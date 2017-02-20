Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / 50 Songs By Other Africans That Were Hits In Nigeria (2759 Views)

List Of 150 Of The Greatest Nigerian Songs By Naptu2 / 9 Songs By Secular Artistes That Could Pass For Gospel Songs.(pics) / Nigeria’s Top 50 Songs(1960-2010) – The Complete Music Countdown, Do You Agree? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

There was a thread on the home page yesterday, about how difficult it is for songs from other African countries to break into the Nigerian market. This reminded me of songs from other African countries that have been hits in Nigeria. So I decided to do a list of 50 songs by other Africans that have been hits in Nigeria.



Note (1) This is not a list of all the songs by other Africans that have been hits in Nigeria. It's just a list of 50 songs.



2) Eddy Grant is in the honourable mentions section because, although he sang about Africa and arpatheid and he often visited Nigeria, he is actually from Guyana in the Caribbeans/South America (some people think that he is Nigerian). Oliver Mutukudzi's song is also in that section because it wasn't a major hit, despite the fact that it was played a lot on the radio.





Song - Artist (Country)





1) Khona - Uhuru (South Africa)



2) Windeck - Cabo Snoop (Angola)



3) Decale Aladji - DJ Ramatoulaye (Ivory Coast)



4) Gweta - Toofan (Togo)



5) Azonto - Fuse ODG (Ghana)



6) Coupe Bibamba - Awilo Longomba (Congo)



7) Agolo - Angelique Kidjo (Benin)



8 ) Voodoo Child - Angelique Kidjo (Benin)



9) Magic System - Premier Gaou (Ivory Coast)



10) Mzbel - 16 Years (Ghana)



11) Umqombothi - Yvonne Chaka Chaka (South Africa)



12) Thank You Mr DJ - Yvonne Chaka Chaka (South Africa)



13) I'm Burning Up - Yvonne Chaka Chaka (South Africa)



14) Winnie Mandela - Yvonne Chaka Chaka (South Africa)



15) I Cry For Freedom - Yvonne Chaka Chaka (South Africa)



16) Hi Life - Wally Badarou (Benin)



17) Wes - Alane (Cameroon)



18) Wes - I Love Football (Cameroon)



19) Ahonka Womu - VIP (Ghana)



20) Jika - Mi Casa (South Africa)



21) It's Your Wedding Day - Brenda Fassie (South Africa)



22) Vulindlela - Brenda Fassie (South Africa)



23) Fefe Nefe - Tic Tac (Ghana)



24) You May Kiss Your Bride - Bollie (Ghana)



25) Via Orlando - Mahoota and Vetkuk (South Africa)



26) Lengoma - DJ Sbu ft Zahara (South Africa)



27) Destiny - Malaika (South Africa)



28) Fanta Diallo - Alpha Blondy (Ivory Coast)



29) Cocody Rock - Alpha Blondy (Ivory Coast)



30) Doo Be Doo - Freshly Ground (South Africa)



31) Kokolioko - Miatta Fahnbulleh (Liberia)



32) Africa - Salif Keita (Mali)



33) Ye Ke Ye Ke - Mory Kante (Guinea)



34) Pata Pata - Miriam Makeba (South Africa)



35) Malaika - Miriam Makeba (South Africa)



36) I've Got You Babe - Lucky Dube (South Africa)



37) Different Colours - Lucky Dube (South Africa)



38) Ipi Ntombia - Ipi Tombi (South Africa)



39) The Warrior- Ipi Ntombi (South Africa)



40) Zamina Mina Zangalewa - Zangalewa (Cameroon)



41) Bring Him Back Home - Hugh Masekela (South Africa)



42) Soul Makossa - Manu Dibango (Cameroon)



43) Wa Jo - Nell Oliver (Benin)



44) Baby Girl - Nell Oliver (Benin)



45) Homeless - Lady Smith Black Mambazo (South Africa)



46) Diamonds On The Soles Of Her Shoes - Lady Smith Black Mambazo (South Africa)



47) Yela - Baaba Maal (Senegal)



48) So Why - Youssou N'dour, Papa Wemba, Lucky Dube, Lagbaja, Jabu Khanyile and Bayete (various African countries)



49) All For You - ET Mensah (Ghana)



50) Wavin' Flag - K'naan (Somalia)





Honourable mentions





Hello Africa - Eddy Grant (Guyana)



Give Me Hope Joanna - Eddy Grant (Guyana)



I don't Wanna Dance - Eddy Grant (Guyana)



Electric Avenue - Eddy Grant (Guyana)



Todii - Oliver Mutukudzi (Zimbabwe)



Everybody's Free (To Feel Good) - Rozalla (Zambia) 2 Likes 2 Shares





Toofan - Gweta



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RJ2e_V_2XAk EVERYBODY GWETA!Toofan - Gweta 1 Like





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uchk1kXZBXU Coupe Decale Aladji 2 Likes







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7GBHNzLgr5E Via Orlando 2 Likes

Nigeria: The Makossa Madness



By Olumide Iyanda

10 JANUARY 2001



Lagos — The Makossa fever that gripped Nigeria last year is far from over, pushing Nigeria's indigenous music to the background.



