₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,748,699 members, 3,375,297 topics. Date: Monday, 20 February 2017 at 11:28 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / 7 Attitudes You Should Have On Lagos Roads If You Are Relocating To Lagos. (2206 Views)
|7 Attitudes You Should Have On Lagos Roads If You Are Relocating To Lagos. by AutoJoshNG: 10:48am
Relocating to Lagos?
If you have just relocated or have intentions of relocating to Lagos,.. there are some survival attitudes you need to develop immediately.
Most Lagosians are already familiar with these while some learnt the hard way.
So let us begin..
Traffic Instinct:
Whether driving through the highbrow areas of Victoria Island, Ikoyi and Lekki or walking the streets of Mushin and Oshodi, one cannot but notice the chaotic traffic situations. So, it’s either you evade the traffic by skillfully learning it’s pattern or you sit in it and enjoy your music.
Obey Traffic Rules:
In Lagos, we have desperate policemen and traffic officials who are praying for you to make mistakes. There is no sorry or abeg in their dictionary once they catch you. They even hide behind trees like the policemen in this photo hiding to catch anyone that makes a U-Turn in front of Adeniran Ogunsanya Shopping Mall (Shoprite) Surulere. But really, there is an obvious “No U-Turn” sign at that spot.. Drivers beware.
Ask For Direction:
Sorry is your case if you take a wrong turn in Lagos. So it’s either you ask a human being or ask google.. the google map actually works. I remember someone who wanted to drive into Oworo but took the wrong turn and found himself on 3rd Mainland Bridge.. He ended up spending 1 hour in traffic just to make a U-turn.
You Must Be Smart
Lagos is a fast paced society.. therefore, you have to be fast and smart. There are so many ways they can turn you into a MUGU in Lagos. Police can even catch you that changing lane on a dual carriageway is a crime. Also, some people still fall for that road side lottery where you will buy a N5,000 or N10,000 ticket to win a large plasma TV.. you will see people carrying their own plasma TV o.. but as for you, nah only N200 pirated CD you go win.. Lol.
You Must Be Patient
You have to be able to blend your fast paced smartness with patience.. or else, your head will explode in no time. Lots of frustration from traffic, okada riders, keke napep, policemen, VIO, danfo drivers and conductors as well as agbero that will obtain you in traffic. Just too much to contend with.
Set Out Early
One excuse you must never give to your employer for getting to work late is.. there was traffic. Just pray that traffic held your boss and colleagues as well.
You Must Be Ready To Pay
No matter how loyal you are, Lagos ain’t loyal. Let your car just make mistake and have a flat tyre at Oshodi.. you will know what’s up. Tell us what you experienced if this ever happened to you.
More attitudes are welcomed in the comment section.
https://autojosh.com/relocating-to-lagos/
Cc
Lalasticlala
Mynd44
Ishilove
Marpol
Semid4lyfe
Obinoscopy
3 Likes
|Re: 7 Attitudes You Should Have On Lagos Roads If You Are Relocating To Lagos. by unclezuma: 11:06am
Lagos is a tough place.
|Re: 7 Attitudes You Should Have On Lagos Roads If You Are Relocating To Lagos. by Edwardhead(m): 11:07am
hmmm Lagos is over hype
1 Like
|Re: 7 Attitudes You Should Have On Lagos Roads If You Are Relocating To Lagos. by godson4u79(m): 11:07am
true
|Re: 7 Attitudes You Should Have On Lagos Roads If You Are Relocating To Lagos. by Tolakay: 11:07am
Noted
|Re: 7 Attitudes You Should Have On Lagos Roads If You Are Relocating To Lagos. by mustymatic(m): 11:07am
Na by force?
|Re: 7 Attitudes You Should Have On Lagos Roads If You Are Relocating To Lagos. by Correspondence(m): 11:07am
|Re: 7 Attitudes You Should Have On Lagos Roads If You Are Relocating To Lagos. by Kennitrust: 11:08am
In Lagos, u must be ready to fight.
Fighting is one of many ways to survive in lag.
2 Likes
|Re: 7 Attitudes You Should Have On Lagos Roads If You Are Relocating To Lagos. by snadguy007(m): 11:08am
If u no get craze for head, no just try am say u wan drive for Lagos cos police and agbero go use u chop.
|Re: 7 Attitudes You Should Have On Lagos Roads If You Are Relocating To Lagos. by Decypher: 11:09am
Who Lagos EPP?
|Re: 7 Attitudes You Should Have On Lagos Roads If You Are Relocating To Lagos. by jospepper(m): 11:09am
Hmmm... Lagos na wa.
|Re: 7 Attitudes You Should Have On Lagos Roads If You Are Relocating To Lagos. by nairaman66(m): 11:10am
Even the Highbrow areas are now being haunted with the scenarios of Mainland. Government should relocate most of their agencies to other parts of the country in terms of equity, justice and fairness. Lagos life na stress even with money!!!
|Re: 7 Attitudes You Should Have On Lagos Roads If You Are Relocating To Lagos. by 3seriez(m): 11:10am
Confirm... Lagos is not for the meek.. You must be sharp if not sorry is ur case.
|Re: 7 Attitudes You Should Have On Lagos Roads If You Are Relocating To Lagos. by officialJP: 11:10am
u must knw how to act like a thug
|Re: 7 Attitudes You Should Have On Lagos Roads If You Are Relocating To Lagos. by Techguyz: 11:10am
[size=8pt][/size]
|Re: 7 Attitudes You Should Have On Lagos Roads If You Are Relocating To Lagos. by softMarket(m): 11:11am
U must know how to curse!!
|Re: 7 Attitudes You Should Have On Lagos Roads If You Are Relocating To Lagos. by alexistaiwo: 11:11am
Funny thing about lagos is that complain all you want. If you ever relocate to another state, you will miss definitely all the hustle and bubble.
