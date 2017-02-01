₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Andrew Yakubu Asks Court To Return Seized Looted $9.7m,£74,000 To Him by HungerBAD: 8:52pm On Feb 19
By Anthony Ogbonna
The former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Andrew Yakubu has filed an appeal at the Federal High Court, Kano demanding the refund of the $9.7m and £74,000 seized from him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and which the court that sat in Kano had ruled that it be forfeited to the Federal Government.
In the appeal filed by his counsel, Mr. Ahmed Raji (SAN), Yakubu challenged the ruling of the Federal High Court presided over by Justice Zainab B. Abubakar, saying the court lacked the territorial jurisdiction to try the case since the crime was allegedly committed in Abuja, which is outside the territorial jurisdiction of the Kano court.
In a motion on notice with suit number FHC/ICN/CS/24/2017, Yakubu’s counsel, Raji argued that “by Section 45 of the Federal High Court Act, an offence shall be tried only by a court exercising jurisdiction in the area or place where the offence was committed. No aspect of the perceived offence in respect of which the Order of 13th February, 2017 was made, was committed within the Kano judicial division of this Honourable Court,” Raji said.
He said, “By Section 28 of the EFCC Act, only the commission, i.e. the EFCC has the vires to seek an Order for the interim forfeiture of property under the Act.
“The power of this Honourable Court to make interim forfeiture Order(s) pursuant to Sections 28 & 29 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Act, 2004 (hereinafter “EFCC Act”) is applicable ONLY to alleged offences charged under the EFCC Act and not to offences cognizable under any other law.
The ex-parte Order of this Honourable Court dated 13th February, 2017, was made in respect of alleged offences under the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission Act (hereinafter “ICPC Act”) and not the EFCC Act as prescribed by Section 28 & 29 thereof.
“The conditions precedent to the grant of an interim forfeiture Order under Sections 28 & 29 of the EFCC Act were not complied with by the Applicant before the Order was made. “In the instant case, no charge was brought against the Respondent/Applicant before the provisions of Section 28 and 29 of the EFCC Act were activated to grant the ex-parte Order of 13th February, 2017.”
Recall that the Federal High Court which sat in Kano on the 13th February, 2017 and presided over by Justice Zainab B. Abubakar, had ordered the forfeiture of the sum of $9,772,000 (Nine Million, Seven Hundred and Seventy Two Thousand United States Dollars) and £74,000 (Seventy Four Thousand Pound Sterling) recovered from Mr. Andrew Yakubu to the Federal Government.
In a press release signed by Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC Head Media & Publicity, the order was sequel to an ex parte application by the EFCC seeking an interim forfeiture of the recovered money to the Federal Government. The ex parte application was moved by Salihu Sani, counsel for the applicant.
In her ruling, Justice Zainab had held “That the sum of $9,772,000 (Nine Million, Seven Hundred and Seventy Two Thousand United States Dollars) and £74,000 (Seventy Four Thousand Pound Sterling) which are now in the custody of the applicant (EFCC) are in the interim forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.
It would also be recalled that, on the 3rd day of February, 2017, operatives of the Commission had stormed a building belonging to the former NNPC boss and recovered the staggering sum of $9,772,000 (Nine Million, Seven Hundred and Seventy Two Thousand United States Dollars) and £74,000 (Seventy Four Thousand Pound Sterling) stashed in a huge fire proof safe.
However, Mr. Yakubu has long said the money seized from him were gifts from persons he did not mention. Recall also that on February 8, 2017, Andrew Yakubu had reported to the Commission’s Zonal office in Kano and made statement wherein he admitted ownership of the recovered money, claiming it was gift from unnamed persons. Yakubu was GMD of the NNPC between 2012 and 2014.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/andrew-yakubu-asks-court-return-seized-looted-9-7m-74000/
Re: Andrew Yakubu Asks Court To Return Seized Looted $9.7m,£74,000 To Him by soberdrunk(m): 8:58pm On Feb 19
This guy get mind ooo!!! Such effrontery . Person way dem suppose don put tyre 4 him neck!!(i dont support jungle justice but will make an exception for this case) Ole oshi!!!! With hin face like low budget sponge cake!!
Re: Andrew Yakubu Asks Court To Return Seized Looted $9.7m,£74,000 To Him by emmanuel1990(m): 8:58pm On Feb 19
supported.....if they have any evidence that the money was stolen, why not arrest and persecute him....why seize only the money, or is stealing no longer corruption?..
Re: Andrew Yakubu Asks Court To Return Seized Looted $9.7m,£74,000 To Him by bigtt76(f): 8:59pm On Feb 19
I said it before some useless lawyer would come and start yarning opata. Let Andrew name the people who gifted him the cash naaa if truly they were gifts. Nansense
Re: Andrew Yakubu Asks Court To Return Seized Looted $9.7m,£74,000 To Him by Ishilove: 9:00pm On Feb 19
Kweeeke!
What drives these people to embark on this kind of primitive accumulation of wealth?
They steal for themselves and their progeny, down to the 10th generation.
It is only in Nigeria that ex and serving government officials will have such hideous wealth stashed in different nooks, and when confronted, they will boldly give silly excuses. The judge who got monetary 'gifts' for different 'burials' comes to mind.
The plagues of Egypt be upon them!
Nothing short of the death penalty will deter these satanic bastards from stealing.
