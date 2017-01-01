₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by sawacha(m): 11:14am
Governor Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna state has dismissed insinuations that he is one of the power brokers in the Muhammadu Buhari administration.
Source:https://www.naij.com/1089337-i-part-aso-rock-cabal-governor-el-rufai.html
|Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by sarrki(m): 11:24am
You will never be
Your body language is divisive
Over ambitious is what is killing you
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by APCHaram: 11:26am
sarrki:
El Rufai is your future President in the coming months ahead.
Be patriotic in advance to your new president
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by fistonati(m): 11:30am
But there simply exists cabals in the ASO ROCK. And you are part of those that put Nigeria in this mess.
El-Rufai, please go and report yourself and be locked up at the nearest Police Station.
9 Likes
|Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by omaguibu(m): 11:30am
His words: ‘’I worked very closely with him in the CPC when everyone had given up on him. I know him, I know how he thinks and he trusts me. He knows that I am driven by public interest. Do I participate in federal decision making? ............El rufai
Buhari is perpetually unelectable. .... El rufai
Buhari is too old to rule Nigeria .........El rufai
Some people think we dont know their history. El rufai we know your history and you cant rewrite it.
14 Likes
|Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by SalamRushdie: 11:31am
sarrki:
Thank you ..El Rufai should know he will never be president of Nigeria no matter how hard he tries ..People have taken note of his divisive nature
8 Likes
|Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by sarrki(m): 11:32am
APCHaram:
God forbid
Psalm 57
Remember me oh lord , remember me for my soul trust in thee until this calamity be over past remember
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by Eazybay(m): 11:33am
sarrki:
Oooh so u are happy there is a cabal.. Well some members of dat cabal av bin accused of corruption and somehow dis same ppl happen to be in d NNPC board. A clear reason why we have borrowed 15tn and we are yet to feel d impact
5 Likes
|Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by sarrki(m): 11:33am
SalamRushdie:
God bless you my brother
The guy is part of the people that make people to hate my president more
Due to his over ambitious
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by sarrki(m): 11:35am
Eazybay:
There is nothing as such
For me I see it as people close to Mr president
He's very divisive
We need a unifying president
Baba may have his shortcomings but he's a very good man
That loves his country dearly
Baba I love you
You are my mentor
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by APCHaram: 11:39am
sarrki:
This is a good afonja.
He is gbaduraring as a good coward afonja Frienchoice come see your fellow yellow-back afonja praying for Osunbade
Cc:
alezzy13
slimmdree
orisa37
darknetcom Go carry koran begin pray
Earth2Metahuman Stop yawning and start praying
Olabestonic001
Goke7
Eledan
Omoluabi16
3 Likes
|Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by DozieInc(m): 11:40am
Rubbish
|Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by Milonis(m): 11:44am
APCHaram:
You are savage lol
4 Likes
|Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by effty(m): 11:46am
Why do I feel like the President is truly incapacitated? Remember the case of former Taraba state Governor... I won't say more.
|Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by Eazybay(m): 12:00pm
sarrki:
Baba is a unifying PRESIDENT I give up!!!
8 Likes
|Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by Dildo(m): 12:00pm
We will know whom the cabals are after buhari's demise is made official.That is,when osinbanjo will be confirmed as president.
3 Likes
|Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by orisa37: 12:03pm
Psalm199: Satan exclusive.
|Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by APCHaram: 12:04pm
Love Machine:
For where?
And throw away 8yrs of Boko jihad?
To end up with a confirmed pastor?
E no go ever happen!
You afonjas are by far the most myopic set of people in Nigeria who know nothing about the history and makeup of this country.
You will learn the hard way like Abiola, Afonja, Diya,Adisa and Awolowo
2 Likes
|Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by slimmdree(m): 12:13pm
Its obvious dat deliverance cant work for u, abeg go carry olosho...u need am
APCHaram:
1 Like
|Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by APCHaram: 12:13pm
FriendChoice:
Stop claiming what you are not and be proud of your afonjastic roots
1 Like
|Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by APCHaram: 12:14pm
slimmdree:
Come and pray for Osunbade or else El Rufai will chase him back to Lagos
2 Likes
|Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by FriendChoice(m): 12:19pm
APCHaram:
Hahaha. Am not Yoruba and u can do nothing to make me one. If I am Yoruba I will beat my chest and call myself 1.
To your own stupidity and childishness everyone must be Yoruba to support Buhari or Osinbanjo
3 Likes
|Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by CallmeGlad(f): 12:23pm
Sir i like you,but kindly find lasting solution to religious unrest in your state.
Kaduna is getting too hot these days
2 Likes
|Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by Ikigia: 12:45pm
He just confirmed the existence of "Aso Rock Cabal".......
2 Likes
|Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by Icecomrade: 1:17pm
Someone help me out here.
Has El-Rufai admitted the existence of Cabal in Aso Rock?
I thought this kind of opinion should only come from people who belongs to the other room.
2 Likes
|Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by Iamdmentor1(m): 1:18pm
ok
|Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by unclezuma: 1:19pm
|Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by DonCortino: 1:19pm
Who ask you?
Guilty conscience.
|Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by byrron(m): 1:20pm
Guilty conscience!
Why didn't he go ahead and tell Nigerians the names of those that are part of the cabal since he is not a part of the Aso Rock cabal which we all know he is not just a part but among the founding fathers of the current cabal in Aso Rock which happens to be the institutionalized den for the congregation of high profile political criminals of Nigeria.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Am Not Part Of The Aso Rock Cabal - Governor El-rufai by stexsy(m): 1:20pm
So there is cabal in Aso rock, thanks for the confirmation....
