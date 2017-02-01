₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,749,361 members, 3,377,095 topics. Date: Tuesday, 21 February 2017 at 09:58 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / SSA And Son-In-Law To Kebbi Governor And His Business Card (Photo) (9528 Views)
Disturbing Photo Of The CBN Governor With Mr Funtua / Students 'Dab' For Kebbi Governor Bagudu During Parade. Photos / SSA To Saraki, Omishore Lied In His Tweet About El-Rufai - Olatunde Bakare (1) (2) (3) (4)
|SSA And Son-In-Law To Kebbi Governor And His Business Card (Photo) by 175(m): 4:34pm On Feb 20
Kebbi people don buy market walai.
Na who do us these things?
3 Likes
|Re: SSA And Son-In-Law To Kebbi Governor And His Business Card (Photo) by WorldRichest: 4:51pm On Feb 20
Very very soon, the law will catch up with the thieving family.
2 Likes
|Re: SSA And Son-In-Law To Kebbi Governor And His Business Card (Photo) by 175(m): 4:51pm On Feb 20
And the guy is posing ooo. . .nawa
|Re: SSA And Son-In-Law To Kebbi Governor And His Business Card (Photo) by BUHARIISCURSED: 4:54pm On Feb 20
Na APC GOVERNOR
sarrki no go smell this thread
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: SSA And Son-In-Law To Kebbi Governor And His Business Card (Photo) by sarrki(m): 4:57pm On Feb 20
Wonderful
|Re: SSA And Son-In-Law To Kebbi Governor And His Business Card (Photo) by 175(m): 5:14pm On Feb 20
BUHARIISCURSED:
Sarrki the resident Zone B Chairman of APC, Nairaland Chapter is here already.
See am for my front
19 Likes
|Re: SSA And Son-In-Law To Kebbi Governor And His Business Card (Photo) by Iluibadan: 5:42pm On Feb 20
Kebbi's Governor name is Atiku Bagudu...
3 Likes
|Re: SSA And Son-In-Law To Kebbi Governor And His Business Card (Photo) by citizenY(m): 11:58pm On Feb 20
Iluibadan:
Honda 175,/ Op ...better go back to the mechanic. Your chain don cut.
1 Like
|Re: SSA And Son-In-Law To Kebbi Governor And His Business Card (Photo) by Annie939(f): 4:12am
so they are running family business in that state
|Re: SSA And Son-In-Law To Kebbi Governor And His Business Card (Photo) by sarrki(m): 4:19am
Dakin Gari is of pdp extraction
He was one of the campaign manager of una hero in the Northwest
1 Like
|Re: SSA And Son-In-Law To Kebbi Governor And His Business Card (Photo) by olasaad(f): 7:10am
Lol.. Dakin Gari is one of the pdp leader in the Northwest. and this man is just like Wike and Fayose.
1 Like
|Re: SSA And Son-In-Law To Kebbi Governor And His Business Card (Photo) by tomaudu(m): 7:22am
olasaad:Dakin Gari won in which state? He lost to Atiku Bagudu (APC) in the 2015 elections... Get your records straight pls
3 Likes
|Re: SSA And Son-In-Law To Kebbi Governor And His Business Card (Photo) by NorthernParrot: 7:29am
they will soon run away having learnt that it is one of their own. PDP and mischief eeh
2 Likes
|Re: SSA And Son-In-Law To Kebbi Governor And His Business Card (Photo) by ExpiredNigeria: 9:14am
s
|Re: SSA And Son-In-Law To Kebbi Governor And His Business Card (Photo) by nairaman101: 9:14am
|Re: SSA And Son-In-Law To Kebbi Governor And His Business Card (Photo) by graceama: 9:14am
hmmmm
|Re: SSA And Son-In-Law To Kebbi Governor And His Business Card (Photo) by ayusco85(m): 9:14am
I have given up on Nigeria since 1960, yes even before I was born.
1 Like
|Re: SSA And Son-In-Law To Kebbi Governor And His Business Card (Photo) by GreenMavro: 9:14am
|Re: SSA And Son-In-Law To Kebbi Governor And His Business Card (Photo) by emmabest2000(m): 9:14am
Man - inlaw
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: SSA And Son-In-Law To Kebbi Governor And His Business Card (Photo) by Swizdoe(m): 9:16am
olasaad:Bagudu is the current governor.... Dankwambo iof gombe is the only pdp man in NW
2 Likes
|Re: SSA And Son-In-Law To Kebbi Governor And His Business Card (Photo) by ODUBEZE: 9:16am
|Re: SSA And Son-In-Law To Kebbi Governor And His Business Card (Photo) by seunlly(m): 9:16am
this happens only in nigeria
|Re: SSA And Son-In-Law To Kebbi Governor And His Business Card (Photo) by Goldenheart(m): 9:16am
1 Like
|Re: SSA And Son-In-Law To Kebbi Governor And His Business Card (Photo) by LAFO(f): 9:17am
Very soon I'm going to print my own card and it will read
Friend to Seun of Nairaland's Forum's and Former Hostel Mate at Covenant University now living on the same street with his office at otta
2 Likes
|Re: SSA And Son-In-Law To Kebbi Governor And His Business Card (Photo) by Wiseandtrue(f): 9:17am
Very
|Re: SSA And Son-In-Law To Kebbi Governor And His Business Card (Photo) by shamecurls(m): 9:18am
And what's wrong about it?
Even a cleaner should have one if need be!
News makes absolutely no sense
|Re: SSA And Son-In-Law To Kebbi Governor And His Business Card (Photo) by ItzHoludex(m): 9:19am
only in nigeria
|Re: SSA And Son-In-Law To Kebbi Governor And His Business Card (Photo) by shamecurls(m): 9:19am
seunlly:
Lie!
|Re: SSA And Son-In-Law To Kebbi Governor And His Business Card (Photo) by Marty2020: 9:19am
i comment my reserve
|Re: SSA And Son-In-Law To Kebbi Governor And His Business Card (Photo) by psalm564: 9:19am
See my account balance is working for all sim
Nigerian Becomes President Of Kyrgyzstan / Edo,delta,yoruba Join Benin Republic, Hausa Niger Republic Join Nigeria / Pdp Presidential Primary Kicks Off In N’central, S’east Oct 18
Viewing this topic: doctimi(m), deloon(m), idris4r83(m), WIZGUY69(m), Rehil(f), SAKUR, Unpredictableme(m), mn09abk, RealSleek(m), dadayung1(m), menkas, Benny95(m), Gratefulsoul(m), abouzaid, dguizman, Endykris, tyman(m), mekadonpat(m), PatOgidi(m), kwokinah, Eboh4z, bonboclat, kasheemawo(m), decentmother1, kaygeorge(m), holluwai(m), otunbaskills(m), zainabxel(f), nairaman101, Glokit(m), psalm564, Shakes85, misterkay(m), collums(m), ubest1(m), mployer(m), tick01, Cope1(m), nmaihat, kingreign, samsamgo, OlatunjiKazeem(m), Okpabana, Flakosixfive(m), maoyinlola, mclaaro(f), johnsonpolice, Bibidear(f), elvisino112, Mrukk(f), Sammydanny, jtwest(m), NnamdiChidi, rupeelicious(f), lexyzboy, 2undeee(m), waterhouse071(m), olanrewaju99(m), Titiluvly(f), beycity(m), adorablepepple(f), Adedaniel211(m), debonairprinx(m), tobiy3k, larion, MrHenshaw, machuks45(m), ichommy(m), Funmiladey(m), clarias, martooski(m) and 115 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11