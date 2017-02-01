₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Liberian Pastor Brutalized His Wife (Photos) by sixtuschimere: 6:34pm On Feb 19
According to Edwina from Liberia,the pastor pictured above brutalized his wife.However she did not say what led to the incident.She wrote......
'Stop Violence against women!!!!
A pastor name (Paul Chukuson), son ( Omas Chukuson), has beating a girl he considers to be his wife, (Theodosia Siebo Chukuson) leaving her badly injury in the Morris farm Community paynesville. We are calling on the Liberian National police to invite Omas'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/liberian-pastor-brutalizes-his.html
|Re: Liberian Pastor Brutalized His Wife (Photos) by sixtuschimere: 6:34pm On Feb 19
|Re: Liberian Pastor Brutalized His Wife (Photos) by coolesmile: 6:37pm On Feb 19
End-time "pastor". Just say a lunatic brutalizes a woman. Not a pastor.
|Re: Liberian Pastor Brutalized His Wife (Photos) by firstolalekan(m): 6:39pm On Feb 19
Stubborn people
|Re: Liberian Pastor Brutalized His Wife (Photos) by Xcelinteriors(f): 6:40pm On Feb 19
Point of correction, that is not a pastor but an ANIMAL
|Re: Liberian Pastor Brutalized His Wife (Photos) by delli(m): 6:41pm On Feb 19
For what reason will a man do this to his wife even if you are the person that pays her bills
How are we sure that God called him abi he called him self
|Re: Liberian Pastor Brutalized His Wife (Photos) by Rtopzy(f): 6:44pm On Feb 19
Some men are sheer beast and deserve to be locked up in a zoo
|Re: Liberian Pastor Brutalized His Wife (Photos) by yomi007k(m): 6:47pm On Feb 19
Op I beg add GRAPHIC to the topic.
This is bad man.
|Re: Liberian Pastor Brutalized His Wife (Photos) by softwerk(f): 6:48pm On Feb 19
And I guess some of his members will support the Pastor and describe this action as holy annoyance!
Supporting scripture might be Jesus flogging out the stupidity from traders and bureau de change operators from the temple
|Re: Liberian Pastor Brutalized His Wife (Photos) by gebest: 6:49pm On Feb 19
BUT WHY NA, PASTOR WHY, are u sure GOD called u or u called yourself
|Re: Liberian Pastor Brutalized His Wife (Photos) by immortalcrown(m): 7:01pm On Feb 19
Too much anointing!
|Re: Liberian Pastor Brutalized His Wife (Photos) by HsLBroker(m): 7:10pm On Feb 19
softwerk:
|Re: Liberian Pastor Brutalized His Wife (Photos) by Miner13(m): 7:10pm On Feb 19
Guess they doing kongfu training
|Re: Liberian Pastor Brutalized His Wife (Photos) by Apple1992(m): 7:13pm On Feb 19
This one na. pastor?
If this one is a pastor and does this, then I am an angel.
|Re: Liberian Pastor Brutalized His Wife (Photos) by LoveJesus87(m): 10:10pm On Feb 19
B
|Re: Liberian Pastor Brutalized His Wife (Photos) by Thisis2raw(m): 10:10pm On Feb 19
Man of God indeed
|Re: Liberian Pastor Brutalized His Wife (Photos) by DivinelyBlessed(m): 10:10pm On Feb 19
SHAME ON YOU!!!
WIFE BEATER.
|Re: Liberian Pastor Brutalized His Wife (Photos) by fryoobest(m): 10:10pm On Feb 19
Hmmm, Everyone is insulting the Pastor as if he is God and not human, It may interest you to know that Some pastors have been spiritually killed by their demonic wives yet nobody makes noise about it.. Is spiritual Injury and spiritual death not worse than physical injury??
That's for those who understand what I mean!!!!
BTW.... May be that is his own easy ways of casting out the devil in his wife.. Lol!!!!!!!
|Re: Liberian Pastor Brutalized His Wife (Photos) by bykebyke(m): 10:11pm On Feb 19
.
|Re: Liberian Pastor Brutalized His Wife (Photos) by Olateef(m): 10:12pm On Feb 19
Heartless..
|Re: Liberian Pastor Brutalized His Wife (Photos) by Davash222(m): 10:12pm On Feb 19
Apple1992:You mean angle
|Re: Liberian Pastor Brutalized His Wife (Photos) by Oyind17: 10:12pm On Feb 19
|Re: Liberian Pastor Brutalized His Wife (Photos) by ibkgab001: 10:12pm On Feb 19
Mad pastor beats wife madly
|Re: Liberian Pastor Brutalized His Wife (Photos) by Sisqoman(m): 10:12pm On Feb 19
She look like a beast!
|Re: Liberian Pastor Brutalized His Wife (Photos) by Adebash01(m): 10:13pm On Feb 19
It was because of the hair styles she did.
|Re: Liberian Pastor Brutalized His Wife (Photos) by Thobiy(m): 10:14pm On Feb 19
Xcelinteriors:Exactly, this just crazy
|Re: Liberian Pastor Brutalized His Wife (Photos) by danielenyinka(m): 10:14pm On Feb 19
Who knows what transpired , for the sake of clearity they would have give us a little detials of what happen
|Re: Liberian Pastor Brutalized His Wife (Photos) by ABIOLAXYZ(m): 10:14pm On Feb 19
i understand the fact that women can frustrate someone but forming mayweather wont help in solving d problem as we have many ways of discipling a woman.
|Re: Liberian Pastor Brutalized His Wife (Photos) by markson48(m): 10:15pm On Feb 19
Wickedness in the heart of man
|Re: Liberian Pastor Brutalized His Wife (Photos) by xreal: 10:15pm On Feb 19
Still thinking if he is a pastor.
Anyway, even Charles Taylor quotes the bible accurately.
|Re: Liberian Pastor Brutalized His Wife (Photos) by michael142(m): 10:16pm On Feb 19
All over Africa, God didn't call any pastor to preach his words and setup a church. Na them nai call God say 'Man goddey I won dey preach your words take dey rip off all these women them'
All pastors are thieves. If you quote me na beans you go chop.
|Re: Liberian Pastor Brutalized His Wife (Photos) by emperorzz(m): 10:16pm On Feb 19
Pastor go cry to God for forgiveness... God go forgive am Sam Sam....but ee good for him wife..next time she go support her husband ministry no matter what.. And beg him for forgiveness.
