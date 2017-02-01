₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ogenyi Onazi Pictured On Hospital Bed, Undergoes Successful Surgery In Turkey by Ipisi(m): 5:02pm
Ogenyi Onazi critically ill, pictured on Hospital Bed as He Undergoes Successful Surgery In Turkey
Super Eagles of Nigeria and Trabzonspor midfielder Onazi Ogenyi recently had Haemorrhoids surgery in Turkey and it was successful
Although the former Lazio FC midfielder has remained quiet over his recent ailment, the Benue State-born player was advised to undergo an immediate operation to avoid further complications.
The club also confirmed the report by posting the picture of the surgery while wishing the player better times at the club.Haemorrhoids are swollen veins in the lowest part of your rectum and anus. Sometimes the walls of these blood vessels stretch so thin that the veins bulge and get irritated, especially when you poop.
Swollen haemorrhoids are also called piles.
Haemorrhoids are one of the most common causes of rectal bleeding. They're rarely dangerous and usually clear up in a couple of weeks. Haemorrhoids may not entirely go away and are very painful.
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi Pictured On Hospital Bed, Undergoes Successful Surgery In Turkey by empress101(f): 5:04pm
Wsh him quick recovery..
woww Ftc for the first tym..
1 Like
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi Pictured On Hospital Bed, Undergoes Successful Surgery In Turkey by DuBLINGreenb(m): 5:04pm
Old na
By the power of 4G I hereby declare this thread open chuk mouth
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi Pictured On Hospital Bed, Undergoes Successful Surgery In Turkey by Daslim180(m): 5:04pm
Wishing you quick recovery from your surgery! Amen.
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi Pictured On Hospital Bed, Undergoes Successful Surgery In Turkey by dguizman: 5:04pm
Wishing him speedy recovery
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi Pictured On Hospital Bed, Undergoes Successful Surgery In Turkey by nairalandfreak: 5:04pm
Get well soon
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi Pictured On Hospital Bed, Undergoes Successful Surgery In Turkey by nairalandfreak: 5:05pm
Ff
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi Pictured On Hospital Bed, Undergoes Successful Surgery In Turkey by pat077: 5:05pm
Get well soon.
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi Pictured On Hospital Bed, Undergoes Successful Surgery In Turkey by ufuosman: 5:05pm
Speed recovery to you
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi Pictured On Hospital Bed, Undergoes Successful Surgery In Turkey by CLIQBOY(m): 5:06pm
Even surgery for Jedi Jedi dey??
get well soon Man
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi Pictured On Hospital Bed, Undergoes Successful Surgery In Turkey by ngmgeek(m): 5:06pm
Get well soon
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi Pictured On Hospital Bed, Undergoes Successful Surgery In Turkey by Ekakamba: 5:06pm
Get well soonest!
Dating someone who knows how to cuddle is the new real deal, you can't just date someone who grab you like a kettle handle.
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi Pictured On Hospital Bed, Undergoes Successful Surgery In Turkey by thestevens: 5:08pm
Wish you well bro
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi Pictured On Hospital Bed, Undergoes Successful Surgery In Turkey by kings09(m): 5:08pm
Tnk God for the success. Wish u gud health both in mind n body
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi Pictured On Hospital Bed, Undergoes Successful Surgery In Turkey by Jeffrey12(m): 5:09pm
praise God...
quick recovery.
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi Pictured On Hospital Bed, Undergoes Successful Surgery In Turkey by officialJP: 5:09pm
lala am confused does who ftc wer dem com from are dey robots
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi Pictured On Hospital Bed, Undergoes Successful Surgery In Turkey by livinus009: 5:09pm
Recover Quick Bro.
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi Pictured On Hospital Bed, Undergoes Successful Surgery In Turkey by ABUZINZU(m): 5:10pm
Something wey ponkiriyon go cure
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi Pictured On Hospital Bed, Undergoes Successful Surgery In Turkey by Okaice: 5:12pm
Thank God
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi Pictured On Hospital Bed, Undergoes Successful Surgery In Turkey by Emekus102: 5:16pm
After all, he is not usefull to SUPER EAGLES...
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi Pictured On Hospital Bed, Undergoes Successful Surgery In Turkey by Ipisi(m): 5:17pm
empress101:
What's so special about FTC.... lolzz
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi Pictured On Hospital Bed, Undergoes Successful Surgery In Turkey by serah109: 5:20pm
Wishing him speedy recovery. BT hope i'm thinking straight though swollen vein is common wit athletes
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi Pictured On Hospital Bed, Undergoes Successful Surgery In Turkey by Lasskeey: 5:21pm
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi Pictured On Hospital Bed, Undergoes Successful Surgery In Turkey by Mopolchi: 5:23pm
I wish him a speedy recovery.
