



Security Features



Interior

The security functions of the BMW 7 Series High Security are designed around the form of the standard vehicle. This keeps the vehicle as discreet as possible while ensuring that the overall harmony of the design – the dynamic proportions, the sculptural surfaces, the elegant lines – remains unaffected. The custom manufacturing process ensures that the security modifications are incorporated to the highest standards imaginable and that all the customer’s individual wishes are taken care of. The optimized armour plates are made from an incredibly strong special steel and fit the bodywork of the car like a second skin.



Armour

Normally, form follows function. But here, the BMW 7 Series High Security is an exception. The security functions are designed around the form of the standard model, ensuring the vehicle is as discreet as possible and that the overall harmony of the design remains unaffected. This is the world’s first armoured saloon to be fully compliant with the requirements for class VR7 ballistic protection (tested as per BRV 2009 guidelines). The non-transparent area and many parts of the transparent area comply with the requirements for class VR9 ballistic protection (tested as per BRV 2009 guidelines). Security comes from certainty and the BMW 7 Series High Security was subjected to the most extreme tests BMW specialists could devise. The vehicle as a whole – as opposed to the individual armour components – was fired at with a wide variety of weapons, using different sorts of ammunition and from a range of angles.



Security functions

Perfect protection means being ready for all eventualities: this is why our engineers are always coming up with new solutions designed for different scenarios. Be it a fire in the engine compartment or under the vehicle, tear gas on the streets, or a jammed door; in the BMW 7 Series High Security you can be confident your vehicle can handle it. Safety features include an on-board fire-fighting system, an emergency exit and an emergency fresh-air system.



Certification

The BMW 7 Series High Security is the world’s first armoured saloon to be fully tested in accordance with the class VR7 ballistic protection standard. But even that was not enough for BMW – which is why the vehicle was subjected to a rigorous programme of extra tests that go far beyond the official requirements of the ballistic BRV 2009 guidelines for armoured vehicles. To make sure the BMW 7 Series High Security is a truly safe vehicle, it’s subjected to a range of extreme tests. The vehicle as a whole – as opposed to the individual armour components – was fired at with a wide variety of weapons, using different sorts of ammunition and from a range of angles. The result is an armoured saloon certified in its entirety for compliance with the class VR7 ballistic protection standard by a German government test facility (tested as per BRV 2009 guidelines). In fact, the non-transparent area and large parts of the transparent area even fulfill the requirements of the class VR9 standard (tested as per BRV 2009 guidelines).



Comfort

Strength comes from the calm within. This is why travelling in one of the most dynamic luxury-class limousines is an extremely relaxing pleasure. Intelligent BMW ConnectedDrive innovations ensure that you never lose your calm even when times become hectic or situations unclear. As soon as you leisurely take a comfortable seat in the BMW 7 Series and close the door behind you, an oasis of calm envelops you. All the frantic activity of city life and traffic noise stay outside – on the inside only the passengers and their comfort count





Source:

http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/02/armored-bmw-760li-official-beast-car-of.html Welcome to Lagos state, the center of the aquatic splendor!!! We shift our tentacles to the city of excellence as we review the wonder on wheels of the state governor. Lagos is home to 20 million people, Lagos is also the commercial nerve of Nigeria, and it is also rated as one of the fastest going mega city in the world. The Lagos state government has the highest GDP in Nigeria, it also surpassed some African countries. Lagos as a center of excellence carries out its duty as a big brother and also the government has a daunting task in combating crime, employment and much more. The LASG has many cars as its official vehicles, but we will be reviewing a very key and interesting one in its fleet, and that is Armored BMW 760Li. This Armored BMW 760Li is the official car of Indian Prime Minister, these are facts from the Gov. Ambode's official Beast Car. Due to the sensitive nature of this car and its sophistication, its specifications and features are not released to the public.The security functions of the BMW 7 Series High Security are designed around the form of the standard vehicle. This keeps the vehicle as discreet as possible while ensuring that the overall harmony of the design – the dynamic proportions, the sculptural surfaces, the elegant lines – remains unaffected. The custom manufacturing process ensures that the security modifications are incorporated to the highest standards imaginable and that all the customer’s individual wishes are taken care of. The optimized armour plates are made from an incredibly strong special steel and fit the bodywork of the car like a second skin.Normally, form follows function. But here, the BMW 7 Series High Security is an exception. The security functions are designed around the form of the standard model, ensuring the vehicle is as discreet as possible and that the overall harmony of the design remains unaffected. This is the world’s first armoured saloon to be fully compliant with the requirements for class VR7 ballistic protection (tested as per BRV 2009 guidelines). The non-transparent area and many parts of the transparent area comply with the requirements for class VR9 ballistic protection (tested as per BRV 2009 guidelines). Security comes from certainty and the BMW 7 Series High Security was subjected to the most extreme tests BMW specialists could devise. The vehicle as a whole – as opposed to the individual armour components – was fired at with a wide variety of weapons, using different sorts of ammunition and from a range of angles.Perfect protection means being ready for all eventualities: this is why our engineers are always coming up with new solutions designed for different scenarios. Be it a fire in the engine compartment or under the vehicle, tear gas on the streets, or a jammed door; in the BMW 7 Series High Security you can be confident your vehicle can handle it. Safety features include an on-board fire-fighting system, an emergency exit and an emergency fresh-air system.The BMW 7 Series High Security is the world’s first armoured saloon to be fully tested in accordance with the class VR7 ballistic protection standard. But even that was not enough for BMW – which is why the vehicle was subjected to a rigorous programme of extra tests that go far beyond the official requirements of the ballistic BRV 2009 guidelines for armoured vehicles. To make sure the BMW 7 Series High Security is a truly safe vehicle, it’s subjected to a range of extreme tests. The vehicle as a whole – as opposed to the individual armour components – was fired at with a wide variety of weapons, using different sorts of ammunition and from a range of angles. The result is an armoured saloon certified in its entirety for compliance with the class VR7 ballistic protection standard by a German government test facility (tested as per BRV 2009 guidelines). In fact, the non-transparent area and large parts of the transparent area even fulfill the requirements of the class VR9 standard (tested as per BRV 2009 guidelines).Strength comes from the calm within. This is why travelling in one of the most dynamic luxury-class limousines is an extremely relaxing pleasure. Intelligent BMW ConnectedDrive innovations ensure that you never lose your calm even when times become hectic or situations unclear. As soon as you leisurely take a comfortable seat in the BMW 7 Series and close the door behind you, an oasis of calm envelops you. All the frantic activity of city life and traffic noise stay outside – on the inside only the passengers and their comfort countSource: 1 Like