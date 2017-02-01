



She was nominated by the housemates for eviction alongside Marvis and Thin Tall Tony. Marvis secured the highest votes from viewers and was automatically safe. Gifty now joins other evicted housemates like Soma, Miyonse and Coco Ice.



While the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu invited Gifty to the live eviction stage, and he asked her a question from one of the audience at home. The question was, "Gifty you were making hair for most of the housemates, are you a hairdresser in real life?"



Gifty kept beating about the bush, then she said "Well, i learnt things quickly. When i see people do things, i learn fast. I am a fast learner. I pick one or two things from them. I like watching people do it. So i will say i am a professional"



Recall that just some days ago, it was revealed with photos that Gifty before coming into the Big Brother Naija house, was a local hairdresser in Obosi, in Anambra state.



However, from her response above when Ebuka asked her, Gifty who is known for her "fake" attitude did not seem to be proud to call herself a hairdresser.



