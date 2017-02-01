₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Drug Smuggler Arrested In Delhi, India With 1.55kg Of Heroin by Anderlis(m): 6:06am
A Nigerian drug smuggler was arrested by the Himachal Pradesh Police with 1550 grams of heroin, on Monday, February 13th, following a confession from one of his dealers. The suspect identified as Okey Chikoo Mathew was arrested from Nawada, under the Uttam Nagar police station in Delhi from a private house. Parveen, who worked for him was arrested by Delhi Police patrol team last week in Kullu.
"Parveen was arrested with 15 grams of heroin in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. During the investigation, Parveen disclosed that he is working for some Nigerian national (Okey Chikoo Mathew) who supplies drug to Himachal Pradesh." the police said.
The Superintendent of Police in Kullu District – Padam Chand said that on his tip, our team visited the Delhi and arrested Mathew with 1550 grams of heroin (approx Rs 4 crore). Mathew was also arrested in 2014 in Manali with 20 grams of heroin and was later released in 2015 after trail.
The police officer said that we seized the drug from Mathew of worth Rs. 4 crore. This Nigerian man – Mathew was also arrested in 2014 in Manali with 20 gms heroin. The case has been registered under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.
Source: http://okhunlun.blogspot.com.ng/2017/02/photo-nigerian-drug-smuggler-arrested.html
|Re: Nigerian Drug Smuggler Arrested In Delhi, India With 1.55kg Of Heroin by HungerBAD: 6:07am
Damn.
It is not Okey Chikoo as stated by the article,but Okechukwu.
So my question to these drug dealers is, what exactly do they do with these drug monies? aside coming to the village every Christmas and Easter to display to the uninformed villagers how they HAVE MADE IT.
Nothing.
Are there parents, brothers, sisters,uncles or any relatives that usually ask these guys who come home to the East, with unexplained wealth on how exactly they got their money? i am sure if there is a shaming system there, then some of these guys will not be bringing shame to Nigeria always, but also their families.
These guys are a NATIONAL EMBARRASSMENT.
|Re: Nigerian Drug Smuggler Arrested In Delhi, India With 1.55kg Of Heroin by segebase(m): 6:12am
na dem
|Re: Nigerian Drug Smuggler Arrested In Delhi, India With 1.55kg Of Heroin by searchng4love: 6:18am
PCAN pictures checkers association of Nairaland.... This is bad business.....
NCAN over to you na dem dem the lost yoots of Israel...
Mynd44
|Re: Nigerian Drug Smuggler Arrested In Delhi, India With 1.55kg Of Heroin by madridguy(m): 6:29am
Noted.
|Re: Nigerian Drug Smuggler Arrested In Delhi, India With 1.55kg Of Heroin by ochobaba(m): 6:30am
na over to you
|Re: Nigerian Drug Smuggler Arrested In Delhi, India With 1.55kg Of Heroin by ochobaba(m): 6:31am
NCANover to you
|Re: Nigerian Drug Smuggler Arrested In Delhi, India With 1.55kg Of Heroin by ochobaba(m): 6:31am
NCAN over to you
|Re: Nigerian Drug Smuggler Arrested In Delhi, India With 1.55kg Of Heroin by Ahmed0336(m): 6:33am
Again!!! Another one from the land of the dying star
|Re: Nigerian Drug Smuggler Arrested In Delhi, India With 1.55kg Of Heroin by crotonite(m): 6:39am
Some think life is all about money.
|Re: Nigerian Drug Smuggler Arrested In Delhi, India With 1.55kg Of Heroin by TheArticleNG(m): 7:03am
hmm
|Re: Nigerian Drug Smuggler Arrested In Delhi, India With 1.55kg Of Heroin by malton: 8:02am
HungerBAD:
Nobody questions your source of wealth in the east.
