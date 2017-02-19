



Senator Sherriff further stressed that

"he is not interested in leading the embattled party any longer"



Senator Sheriff explained that his next plans are no longer about leading the party but helping to organise convention that will replace him.



"My next step is to move to the party Secretariat. Second is to carry out consultation. Third is to agree on timetable for a quick convention. I am not interested in leading the party any longer. But since the responsibility to lead the party was vested in me, I must do a credible election."



The national leader who appeared conciliatory in his speech, called on all members of the party to unite and dismissed the insinuation that he was a mole in the PDP.



"I will hold a Congress and step aside for the party" he said.





According to him ,the victory at the court was a victory for all PDP members including those belonging to the Makarfi faction .According to him,he ll start consulting every stakeholder in the P...arty including the Governors ,National Assembly and BOT in order to organize a unified National convention of the Party...



He assured that everyone will come back to the Party as one unified Party.According to him ,by the court verdict,there were no victors or losers...Mr Sheriff said the party is tired of losing elections .He stated that all the State Congresses held prior to the Port Harcourt convention stands ..He stated that the State Executives remain as it were.



According to him,he has started reconciliatory moves ,as at this morning he has spoken to the chairman of the reconciliatory committee,Governor Seriake Dickson and the Deputy Senator Ibrahim Mantu as well as the BOT Chairman of PDP in a move to reconcile all aggrieved members as soon as possible..He said ,a successful reconciled National Convention that will be acceptable to all will be held soon..



A timetable for that will be released soon immediately all consultation is concluded ....He said the team will take over the Party headquarters at Wadata House next week once he gets the court papers.







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ANM-dq5USTc Senator Ali-modu Sheriff, today during his live intetview witj Seun Okinbaloye of channels tv categorically said the statement credited to him of accusing Govenor Wike and Fayose of causiny shame to PDP are not from him but from the imaginatiom of the writer.Senator Sherriff further stressed that"he is not interested in leading the embattled party any longer"Senator Sheriff explained that his next plans are no longer about leading the party but helping to organise convention that will replace him."My next step is to move to the party Secretariat. Second is to carry out consultation. Third is to agree on timetable for a quick convention. I am not interested in leading the party any longer. But since the responsibility to lead the party was vested in me, I must do a credible election."The national leader who appeared conciliatory in his speech, called on all members of the party to unite and dismissed the insinuation that he was a mole in the PDP."I will hold a Congress and step aside for the party" he said.According to him ,the victory at the court was a victory for all PDP members including those belonging to the Makarfi faction .According to him,he ll start consulting every stakeholder in the P...arty including the Governors ,National Assembly and BOT in order to organize a unified National convention of the Party...He assured that everyone will come back to the Party as one unified Party.According to him ,by the court verdict,there were no victors or losers...Mr Sheriff said the party is tired of losing elections .He stated that all the State Congresses held prior to the Port Harcourt convention stands ..He stated that the State Executives remain as it were.According to him,he has started reconciliatory moves ,as at this morning he has spoken to the chairman of the reconciliatory committee,Governor Seriake Dickson and the Deputy Senator Ibrahim Mantu as well as the BOT Chairman of PDP in a move to reconcile all aggrieved members as soon as possible..He said ,a successful reconciled National Convention that will be acceptable to all will be held soon..A timetable for that will be released soon immediately all consultation is concluded ....He said the team will take over the Party headquarters at Wadata House next week once he gets the court papers. 1 Like