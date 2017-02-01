Ogenyi Onazi critically ill, pictured on Hospital Bed as He Undergoes Successful Surgery In Turkey





Super Eagles of Nigeria and Trabzonspor midfielder Onazi Ogenyi recently had Haemorrhoids surgery in Turkey and it was successful



Although the former Lazio FC midfielder has remained quiet over his recent ailment, the Benue State-born player was advised to undergo an immediate operation to avoid further complications.



The club also confirmed the report by posting the picture of the surgery while wishing the player better times at the club.Haemorrhoids are swollen veins in the lowest part of your rectum and anus. Sometimes the walls of these blood vessels stretch so thin that the veins bulge and get irritated, especially when you poop.



Swollen haemorrhoids are also called piles.



Haemorrhoids are one of the most common causes of rectal bleeding. They're rarely dangerous and usually clear up in a couple of weeks. Haemorrhoids may not entirely go away and are very painful.



http://get9jasports.blogspot.com.ng/2017/02/ogenyi-onazi-critically-ill-pictured-on.html





