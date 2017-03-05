₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Korean-nigerian Model Becomes Pioneer In Korean Fashion Scene by taurus21: 11:02pm On Feb 19
A 16-year-old male model is taking the Korean fashion industry by storm, and it's not only the young man's style that's making him the talk of the town. Han Hyun Min is Korea's first-ever Korean-African model, and not only is he single-handedly changing the landscape of Korean fashion, he has dreams of making it big on the international stage.
At first glance, Han Hyun Min doesn't look Korean, but he is. Born to a Nigerian father and Korean mother, the 16-year-old model is showing off his uniqueness on catwalks and photo shoots in the still very homogenous country. Despite only being able to speak Korean, almost all who approached him during Seoul Fashion Week last fall spoke to him in English, just because of the way he looks, and he insists on only being called by his given name, Hyun Min. "My strength lies in my different look from others, " he said to The Korea Times. Standing 189 centimeters tall, he definitely stands tall and proud, which has caught the eyes of designers from around the world. Appearing in 11 fashion shows in the most recent Fashion Week, he's already established himself as one of Korea's top male models.
Unfortunately, racism still exists in the Korean fashion industry, but Hyun Min is not letting anything stand in his way. He's been told by designers that his skin color wasn't appropriate for them, and he constantly deals with industry people speaking to only him in English, even though it's known that he's Korean. But the young man is more mature and stronger than those ignorant around him. After having experienced a photo shoot for GQ Japan last year, the young model now has dreams of going to Japan, where, according to Hyun Min himself, the entire experience was more unique than what he's used to in Korea.
No matter where he decides to go, and what he ends up doing with his life, it seems that this young Nigerian-Korean individual will find success in anything that he does.
|Re: Korean-nigerian Model Becomes Pioneer In Korean Fashion Scene by HungerBAD: 11:06pm On Feb 19
What's his Yoruba name?
|Re: Korean-nigerian Model Becomes Pioneer In Korean Fashion Scene by blackboy(m): 11:16pm On Feb 19
Yoruba name? His dad is Nigerian that was all that was mentioned about his African roots
|Re: Korean-nigerian Model Becomes Pioneer In Korean Fashion Scene by xstry(m): 11:17pm On Feb 19
HungerBAD:Han Hyun Min Adewale
|Re: Korean-nigerian Model Becomes Pioneer In Korean Fashion Scene by HungerBAD: 11:18pm On Feb 19
xstry:
lol
|Re: Korean-nigerian Model Becomes Pioneer In Korean Fashion Scene by Oliviaxx(f): 11:26pm On Feb 19
small fine boy...
|Re: Korean-nigerian Model Becomes Pioneer In Korean Fashion Scene by taurus21: 8:45am
cc; lalasticlala, mynd44
|Re: Korean-nigerian Model Becomes Pioneer In Korean Fashion Scene by countsparrow: 9:03am
Han Hyun Min Ibidapo.... Keep swinging the yoruba flag
|Re: Korean-nigerian Model Becomes Pioneer In Korean Fashion Scene by Tazdroid(m): 9:04am
Good luck in his hustle
The first pic sha, he lie down like Michael Jackson for the cover of his "Thriller" album which was a hit back to back
|Re: Korean-nigerian Model Becomes Pioneer In Korean Fashion Scene by ALAYORMII: 9:04am
Korean-Nigerian
This is a first
|Re: Korean-nigerian Model Becomes Pioneer In Korean Fashion Scene by Jaytecq(m): 9:05am
k
|Re: Korean-nigerian Model Becomes Pioneer In Korean Fashion Scene by bkool7(m): 9:06am
blackboy:
if its Korean, nah from East
Yoruba no dey go Asia
|Re: Korean-nigerian Model Becomes Pioneer In Korean Fashion Scene by ovokooo: 9:06am
Name checkers will be dissapointed.
|Re: Korean-nigerian Model Becomes Pioneer In Korean Fashion Scene by OgaJonah(m): 9:06am
Omo That third picture, compare his right hand and his FACE. WETIN HAPPEN THERE
|Re: Korean-nigerian Model Becomes Pioneer In Korean Fashion Scene by Nukualofa: 9:06am
He is a fine guy but he can't replace buhari blokus that has been ravaged by cancer
|Re: Korean-nigerian Model Becomes Pioneer In Korean Fashion Scene by Darkseid(m): 9:06am
First black chinko that I've seen. The guy's skin color though, e just dey somehow for eye. Maybe na the chinko blood cause am.
|Re: Korean-nigerian Model Becomes Pioneer In Korean Fashion Scene by soberdrunk(m): 9:06am
Are they wearing Mcdonalds chips holder on their heads in the last picture?........
|Re: Korean-nigerian Model Becomes Pioneer In Korean Fashion Scene by brda76: 9:07am
THis agbalagba is 16?? wawu
|Re: Korean-nigerian Model Becomes Pioneer In Korean Fashion Scene by Epositive(m): 9:07am
you mean that "old man" is 16years old?
#positivevibes
|Re: Korean-nigerian Model Becomes Pioneer In Korean Fashion Scene by Gmajor(m): 9:08am
he doesn't speak English and probably doesn't even know that Nigeria is in West Africa
|Re: Korean-nigerian Model Becomes Pioneer In Korean Fashion Scene by Babysheart(f): 9:08am
Won't be surprised to find out he's the product of an illicit affair between Okoro and a Korean comfort woman.
Fine boy though.
Meanwhile, Okoro should be back to his business in Aba.
|Re: Korean-nigerian Model Becomes Pioneer In Korean Fashion Scene by unstableaswater: 9:09am
HungerBAD:
That is the problem with over-sabi Nigeria journalist from southwest, always quick to field Nigeria like it is an identity. We all have our ethnic identity that we go by.
He is definately Igbo, my brothers too like them Chinese girls, i dont know y.
|Re: Korean-nigerian Model Becomes Pioneer In Korean Fashion Scene by Dronedude(m): 9:09am
The racial combination between asians and africans gets me tripping and laughing at the same.
He should called:
Yu luk fu ni Adewale
|Re: Korean-nigerian Model Becomes Pioneer In Korean Fashion Scene by Genea(f): 9:09am
cute.... Nigerian genes bad gaaan
|Re: Korean-nigerian Model Becomes Pioneer In Korean Fashion Scene by dianted: 9:09am
Blackanesse!!! So cute
|Re: Korean-nigerian Model Becomes Pioneer In Korean Fashion Scene by elmisti(m): 9:10am
Tazdroid:
U smart
Make person help me with the picture
|Re: Korean-nigerian Model Becomes Pioneer In Korean Fashion Scene by sisipelebe(f): 9:10am
The only difference is that his hair, once he scrapes it off. Their wont be any traces of Korean in him. For those that are suggesting Adewale as his last name una no well. I was expecting to see Chinedu. So its because this lad does not have criminal records uhn? Adewale ko, Akpan ni.
|Re: Korean-nigerian Model Becomes Pioneer In Korean Fashion Scene by tafabaloo(m): 9:11am
I swear this guy no go like the colour of his skin. As you can see he doesn't appear interested in being identified with his father's identity.
|Re: Korean-nigerian Model Becomes Pioneer In Korean Fashion Scene by ednut1(m): 9:11am
Babysheart:hate is bad for ur health
|Re: Korean-nigerian Model Becomes Pioneer In Korean Fashion Scene by Horlaleck(m): 9:12am
This one na Fulani
|Re: Korean-nigerian Model Becomes Pioneer In Korean Fashion Scene by DAramis: 9:12am
bkool7:Correct
