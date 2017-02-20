Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Estimated Cost Of Laying Foundation For A 1 Storeyed Building (1207 Views)

Hi All, can I please get an estimate for laying a foundation for a storey building of 4 3 bedroom flats. The land is dry .. Please note that I won't be doing a German floor. Also assist with prices of materials At the prevailing market rate. Thanks.

Location would have being very useful.

Provide detailed information including but not limited to;



Foundation spare meterage,

Depth of foundation,

Nairaland boys are now becoming men daz good

Op wait abit times are hard June/July prices will drop and us dollar will be stable

I will build at least on house this year. Following.

What is the area/footprint of your building, what are the soil characteristics.

Following

Better be careful and be guided

My friend go and meet a quantity surveyor

I hate to read things like this here.



Go to that site with what u have

Buy the materials with the available money

Pay your bricklayer

Stop where the money finish

Go and hustle for more money and continue....

Op wait abit times are hard June/July prices will drop and us dollar will be stable

Don't forget Nigeria is in reccesion ooo cost of everything is now doubled...... even @ d pics

Location pls

Their details you have to give like .....

Square meter of land (Land size) Structure intended to erect (Block of flats or duplex) Location (State and City)

My own personal time is coming...



Hustle hard.

Your information is not complete. What is the area of building? Your information is not complete. What is the area of building?