|I never said Wike And Fayose Will Be Expelled: Sherrif by engineerboat(m): 8:53pm
Senator Ali-modu Sheriff, today during his live intetview witj Seun Okinbaloye of channels tv categorically said the statement credited to him of accusing Govenor Wike and Fayose of causiny shame to PDP are not from him but from the imaginatiom of the writer.
Senator Sherriff further stressed that
"he is not interested in leading the embattled party any longer"
Senator Sheriff explained that his next plans are no longer about leading the party but helping to organise convention that will replace him.
"My next step is to move to the party Secretariat. Second is to carry out consultation. Third is to agree on timetable for a quick convention. I am not interested in leading the party any longer. But since the responsibility to lead the party was vested in me, I must do a credible election."
The national leader who appeared conciliatory in his speech, called on all members of the party to unite and dismissed the insinuation that he was a mole in the PDP.
"I will hold a Congress and step aside for the party" he said.
According to him ,the victory at the court was a victory for all PDP members including those belonging to the Makarfi faction .According to him,he ll start consulting every stakeholder in the P...arty including the Governors ,National Assembly and BOT in order to organize a unified National convention of the Party...
He assured that everyone will come back to the Party as one unified Party.According to him ,by the court verdict,there were no victors or losers...Mr Sheriff said the party is tired of losing elections .He stated that all the State Congresses held prior to the Port Harcourt convention stands ..He stated that the State Executives remain as it were.
According to him,he has started reconciliatory moves ,as at this morning he has spoken to the chairman of the reconciliatory committee,Governor Seriake Dickson and the Deputy Senator Ibrahim Mantu as well as the BOT Chairman of PDP in a move to reconcile all aggrieved members as soon as possible..He said ,a successful reconciled National Convention that will be acceptable to all will be held soon..
A timetable for that will be released soon immediately all consultation is concluded ....He said the team will take over the Party headquarters at Wadata House next week once he gets the court papers.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ANM-dq5USTc
|Re: I never said Wike And Fayose Will Be Expelled: Sherrif by Ibifizzleboy(m): 9:06pm
|Re: I never said Wike And Fayose Will Be Expelled: Sherrif by omaguibu(m): 9:17pm
His meeting with IBB has twisted his tongue. Obviously, APC chieftains like CRA minister of transportation will not be happy with Sheriff's change of tongue. IBB must have talked senses into Sheriff's head. Saying, look, you are the chairman of an opposition party and as well a leader of opposition. A sitting Governor can not be a push over expecially when you dont control the federal power. And you need him to build the party structure across the country, expecially a Gov. like that of Rivers.
|Re: I never said Wike And Fayose Will Be Expelled: Sherrif by brainy4oli(m): 9:45pm
|Re: I never said Wike And Fayose Will Be Expelled: Sherrif by martineverest(m): 9:46pm
he also said he wont expel tonyebarcanista....and he will also male him NAIRALAND PDP YOUTH LEADER aka NAIRALANDIC-wailer
|Re: I never said Wike And Fayose Will Be Expelled: Sherrif by tolexy007(m): 9:47pm
|Re: I never said Wike And Fayose Will Be Expelled: Sherrif by SuperBlack: 9:48pm
You said so. But you never knew Fayose don't talk to Monkies. You are a devil.
|Re: I never said Wike And Fayose Will Be Expelled: Sherrif by somehowpenis(m): 9:48pm
Well the party is already dead with you becoming the chairman
|Re: I never said Wike And Fayose Will Be Expelled: Sherrif by ifewise(m): 9:48pm
I watched d Interview,The guy spoke with wisdom & ws mature in his response.He was not like Fayose & wike that hv running mouth
|Re: I never said Wike And Fayose Will Be Expelled: Sherrif by Thobiy(m): 9:49pm
Nigeria politics with lies
|Re: I never said Wike And Fayose Will Be Expelled: Sherrif by tosyne2much(m): 9:49pm
Who takes these clowns seriously? Only a foolish person fights over politicians
|Re: I never said Wike And Fayose Will Be Expelled: Sherrif by babdap: 9:49pm
Lying bastard
|Re: I never said Wike And Fayose Will Be Expelled: Sherrif by auntysimbiat(f): 9:49pm
|Re: I never said Wike And Fayose Will Be Expelled: Sherrif by horlybaba123(m): 9:50pm
|Re: I never said Wike And Fayose Will Be Expelled: Sherrif by good4love: 9:51pm
|Re: I never said Wike And Fayose Will Be Expelled: Sherrif by KayTash(m): 9:52pm
|Re: I never said Wike And Fayose Will Be Expelled: Sherrif by Muhammedsaliu: 9:52pm
PDP is no a longer a party in nigeria..as long as i am concerned..... whether sheriff, wike and fayose like..APC will beat them back to back...
|Re: I never said Wike And Fayose Will Be Expelled: Sherrif by temitemi1(m): 9:53pm
PDP is mu party
|Re: I never said Wike And Fayose Will Be Expelled: Sherrif by Firefire(m): 9:53pm
story for the gods...
|Re: I never said Wike And Fayose Will Be Expelled: Sherrif by TonyeBarcanista(m): 9:54pm
martineverest:Hahaha you no go kill person
|Re: I never said Wike And Fayose Will Be Expelled: Sherrif by TonyeBarcanista(m): 9:54pm
Muhammedsaliu:PDP is the only party in Nigeria
|Re: I never said Wike And Fayose Will Be Expelled: Sherrif by olaolulazio(m): 9:55pm
Divided they fall.
|Re: I never said Wike And Fayose Will Be Expelled: Sherrif by nuseo: 9:55pm
|Re: I never said Wike And Fayose Will Be Expelled: Sherrif by Built2last: 9:55pm
He gave a mature interview. He is obviously tired of the heat but male ego won't allow him resign.
|Re: I never said Wike And Fayose Will Be Expelled: Sherrif by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 9:55pm
|Re: I never said Wike And Fayose Will Be Expelled: Sherrif by martineverest(m): 9:56pm
TonyeBarcanista:so,u neva sleep....na fine post be dat o
|Re: I never said Wike And Fayose Will Be Expelled: Sherrif by MadeInTokyo: 9:56pm
fear don dey catch Ali modu Sheriff
All PDP Governors, Senators and House of Representatives members are leaving PDP for Ali Modu Sheriff by June 2017.
A mega Party will be unveiled by June 2017
Ali Modu Sherriff you can keep PDP on behalf of APC, we are done with PDP- Wike
|Re: I never said Wike And Fayose Will Be Expelled: Sherrif by martineverest(m): 9:57pm
Built2last:far more mature than idiotic fayose
|Re: I never said Wike And Fayose Will Be Expelled: Sherrif by visijo(m): 9:57pm
click like in support of PDP.. And share if you are for APC...
|Re: I never said Wike And Fayose Will Be Expelled: Sherrif by KINGDOS: 9:57pm
SAS to GAS to PAS ... Senator Ali Sheriff to Governor Ali Sherrif to President. ..That is the man. At least you have proved your political sagacity and its time to move on. I respect this decision of yours. Nigeria must be great again.
|Re: I never said Wike And Fayose Will Be Expelled: Sherrif by Mopolchi: 9:58pm
SHERIFF THE OWNER OF PDP.
|Re: I never said Wike And Fayose Will Be Expelled: Sherrif by Built2last: 9:59pm
martineverest:
You don't have to insult any one to make your point
Democracy is about expression.