What arrant shamelessness. What impudent, insulting and cheeky denial. The mind boggles.
Re: Andrew Yakubu Asks Court To Return Seized Looted $9.7m,£74,000 To Him by omenkaLives: 9:01pm On Feb 19
This is the reason we keep saying jungle justice or summary execution, or disappearance are best for these crooks.
Imagine the nerve!
Re: Andrew Yakubu Asks Court To Return Seized Looted $9.7m,£74,000 To Him by hilaomo(m): 9:01pm On Feb 19
Lolzzz
Re: Andrew Yakubu Asks Court To Return Seized Looted $9.7m,£74,000 To Him by fuckingAyaya(m): 9:02pm On Feb 19
take your money
Re: Andrew Yakubu Asks Court To Return Seized Looted $9.7m,£74,000 To Him by omenkaLives: 9:05pm On Feb 19
emmanuel1990:Imagine wetin this one village people don do am! Odikwa very baaad!
Re: Andrew Yakubu Asks Court To Return Seized Looted $9.7m,£74,000 To Him by omenkaLives: 9:06pm On Feb 19
Ishilove:My looove!! Where the hell have you been?
Re: Andrew Yakubu Asks Court To Return Seized Looted $9.7m,£74,000 To Him by rifasenate11(m): 9:07pm On Feb 19
and they will release it to him
Re: Andrew Yakubu Asks Court To Return Seized Looted $9.7m,£74,000 To Him by HungerBAD: 9:08pm On Feb 19
omenkaLives:
Omenka are you okay?who are you calling your love?take time you hear?
Re: Andrew Yakubu Asks Court To Return Seized Looted $9.7m,£74,000 To Him by DozieInc(m): 9:08pm On Feb 19
Seems the FG doesn't have enough evidence for prosecution.
Re: Andrew Yakubu Asks Court To Return Seized Looted $9.7m,£74,000 To Him by freeze001(f): 9:09pm On Feb 19
The problem with some Nigerians is that they're easily excited by stories of funds or loot recovery, they fail to realise that d government riding roughshod over everything will always get tripped up by the law! There must be due process! Allow the system to work and stop titillating zombies with dead news on d press all the time!
Re: Andrew Yakubu Asks Court To Return Seized Looted $9.7m,£74,000 To Him by chachanga: 9:12pm On Feb 19
soberdrunk:
That's how you know Nigeria's solution's a long way off
Where poor dissidents are killed for stealing loaves of bread to quell the rumblings of aching tummies by the self-same id10ts who worship the looters of multi-billion dollar heritages.
Is it because they're not being shot dead?
We are seeing the effects of loopholes deliberately fostered in the system by successive governments, over time, now fully manifesting.
Re: Andrew Yakubu Asks Court To Return Seized Looted $9.7m,£74,000 To Him by decatalyst(m): 9:16pm On Feb 19
stealing with brazen failure of being ashamed
But is he mad?
This man...?
Re: Andrew Yakubu Asks Court To Return Seized Looted $9.7m,£74,000 To Him by babdap: 9:21pm On Feb 19
How how I wish Santo could strike all our leaders that have stolen our resources.
Re: Andrew Yakubu Asks Court To Return Seized Looted $9.7m,£74,000 To Him by Ishilove: 9:22pm On Feb 19
HungerBAD:That makes him my brother in-law
Re: Andrew Yakubu Asks Court To Return Seized Looted $9.7m,£74,000 To Him by Ishilove: 9:24pm On Feb 19
babdap:You mean 'Sango'?
Roger that. They should also be struck with elephantiasis of the scrotum
Re: Andrew Yakubu Asks Court To Return Seized Looted $9.7m,£74,000 To Him by GMBuhari: 9:27pm On Feb 19
They have no shame whatsoever, but I'm not surprised their mother in thievery
PATENTED EGBERE JOESATAN
Also filed for return of her loot
Re: Andrew Yakubu Asks Court To Return Seized Looted $9.7m,£74,000 To Him by omenkaLives: 9:34pm On Feb 19
HungerBAD:Baba, i first you come oo. You would do yourself a world of good if you didnt encroach on my teritory. I'd go boko on your asss without a warning!
Re: Andrew Yakubu Asks Court To Return Seized Looted $9.7m,£74,000 To Him by HungerBAD: 9:36pm On Feb 19
omenkaLives:
You first me come as how?let us settle this matter like men outside.
Oya make we chat for BB.
We for APC no dey fight each other.
Re: Andrew Yakubu Asks Court To Return Seized Looted $9.7m,£74,000 To Him by omenkaLives: 9:43pm On Feb 19
HungerBAD:Oya naw. Pm for sure pass. I don dash person the bb.
Re: Andrew Yakubu Asks Court To Return Seized Looted $9.7m,£74,000 To Him by Dildo(m): 9:45pm On Feb 19
This thief needs to be Lynch.oya bring tyre,fuel and matches.
Re: Andrew Yakubu Asks Court To Return Seized Looted $9.7m,£74,000 To Him by Firefire(m): 9:51pm On Feb 19
I recommend Death By Hanging for anyone found with money beyond their means; or rather anyone who loot beyond 5Million should be made to face firing squad. Finito!
Re: Andrew Yakubu Asks Court To Return Seized Looted $9.7m,£74,000 To Him by Ishilove: 9:55pm On Feb 19
omenkaLives:Welcome back, dear. Likewise
