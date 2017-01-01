₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,748,842 members, 3,375,723 topics. Date: Monday, 20 February 2017 at 02:36 PM

I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai (6778 Views)

Buhari's Interview With Osasu Show: Speaks On Aso Rock Cabal & Daura (Video) / Yes, I Am Part Of Aso Rock Cabal In Buhari's Gov't – SGF, Babachir Lawal / Governor El-Rufai Allegedly Attacked In Zaria (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by sawacha(m): 11:14am
Governor Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna state has dismissed insinuations that he is one of the power brokers in the Muhammadu Buhari administration.
The governor made the clarification while speaking to select journalists in Lagos recently.

Various media reports have described the diminutive governor as one of the most influential individuals in the scheme of things in As Rock.

But the governor dismissed the reports, saying he he is not one of those influencing things at the Presidential Villa.
He however said he is close to President Buhari due to their working relationship when they were both members of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC).

His words: ‘’I worked very closely with him in the CPC when everyone had given up on him. I know him, I know how he thinks and he trusts me. He knows that I am driven by public interest. Do I participate in federal decision making? I don’t.

‘’I am too busy addressing Kaduna problems to be part of it. When I am called for an opinion or when I happen to be around, and I have an input or if I see something going seriously wrong; I drive and go and see Mr. President I have heard A, B, C, D. I don’t think it is not right, you should consider doing C, D, E. I do that and I drive back to Kaduna.

‘’My primary assignment is Kaduna. I am not involved in the federal government. People like to say and attribute so much to me, and sometimes it is good for me, it gives me a larger than life image.''

The governor confirmed that there is a cabal in Aso Rock, but made reference to the fact that there is a cabal in every organisation.

‘’Even in your own newspaper houses, there is a cabal. Nobody can run an institution without a coterie of two, three, four trusted people.

‘’There is always a cabal; the issue is whether it is a positive or a disruptive cabal. Am I a member of the cabal? No, I am governor of Kaduna state; I work for Kaduna state 24/7,’’ he added.

Source:https://www.naij.com/1089337-i-part-aso-rock-cabal-governor-el-rufai.html

Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by sarrki(m): 11:24am
You will never be

Your body language is divisive

Over ambitious is what is killing you

20 Likes 1 Share

Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by APCHaram: 11:26am
sarrki:
You will never be

Your body language is divisive

Over ambitious is what is killing you

El Rufai is your future President in the coming months ahead.

Be patriotic in advance to your new president

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by fistonati(m): 11:30am
But there simply exists cabals in the ASO ROCK. And you are part of those that put Nigeria in this mess.

El-Rufai, please go and report yourself and be locked up at the nearest Police Station.

9 Likes

Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by omaguibu(m): 11:30am
His words: ‘’I worked very closely with him in the CPC when everyone had given up on him. I know him, I know how he thinks and he trusts me. He knows that I am driven by public interest. Do I participate in federal decision making? ............El rufai

Buhari is perpetually unelectable. .... El rufai
Buhari is too old to rule Nigeria .........El rufai
Some people think we dont know their history. El rufai we know your history and you cant rewrite it.

14 Likes

Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by SalamRushdie: 11:31am
sarrki:
You will never be

Your body language is divisive

Over ambitious is what is killing you

Thank you ..El Rufai should know he will never be president of Nigeria no matter how hard he tries ..People have taken note of his divisive nature

8 Likes

Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by sarrki(m): 11:32am
APCHaram:


El Rufai is your future President in the coming months ahead.

Be patriotic in advance to your new president

God forbid

Psalm 57

Remember me oh lord , remember me for my soul trust in thee until this calamity be over past remember

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by Eazybay(m): 11:33am
sarrki:
You will never be

Your body language is divisive

Over ambitious is what is killing you


Oooh so u are happy there is a cabal.. Well some members of dat cabal av bin accused of corruption and somehow dis same ppl happen to be in d NNPC board. A clear reason why we have borrowed 15tn and we are yet to feel d impact

5 Likes

Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by sarrki(m): 11:33am
SalamRushdie:


Thank you ..El Rufai should know he will never be president of Nigeria no matter how hard he tries ..People have taken note of his divisive nature

God bless you my brother

The guy is part of the people that make people to hate my president more

Due to his over ambitious

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by sarrki(m): 11:35am
Eazybay:



Oooh so u are happy there is a cabal.. Well some members of dat cabal av bin accused of corruption and somehow dis same ppl happen to be in d NNPC board. A clear reason why we have borrowed 15tn and we are yet to feel d impact

There is nothing as such

For me I see it as people close to Mr president

He's very divisive

We need a unifying president

Baba may have his shortcomings but he's a very good man

That loves his country dearly

Baba I love you

You are my mentor

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by APCHaram: 11:39am
sarrki:


God forbid

Psalm 57

Remember me oh lord , remember me for my soul trust in thee until this calamity be over past remember


This is a good afonja.

