₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,749,030 members, 3,376,269 topics. Date: Monday, 20 February 2017 at 07:57 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) (8000 Views)
Cult Groups Clash In Osogbo, 3 Killed, House Burnt (see Photos) / Two Killed In Bonny As Cult Groups Clash In Rivers State / How Okada Rider Was Killed In Gwagwalada In Groups’ Clash Over Girl (pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by ebosie11(f): 6:00pm
According to Ifere Paul,8 Miles Cross River State is currently boiling.At least 2 people were shot dead as cult groups clash.He wrote...
'Breaking News:
8 Miles is boiling again as I speak to you now, more than two people has been shot dead by different cult groups
If you are headed that way, please be security cautious. The Police should take this as a distress call too
Remain safe'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/cult-groups-clash-in-cross-rivers.html
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by madridguy(m): 6:01pm
UGLY NEWS EVERYWHERE.
ALLAHUMO NOJINI MO'HA NOJINI...........AMEEN
5 Likes
|Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by BUHARIISCURSED: 6:02pm
See this adeke on top me
|Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by twistedBalls(m): 6:03pm
Are they counting scores again? All dz cult guys dem
1 Like
|Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by Flatties: 6:05pm
Chei!!
FADA FADA eh.
1 Like
|Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by ExpiredNigeria: 6:42pm
Everyday in Nigeria.. blood here and there
|Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by Ifexxy(m): 6:43pm
|Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by Ezezima2012(m): 6:44pm
Senseless
|Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by coliboyswag: 6:44pm
all this small small boys
1 Like
|Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by Franktinx: 6:44pm
BUHARIISCURSED:
|Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by Bigmas252: 6:44pm
|Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by nairaman66(m): 6:44pm
A once peaceful state!
|Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by passyhansome(m): 6:44pm
In Phyno's voice FADA FADA EHN...... Why join or belong to Cult, Dead is inevitable, but joining a cult makes your chance of dieing earlier or soon to 80%
3 Likes
|Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by GossipHeart(m): 6:45pm
There are no cult groups in Nigeria
You don't wanna know about the Mexican gangs who are worse than Isis
These kids are just hungry rats
I wish that they get caught and be fed to Lions
|Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by 0b10010011: 6:45pm
-2
|Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by Giftedanoit(f): 6:46pm
Ok
|Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by UNIQUEISRAEL: 6:46pm
Lord have mercy!!!
|Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by nattnatt: 6:46pm
na waoooo
|Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by ychris: 6:47pm
It's unfortunate.
|Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 6:47pm
Say no to cultism...
|Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by noziz(m): 6:47pm
na d path wey dem choose be that. dat is their cup of tea. meanwhile, make i continue my delicious food, i no fit shout
1 Like
|Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by Yusfunoble(m): 6:48pm
These people no dey rest
|Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by don003(m): 6:49pm
Just imagine! They will never learn o. Children go just the join (belong) anyhow.
1 Like
|Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by Sirjohn84(m): 6:49pm
When will our youths relise that be a cult member have no advantages?
|Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by asatemple(f): 6:50pm
He who lives by the gun dies by the gun
|Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by vicadex07(m): 6:50pm
Theit headquarters is in edo state...
1 Like
|Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by Legaycey: 6:53pm
as in. what is cult self?
|Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by goryorhal(m): 6:57pm
Na when we no see food chop thsee useless goats dey kill una selves ..
Well ride on
|Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by Itoro350(m): 6:57pm
End time
|Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by goldedprince: 7:00pm
calabar from most peaceful state in nigeria to the most dangerous state in nigeria. if its not cultism, its arm robbery, if its not arm robbery, its area boys.
that short governor with big head needs to be replaced
1 Like
|Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by kabrud: 7:01pm
Na dem, our "highly educated blodas" in the yeast.
1 Like
|Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by ucee64(m): 7:08pm
am yet to understand y people join cult .sum people are so bleeped up
Good or bad? / Picture Of The Young Mans Dick Bathed With Acid / Top Ten Most Dangerous Cities In The World
Viewing this topic: Ub4sure, PAnaceA7(m), azeezhy(m), EZEIGBO1OFIMO, chuksnonny(m), ollah1, niyiduke01(m), kachimighty0000, Esosa01(m), bessmanie, Brinebryne(m), apogeez(m), wallace1, amparas(m), Promismike(m), ogbeiwi(m), janekech, chiderao, smileymiley, AceKid(m), FedericGodwin(m), boneyard, frostland(m), zeka, donsaint2(m), sesaan(m), portablechizzy(f), laurelxy(m), AprokoNaija, piratez, toyinid78, pally212(m), oneniceguy(m), Zonex1(m), thelegend1(m), tysmith(m) and 70 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6