo200(m): 9:18pm
lol
|Re: Liberian Asks For Prayers For Her Cousin Because She's About To Marry A Nigerian by LoveJesus87(m): 9:18pm
C
|Re: Liberian Asks For Prayers For Her Cousin Because She's About To Marry A Nigerian by BBPIA(m): 9:18pm
See wetin Yoruba demon don cause...chai
Proudly #yorubademon
1 Like
|Re: Liberian Asks For Prayers For Her Cousin Because She's About To Marry A Nigerian by Arsenalholic(m): 9:18pm
You guys see the problem?
It's not only South Africans that have a thing with us. Many countries of this world have this monstrous picture when the name "Nigeria" is mentioned.
The image of this country has being stained with mud -- from the corrupt, callous ways of our politicians down to the average guy on the street whose mind is filled with crime.
Most times I feel ashamed being a Nigerian!
I have lost many clients as a freelancer for the simple reason of being a Nigerian! (Crazy right? That's why my heart bleeds)
What is it? Before we attack and fight all these people, let's look deep at ourselves and start to fight against our criminally minded tendencies. The majority can't be wrong.
I really weep for my country. But everyday I pray things change for the better, honestly.
6 Likes
|Re: Liberian Asks For Prayers For Her Cousin Because She's About To Marry A Nigerian by martins588: 9:19pm
|Re: Liberian Asks For Prayers For Her Cousin Because She's About To Marry A Nigerian by poshestmina(f): 9:19pm
Say what? Nigerians don suffer!
|Re: Liberian Asks For Prayers For Her Cousin Because She's About To Marry A Nigerian by dencocomm(m): 9:20pm
Lol... Is it that bad. Haba
|Re: Liberian Asks For Prayers For Her Cousin Because She's About To Marry A Nigerian by Dandsome: 9:20pm
Prayers for what?
I guess she tried to write Thanksgiving... Ordinary Liberia.
I'm sure she's out for publicity stunt
Mtcheeeew
1 Like
|Re: Liberian Asks For Prayers For Her Cousin Because She's About To Marry A Nigerian by swtman: 9:20pm
See idiot we wan epp..
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Liberian Asks For Prayers For Her Cousin Because She's About To Marry A Nigerian by ayusco85(m): 9:20pm
Even Moses can attest that no Bleep is given today.
1 Like
|Re: Liberian Asks For Prayers For Her Cousin Because She's About To Marry A Nigerian by wayitis: 9:20pm
me thinks the Liberian lady needs more "aladura" prayers.
|Re: Liberian Asks For Prayers For Her Cousin Because She's About To Marry A Nigerian by dollyjoy(f): 9:21pm
Foreigners believe Nigerians are bad people. You can't blame them though, most Nigerian immigrants constitute nuisance in their host countries.
1 Like
|Re: Liberian Asks For Prayers For Her Cousin Because She's About To Marry A Nigerian by Sacluxpaint(m): 9:21pm
Always pray, regardless of where the person is from, so I see nothing wrong with the post.
|Re: Liberian Asks For Prayers For Her Cousin Because She's About To Marry A Nigerian by Karlman: 9:22pm
OK
|Re: Liberian Asks For Prayers For Her Cousin Because She's About To Marry A Nigerian by MRSANITY(m): 9:22pm
Igbos are the people giving Nigeria a bad name world over, why can't the govt let them go to their baifra?
1 Like
Primeval Saint Seiya Scarecrow And Mrs King The Listener American Dad -discount / Nairalanders Thesame With Nigerian Teachers? / Dormant
Viewing this topic: VampireeM(f), Flygeriansteve, ABDamola(m), ilotriouzAY(m), kuchikau1, Olutola88(m), tino22(m), Sheggy13(m), dhebz2pon(m), MeloGist(m), michael142(m), olaolulazio(m), bennylee, izzy4shizzy(m), bigfrancis21(m), succyiyke, Firefire(m), DBlackCeazer(m), shurch, Aderola15(f), opetiti, CosmeticChemist(m), nom44311, Flyingngel(m), 2undey01(m), KEZDON(m), OlaSalo(m), godello, serenegroup(m), kokowe(m), united25(m), olasamuel006, oochi123(f), pogolowa1, 18wheeler, owoblo345, bart10, iduzebaba, Agbaletu, Adebowale123(m), Dabigbroda(m), askdek(m), Imahaps(f), pleasantplaces, keyobi, SirLegal(m), chuman33, Damitism(m), Cayroy4u, enuk80(m), EddyNumerouno(m), Ariel20(m), Evergreen4(m), cgniyi, Chommieblaq(f), 777philosopher, Petercross4u123, ursullalinda, LordAdam7, paulstrings(m), Benita27(f), danniyal(m), ghmnoble, Tloc(m), Hamature(m), Ishilove, Iceathome(m), Ucheosefoh(m), Costa2000(m), fogho198 and 86 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26