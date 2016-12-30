Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Liberian Asks For Prayers For Her Cousin Because She's About To Marry A Nigerian (6590 Views)

PHOTO: Liberian Asks For Prayers For Her Cousin Because She's About To Marry A Nigerian







Liberian Twitter user needs prayer for her cousin....because she is set to marry a Nigerian man..lol



What is wrong with marrying a Nigerian? She better go and take her drugs





That is an upgrade on liberia men now! 1 Like

pray for what ?

She just asked for trouble.

she's in safe hands

which kind see finish be dis

I blame the naija guy when girls many for Nigeria 7 Likes

Nigeria don CAST!!! Chaiii

What is Liberia?



If no be say the thing sound like Nigeria who for sabi them? 13 Likes

Are we that bad

The babe chose the Nigerian because she knows in Africa, Nigerians balls better and know how to treat and spend for their ladies, they are the most resourceful and entrepreneurship mind people in Africa.

In few years time when this babe see the kind enjoyment her cousin dey enjoy she will be blaming her self not to marry a Nigerian.



If you have ever used eba to use drugs or you have used it to push down a bone on your throat, there is a meeting by 12:00 am. Click like to confirm your attendance 11 Likes





The intensity of the prayer depends on which tribe she wants to marry from though,

if he is a

Yoruba man =She needs serious prayer

Hausa man =Very serious prayer.

IBO ma =Very very serious man.



Person go just siddon finish, no knw wetin to do, kon announce for Twitter say "Come and kill me."



Don't worry, we are coming.



Liberia wen supposed dey pay Nigeria gratuity until 3050 because of how we save their wretched don get mind dey throw shade at Nigerian men.



Even their Chief of Army Staff for 8 years was a Nigerian.



Chai. We don suffer.



-Lord 7 Likes 1 Share

Maybe na yoruba demon

oh Lord, what sin has Nigeria commited to deserve all this....I am tired of this country.

infact am am leaving this country to ondo state.. 1 Like 1 Share

See wetin Yoruba demon don cause...chai





Proudly #yorubademon 1 Like

You guys see the problem?



It's not only South Africans that have a thing with us. Many countries of this world have this monstrous picture when the name "Nigeria" is mentioned.



The image of this country has being stained with mud -- from the corrupt, callous ways of our politicians down to the average guy on the street whose mind is filled with crime.



Most times I feel ashamed being a Nigerian!



I have lost many clients as a freelancer for the simple reason of being a Nigerian! (Crazy right? That's why my heart bleeds)



What is it? Before we attack and fight all these people, let's look deep at ourselves and start to fight against our criminally minded tendencies. The majority can't be wrong.



I really weep for my country. But everyday I pray things change for the better, honestly. 6 Likes

Say what? Nigerians don suffer!

Lol... Is it that bad. Haba

Prayers for what?



I guess she tried to write Thanksgiving... Ordinary Liberia.



I'm sure she's out for publicity stunt





Mtcheeeew 1 Like

See idiot we wan epp.. 2 Likes 1 Share

Even Moses can attest that no Bleep is given today. 1 Like

me thinks the Liberian lady needs more "aladura" prayers.

Foreigners believe Nigerians are bad people. You can't blame them though, most Nigerian immigrants constitute nuisance in their host countries. 1 Like

Always pray, regardless of where the person is from, so I see nothing wrong with the post.

