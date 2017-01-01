Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai (6778 Views)

Buhari's Interview With Osasu Show: Speaks On Aso Rock Cabal & Daura (Video) / Yes, I Am Part Of Aso Rock Cabal In Buhari's Gov't – SGF, Babachir Lawal / Governor El-Rufai Allegedly Attacked In Zaria (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Governor Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna state has dismissed insinuations that he is one of the power brokers in the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The governor made the clarification while speaking to select journalists in Lagos recently.



Various media reports have described the diminutive governor as one of the most influential individuals in the scheme of things in As Rock.



But the governor dismissed the reports, saying he he is not one of those influencing things at the Presidential Villa.

He however said he is close to President Buhari due to their working relationship when they were both members of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC).



His words: ‘’I worked very closely with him in the CPC when everyone had given up on him. I know him, I know how he thinks and he trusts me. He knows that I am driven by public interest. Do I participate in federal decision making? I don’t.



‘’I am too busy addressing Kaduna problems to be part of it. When I am called for an opinion or when I happen to be around, and I have an input or if I see something going seriously wrong; I drive and go and see Mr. President I have heard A, B, C, D. I don’t think it is not right, you should consider doing C, D, E. I do that and I drive back to Kaduna.



‘’My primary assignment is Kaduna. I am not involved in the federal government. People like to say and attribute so much to me, and sometimes it is good for me, it gives me a larger than life image.''



The governor confirmed that there is a cabal in Aso Rock, but made reference to the fact that there is a cabal in every organisation.



‘’Even in your own newspaper houses, there is a cabal. Nobody can run an institution without a coterie of two, three, four trusted people.



‘’There is always a cabal; the issue is whether it is a positive or a disruptive cabal. Am I a member of the cabal? No, I am governor of Kaduna state; I work for Kaduna state 24/7,’’ he added.



Source:



Source: https://www.naij.com/1089337-i-part-aso-rock-cabal-governor-el-rufai.html

You will never be



Your body language is divisive



Over ambitious is what is killing you 20 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:

You will never be



Your body language is divisive



Over ambitious is what is killing you

El Rufai is your future President in the coming months ahead.



Be patriotic in advance to your new president El Rufai is your future President in the coming months ahead.Be patriotic in advance to your new president 11 Likes 1 Share

But there simply exists cabals in the ASO ROCK. And you are part of those that put Nigeria in this mess.



El-Rufai, please go and report yourself and be locked up at the nearest Police Station. 9 Likes

His words: ‘’I worked very closely with him in the CPC when everyone had given up on him. I know him, I know how he thinks and he trusts me. He knows that I am driven by public interest. Do I participate in federal decision making? ............El rufai



Buhari is perpetually unelectable. .... El rufai

Buhari is too old to rule Nigeria .........El rufai

Some people think we dont know their history. El rufai we know your history and you cant rewrite it. 14 Likes

sarrki:

You will never be



Your body language is divisive



Over ambitious is what is killing you

Thank you ..El Rufai should know he will never be president of Nigeria no matter how hard he tries ..People have taken note of his divisive nature Thank you ..El Rufai should know he will never be president of Nigeria no matter how hard he tries ..People have taken note of his divisive nature 8 Likes

APCHaram:





El Rufai is your future President in the coming months ahead.



Be patriotic in advance to your new president

God forbid



Psalm 57



Remember me oh lord , remember me for my soul trust in thee until this calamity be over past remember God forbidPsalm 57Remember me oh lord , remember me for my soul trust in thee until this calamity be over past remember 2 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:

You will never be



Your body language is divisive



Over ambitious is what is killing you



Oooh so u are happy there is a cabal.. Well some members of dat cabal av bin accused of corruption and somehow dis same ppl happen to be in d NNPC board. A clear reason why we have borrowed 15tn and we are yet to feel d impact Oooh so u are happy there is a cabal.. Well some members of dat cabal av bin accused of corruption and somehow dis same ppl happen to be in d NNPC board. A clear reason why we have borrowed 15tn and we are yet to feel d impact 5 Likes

SalamRushdie:





Thank you ..El Rufai should know he will never be president of Nigeria no matter how hard he tries ..People have taken note of his divisive nature

God bless you my brother



The guy is part of the people that make people to hate my president more



Due to his over ambitious God bless you my brotherThe guy is part of the people that make people to hate my president moreDue to his over ambitious 2 Likes 1 Share

Eazybay:







Oooh so u are happy there is a cabal.. Well some members of dat cabal av bin accused of corruption and somehow dis same ppl happen to be in d NNPC board. A clear reason why we have borrowed 15tn and we are yet to feel d impact

There is nothing as such



For me I see it as people close to Mr president



He's very divisive



We need a unifying president



Baba may have his shortcomings but he's a very good man



That loves his country dearly



Baba I love you



You are my mentor There is nothing as suchFor me I see it as people close to Mr presidentHe's very divisiveWe need a unifying presidentBaba may have his shortcomings but he's a very good manThat loves his country dearlyBaba I love youYou are my mentor 1 Like 2 Shares

sarrki:





God forbid



Psalm 57



Remember me oh lord , remember me for my soul trust in thee until this calamity be over past remember





This is a good afonja.



