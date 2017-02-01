Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Pastor Mike Winning Curses Sponsors Of Big Brother Naija (22136 Views)

Pastor Mike Winning says, if the sponsors attempt to air the show next year, their resources will dry up.



Mike Winning has since deleted the post.



lol, full of oloshos 2 Likes

Why Nigerians de carry wetin no concern them for head?if you don't like the show then don't watch, channels plenty for dstv and Gotv. You are busy cursing the sponsors of bbn but when game of thrones comes out this year you will be the first to buy and watch incest sex. Hypocrites everywhere.





We have bigger things to worry about in this country abeg. 108 Likes 5 Shares





The fool obviously don't read his Bible.



"Those that say evil against others are signed up for hell" Well how will he know when he is a dumbass, flat headed, thug looking, yahoo boy in a suit calling himself a pastor.



Hmmm, Pastor, whatever did Big Brother do to you?

Why deleting the post? This is what I hate. If you know that you can't handle the backlash, think before posting. 4 Likes

If you don't like the show like me, then skip the channel airing it.

Life is all about choices 17 Likes 1 Share

I support this man, unlike others whose between their word and manner of life is undermining the Church's credibility. 4 Likes

.

Haha

AFONJAS and curses

Not sure if that was necessary but wetin concern me now na where I go see better kulikuli buy 1 Like

Wetin concern pastor with bbshow. well it's non of my business

Okk..

OK ooooo

Christians are just trying hard to destroy this beautiful would with their immoral act.



May God almighty forgive y'all.

Sincerely I still need somebody to orientate what dis bbn is al about and d motive behind it. 1 Like

Of all the plenty problems facing Nigeria, na big brother god tell am to curse abi?



Na the gullible followers I blame sha 2 Likes

mallam pastor keep the good wrk you soon understand soon

I hope his wife and kids dont watch it OOO.. but that BBN is useless to mankind sha 1 Like

Mchew.



They will still do it next year.

fabulousfortune:

AFONJAS and curses Olodo tribalist spotted Olodo tribalist spotted 6 Likes

Better mind ur biz....

Nigerians are effing hypocrites. I don't know why everyone must have something to say about the show. You don't like it, change channel!!! To the the best of my knowledge, nobody is forced to watch the show. 4 Likes

Pastor! Pastor!! Pastor!!! Hw Many times I Call U?



Save Ur Self The Strength and Embarrassment and Face Ur Church!

What an artrocious house.!!! Viewers are steadily becoming more depraved, unknowingly...

It has no usefulness of any sort.

EndTime Is Here, My People Repent...