Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos)

Crime

Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by ebosie11(f): 6:00pm
According to Ifere Paul,8 Miles Cross River State is currently boiling.At least 2 people were shot dead as cult groups clash.He wrote...

'Breaking News:

8 Miles is boiling again as I speak to you now, more than two people has been shot dead by different cult groups

If you are headed that way, please be security cautious. The Police should take this as a distress call too

Remain safe'



Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/cult-groups-clash-in-cross-rivers.html

Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by madridguy(m): 6:01pm
UGLY NEWS EVERYWHERE.

ALLAHUMO NOJINI MO'HA NOJINI...........AMEEN

Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by BUHARIISCURSED: 6:02pm
See this adeke on top me sad
Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by twistedBalls(m): 6:03pm
Are they counting scores again? All dz cult guys dem

Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by Flatties: 6:05pm
Chei!!
FADA FADA eh.

Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by ExpiredNigeria: 6:42pm
Everyday in Nigeria.. blood here and there
Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by Ifexxy(m): 6:43pm
angry SEE MORE PHOTOS

http://www.thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/according-to-ifere-paul8-miles-cross.html
Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by Ezezima2012(m): 6:44pm
Senseless
Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by coliboyswag: 6:44pm
all this small small boys

Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by Franktinx: 6:44pm
BUHARIISCURSED:
See this adeke on top me sad
undecided
Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by Bigmas252: 6:44pm
Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by nairaman66(m): 6:44pm
A once peaceful state!
Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by passyhansome(m): 6:44pm
In Phyno's voice FADA FADA EHN...... Why join or belong to Cult, Dead is inevitable, but joining a cult makes your chance of dieing earlier or soon to 80%

Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by GossipHeart(m): 6:45pm

There are no cult groups in Nigeria

You don't wanna know about the Mexican gangs who are worse than Isis

These kids are just hungry rats

I wish that they get caught and be fed to Lions
Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by 0b10010011: 6:45pm
-2
Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by Giftedanoit(f): 6:46pm
Ok
Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by UNIQUEISRAEL: 6:46pm
Lord have mercy!!!
Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by nattnatt: 6:46pm
na waoooo
Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by ychris: 6:47pm
It's unfortunate.
Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 6:47pm
Say no to cultism...
Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by noziz(m): 6:47pm
na d path wey dem choose be that. dat is their cup of tea. meanwhile, make i continue my delicious food, i no fit shout cool

Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by Yusfunoble(m): 6:48pm
These people no dey rest undecided
Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by don003(m): 6:49pm
Just imagine! They will never learn o. Children go just the join (belong) anyhow.

Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by Sirjohn84(m): 6:49pm
When will our youths relise that be a cult member have no advantages?
Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by asatemple(f): 6:50pm
He who lives by the gun dies by the gun
Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by vicadex07(m): 6:50pm
Theit headquarters is in edo state...

Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by Legaycey: 6:53pm
as in. what is cult self?
Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by goryorhal(m): 6:57pm
Na when we no see food chop thsee useless goats dey kill una selves ..

Well ride on
Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by Itoro350(m): 6:57pm
End time
Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by goldedprince: 7:00pm
calabar from most peaceful state in nigeria to the most dangerous state in nigeria. if its not cultism, its arm robbery, if its not arm robbery, its area boys.
that short governor with big head needs to be replaced

Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by kabrud: 7:01pm
Na dem, our "highly educated blodas" in the yeast.

Re: Cult Groups Clash In Cross Rivers State, At Least 2 People Shot Dead (Photos) by ucee64(m): 7:08pm
am yet to understand y people join cult .sum people are so bleeped up