He is gbaduraring as a good coward afonja Frienchoice come see your fellow yellow-back afonja praying for Osunbade
Cc:
alezzy13
slimmdree
orisa37
darknetcom Go carry koran begin pray
Earth2Metahuman Stop yawning and start praying
Olabestonic001
Goke7
Eledan
Omoluabi16

3 Likes

Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by DozieInc(m): 11:40am
Rubbish
Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by Milonis(m): 11:44am
APCHaram:


El Rufai is your future President in the coming months ahead.

Be patriotic in advance to your new president

You are savage grin lol

4 Likes

Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by effty(m): 11:46am
Why do I feel like the President is truly incapacitated? Remember the case of former Taraba state Governor... I won't say more.
Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by Eazybay(m): 12:00pm
sarrki:


There is nothing as such

For me I see it as people close to Mr president

He's very divisive

We need a unifying president

Baba may have his shortcomings but he's a very good man

That loves his country dearly

Baba I love you

You are my mentor

Baba is a unifying PRESIDENT I give up!!!

8 Likes

Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by Dildo(m): 12:00pm
We will know whom the cabals are after buhari's demise is made official.That is,when osinbanjo will be confirmed as president.

3 Likes

Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by orisa37: 12:03pm
Psalm199: Satan exclusive.
Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by APCHaram: 12:04pm
Love Machine:
We will know whom the cabals are after buhari's demise is made official.That is,when osinbanjo will be confirmed as president.

For where?

And throw away 8yrs of Boko jihad?

To end up with a confirmed pastor?

E no go ever happen!

You afonjas are by far the most myopic set of people in Nigeria who know nothing about the history and makeup of this country.

You will learn the hard way like Abiola, Afonja, Diya,Adisa and Awolowo

2 Likes

Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by slimmdree(m): 12:13pm
Its obvious dat deliverance cant work for u, abeg go carry olosho...u need am
APCHaram:


This is a good afonja.

He is gbaduraring as a good coward afonja Frienchoice come see your fellow yellow-back afonja praying for Osunbade
Cc:
alezzy13
slimmdree
orisa37
darknetcom Go carry koran begin pray
Earth2Metahuman Stop yawning and start praying
Olabestonic001
Goke7
Eledan
Omoluabi16

1 Like

Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by APCHaram: 12:13pm
FriendChoice:




So this mumu thinks am Yoruba.

Stop claiming what you are not and be proud of your afonjastic roots

1 Like

Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by APCHaram: 12:14pm
slimmdree:
Its obvious dat deliverance cant work for u, abeg go carry olosho...u need am

Come and pray for Osunbade or else El Rufai will chase him back to Lagos

2 Likes

Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by FriendChoice(m): 12:19pm
APCHaram:


Stop claiming what you are not and be proud of your afonjastic roots


Hahaha. Am not Yoruba and u can do nothing to make me one. If I am Yoruba I will beat my chest and call myself 1.

To your own stupidity and childishness everyone must be Yoruba to support Buhari or Osinbanjo

3 Likes

Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by CallmeGlad(f): 12:23pm
Sir i like you,but kindly find lasting solution to religious unrest in your state.

Kaduna is getting too hot these days

2 Likes

Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by Ikigia: 12:45pm
He just confirmed the existence of "Aso Rock Cabal".......

2 Likes

Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by Icecomrade: 1:17pm


Someone help me out here.

Has El-Rufai admitted the existence of Cabal in Aso Rock?

I thought this kind of opinion should only come from people who belongs to the other room.


2 Likes

Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by Iamdmentor1(m): 1:18pm
ok
Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by unclezuma: 1:19pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by DonCortino: 1:19pm
Who ask you?

Guilty conscience.
Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by byrron(m): 1:20pm
Guilty conscience!

Why didn't he go ahead and tell Nigerians the names of those that are part of the cabal since he is not a part of the Aso Rock cabal which we all know he is not just a part but among the founding fathers of the current cabal in Aso Rock which happens to be the institutionalized den for the congregation of high profile political criminals of Nigeria.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by stexsy(m): 1:20pm
So there is cabal in Aso rock, thanks for the confirmation....

(0) (1) (Reply)

HAPPENING NOW IN PORTHARCOURT, PROTEST BY IPOB MEMBERS PICTURES / Drop A Word For The Corp Members Conducting The Elections / BREAKING NEWS: Military Bombs Arepo To Dislodge Militants [PHOTOS]

Viewing this topic: paulsowande(m), johnsonedidiong(m), niyilagun(m), Nowujeda(m), cliffypatt(m), uwajeh(m), dwfadason(m), farihafaheemah(m), FiftyFifty(m), Cleem, link2ok22, Sunnyja, bishopsele84, ThatIgboBoy, STIdesyns(m), Timmycarter(m), Topleague(f), dsupremeoley(m), kolatobs(m), XaintJoel20(m), BakireBulmaker, sawacha(m), Imjustagirl(f), DonPazini, senatordave1, kennygreat(m), Bamas, topsquino(m), Ryabcool(m) and 63 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.