He is gbaduraring as a good coward afonja Frienchoice come see your fellow yellow-back afonja praying for Osunbade

Cc:

alezzy13

slimmdree

orisa37

darknetcom Go carry koran begin pray

Earth2Metahuman Stop yawning and start praying

Olabestonic001

Goke7

Eledan

Omoluabi16 This is a good afonja.He is gbaduraring as a good coward afonja Frienchoice come see your fellow yellow-back afonja praying for OsunbadeCc:alezzy13slimmdreeorisa37darknetcom Go carry koran begin prayEarth2Metahuman Stop yawning and start prayingOlabestonic001Goke7EledanOmoluabi16 3 Likes

Rubbish

APCHaram:





El Rufai is your future President in the coming months ahead.



Be patriotic in advance to your new president

You are savage lol You are savagelol 4 Likes

Why do I feel like the President is truly incapacitated? Remember the case of former Taraba state Governor... I won't say more.

sarrki:





There is nothing as such



For me I see it as people close to Mr president



He's very divisive



We need a unifying president



Baba may have his shortcomings but he's a very good man



That loves his country dearly



Baba I love you



You are my mentor

Baba is a unifying PRESIDENT I give up!!! Baba is a unifying PRESIDENTI give up!!! 8 Likes

We will know whom the cabals are after buhari's demise is made official.That is,when osinbanjo will be confirmed as president. 3 Likes

Psalm199: Satan exclusive.

Love Machine:

We will know whom the cabals are after buhari's demise is made official.That is,when osinbanjo will be confirmed as president.

For where?



And throw away 8yrs of Boko jihad?



To end up with a confirmed pastor?



E no go ever happen!



You afonjas are by far the most myopic set of people in Nigeria who know nothing about the history and makeup of this country.



You will learn the hard way like Abiola, Afonja, Diya,Adisa and Awolowo For where?And throw away 8yrs of Boko jihad?To end up with a confirmed pastor?E no go ever happen!You afonjas are by far the most myopic set of people in Nigeria who know nothing about the history and makeup of this country.You will learn the hard way like Abiola, Afonja, Diya,Adisa and Awolowo 2 Likes

APCHaram:





This is a good afonja.



He is gbaduraring as a good coward afonja Frienchoice come see your fellow yellow-back afonja praying for Osunbade

Cc:

alezzy13

slimmdree

orisa37

darknetcom Go carry koran begin pray

Earth2Metahuman Stop yawning and start praying

Olabestonic001

Goke7

Eledan

Omoluabi16

Its obvious dat deliverance cant work for u, abeg go carry olosho...u need am 1 Like

FriendChoice:









So this mumu thinks am Yoruba.

Stop claiming what you are not and be proud of your afonjastic roots Stop claiming what you are not and be proud of your afonjastic roots 1 Like

slimmdree:

Its obvious dat deliverance cant work for u, abeg go carry olosho...u need am

Come and pray for Osunbade or else El Rufai will chase him back to Lagos Come and pray for Osunbade or else El Rufai will chase him back to Lagos 2 Likes

APCHaram:





Stop claiming what you are not and be proud of your afonjastic roots



Hahaha. Am not Yoruba and u can do nothing to make me one. If I am Yoruba I will beat my chest and call myself 1.



To your own stupidity and childishness everyone must be Yoruba to support Buhari or Osinbanjo Hahaha. Am not Yoruba and u can do nothing to make me one. If I am Yoruba I will beat my chest and call myself 1.To your own stupidity and childishness everyone must be Yoruba to support Buhari or Osinbanjo 3 Likes

Sir i like you,but kindly find lasting solution to religious unrest in your state.



Kaduna is getting too hot these days 2 Likes

He just confirmed the existence of "Aso Rock Cabal"....... 2 Likes





Someone help me out here.



Has El-Rufai admitted the existence of Cabal in Aso Rock?



I thought this kind of opinion should only come from people who belongs to the other room.





2 Likes

ok

Who ask you?



Guilty conscience.

Guilty conscience!



Why didn't he go ahead and tell Nigerians the names of those that are part of the cabal since he is not a part of the Aso Rock cabal which we all know he is not just a part but among the founding fathers of the current cabal in Aso Rock which happens to be the institutionalized den for the congregation of high profile political criminals of Nigeria. 2 Likes 1 Share