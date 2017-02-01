Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / The House Where Andrew Yakubu Hid Over N3bn And Its Surrounding (Photos) (31984 Views)

Earlier report had estimated the loot at $9.2million. But the Commission said it is $9.772,800. The commission said a special operation conducted by its operatives on 3rd February on a building belonging to Yakubu in Kaduna yielded the staggering sum and another £74,000 (Seventy Four Thousand Pound Sterling) cash.







Here Is A close view of the house and the surrounding of the house that housed the huge sum!







I STAND WITH JEWISH ANDREW YAKUBU(JEW)



I am not against his prosecution, but all should be treated fairly All just to discredit a CHRISTIAN, why not search for MUHAMMAD YAKUBU, why ANDREW YAKUBUI STAND WITH JEWISH ANDREW YAKUBU(JEW)I am not against his prosecution, but all should be treated fairly 21 Likes

You hide a gift in a secret location.Impossicant! 5 Likes



Buhari's government is not corrupt



Turn to your​neighbor and ask him/her "Have you blamed Goodluck Jonathan today" ?? 25 Likes

All in the name of greed!



No matter how much you have, if you are not satisfied you'll die as a poor man. 13 Likes

AWON OLE 1 Like

When they say DO NOT JUDGE A BOOK BY ITS COVER, this is what they mean 51 Likes 1 Share

Damn! 3 fücking billion 1 Like

All just to discredit a CHRISTIAN, why not search for MUHAMMAD YAKUBU, why ANDREW YAKUBU ?





I STAND WITH JEWISH ANDREW YAKUBU(JEW) You are what is wrong with Nigeria You are what is wrong with Nigeria 107 Likes 4 Shares

You are what is wrong with Nigeria tell that to HELL-RUFAI tell that to HELL-RUFAI 1 Like 1 Share

Brilliant hiding place.



Next time you pass a slum, you could be just a few meters away from a fortune.



Never underestimate a place by its environment. just like never judging a book by its cover.



Robbers will be weeping for the lost golden opportunity, am sure even now some will be tracking Andew Yakubu's other properties to locate the other three safes. 25 Likes 1 Share

It's the best location cos it's unbelievable. 2 Likes

chai I sabi this area na...sabon tasha

I had for long known that the NNPC is a place for monumental corruption...D guy no known where to seal off the cash dat's why 2 Likes

That is the kind of places such corrupt funds are kept away from prying eyes cos no mind will ever guess anything of such is there. 2 Likes

It' is called hiding in plain sight. 3 Likes

ANDREW , so this is where you hide DOLLARS AND POUNDS, ok , jail awaits you in United States for abusing their legal tender. 3 Likes

In Nigeria, bad people often end up as heroes

Soon people will forget about the matter. 3 Likes

The simple truth be say these people no DE fear God 2 Likes

