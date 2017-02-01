₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Gifty Evicted From Big Brother Naija by metro4: 8:14pm
Gifty becomes the fourth housemate to leave the Big Brother Naija game show, She was put into the eviction list after surviving last week eviction live show.
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/02/gifty-evicted-bbnaija-big-brother.html
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gifty Evicted From Big Brother Naija by DrMuzoic: 8:16pm
Finally, the voice of d people. Gifty hopefully you won't say you don't know big brother by next week
Picks up the microphone
I can't believe this, so after all this years I made it (wipes tears from the eyes before continuing). Who says you can't achieve your dream, just keep at it. Shout out to all my friends and family, love you all. This is indeed my year of divine proofs.
Drops microphone
Seun please where can I send my account details For the FTC price because this recession is bad
70 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Gifty Evicted From Big Brother Naija by tribalistseun: 8:17pm
E belike sey something dey worry ice Prince for head. Who wan leave beautiful Tanzania to come Nigeria. Ice Prince
22 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Gifty Evicted From Big Brother Naija by Jofez: 8:20pm
We all know she is going to leave... Sorry dear. Gift right now....# I know banky, I know him!!!!
51 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gifty Evicted From Big Brother Naija by nNEOo(m): 8:21pm
@last
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gifty Evicted From Big Brother Naija by Dimmatic(f): 8:25pm
Welcome gifty
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gifty Evicted From Big Brother Naija by Michellla(f): 8:29pm
Knew she was next.
23 Likes
|Re: Gifty Evicted From Big Brother Naija by segebase(m): 8:31pm
..
1 Like
|Re: Gifty Evicted From Big Brother Naija by LMAyedun(m): 8:32pm
Finally
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gifty Evicted From Big Brother Naija by ifynwaba(m): 8:32pm
fine girl
3 Likes
|Re: Gifty Evicted From Big Brother Naija by chrisabiola247(m): 8:32pm
|Re: Gifty Evicted From Big Brother Naija by Aregs(m): 8:32pm
Good riddance to bad rubbish
9 Likes
|Re: Gifty Evicted From Big Brother Naija by ShawttySoFyne(f): 8:32pm
Miss fakeness overload.
34 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gifty Evicted From Big Brother Naija by silvercute(m): 8:32pm
Dimmatic:
I'm seeing things....upside down
1 Like
|Re: Gifty Evicted From Big Brother Naija by benueguy(m): 8:32pm
Devilish show. If Christian parents don't stand their grounds, I'm afraid this will be the last generation to know Christ.
88 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Gifty Evicted From Big Brother Naija by Kolababe: 8:32pm
.
|Re: Gifty Evicted From Big Brother Naija by onac16: 8:32pm
Gift is allergic to knowing celebrities
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Gifty Evicted From Big Brother Naija by brainy4oli(m): 8:32pm
Well Gifty may have been faking some things but I think she has a good heart. Efe directly put her up for eviction d previously week, but she seemed surprised to be nominated by him this week. She definitely doesn't keep things in her heart.
Meanwhile, some people have been visiting Buhari in London.
43 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Gifty Evicted From Big Brother Naija by ameezy(m): 8:32pm
She's too fake
4 Likes
|Re: Gifty Evicted From Big Brother Naija by onlymase(m): 8:33pm
good for her.
too fake a fine girl
very yeye woman beign
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gifty Evicted From Big Brother Naija by thestevens: 8:33pm
Hehehehe..I live Nigerians...quick reaction to her foolishness
1 Like
|Re: Gifty Evicted From Big Brother Naija by peekay007: 8:33pm
how e take epp me now?
4 Likes
|Re: Gifty Evicted From Big Brother Naija by Boyooosa: 8:33pm
lol!
Godwin! Hurray!
|Re: Gifty Evicted From Big Brother Naija by xamiel4(m): 8:33pm
now she will know banky w and falz.iranu oshi
|Re: Gifty Evicted From Big Brother Naija by justscorchone(m): 8:33pm
because you fair no mean say you foreign,this girl bush die
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gifty Evicted From Big Brother Naija by tspun(m): 8:33pm
Her loud mouth sent her away
|Re: Gifty Evicted From Big Brother Naija by snazzy5050(m): 8:33pm
NOW SHE KNOWS BANKY W
2 Likes
|Re: Gifty Evicted From Big Brother Naija by Nikeruka(m): 8:33pm
No Bleep to give..........eeeh who is changing my comment....i categorically typed Bleep.....AS IN Bleep THE SHOW OF INSANITY.
2 Likes
|Re: Gifty Evicted From Big Brother Naija by uzoclinton(m): 8:33pm
Endless opportunities awaits her @NOLLYWOOD IGBO
11 Likes
|Re: Gifty Evicted From Big Brother Naija by repogirl(f): 8:33pm
Pretty nonsense ....Not hating just stating fact.
|Re: Gifty Evicted From Big Brother Naija by alatbaba1(m): 8:33pm
Dd
|Re: Gifty Evicted From Big Brother Naija by Lyord56(m): 8:33pm
O'maa sheee ooo
