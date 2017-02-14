₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Ored BMW 760li : The Official "Beast" Car Of Lagos State Governor by AutoReportNG: 1:40am
Welcome to Lagos state, the center of the aquatic splendor!!! We shift our tentacles to the city of excellence as we review the wonder on wheels of the state governor. Lagos is home to 20 million people, Lagos is also the commercial nerve of Nigeria, and it is also rated as one of the fastest going mega city in the world. The Lagos state government has the highest GDP in Nigeria, it also surpassed some African countries. Lagos as a center of excellence carries out its duty as a big brother and also the government has a daunting task in combating crime, employment and much more. The LASG has many cars as its official vehicles, but we will be reviewing a very key and interesting one in its fleet, and that is Armored BMW 760Li. This Armored BMW 760Li is the official car of Indian Prime Minister, these are facts from the Gov. Ambode's official Beast Car. Due to the sensitive nature of this car and its sophistication, its specifications and features are not released to the public.
Security Features
Interior
The security functions of the BMW 7 Series High Security are designed around the form of the standard vehicle. This keeps the vehicle as discreet as possible while ensuring that the overall harmony of the design – the dynamic proportions, the sculptural surfaces, the elegant lines – remains unaffected. The custom manufacturing process ensures that the security modifications are incorporated to the highest standards imaginable and that all the customer’s individual wishes are taken care of. The optimized armour plates are made from an incredibly strong special steel and fit the bodywork of the car like a second skin.
Armour
Normally, form follows function. But here, the BMW 7 Series High Security is an exception. The security functions are designed around the form of the standard model, ensuring the vehicle is as discreet as possible and that the overall harmony of the design remains unaffected. This is the world’s first armoured saloon to be fully compliant with the requirements for class VR7 ballistic protection (tested as per BRV 2009 guidelines). The non-transparent area and many parts of the transparent area comply with the requirements for class VR9 ballistic protection (tested as per BRV 2009 guidelines). Security comes from certainty and the BMW 7 Series High Security was subjected to the most extreme tests BMW specialists could devise. The vehicle as a whole – as opposed to the individual armour components – was fired at with a wide variety of weapons, using different sorts of ammunition and from a range of angles.
Security functions
Perfect protection means being ready for all eventualities: this is why our engineers are always coming up with new solutions designed for different scenarios. Be it a fire in the engine compartment or under the vehicle, tear gas on the streets, or a jammed door; in the BMW 7 Series High Security you can be confident your vehicle can handle it. Safety features include an on-board fire-fighting system, an emergency exit and an emergency fresh-air system.
Certification
The BMW 7 Series High Security is the world’s first armoured saloon to be fully tested in accordance with the class VR7 ballistic protection standard. But even that was not enough for BMW – which is why the vehicle was subjected to a rigorous programme of extra tests that go far beyond the official requirements of the ballistic BRV 2009 guidelines for armoured vehicles. To make sure the BMW 7 Series High Security is a truly safe vehicle, it’s subjected to a range of extreme tests. The vehicle as a whole – as opposed to the individual armour components – was fired at with a wide variety of weapons, using different sorts of ammunition and from a range of angles. The result is an armoured saloon certified in its entirety for compliance with the class VR7 ballistic protection standard by a German government test facility (tested as per BRV 2009 guidelines). In fact, the non-transparent area and large parts of the transparent area even fulfill the requirements of the class VR9 standard (tested as per BRV 2009 guidelines).
Comfort
Strength comes from the calm within. This is why travelling in one of the most dynamic luxury-class limousines is an extremely relaxing pleasure. Intelligent BMW ConnectedDrive innovations ensure that you never lose your calm even when times become hectic or situations unclear. As soon as you leisurely take a comfortable seat in the BMW 7 Series and close the door behind you, an oasis of calm envelops you. All the frantic activity of city life and traffic noise stay outside – on the inside only the passengers and their comfort count
Re: Ored BMW 760li : The Official "Beast" Car Of Lagos State Governor by AutoReportNG: 1:41am
Due to the nature of this car, most of its features are classified, BMW didn't release it to the public...
Lagos leads, others follow...
Re: Ored BMW 760li : The Official "Beast" Car Of Lagos State Governor by prof800(m): 2:24am
Gallant!
Even though 90%of its "special features" will not be put into use until another one is purchased.
Re: Ored BMW 760li : The Official "Beast" Car Of Lagos State Governor by simplemach(m): 7:20am
And with all of these features now, when there's an accident, somebody will still die.
Re: Ored BMW 760li : The Official "Beast" Car Of Lagos State Governor by rawpadgin(m): 7:20am
still waiting for the one that can move on water, road & even fly
Re: Ored BMW 760li : The Official "Beast" Car Of Lagos State Governor by grayht(m): 7:21am
Lagos leads, others follow...
Eko Oni Baje Ooooo
Re: Ored BMW 760li : The Official "Beast" Car Of Lagos State Governor by twinskenny(m): 7:21am
I saw him in a range on Saturday
Re: Ored BMW 760li : The Official "Beast" Car Of Lagos State Governor by simplemach(m): 7:21am
Can he drive to heaven with it
Can the car take one to God?
simplemach:ShUT up and continue trekking in peace
Money Good
Nice one
nice spec
AutoReportNG:
TAXPAYERS MONEY, N DEY SAY DEY R FIGHTING CORRUPTION.
Re: Ored BMW 760li : The Official "Beast" Car Of Lagos State Governor by UTILITYMAY(m): 7:26am
Very soon, I say very very soon soon, it is like you don't understand my point... I mean very very very soon soon soon, one OP will create a thread to share my success story, because God is about to pick up my calls. In less than one week, we've seen Buhari, Saraki and now Ambode's car specs. Na God bless bless them, God go bless me too. Haters should continue trekking...
Sell these cars and give us light. Use tri cycle instead
it is well
AutoReportNG:
Its sad that we brag about the cars our politicians use when we are suppose to be bragging about what they have done for the country including getting rid of crime that will make the extra security features of these cars unnecessary.
nice specs
I love BMW product always
Re: Ored BMW 760li : The Official "Beast" Car Of Lagos State Governor by misterh(m): 7:30am
AutoReportNG:So because ambode dey drive armored BMW is the reason why Lagos leads and others follow? SMH!
prof800:
Sheer WASTE by akotiletas who won't spend money fixing schools and providing free & compulsory education for ALL children resident in Lagos.
everyone nw,will be commenting wow,nice,splendid... like say the car go take you go paradise
that thing for the boot be like nitro
stinggy:Well that's if I treck now.... sorry if u are actually trecking, cos I am not.
Tax payers money used for unecessary luxury