That is when you will confirm that madness is addictive.
If you are a lagosian and you have never have any need for the below after a day's work. You have my utmost respect
|Re: 7 Attitudes You Should Have On Lagos Roads If You Are Relocating To Lagos. by DozieInc(m): 11:11am
Those police me are forming "secret agent" abi
Seems the tree serves as shade from the sun.
|Re: 7 Attitudes You Should Have On Lagos Roads If You Are Relocating To Lagos. by Hurklan(m): 11:13am
Eko "ile Ogbon"
|Re: 7 Attitudes You Should Have On Lagos Roads If You Are Relocating To Lagos. by YOUNGSTUNNA(m): 11:13am
Once you have MADNESS "Natural or Man-Made" MADNESS... you can survive lagos...
|Re: 7 Attitudes You Should Have On Lagos Roads If You Are Relocating To Lagos. by Incrizz(f): 11:14am
Set Out EarlyLol..anytime I'm in another State and cross the road, they always go,
"I forgot. You are a Lagos gyal."
Lol..
|Re: 7 Attitudes You Should Have On Lagos Roads If You Are Relocating To Lagos. by ehinderodg: 11:14am
STUDY IN A TOP USA UNIVERSITY
We are offering 50% scholarship off tuition fees across our universities for May session.
This offer is strictly for undergraduate. While prospective postgraduate students will have access to 20% scholarship.
Email: shorelight_nigeria@bcie.co.uk
|Re: 7 Attitudes You Should Have On Lagos Roads If You Are Relocating To Lagos. by SOPIGO: 11:14am
Wat is d essence of ur write up....is it to demeanor d police? The police in that pixel are just @ their posting beat, & hiding with d three shade from d scorches Sun.
|Re: 7 Attitudes You Should Have On Lagos Roads If You Are Relocating To Lagos. by Bonjelomo: 11:17am
Lagos LASMA officials will tell u to leave ur faulty car and go and get a mechanic.
When u r gone they will call their towing vehicle operator to come and tow it....
the rest we all know
1 Like
|Re: 7 Attitudes You Should Have On Lagos Roads If You Are Relocating To Lagos. by Naturallyme: 11:18am
lol
|Re: 7 Attitudes You Should Have On Lagos Roads If You Are Relocating To Lagos. by mecussey(m): 11:18am
Lagos dey sweet ooo...just get small madness for head thats all. Even if danfo dey come with speed, put head, they curse u, u curse them back
|Re: 7 Attitudes You Should Have On Lagos Roads If You Are Relocating To Lagos. by nabegibeg: 11:19am
To survive in lagos you must live like a lion and cunning as a fox, smart as a tortoise
|Re: 7 Attitudes You Should Have On Lagos Roads If You Are Relocating To Lagos. by nabegibeg: 11:19am
No time
|Re: 7 Attitudes You Should Have On Lagos Roads If You Are Relocating To Lagos. by justscorchone(m): 11:20am
Lagosians like gragra woosh dem better slap dem go melo, I fear VIO pass army.
|Re: 7 Attitudes You Should Have On Lagos Roads If You Are Relocating To Lagos. by FunmyKemmy(f): 11:21am
cool tips.
|Re: 7 Attitudes You Should Have On Lagos Roads If You Are Relocating To Lagos. by justscorchone(m): 11:21am
SOPIGO:
Are you a police officer,were you in the pic?
|Re: 7 Attitudes You Should Have On Lagos Roads If You Are Relocating To Lagos. by GMBuhari: 11:22am
Eko for show
Immigartion Test/interview / How To Ensure Flight Safety / Free Seminars: On How To Earn $8k And Travel Abroad Before Xmas With N13k
Viewing this topic: Jaabioro(m), hawlahethan(m), fetrillion(m), foladj(m), yusakins(m), wizzlyd(m), GOODMAN1, uchkochi(m), fransixe(m), Funmiladey(m), Harrymig1, sunbbo(m), JayRise(m), eliascomm55, Smarte724(m), darkenkach(m), Dapsey97(m), valmunich(m), mickijoe, Phunkyposh(f), dhebz2pon(m), demzey(m), Reiyvinn(m), quentin06, Samjay009(m), SarcasticMe(m), Akin619(m), ELff, Icansing(f), killthemods, kushfc(m), eliznkiru, proudlyNigeria2(m), Lynette2cute(f), adegoody(m), alexistaiwo, tp2philike(m), dapotemi, Dgunnerz(m), Hanibal(m), zubbymp3(m), aydought, citrate(f), tobizkul, chyckxx(m), Ekehwinz, Ashleyma77(m), omoluabiguy, thisisjonny(m), lelvin(m), cliffypatt(m), stockbear, kkoreday(m), unclezuma, Joshchi(m), sEGXY2(m), lekanjeremiah(m), mantics(m), mzfavor1, hcupid(m), adekennis(m), ANNOY(m), AnifowoseAOA, ichommy(m), gentlemate00, sambright(m), agarawu23(m), kbitss(m), Duyetare, santa62(m), AnitaVista, praisecity(m) and 97 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20