|Nigeria's Power Output Climbs 4,000 MW – Fashola by CeoNewshelm(m): 12:41pm
The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has disclosed that power generation in Nigeria has stepped up to 4,000 megawatts in the last two weeks.
Fashola made the disclosure on Saturday in Benin while inspecting ongoing work at the Aduwawa axis of the Benin-Lokoja highway.
He said the major challenge facing the power sector was shortage of gas to power gas turbines, and that power generation could be increased to 7000 mw if vandalisation of gas pipelines did not take place .
“3000 mw of power is not available because of vandalisation of gas pipelines, which is not helpful to the country. If we can recover the 3000 mw lost to vandalism and add to the 4000 mw, we will have 7,000 mw,” he said.
|Re: Nigeria's Power Output Climbs 4,000 MW – Fashola by sanandreas(m): 12:44pm
Buhari should just continue his vacation. Things are falling in place.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria's Power Output Climbs 4,000 MW – Fashola by akp202(m): 12:47pm
Hmmmm
How true can this be cos we use to have up to 9 hours daily right now we are even begging for at least 30 minutes daily just to pump water
5 Likes
|Re: Nigeria's Power Output Climbs 4,000 MW – Fashola by estyvino(m): 12:56pm
Somebody travel, I come dey see light!
4 Likes
|Re: Nigeria's Power Output Climbs 4,000 MW – Fashola by sarrki(m): 12:58pm
I know
We know
The progressives that you and President Muhammadu Buhari will not disappoint us
Wailers think otherwise
Long live muhammadu Buhari
Long live federal republic of Nigeria
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigeria's Power Output Climbs 4,000 MW – Fashola by GossipHeart(m): 1:01pm
Believe APC lies at your own risk
Do you know the type of people you should be telling those imaginary stories ?? Primary school kids
Bunch of old air heads
17 Likes
|Re: Nigeria's Power Output Climbs 4,000 MW – Fashola by sarrki(m): 1:01pm
estyvino:
Who put that person there?
It's because of raining season
You need to know how things work before spewing thr.....sh
All we need to do is to develop our solar energy
Then gas should be fired from dangote refinery
The youth of the Niger delta should also allow gas to be fired to our thermal stations that's all we need
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria's Power Output Climbs 4,000 MW – Fashola by Icecomrade: 1:01pm
Where?
E be like say na only fashola house the 4.000 dey power.
Abeg share the power make we see.
9 Likes
|Re: Nigeria's Power Output Climbs 4,000 MW – Fashola by CYBERCRIME(m): 1:02pm
APC no fraud government
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria's Power Output Climbs 4,000 MW – Fashola by b0rn2fuck(m): 1:02pm
Always new without effect on individual
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria's Power Output Climbs 4,000 MW – Fashola by sarrki(m): 1:02pm
GossipHeart:
How far?
Wetin be this ?
|Re: Nigeria's Power Output Climbs 4,000 MW – Fashola by demarc001: 1:02pm
Them don come again o!
News like this I suppose to bring joy to hearts but here in Naija, reverse is the case.
In fact I see no difference in the news cos in the days of GEJ we already had more than this capacity. Like he stated It has always been problem of how to run it.
Next you will hear is increase in tarrif.
We hope it all gets better.
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria's Power Output Climbs 4,000 MW – Fashola by obailala(m): 1:02pm
The power conundrum never ends in Nigeria... Fix power and you would have fixed Nigeria.
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria's Power Output Climbs 4,000 MW – Fashola by unclezuma: 1:03pm
|Re: Nigeria's Power Output Climbs 4,000 MW – Fashola by SpecialAdviser: 1:03pm
W
|Re: Nigeria's Power Output Climbs 4,000 MW – Fashola by justscorchone(m): 1:03pm
Bish where?
|Re: Nigeria's Power Output Climbs 4,000 MW – Fashola by Abudu2000(m): 1:03pm
See where that #istandwithnigeria potest is taking us And some cowards will still say it was cool for 2face to back down......
This country doesn't listen to voices,they react only to actions!!!
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria's Power Output Climbs 4,000 MW – Fashola by sarrki(m): 1:03pm
unclezuma:
I can see that the are happy
Don't wail after oooo
|Re: Nigeria's Power Output Climbs 4,000 MW – Fashola by Tazmode(m): 1:03pm
When we go dey produce gigawatts?
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria's Power Output Climbs 4,000 MW – Fashola by worlexy(m): 1:04pm
3000 mw of power is not available because of vandalisation of gas pipelines, which is not helpful to the country. If we can recover the 3000 mw lost to vandalism and add to the 4000 mw, we will have 7,000 mw,” he said
Rubbish talk from the minister of darkness. Shey na today gas pipelines vandalism start? Any serious government trying to improve power generation in Nigeria must put into consideration how tackle the issue of vandalism. But instead APC to apply sense to tackle that, the president was carelessly saying "the region that gave me 97% votes cannot be treated treated equally like the region that gave me 5% votes" forgetting that the same region that gave you the 5% votes is the region giving you 90% revenue to run your government and 99% gas to run your turbines for power generation.
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria's Power Output Climbs 4,000 MW – Fashola by Jessicaseth(f): 1:04pm
Still no light in some places
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria's Power Output Climbs 4,000 MW – Fashola by nairalandbuzz(m): 1:04pm
sanandreas:
GBAM!
2 Likes
|Re: Nigeria's Power Output Climbs 4,000 MW – Fashola by SpecialAdviser: 1:04pm
Sometimes I wonder what they take Nigerians for.
Is this man referring to UK in this statement?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria's Power Output Climbs 4,000 MW – Fashola by 12345baba: 1:04pm
Seun and CO una done ban me finish abi?
|Re: Nigeria's Power Output Climbs 4,000 MW – Fashola by AbbasJR(m): 1:04pm
Well, I could believe him cause electricity improved here in maraba..20 hours light is okay everyday
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria's Power Output Climbs 4,000 MW – Fashola by ojtech8291: 1:04pm
Light on paper? :
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria's Power Output Climbs 4,000 MW – Fashola by Wiseandtrue(f): 1:05pm
No wonder. Light for my area don improve.
Good news is rolling in daily.
Thumps up Fashola. Please do more . We suppose don pass this level.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigeria's Power Output Climbs 4,000 MW – Fashola by godson4u79(m): 1:05pm
Do do you all have prepaid meters installed in your area??
akp202:
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria's Power Output Climbs 4,000 MW – Fashola by banttieman(m): 1:05pm
No wonder there's been too much power these days. God bless u Fash baba
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria's Power Output Climbs 4,000 MW – Fashola by abworld6deep(m): 1:05pm
Good one but let's hope they can maintain this.
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria's Power Output Climbs 4,000 MW – Fashola by larrymoore(m): 1:05pm
With population of about 180 million, you are boasting of 4,000mw, shame.
7 Likes
|Re: Nigeria's Power Output Climbs 4,000 MW – Fashola by coolpenny: 1:06pm
