|Bisola's Babydaddy, Olanrewaju Malcolm: "Leave My Daughter Out Of Bisola's Life" by Ifexxy(m): 7:19pm
Big brother Naija housemate, Bisola's baby daddy, Olanrewaju Malcolm shared a photo with his 7 year old daughter, saying she should be left out of her mother's personal life.
http://www.thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/bbnaija-leave-my-daughter-out-of-her.html
|Re: Bisola's Babydaddy, Olanrewaju Malcolm: "Leave My Daughter Out Of Bisola's Life" by nikkypearl(f): 7:33pm
ok
|Re: Bisola's Babydaddy, Olanrewaju Malcolm: "Leave My Daughter Out Of Bisola's Life" by mogboyelade(f): 7:35pm
Una hear?
1 Like
|Re: Bisola's Babydaddy, Olanrewaju Malcolm: "Leave My Daughter Out Of Bisola's Life" by YoungRichRuler(m): 7:42pm
We don hear
Season of Big Brother
|Re: Bisola's Babydaddy, Olanrewaju Malcolm: "Leave My Daughter Out Of Bisola's Life" by tribalistseun: 7:48pm
I no talk am sey she be ..
24 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Bisola's Babydaddy, Olanrewaju Malcolm: "Leave My Daughter Out Of Bisola's Life" by veekid(m): 7:59pm
so Na big fat man give Bisola Belle born pikin, no wonder she talk say she regret having him as a babydaddy
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bisola's Babydaddy, Olanrewaju Malcolm: "Leave My Daughter Out Of Bisola's Life" by TakeMeSerious: 7:59pm
On top 25million wey no sure
1 Like
|Re: Bisola's Babydaddy, Olanrewaju Malcolm: "Leave My Daughter Out Of Bisola's Life" by Davidblen(m): 8:00pm
Baby Dad Not Husband
1 Like
|Re: Bisola's Babydaddy, Olanrewaju Malcolm: "Leave My Daughter Out Of Bisola's Life" by bokohaman: 8:00pm
Who n who?
|Re: Bisola's Babydaddy, Olanrewaju Malcolm: "Leave My Daughter Out Of Bisola's Life" by frankobaba(m): 8:00pm
A.S.H.A.W.O.O.O
6 Likes
|Re: Bisola's Babydaddy, Olanrewaju Malcolm: "Leave My Daughter Out Of Bisola's Life" by kalindaminda: 8:00pm
Normally I would agree but the mother brought this on her daughter. Don't blame the public, blame her mother for sucking dick on international television.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bisola's Babydaddy, Olanrewaju Malcolm: "Leave My Daughter Out Of Bisola's Life" by johnstar(m): 8:00pm
K
1 Like
|Re: Bisola's Babydaddy, Olanrewaju Malcolm: "Leave My Daughter Out Of Bisola's Life" by Jacksparr0w127: 8:00pm
Things people do for fame. Omashe ooo
1 Like
|Re: Bisola's Babydaddy, Olanrewaju Malcolm: "Leave My Daughter Out Of Bisola's Life" by izzou(m): 8:00pm
Sometimes, the iniquity of the mother can be visited upon the daughter
So baby mama no do her, she still go dey sick more?
5 Likes
|Re: Bisola's Babydaddy, Olanrewaju Malcolm: "Leave My Daughter Out Of Bisola's Life" by unitysheart(m): 8:01pm
Hmmmm. When people no longer care about how people see them. I wonder what she was thinking doing this trash on air. Anyways, na 25m she dey look at.
4 Likes
|Re: Bisola's Babydaddy, Olanrewaju Malcolm: "Leave My Daughter Out Of Bisola's Life" by kings09(m): 8:01pm
For those wey de watch d show
1 Like
|Re: Bisola's Babydaddy, Olanrewaju Malcolm: "Leave My Daughter Out Of Bisola's Life" by kayabd(m): 8:01pm
#BBnaija has succeeded in raising and breeding oloshos
8 Likes
|Re: Bisola's Babydaddy, Olanrewaju Malcolm: "Leave My Daughter Out Of Bisola's Life" by adonbilivit: 8:01pm
only gay dudes watch this poo
4 Likes
|Re: Bisola's Babydaddy, Olanrewaju Malcolm: "Leave My Daughter Out Of Bisola's Life" by Localamos(m): 8:01pm
Front page so quickly?
|Re: Bisola's Babydaddy, Olanrewaju Malcolm: "Leave My Daughter Out Of Bisola's Life" by ephi123(f): 8:01pm
Such a cute girl, and I don't mean Bisola.
1 Like
|Re: Bisola's Babydaddy, Olanrewaju Malcolm: "Leave My Daughter Out Of Bisola's Life" by joseph1832ng: 8:02pm
Too late daddy oh. It's too late. These bloggers feed on news like this, just like rabid dogs after a quick meal.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bisola's Babydaddy, Olanrewaju Malcolm: "Leave My Daughter Out Of Bisola's Life" by ephi123(f): 8:02pm
GossipHeart:
Hahahaha, so you also book space before you apply your multi colouring, lol
|Re: Bisola's Babydaddy, Olanrewaju Malcolm: "Leave My Daughter Out Of Bisola's Life" by DuBLINGreenb(m): 8:02pm
God will punish glo and their half G data connection I am suffering here. I commented before the first comment but see where my comment ended up.
3 Likes
|Re: Bisola's Babydaddy, Olanrewaju Malcolm: "Leave My Daughter Out Of Bisola's Life" by Arewa12: 8:02pm
Hmmm.....
|Re: Bisola's Babydaddy, Olanrewaju Malcolm: "Leave My Daughter Out Of Bisola's Life" by absoluteSuccess: 8:02pm
Wow
|Re: Bisola's Babydaddy, Olanrewaju Malcolm: "Leave My Daughter Out Of Bisola's Life" by gift01: 8:03pm
Damn...this guy is so big
|Re: Bisola's Babydaddy, Olanrewaju Malcolm: "Leave My Daughter Out Of Bisola's Life" by deedeemob(m): 8:03pm
He's right tho!
|Re: Bisola's Babydaddy, Olanrewaju Malcolm: "Leave My Daughter Out Of Bisola's Life" by GossipHeart(m): 8:03pm
ephi123:
Lol
What are you doing here ??
|Re: Bisola's Babydaddy, Olanrewaju Malcolm: "Leave My Daughter Out Of Bisola's Life" by prettyboi1989(m): 8:03pm
veekid:was she blind wen she opened her leg for him? y she go come dey form regret nw after getting the Dee, she b ashawo jor
|Re: Bisola's Babydaddy, Olanrewaju Malcolm: "Leave My Daughter Out Of Bisola's Life" by donsiqua(m): 8:05pm
Everybody now dey claim familiarity
