Estimated Cost Of Laying Foundation For A 1 Storeyed Building by Mannylex(m): 6:13pm On Feb 19
Hi All, can I please get an estimate for laying a foundation for a storey building of 4 3 bedroom flats. The land is dry .. Please note that I won't be doing a German floor. Also assist with prices of materials At the prevailing market rate. Thanks.
Re: Estimated Cost Of Laying Foundation For A 1 Storeyed Building by fendorf(m): 6:18pm On Feb 19
Re: Estimated Cost Of Laying Foundation For A 1 Storeyed Building by alist(m): 7:06am
Location would have being very useful.
Re: Estimated Cost Of Laying Foundation For A 1 Storeyed Building by olaolulazio(m): 7:24am
Re: Estimated Cost Of Laying Foundation For A 1 Storeyed Building by searchng4love: 7:24am
Location would have being very useful.
give him average cost outlay
Re: Estimated Cost Of Laying Foundation For A 1 Storeyed Building by MadCow1: 7:25am
Provide detailed information including but not limited to;

Foundation spare meterage,
Depth of foundation,
And more.
Re: Estimated Cost Of Laying Foundation For A 1 Storeyed Building by GogobiriLalas: 7:25am
I don't know, ask an Architect
Re: Estimated Cost Of Laying Foundation For A 1 Storeyed Building by DuBLINGreenb(m): 7:25am
Nairaland boys are now becoming men daz good
Op wait abit times are hard June/July prices will drop and us dollar will be stable
Re: Estimated Cost Of Laying Foundation For A 1 Storeyed Building by solid3(m): 7:26am
I will build at least on house this year. Following.
Re: Estimated Cost Of Laying Foundation For A 1 Storeyed Building by oyb(m): 7:26am
What is the area/footprint of your building, what are the soil characteristics.
Re: Estimated Cost Of Laying Foundation For A 1 Storeyed Building by BOBBYTRICK: 7:27am
Following
Re: Estimated Cost Of Laying Foundation For A 1 Storeyed Building by linkers: 7:28am
Better be careful and be guided
Re: Estimated Cost Of Laying Foundation For A 1 Storeyed Building by sheddo619(m): 7:29am
My friend go and meet a quantity surveyor
Re: Estimated Cost Of Laying Foundation For A 1 Storeyed Building by agarawu23(m): 7:31am
I hate to read things like this here.

Go to that site with what u have
Buy the materials with the available money
Pay your bricklayer
Stop where the money finish
Go and hustle for more money and continue....
Re: Estimated Cost Of Laying Foundation For A 1 Storeyed Building by mjay(m): 7:31am
Op wait abit times are hard June/July prices will drop and us dollar will be stable

What's your ground for this. Are you just being optimistic?
Re: Estimated Cost Of Laying Foundation For A 1 Storeyed Building by herdekunley9ja: 7:32am
Don't forget Nigeria is in reccesion ooo cost of everything is now doubled...... even @ d pics grin

Re: Estimated Cost Of Laying Foundation For A 1 Storeyed Building by temper674: 7:33am
Location pls
Re: Estimated Cost Of Laying Foundation For A 1 Storeyed Building by OnowuOra(m): 7:38am
Their details you have to give like .....
Square meter of land (Land size) Structure intended to erect (Block of flats or duplex) Location (State and City)
Re: Estimated Cost Of Laying Foundation For A 1 Storeyed Building by seangy4konji: 7:38am
My own personal time is coming...

Hustle hard.
Re: Estimated Cost Of Laying Foundation For A 1 Storeyed Building by DuBLINGreenb(m): 7:39am
What's your ground for this. Are you just being optimistic?
Once it reaches 650 naira to 1 US dollar in June/July that will be the peak it will then drop and become stable
Re: Estimated Cost Of Laying Foundation For A 1 Storeyed Building by kinibigdeal(m): 7:41am
Your information is not complete. What is the area of building?
Re: Estimated Cost Of Laying Foundation For A 1 Storeyed Building by Internetboy: 7:45am
Guru builders....take over....Any experienced builder should be able to give reasonable quotation from the simple statement made by the OP. Assume the land mass to be a one plot.

