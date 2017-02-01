₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Gifty's Reply When Ebuka Asked If She Was A 'hairdresser' by Kolababe: 9:19pm On Feb 19
Gifty has just been evicted from the on-going Big Brother Naija game. Gifty, who has had a pretty controversial time in the house with her string of kisses, multinational accent and comments about not knowing celebs, leaves the house empty handed.
She was nominated by the housemates for eviction alongside Marvis and Thin Tall Tony. Marvis secured the highest votes from viewers and was automatically safe. Gifty now joins other evicted housemates like Soma, Miyonse and Coco Ice.
While the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu invited Gifty to the live eviction stage, and he asked her a question from one of the audience at home. The question was, "Gifty you were making hair for most of the housemates, are you a hairdresser in real life?"
Gifty kept beating about the bush, then she said "Well, i learnt things quickly. When i see people do things, i learn fast. I am a fast learner. I pick one or two things from them. I like watching people do it. So i will say i am a professional"
Recall that just some days ago, it was revealed with photos that Gifty before coming into the Big Brother Naija house, was a local hairdresser in Obosi, in Anambra state.
However, from her response above when Ebuka asked her, Gifty who is known for her "fake" attitude did not seem to be proud to call herself a hairdresser.
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/giftys-reply-when-ebuka-asked-if-she.html
|Re: Gifty's Reply When Ebuka Asked If She Was A 'hairdresser' by Kolababe: 9:19pm On Feb 19
Hmm
|Re: Gifty's Reply When Ebuka Asked If She Was A 'hairdresser' by pojophilius(m): 9:23pm On Feb 19
can u do one for banky
5 Likes
|Re: Gifty's Reply When Ebuka Asked If She Was A 'hairdresser' by dollyjoy(f): 9:24pm On Feb 19
The house will be very dry from now on. I love the controversies that accompanies her.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gifty's Reply When Ebuka Asked If She Was A 'hairdresser' by dingbang(m): 9:29pm On Feb 19
Who is Gifty?
2 Likes
|Re: Gifty's Reply When Ebuka Asked If She Was A 'hairdresser' by Jostico(m): 9:29pm On Feb 19
after many kisses you still go hux .well e still remain that sucki sucki pvnis
3 Likes
|Re: Gifty's Reply When Ebuka Asked If She Was A 'hairdresser' by Kolababe: 9:30pm On Feb 19
.
1 Like
|Re: Gifty's Reply When Ebuka Asked If She Was A 'hairdresser' by Sunnymatey(m): 9:45pm On Feb 19
Go girl, u rep wella. Having been a house mate for 28days is victory already. U hav sold ur brand, from now hence u will eat with kings and queens. Africa and beyond knws u now. Pls when u finally grap the power, use it well.
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Gifty's Reply When Ebuka Asked If She Was A 'hairdresser' by BerryAnny(m): 9:52pm On Feb 19
Fake Ass Gurl! Btw Sum1 shld pls run a test 4 d guy above me,i dnt think he iz well.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gifty's Reply When Ebuka Asked If She Was A 'hairdresser' by Jimi23(m): 10:59pm On Feb 19
Sunnymatey:
Which power is she "grapping" kwa? U mean when she returns to her real local hairdresser life in "Anambla"she should learn to stop being a fake ass who nobody knows.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gifty's Reply When Ebuka Asked If She Was A 'hairdresser' by babyfaceafrica(m): 11:51pm On Feb 19
Bush gal with fake accent
1 Like
|Re: Gifty's Reply When Ebuka Asked If She Was A 'hairdresser' by Deeypeey(m): 11:52pm On Feb 19
pls we ve had enuf of Gifty...can we now have sum peace now dt she s gone?
|Re: Gifty's Reply When Ebuka Asked If She Was A 'hairdresser' by nairalandfreak: 11:52pm On Feb 19
Fake ass
|Re: Gifty's Reply When Ebuka Asked If She Was A 'hairdresser' by ChrisAirforce1(m): 11:53pm On Feb 19
I love this girl
And I pray she succeeds with her new found fame.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gifty's Reply When Ebuka Asked If She Was A 'hairdresser' by michael142(m): 11:53pm On Feb 19
Sunnymatey:
Get sense oh
|Re: Gifty's Reply When Ebuka Asked If She Was A 'hairdresser' by Bumbae1(f): 11:54pm On Feb 19
Fake chic who evicted her
|Re: Gifty's Reply When Ebuka Asked If She Was A 'hairdresser' by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 11:54pm On Feb 19
Ok..gıft gıft..no mınd dem jor..erm,where ıs ur shop at onıtsha,my babe for lıke make haır..fake ass
1 Like
|Re: Gifty's Reply When Ebuka Asked If She Was A 'hairdresser' by stubbornman(m): 11:54pm On Feb 19
Big brother Africa ,I don't even like the movie, in fact I don't do seasonal movies
1 Like
|Re: Gifty's Reply When Ebuka Asked If She Was A 'hairdresser' by Yewandequeen(f): 11:54pm On Feb 19
We will miss u small
|Re: Gifty's Reply When Ebuka Asked If She Was A 'hairdresser' by rattlesnake(m): 11:55pm On Feb 19
The girl is an illeterate
1 Like
|Re: Gifty's Reply When Ebuka Asked If She Was A 'hairdresser' by seangy4konji: 11:55pm On Feb 19
correct girl...
I like hustlers anyway...
we all cant be from dangotes family now and we use what we have to survive our Nigeria.
Caryy on jor...
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gifty's Reply When Ebuka Asked If She Was A 'hairdresser' by seyilabi(m): 11:55pm On Feb 19
Fake life, I pity ur future.
|Re: Gifty's Reply When Ebuka Asked If She Was A 'hairdresser' by Damilare5882(m): 11:55pm On Feb 19
Sunnymatey:are you bobbyrisky
|Re: Gifty's Reply When Ebuka Asked If She Was A 'hairdresser' by VickyRotex(f): 11:55pm On Feb 19
Hmmmmmm!
|Re: Gifty's Reply When Ebuka Asked If She Was A 'hairdresser' by ajuwarhodes(f): 11:56pm On Feb 19
I just dislike her fakeness nature...
|Re: Gifty's Reply When Ebuka Asked If She Was A 'hairdresser' by Cutesexy1(f): 11:56pm On Feb 19
Oh i thought she will go further than this
|Re: Gifty's Reply When Ebuka Asked If She Was A 'hairdresser' by magicminister: 11:56pm On Feb 19
THERE IS NOTHING WRONG WITH BEING AN HAIR DRESS.
THE WAY YOU PEOPLE ARE SAYING "LOCAL HAIR DRESSER" AS IF YOUR 20,000 NAIRA SALARY IS UP TO PAR WITH WHAT SHE MAKES!!!
SHE MAKES AN HONEST LIVING AND IS A HUSTLER. FOR THAT ALONE, SHE HAS MY RESPECT!!
21 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Gifty's Reply When Ebuka Asked If She Was A 'hairdresser' by sinadrey: 11:57pm On Feb 19
Like to read comments.. It cures hbp
|Re: Gifty's Reply When Ebuka Asked If She Was A 'hairdresser' by ifewise(m): 11:57pm On Feb 19
Gifty why? u should be proud of ur self,At least u dont knw bankyw.
3 Likes
|Re: Gifty's Reply When Ebuka Asked If She Was A 'hairdresser' by Phiniter(m): 11:57pm On Feb 19
She is cute
|Re: Gifty's Reply When Ebuka Asked If She Was A 'hairdresser' by jamex93(m): 11:57pm On Feb 19
no more free food and flexing for ha
1 Like
