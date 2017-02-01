₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The House Where Andrew Yakubu Hid Over N3bn And Its Surrounding (Photos) by MissEdified(f): 3:06pm
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has elaborated on how its operatives stumbled on the $9.8 million loot recovered from Andrew Yakubu, a former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.
Earlier report had estimated the loot at $9.2million. But the Commission said it is $9.772,800. The commission said a special operation conducted by its operatives on 3rd February on a building belonging to Yakubu in Kaduna yielded the staggering sum and another £74,000 (Seventy Four Thousand Pound Sterling) cash.
Here Is A close view of the house and the surrounding of the house that housed the huge sum!
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/photos-surrounding-of-house-where.html
|Re: The House Where Andrew Yakubu Hid Over N3bn And Its Surrounding (Photos) by Paulpaulpaul(m): 3:24pm
People
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: The House Where Andrew Yakubu Hid Over N3bn And Its Surrounding (Photos) by BUHARIISCURSED: 3:24pm
All just to discredit a CHRISTIAN, why not search for MUHAMMAD YAKUBU, why ANDREW YAKUBU?
I STAND WITH JEWISH ANDREW YAKUBU(JEW)
I am not against his prosecution, but all should be treated fairly
21 Likes
|Re: The House Where Andrew Yakubu Hid Over N3bn And Its Surrounding (Photos) by BestOnlineDeals(m): 3:25pm
zlantanfan:
disaster
1 Like
|Re: The House Where Andrew Yakubu Hid Over N3bn And Its Surrounding (Photos) by Dildo(m): 3:32pm
You hide a gift in a secret location.Impossicant!
5 Likes
|Re: The House Where Andrew Yakubu Hid Over N3bn And Its Surrounding (Photos) by GossipHeart(m): 3:43pm
Buhari's government is not corrupt
Turn to yourneighbor and ask him/her "Have you blamed Goodluck Jonathan today" ??
25 Likes
|Re: The House Where Andrew Yakubu Hid Over N3bn And Its Surrounding (Photos) by unclezuma: 3:44pm
|Re: The House Where Andrew Yakubu Hid Over N3bn And Its Surrounding (Photos) by rhymestech: 3:44pm
All in the name of greed!
No matter how much you have, if you are not satisfied you'll die as a poor man.
13 Likes
|Re: The House Where Andrew Yakubu Hid Over N3bn And Its Surrounding (Photos) by rocknation62(m): 3:44pm
AWON OLE
1 Like
|Re: The House Where Andrew Yakubu Hid Over N3bn And Its Surrounding (Photos) by AbuHammaad: 3:44pm
When they say DO NOT JUDGE A BOOK BY ITS COVER, this is what they mean
51 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The House Where Andrew Yakubu Hid Over N3bn And Its Surrounding (Photos) by Papikush: 3:44pm
Damn! 3 fücking billion
1 Like
|Re: The House Where Andrew Yakubu Hid Over N3bn And Its Surrounding (Photos) by Xcelinteriors(f): 3:44pm
Check my signature for classy and affordable window blinds
|Re: The House Where Andrew Yakubu Hid Over N3bn And Its Surrounding (Photos) by flyca: 3:45pm
BUHARIISCURSED:You are what is wrong with Nigeria
107 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: The House Where Andrew Yakubu Hid Over N3bn And Its Surrounding (Photos) by BUHARIISCURSED: 3:45pm
flyca:tell that to HELL-RUFAI
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: The House Where Andrew Yakubu Hid Over N3bn And Its Surrounding (Photos) by MightyThor(m): 3:45pm
Brilliant hiding place.
Next time you pass a slum, you could be just a few meters away from a fortune.
Never underestimate a place by its environment. just like never judging a book by its cover.
Robbers will be weeping for the lost golden opportunity, am sure even now some will be tracking Andew Yakubu's other properties to locate the other three safes.
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The House Where Andrew Yakubu Hid Over N3bn And Its Surrounding (Photos) by sosodevf(m): 3:46pm
It's the best location cos it's unbelievable.
2 Likes
|Re: The House Where Andrew Yakubu Hid Over N3bn And Its Surrounding (Photos) by piagetskinner(m): 3:46pm
hmm
chai I sabi this area na...sabon tasha
|Re: The House Where Andrew Yakubu Hid Over N3bn And Its Surrounding (Photos) by playfulvivo: 3:46pm
I had for long known that the NNPC is a place for monumental corruption...D guy no known where to seal off the cash dat's why
2 Likes
|Re: The House Where Andrew Yakubu Hid Over N3bn And Its Surrounding (Photos) by anibi9674: 3:46pm
did people self.
|Re: The House Where Andrew Yakubu Hid Over N3bn And Its Surrounding (Photos) by LOVEGINO(m): 3:46pm
its alright
|Re: The House Where Andrew Yakubu Hid Over N3bn And Its Surrounding (Photos) by Akinaukwa: 3:46pm
That is the kind of places such corrupt funds are kept away from prying eyes cos no mind will ever guess anything of such is there.
2 Likes
|Re: The House Where Andrew Yakubu Hid Over N3bn And Its Surrounding (Photos) by thesicilian: 3:46pm
It' is called hiding in plain sight.
3 Likes
|Re: The House Where Andrew Yakubu Hid Over N3bn And Its Surrounding (Photos) by OgaJonah(m): 3:47pm
ANDREW , so this is where you hide DOLLARS AND POUNDS, ok , jail awaits you in United States for abusing their legal tender.
3 Likes
|Re: The House Where Andrew Yakubu Hid Over N3bn And Its Surrounding (Photos) by paulsibility(m): 3:47pm
In Nigeria, bad people often end up as heroes
Soon people will forget about the matter.
3 Likes
|Re: The House Where Andrew Yakubu Hid Over N3bn And Its Surrounding (Photos) by tragergeorge: 3:47pm
The simple truth be say these people no DE fear God
2 Likes
|Re: The House Where Andrew Yakubu Hid Over N3bn And Its Surrounding (Photos) by paulsibility(m): 3:47pm
Okay.....
|Re: The House Where Andrew Yakubu Hid Over N3bn And Its Surrounding (Photos) by BlacSmit: 3:47pm
Hmm... Poverty is a thing of the mind. It can't be physically seen. Except u travel up north, where corruption came from.
