Fashola made the disclosure on Saturday in Benin while inspecting ongoing work at the Aduwawa axis of the Benin-Lokoja highway.







He said the major challenge facing the power sector was shortage of gas to power gas turbines, and that power generation could be increased to 7000 mw if vandalisation of gas pipelines did not take place .



“3000 mw of power is not available because of vandalisation of gas pipelines, which is not helpful to the country. If we can recover the 3000 mw lost to vandalism and add to the 4000 mw, we will have 7,000 mw,” he said.





Buhari should just continue his vacation. Things are falling in place. 7 Likes 1 Share

How true can this be cos we use to have up to 9 hours daily right now we are even begging for at least 30 minutes daily just to pump water 5 Likes

Somebody travel, I come dey see light! 4 Likes

The progressives that you and President Muhammadu Buhari will not disappoint us



Long live muhammadu Buhari



Long live federal republic of Nigeria 8 Likes 2 Shares



Believe APC lies at your own risk



Do you know the type of people you should be telling those imaginary stories ?? Primary school kids



Who put that person there?



It's because of raining season



You need to know how things work before spewing thr.....sh



All we need to do is to develop our solar energy



Then gas should be fired from dangote refinery



All we need to do is to develop our solar energy

Then gas should be fired from dangote refinery

The youth of the Niger delta should also allow gas to be fired to our thermal stations that's all we need



Where?



E be like say na only fashola house the 4.000 dey power.



Abeg share the power make we see.



APC no fraud government 1 Like

Always new without effect on individual 1 Like

Them don come again o!





News like this I suppose to bring joy to hearts but here in Naija, reverse is the case.



In fact I see no difference in the news cos in the days of GEJ we already had more than this capacity. Like he stated It has always been problem of how to run it.



Next you will hear is increase in tarrif.



We hope it all gets better. 1 Like

The power conundrum never ends in Nigeria... Fix power and you would have fixed Nigeria. 1 Like

And some cowards will still say it was cool for 2face to back down......



And some cowards will still say it was cool for 2face to back down......

This country doesn't listen to voices,they react only to actions!!!

When we go dey produce gigawatts? 1 Like

3000 mw of power is not available because of vandalisation of gas pipelines, which is not helpful to the country. If we can recover the 3000 mw lost to vandalism and add to the 4000 mw, we will have 7,000 mw,” he said

Rubbish talk from the minister of darkness. Shey na today gas pipelines vandalism start? Any serious government trying to improve power generation in Nigeria must put into consideration how tackle the issue of vandalism. But instead APC to apply sense to tackle that, the president was carelessly saying "the region that gave me 97% votes cannot be treated treated equally like the region that gave me 5% votes" forgetting that the same region that gave you the 5% votes is the region giving you 90% revenue to run your government and 99% gas to run your turbines for power generation.

Still no light in some places 1 Like

sanandreas:

Buhari should just continue his vacation. Things are falling in place.

GBAM! GBAM! 2 Likes

Sometimes I wonder what they take Nigerians for.

Is this man referring to UK in this statement? 3 Likes 1 Share

Well, I could believe him cause electricity improved here in maraba..20 hours light is okay everyday 1 Like

Light on paper? : 1 Like

No wonder. Light for my area don improve.



Good news is rolling in daily.

Thumps up Fashola. Please do more . We suppose don pass this level. 2 Likes



akp202:

Hmmmm

How true can this be cos we use to have up to 9 hours daily right now we are even begging for at least 30 minutes daily just to pump water Do do you all have prepaid meters installed in your area?? 1 Like

No wonder there's been too much power these days. God bless u Fash baba 1 Like

Good one but let's hope they can maintain this. 1 Like

With population of about 180 million, you are boasting of 4,000mw, shame. 7 Likes