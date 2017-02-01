Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Liberian Pastor Brutalized His Wife (Photos) (15066 Views)

'Stop Violence against women!!!!



A pastor name (Paul Chukuson), son ( Omas Chukuson), has beating a girl he considers to be his wife, (Theodosia Siebo Chukuson) leaving her badly injury in the Morris farm Community paynesville. We are calling on the Liberian National police to invite Omas'.





According to Edwina from Liberia,the pastor pictured above brutalized his wife.However she did not say what led to the incident.She wrote......'Stop Violence against women!!!!A pastor name (Paul Chukuson), son ( Omas Chukuson), has beating a girl he considers to be his wife, (Theodosia Siebo Chukuson) leaving her badly injury in the Morris farm Community paynesville. We are calling on the Liberian National police to invite Omas'.

lunatic brutalizes a woman. Not a pastor. End-time "pastor". Just say abrutalizes a woman. Not a pastor. 6 Likes

Stubborn people 1 Like 1 Share

Point of correction, that is not a pastor but an ANIMAL 6 Likes

For what reason will a man do this to his wife even if you are the person that pays her bills



How are we sure that God called him abi he called him self 1 Like

Some men are sheer beast and deserve to be locked up in a zoo 2 Likes





Op I beg add GRAPHIC to the topic.













Supporting scripture might be Jesus flogging out the stupidity from traders and bureau de change operators from the temple And I guess some of his members will support the Pastor and describe this action as holy annoyance!Supporting scripture might be Jesus flogging out the stupidity from traders and bureau de change operators from the temple 3 Likes

BUT WHY NA, PASTOR WHY, are u sure GOD called u or u called yourself

Too much anointing! 10 Likes

Guess they doing kongfu training



If this one is a pastor and does this, then I am an angel. This one na. pastor?If this one is a pastor and does this, then I am an angel.

Man of God indeed

SHAME ON YOU!!!



WIFE BEATER.

That's for those who understand what I mean!!!!

BTW.... May be that is his own easy ways of casting out the devil in his wife.. Lol!!!!!!! Hmmm, Everyone is insulting the Pastor as if he is God and not human, It may interest you to know that Some pastors have been spiritually killed by their demonic wives yet nobody makes noise about it.. Is spiritual Injury and spiritual death not worse than physical injury??That's for those who understand what I mean!!!!BTW.... May be that is his own easy ways of casting out the devil in his wife.. Lol!!!!!!!

Heartless..

Mad pastor beats wife madly

She look like a beast!

It was because of the hair styles she did. 1 Like

Point of correction, that is not a pastor but an ANIMAL Exactly, this just crazy Exactly, this just crazy

Who knows what transpired , for the sake of clearity they would have give us a little detials of what happen

i understand the fact that women can frustrate someone but forming mayweather wont help in solving d problem as we have many ways of discipling a woman.

Wickedness in the heart of man

Still thinking if he is a pastor.



Anyway, even Charles Taylor quotes the bible accurately.

All over Africa, God didn't call any pastor to preach his words and setup a church. Na them nai call God say 'Man goddey I won dey preach your words take dey rip off all these women them'



All pastors are thieves. If you quote me na beans you go chop.