A Nigerian drug smuggler was arrested by the Himachal Pradesh Police with 1550 grams of heroin, on Monday, February 13th, following a confession from one of his dealers. The suspect identified as Okey Chikoo Mathew was arrested from Nawada, under the Uttam Nagar police station in Delhi from a private house. Parveen, who worked for him was arrested by Delhi Police patrol team last week in Kullu.

"Parveen was arrested with 15 grams of heroin in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. During the investigation, Parveen disclosed that he is working for some Nigerian national (Okey Chikoo Mathew) who supplies drug to Himachal Pradesh." the police said.

The Superintendent of Police in Kullu District – Padam Chand said that on his tip, our team visited the Delhi and arrested Mathew with 1550 grams of heroin (approx Rs 4 crore). Mathew was also arrested in 2014 in Manali with 20 grams of heroin and was later released in 2015 after trail.

The police officer said that we seized the drug from Mathew of worth Rs. 4 crore. This Nigerian man – Mathew was also arrested in 2014 in Manali with 20 gms heroin. The case has been registered under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

It is not Okey Chikoo as stated by the article,but Okechukwu.



So my question to these drug dealers is, what exactly do they do with these drug monies? aside coming to the village every Christmas and Easter to display to the uninformed villagers how they HAVE MADE IT.



Are there parents, brothers, sisters,uncles or any relatives that usually ask these guys who come home to the East, with unexplained wealth on how exactly they got their money? i am sure if there is a shaming system there, then some of these guys will not be bringing shame to Nigeria always, but also their families.



These guys are a NATIONAL EMBARRASSMENT.

na dem

Mynd44

Again!!! Another one from the land of the dying star

Some think life is all about money. 3 Likes

Nobody questions your source of wealth in the east.



Their motto is, "make it by any means necessary." Nobody questions your source of wealth in the east.Their motto is, "make it by any means necessary." 36 Likes 1 Share

fast money and death work hand in hand 1 Like

It is a pitiable disma pisma; It is regrettably lugubrious that in a country that is so bless with human resources and opportunities, some citizens still engage in a GET RICH QUICK OR DIE TRYING activities like this.



God help us.

I have said it before, I will keep saying it; the southeast leaders are very culpable. Their silence in the face of this despicable shame is unbelievable. 2 Likes

Mehn, some people would never learn that crime doesn't pay.





They just smear our image everyday 2 Likes





The 'hard workers' and 'developers' at it again. 2 Likes

they keep giving Nigeria bad names... Alex 1 Like

Dudes re just bent on developing the world with hard-drugs 10 Likes

the name Nigeria always dragged thru the mud. 2 Likes

segebase:

na dem sure thang... we dont need to check the names sure thang... we dont need to check the names 3 Likes

BY THEIR NAMES, YE SHALL KNOW THEM! 2 Likes

omo na hustling. one thing must kill a man