Their motto is, "make it by any means necessary."
|Re: Nigerian Drug Smuggler Arrested In Delhi, India With 1.55kg Of Heroin by veekid(m): 10:37am
name checked
|Re: Nigerian Drug Smuggler Arrested In Delhi, India With 1.55kg Of Heroin by buygala(m): 10:37am
Ok
|Re: Nigerian Drug Smuggler Arrested In Delhi, India With 1.55kg Of Heroin by ABIOLAXYZ(m): 10:38am
fast money and death work hand in hand
|Re: Nigerian Drug Smuggler Arrested In Delhi, India With 1.55kg Of Heroin by DivinelyBlessed(m): 10:38am
K
|Re: Nigerian Drug Smuggler Arrested In Delhi, India With 1.55kg Of Heroin by verygudbadguy(m): 10:38am
It is a pitiable disma pisma; It is regrettably lugubrious that in a country that is so bless with human resources and opportunities, some citizens still engage in a GET RICH QUICK OR DIE TRYING activities like this.
God help us.
|Re: Nigerian Drug Smuggler Arrested In Delhi, India With 1.55kg Of Heroin by wellmax(m): 10:38am
Femi: What!!! Okey Chikoo Mathew, them again?
Ameachi: Femi why are you surprised, every family in the East has at least one family member who carries drugs. Some sef na family business, so face front abeg
|Re: Nigerian Drug Smuggler Arrested In Delhi, India With 1.55kg Of Heroin by freeborn76(m): 10:38am
I have said it before, I will keep saying it; the southeast leaders are very culpable. Their silence in the face of this despicable shame is unbelievable.
|Re: Nigerian Drug Smuggler Arrested In Delhi, India With 1.55kg Of Heroin by Lexusgs430: 10:39am
Firing squad straight (well, if only)..... .
|Re: Nigerian Drug Smuggler Arrested In Delhi, India With 1.55kg Of Heroin by Tazmode(m): 10:39am
Mehn, some people would never learn that crime doesn't pay.
They just smear our image everyday
|Re: Nigerian Drug Smuggler Arrested In Delhi, India With 1.55kg Of Heroin by chibuzorAbia: 10:40am
FAYOSE!!!!
PLEASE TALK TO YOUR PEOPLE NAU
They are too hard working, they should slow down a little.
|Re: Nigerian Drug Smuggler Arrested In Delhi, India With 1.55kg Of Heroin by abbaapple(m): 10:40am
NCAN business Don done! over!!!
|Re: Nigerian Drug Smuggler Arrested In Delhi, India With 1.55kg Of Heroin by okonja(m): 10:40am
NCAN Intending member reporting from Abuja.
Click Like if you know DEM before opening the thread
|Re: Nigerian Drug Smuggler Arrested In Delhi, India With 1.55kg Of Heroin by AshiwajuFoward: 10:40am
The 'hard workers' and 'developers' at it again.
|Re: Nigerian Drug Smuggler Arrested In Delhi, India With 1.55kg Of Heroin by alexpetersng: 10:41am
they keep giving Nigeria bad names... Alex
|Re: Nigerian Drug Smuggler Arrested In Delhi, India With 1.55kg Of Heroin by 0b10010011: 10:41am
Flat Headed Dwarfs again!
Okey Chikoo Mathew
Dudes re just bent on developing the world with hard-drugs
|Re: Nigerian Drug Smuggler Arrested In Delhi, India With 1.55kg Of Heroin by Kingsolex1(m): 10:42am
the name Nigeria always dragged thru the mud.
|Re: Nigerian Drug Smuggler Arrested In Delhi, India With 1.55kg Of Heroin by KingAfo(m): 10:42am
segebase:sure thang... we dont need to check the names
|Re: Nigerian Drug Smuggler Arrested In Delhi, India With 1.55kg Of Heroin by EmperorTech: 10:42am
BY THEIR NAMES, YE SHALL KNOW THEM!
|Re: Nigerian Drug Smuggler Arrested In Delhi, India With 1.55kg Of Heroin by ifynwaba(m): 10:43am
omo na hustling. one thing must kill a man
|Re: Nigerian Drug Smuggler Arrested In Delhi, India With 1.55kg Of Heroin by slick1(m): 10:43am
The get rich scheme has never worked and will never work...it favors only 10% of those involved.
Greed ruins man, the desire to have so much in such a short time can totally destroy a man...
Check out MMM for example can we compare d number of those lamenting about their losses to those who "benefitted"?
The margin is so so wide
So many youths have lost their lives in the drugs and narcotics trade and yet many will still lose their lives (I.e those who never learnt from the mistakes of others)
I know somebody will say "something must kill a man", but must u die like a chicken in a foreign land...
