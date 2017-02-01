₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: Bisola Aiyeola's Daughter And Family Pictured by Thefashionguru: 4:13pm
If you are currently glued to the ongoing Big Brother Naija competition and a huge fan of Bisola Aiyeola's, then you will absolutely love these beautiful photos of the multi-talented entertainer and her adorable daughter, Leyla.
She is also pictured with her brother, sister and her mother.
http://fashionpheeva.com/bbnaija-5-times-bisola-aiyeola-and-her-daughter-warmed-our-hearts/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola Aiyeola's Daughter And Family Pictured by moststylish(m): 4:14pm
fine girl
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola Aiyeola's Daughter And Family Pictured by Sugarhugs(f): 4:22pm
Just know your mother sucked a married man's lollipop okay.
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola Aiyeola's Daughter And Family Pictured by modestofynest(m): 4:26pm
No wonder she no dey carry eyes see fine man, so that all her offspring go be fine fine children's
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola Aiyeola's Daughter And Family Pictured by HsLBroker(m): 4:31pm
modestofynest:
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola Aiyeola's Daughter And Family Pictured by thunderfiremods(m): 4:52pm
bisola...never let d gel.miss a show in d bbnaija show ooo...u will cry last last ni
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola Aiyeola's Daughter And Family Pictured by tribalistseun: 5:10pm
Nice
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola Aiyeola's Daughter And Family Pictured by NwamaziNwaAro: 5:42pm
Afonjas and their strong genes
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola Aiyeola's Daughter And Family Pictured by Nixiepie(f): 6:08pm
This woman is always confused at the sight of triple T,make she no loose focus oo
Cutie barbie btw
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola Aiyeola's Daughter And Family Pictured by angelTI(f): 6:36pm
The girl is cute and chubby
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola Aiyeola's Daughter And Family Pictured by nikkypearl(f): 7:17pm
I love chubby girls. ..
she is cute...the father must be a handsomer!
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola Aiyeola's Daughter And Family Pictured by veekid(m): 7:50pm
Bisola is cute mehn
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola Aiyeola's Daughter And Family Pictured by GossipHeart(m): 7:50pm
Family of Olosho
*Spits
This is the reason why i will never ever marry anyone from that tribe
*Spits
That small girl too will grow up and follow her mother's footsteps
*Spits
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola Aiyeola's Daughter And Family Pictured by apcmustwin: 7:51pm
NwamaziNwaAro:Igbos and their flat head.
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola Aiyeola's Daughter And Family Pictured by onosprince(m): 7:51pm
Look at her lovely family but too bad she decided to disgrace them by giving a married man bj on tv.
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola Aiyeola's Daughter And Family Pictured by Notime4drama: 7:51pm
Your mama too like pric.k
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola Aiyeola's Daughter And Family Pictured by GreenMavro: 7:51pm
waoh....Kisola abi Dicksola has a lovely family!
She's now famous, not because she went for BBN but because she finally BLOW!
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola Aiyeola's Daughter And Family Pictured by Olateef(m): 7:52pm
Brb please
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola Aiyeola's Daughter And Family Pictured by Aderola15(f): 7:52pm
Cute baby
I won't stop voting for you because of this little pumpkin.
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola Aiyeola's Daughter And Family Pictured by DuBLINGreenb(m): 7:53pm
Wawu
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola Aiyeola's Daughter And Family Pictured by Chuzzyblog2: 7:53pm
Cute daughter! Does TTT know about this, Bisi?
Meanwhile
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola Aiyeola's Daughter And Family Pictured by lielbree: 7:53pm
What is she teaching her daughter?
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola Aiyeola's Daughter And Family Pictured by timilehin007(m): 7:53pm
na the work wey we dey do
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola Aiyeola's Daughter And Family Pictured by Jimi23(m): 7:53pm
.
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola Aiyeola's Daughter And Family Pictured by YoungRichRuler(m): 7:53pm
Oya OP look for Efe's Family or Bassey's Family.
Na the season of Big Brother's family members.
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola Aiyeola's Daughter And Family Pictured by debby45: 7:54pm
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola Aiyeola's Daughter And Family Pictured by kenx1(m): 7:54pm
Plz o don't b like ur mom
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola Aiyeola's Daughter And Family Pictured by uzoclinton(m): 7:54pm
ok
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola Aiyeola's Daughter And Family Pictured by pocohantas(f): 7:54pm
Useless bloggers.
Leave her innocent child alone.
Leave their families alone!
Stop dragging kids into this whole game.
Her daughter is beautiful. Thank God she kept this beauty...
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola Aiyeola's Daughter And Family Pictured by joseph1832ng: 7:54pm
Well I kinda like her and Uriel.
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola Aiyeola's Daughter And Family Pictured by kenny905(m): 7:54pm
,
|Re: BBNaija: Bisola Aiyeola's Daughter And Family Pictured by AdoraAmadi: 7:55pm
aww
