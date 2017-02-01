



According to Ifere Paul,8 Miles Cross River State is currently boiling.At least 2 people were shot dead as cult groups clash.He wrote...'Breaking News:8 Miles is boiling again as I speak to you now, more than two people has been shot dead by different cult groupsIf you are headed that way, please be security cautious. The Police should take this as a distress call tooRemain safe'