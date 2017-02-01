₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Throwback Of Gifty In School Uniform by Anderlis(m): 7:10am
Throwback picture of Gifty during her days as a secondary school student.
Source: http://okhunlun.blogspot.com.ng/2017/02/throwback-of-gifty-in-school-uniform.html
Cc: Lalasticlala, mynd44, lasgidiowner
|Re: Throwback Of Gifty In School Uniform by 4reala(m): 7:18am
so Na since secondary schl she don start her fake life self. abi Na inside classroom them dey? wey she dey open book
10 Likes
|Re: Throwback Of Gifty In School Uniform by WRAKE(m): 7:19am
This must be a movie shoot
8 Likes
|Re: Throwback Of Gifty In School Uniform by hourl(m): 7:19am
Abi she's acting movie?
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Of Gifty In School Uniform by Dclique(m): 7:22am
Abeg mk una forget this babe matter jare.
2 Likes
|Re: Throwback Of Gifty In School Uniform by mazimee(m): 7:23am
Make una let us hear with Gifty this, Gifty that. Is that too much to ask from these BBNaija freaks
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Of Gifty In School Uniform by veekid(m): 7:46am
fake useless girl, the entertainment industry have disowned you, Incase you don't know
|Re: Throwback Of Gifty In School Uniform by olaolulazio(m): 7:46am
Gifty liar Muhammad.
Oya gift... Enter the plane.... Naija ti ya make con go sabi banky!
|Re: Throwback Of Gifty In School Uniform by justi4jesu(f): 7:46am
|Re: Throwback Of Gifty In School Uniform by Cadamlk: 7:47am
May be a movie scene. That gentleman with her is quite old now.
2 Likes
|Re: Throwback Of Gifty In School Uniform by zlatan10(m): 7:47am
that guy is extremely old
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Of Gifty In School Uniform by olaezebala: 7:48am
definitely a fake movie set cause everything about her is fake.
|Re: Throwback Of Gifty In School Uniform by SuperSuave(m): 7:48am
This is your chance to make FP in this week for you desperate hawks
1) Create a thread about gifty
2) call the mods
Hint: thread might be: gifty's favorite food, her best friend, stalking her social media accounts, how her shiît looks like or smells, the size of her boobs and as$, anything you can think of and watch it sail to FP.
#okBye
|Re: Throwback Of Gifty In School Uniform by baski92(m): 7:48am
girls una better learn from her mistakes, everything about her Na fake
|Re: Throwback Of Gifty In School Uniform by snazzy5050(m): 7:48am
MOVIE SHOOT UZONS!!
|Re: Throwback Of Gifty In School Uniform by sweetkev(m): 7:48am
I guess the guy standing beside her was her uncle
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Of Gifty In School Uniform by ednut1(m): 7:48am
Hahaaha so where dis her accent (mixture of russian, American and swedish) come from. Fake as$
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Of Gifty In School Uniform by dimexy247(m): 7:48am
So?
|Re: Throwback Of Gifty In School Uniform by Chuzzyblog2: 7:48am
lol
|Re: Throwback Of Gifty In School Uniform by Adonis3(f): 7:49am
This looks more like a scene from a movie shoot
mazimee:
What's wrong with discussing an issue you're enthusiastic about
Don't you discuss soccer??
#Adonis3HasSpoken
|Re: Throwback Of Gifty In School Uniform by Oyehomie(m): 7:49am
Lol..Nigerians ehn..wen una open eyes for smone nah make d person jst go dey look o...
This is a pix from one of the movies she had featured.
|Re: Throwback Of Gifty In School Uniform by Biggty(m): 7:49am
So this wannabe even finished secondary school at an old age
Op that a movie location
|Re: Throwback Of Gifty In School Uniform by adegeye38(m): 7:49am
This is obvious that this is a movie scene, the opened script, her painted nails, the picture quality, the guy also looks pretty old
|Re: Throwback Of Gifty In School Uniform by ORACLE1975(m): 7:49am
How bbnaija take change this APC problem infact
I enjoy ideshi in Africa magic Yoruba than bbnaija
Madness.
|Re: Throwback Of Gifty In School Uniform by Benignasweety(f): 7:50am
Movie
|Re: Throwback Of Gifty In School Uniform by omotolatoyosi(f): 7:50am
The famous and powerful gal
|Re: Throwback Of Gifty In School Uniform by MoDsHunter: 7:50am
Which kind secondary school b diz. .....nd morealso I don't understand peeps love for this BBN stuff, you have bunch of mature people in a house, playing "Virtual Life".... Is it a talent show or what
|Re: Throwback Of Gifty In School Uniform by lovekween: 7:50am
That's a movie
|Re: Throwback Of Gifty In School Uniform by mummyson26(m): 7:50am
On Monday morning abeg make nna free dis girl
|Re: Throwback Of Gifty In School Uniform by eagleeye2: 7:50am
WRAKE:MUST
|Re: Throwback Of Gifty In School Uniform by darocha1(m): 7:51am
She has achieved her aim. Most people like me didn't even know what gifty is, but the way she has trended from the gals to bankyW and how her eviction saga, she has made a gifty name with her gift
|Re: Throwback Of Gifty In School Uniform by Deseo(f): 7:51am
Don't mess with Nigerians, they will dig and dig and dig into your past and reveal the truth of your fakeness. We'll soon see a pix of her in a pit toilet in an Anambra village.