Last year, Paris based techno-soukous star, Awilo Longomba, evidently was the most popular musician in Nigeria. Even popular Nigerian musicians like Daddy Showkey, King Sunny Ade, Paul "Play" Dairo and Lagbaja had to share what was left of the spotlight in the passing year. Even as the new year rolls gradually on, there is no indication that Awilo's fame is set to wane.

http://allafrica.com/stories/200101100261.html





Awilo Longomba - Coupe Bibamba





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hvEzKpT8xNA Awilo Longomba - Coupe Bibamba 2 Likes







Wes - Alane





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2IowLiC4-wc This song was a hit, not only in Nigeria, but right around the world.Wes - Alane





I think that was because Wes Madinka was already very popular due to the success of Alane two years prior to the world cup and also because he is an African.





Wes - I Love Football





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uyb1zWyePeQ In Nigeria, this song became the song of the 1998 FIFA World Cup. Every sports programme on tv and radio played. The song was on the World Cup album, but it wasn't the main anthem of the competition, yet it became more popular than the main anthem.I think that was because Wes Madinka was already very popular due to the success of Alane two years prior to the world cup and also because he is an African.Wes - I Love Football





Salif Keita - Africa





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_uQao0ogzrM And in Nigeria, this song has become the anthem of the African Nations Cup.Salif Keita - Africa 2 Likes 1 Share





Mory Kante - Yeke Yeke







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ca5mbh3DbOY You must know this song if you watched NTA2 Channel 5 between 1987-1993. You might not know the name of the song, but you must know the song.Mory Kante - Yeke Yeke





Wouldn't mind seeing Ishilove twerk to the beat of the song. reminds me of this song that always has ehn alaji, alaji, alaji... that song made me laugh cos I have have friend who we call Alaji. Can't remember the title of the song, but number 3 on your list naptu2 looks like it.Wouldn't mind seeing Ishilove twerk to the beat of the song.

joseph1832ng:

reminds me of this song that always has ehn alaji, alaji, alaji... that song made me laugh cos I have have friend who we call Alaji. Can't remember the title of the song, but number 3 on your list naptu2 looks like it.





Yes, that's the song. Yes, that's the song.

naptu2:





Yes, that's the song. Awesome. I love the song. It's funny. LOL.



I'm trying to remember the title of a song by Mariam Makeba. The chorus is weelala wela ma weela, weelala weela maweela weela weelala maweela oh... been looking for the song but the title eludes me.



Reminds me so much of Margareth Singana's Shaka Zulu, men that song stir up a dormant spirit within me. Awesome. I love the song. It's funny. LOL.I'm trying to remember the title of a song by Mariam Makeba. The chorus is weelala wela ma weela, weelala weela maweela weela weelala maweela oh... been looking for the song but the title eludes me.Reminds me so much of Margareth Singana's Shaka Zulu, men that song stir up a dormant spirit within me.

joseph1832ng:

Awesome. I love the song. It's funny. LOL.



I'm trying to remember the title of a song by Mariam Makeba. The chorus is weelala wela ma weela, weelala weela maweela weela weelala maweela oh... been looking for the song but the title eludes me.



Reminds me so much of Margareth Singana's Shaka Zulu, men that song stir up a dormant spirit within me.

That was another favourite of NTA2 Channel 5. It's from the same album as Pata Pata (remix). In fact it's the title track of the album.





Miriam Makeba - Welela







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S39UFAJBUTE That was another favourite of NTA2 Channel 5. It's from the same album as Pata Pata (remix). In fact it's the title track of the album.Miriam Makeba - Welela

naptu2:





That was another favourite of NTA2 Channel 5. It's from the same album as Pata Pata. In fact it's the title track of the album.





Miriam Makeba - Welela







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S39UFAJBUTE Whoa! Dude, you're an asset.



Thanks a million, bro. Whoa! Dude, you're an asset.Thanks a million, bro. 1 Like

joseph1832ng:

Whoa! Dude, you're an asset.



Thanks a million, bro.

My pleasure. My pleasure. 1 Like 1 Share

I gbadun that Tanzanian guy diamond platinumz

You guys should listen to his track where he featured psquare "kidogo" also this girl from Kenya Vanezza MD mehn the babe sweet, gbadun her track with patoranking

I only rushed to book space without knowing what to type..

Chaii!

Fefe nefe

That childhood song we sang back then"Jagua, Jagua don die , Oseni kill am because of money" tune is actually a Kenyan classic that goes thus Jambo, Jambo , bwana......

Kuchi kuchi

Op your list ain't complete without awilo longonba

@naptu2: I salute

i dont know most of the songs above ...try caro by wizkid, african queen *wow* by tuface, oleku by ice prince , dorubucci, etc even those xenophobes in their curse lands most have danced to the tune of one the songs above

Khona was by Mafikizolo not Uhuru.. nice thread.. Nigerians don't easily accept other African songs like they accept ours , even though I believe there are better music coming from the continent than the thrash that is constantly tearing my ear on Nigerian radios..

Today is my birthday. If you can't drop money drop likes pls

ml l

different coloured, one people

I knew it before even opening the thread that this was going to be naptu2, you never fail to deliver!

Wait

Awilo still the best hit, ahh yoo afrika Africa Ka chin kain kule ni bamba

Pm me via signature and personal text let me tell you a secret of making residual income online with spare money and lesser risk.