|Pastor Mike Winning Curses Sponsors Of Big Brother Naija by Naijahelm: 2:58pm
A Port Harcourt based pastor, Mike Winning has placed a curse on sponsors of big brother naija.
Pastor Mike Winning says, if the sponsors attempt to air the show next year, their resources will dry up.
Mike Winning has since deleted the post.
http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/02/portharcourt-pastor-places-curse-on.html?m=1
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Mike Winning Curses Sponsors Of Big Brother Naija by Jafar1: 3:02pm
lol, full of oloshos
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Mike Winning Curses Sponsors Of Big Brother Naija by 100naira(m): 3:05pm
Why Nigerians de carry wetin no concern them for head?if you don't like the show then don't watch, channels plenty for dstv and Gotv. You are busy cursing the sponsors of bbn but when game of thrones comes out this year you will be the first to buy and watch incest sex. Hypocrites everywhere.
We have bigger things to worry about in this country abeg.
108 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Pastor Mike Winning Curses Sponsors Of Big Brother Naija by Chuzzyblog2: 3:13pm
A'ight Pastor
|Re: Pastor Mike Winning Curses Sponsors Of Big Brother Naija by Papikush: 3:28pm
See this mumu in suit
The fool obviously don't read his Bible.
"Those that say evil against others are signed up for hell" Well how will he know when he is a dumbass, flat headed, thug looking, yahoo boy in a suit calling himself a pastor.
He should better pray to God for more members in his church if Na advert him dey do
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pastor Mike Winning Curses Sponsors Of Big Brother Naija by Tazmode(m): 3:29pm
Hmmm, Pastor, whatever did Big Brother do to you?
|Re: Pastor Mike Winning Curses Sponsors Of Big Brother Naija by Ifexxy(m): 3:30pm
|Re: Pastor Mike Winning Curses Sponsors Of Big Brother Naija by dman4mdmoon(m): 3:30pm
Why deleting the post? This is what I hate. If you know that you can't handle the backlash, think before posting.
4 Likes
|Re: Pastor Mike Winning Curses Sponsors Of Big Brother Naija by Eledan: 3:30pm
If you don't like the show like me, then skip the channel airing it.
Life is all about choices
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Mike Winning Curses Sponsors Of Big Brother Naija by salabscholar01(m): 3:30pm
I support this man, unlike others whose between their word and manner of life is undermining the Church's credibility.
4 Likes
|Re: Pastor Mike Winning Curses Sponsors Of Big Brother Naija by ipreach(m): 3:30pm
.
|Re: Pastor Mike Winning Curses Sponsors Of Big Brother Naija by rattlesnake(m): 3:30pm
Haha
|Re: Pastor Mike Winning Curses Sponsors Of Big Brother Naija by fabulousfortune(m): 3:30pm
AFONJAS and curses
|Re: Pastor Mike Winning Curses Sponsors Of Big Brother Naija by lionlamb020(m): 3:30pm
Not sure if that was necessary but wetin concern me now na where I go see better kulikuli buy
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Mike Winning Curses Sponsors Of Big Brother Naija by ROZZAYY(f): 3:30pm
Wetin concern pastor with bbshow. well it's non of my business
|Re: Pastor Mike Winning Curses Sponsors Of Big Brother Naija by doskie(m): 3:30pm
Okk..
|Re: Pastor Mike Winning Curses Sponsors Of Big Brother Naija by haisam: 3:30pm
OK ooooo
|Re: Pastor Mike Winning Curses Sponsors Of Big Brother Naija by Spicycat(f): 3:30pm
Christians are just trying hard to destroy this beautiful would with their immoral act.
May God almighty forgive y'all.
|Re: Pastor Mike Winning Curses Sponsors Of Big Brother Naija by olaomoola1(m): 3:30pm
Sincerely I still need somebody to orientate what dis bbn is al about and d motive behind it.
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Mike Winning Curses Sponsors Of Big Brother Naija by fury(m): 3:30pm
Of all the plenty problems facing Nigeria, na big brother god tell am to curse abi?
Na the gullible followers I blame sha
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Mike Winning Curses Sponsors Of Big Brother Naija by farouk2much(m): 3:30pm
mallam pastor keep the good wrk you soon understand soon
|Re: Pastor Mike Winning Curses Sponsors Of Big Brother Naija by SalamRushdie: 3:31pm
I hope his wife and kids dont watch it OOO.. but that BBN is useless to mankind sha
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Mike Winning Curses Sponsors Of Big Brother Naija by AntiWailer: 3:31pm
Mchew.
They will still do it next year.
|Re: Pastor Mike Winning Curses Sponsors Of Big Brother Naija by lionlamb020(m): 3:31pm
fabulousfortune:Olodo tribalist spotted
6 Likes
|Re: Pastor Mike Winning Curses Sponsors Of Big Brother Naija by priestchurch(m): 3:31pm
Better mind ur biz....
|Re: Pastor Mike Winning Curses Sponsors Of Big Brother Naija by deeplow: 3:31pm
Nigerians are effing hypocrites. I don't know why everyone must have something to say about the show. You don't like it, change channel!!! To the the best of my knowledge, nobody is forced to watch the show.
4 Likes
|Re: Pastor Mike Winning Curses Sponsors Of Big Brother Naija by collinsJn(m): 3:31pm
Pastor! Pastor!! Pastor!!! Hw Many times I Call U?
Save Ur Self The Strength and Embarrassment and Face Ur Church!
|Re: Pastor Mike Winning Curses Sponsors Of Big Brother Naija by paulsibility(m): 3:31pm
What an artrocious house.!!! Viewers are steadily becoming more depraved, unknowingly...
It has no usefulness of any sort.
|Re: Pastor Mike Winning Curses Sponsors Of Big Brother Naija by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 3:31pm
EndTime Is Here, My People Repent...
|Re: Pastor Mike Winning Curses Sponsors Of Big Brother Naija by babatee126(m): 3:31pm
It's getting worst. bbn
