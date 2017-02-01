₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Debby Johnson: Nigerian Lady In The US Army (Pics) by badassProdigy(m): 7:32pm On Feb 20
Her name is Deborah Johnson and she is a new recruit in the US Army...
The pretty soldier who had her secondary school education at the Royal Crown High School, Iju Ishaga, Lagos said in one of her posts that before she joined the US Army "It was a tough decision for her deciding to be in the active duty, but after she sworn, she knew she was in, no going back and she don't regret it."
See more of her photos below...
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/02/meet-debby-johnson-pretty-gallant.html?m=1
|Re: Debby Johnson: Nigerian Lady In The US Army (Pics) by badassProdigy(m): 7:33pm On Feb 20
|Re: Debby Johnson: Nigerian Lady In The US Army (Pics) by badassProdigy(m): 7:34pm On Feb 20
more...
|Re: Debby Johnson: Nigerian Lady In The US Army (Pics) by HsLBroker(m): 7:36pm On Feb 20
badassProdigy:nice
|Re: Debby Johnson: Nigerian Lady In The US Army (Pics) by Adamsdelrio(m): 7:39pm On Feb 20
A soldier or a model?
|Re: Debby Johnson: Nigerian Lady In The US Army (Pics) by PrinceAbinibi: 7:52pm On Feb 20
why don't you come back home to fight in Sambisa...
|Re: Debby Johnson: Nigerian Lady In The US Army (Pics) by DaTruthHurts: 7:55pm On Feb 20
She try..
At least she's with a country thats worth dying for.
|Re: Debby Johnson: Nigerian Lady In The US Army (Pics) by decatalyst(m): 7:56pm On Feb 20
PrinceAbinibi:
Not very Nigerian is proud of their country!
|Re: Debby Johnson: Nigerian Lady In The US Army (Pics) by decatalyst(m): 7:58pm On Feb 20
Adamsdelrio:
Actually a marine!
Fit than you can imagine!
|Re: Debby Johnson: Nigerian Lady In The US Army (Pics) by wahles(m): 7:58pm On Feb 20
Nice
|Re: Debby Johnson: Nigerian Lady In The US Army (Pics) by Idydarling(f): 8:08pm On Feb 20
let her take it easy displaying her fears on social media biko
|Re: Debby Johnson: Nigerian Lady In The US Army (Pics) by 0955eb027(m): 8:19pm On Feb 20
Madam chill.. Aint no one taking you to war, not even peacekeeping.
|Re: Debby Johnson: Nigerian Lady In The US Army (Pics) by JhimmySpark(m): 8:32pm On Feb 20
I fall for dah last pishure.. The dab na die
|Re: Debby Johnson: Nigerian Lady In The US Army (Pics) by coolshegs10(m): 8:54pm On Feb 20
Someone should please clarify my doubts o.. How did this lady do it?
Was she a citizen of the States before or she became one after willing to join the army or after she joined the army, or she left for the states immediately after her secondary school here in naija which gave her the leverage to do so, or what exactly?
Please explain. How was this possible?
|Re: Debby Johnson: Nigerian Lady In The US Army (Pics) by PiccoloBrunelli(m): 9:03pm On Feb 20
AND SHE HAS NYANSH!!!!!! Baby let me shoot my M5 inside your Al Qaeda.
That dab is the end of all dabs.
Can you kill a terrorist and still Snapchat?
|Re: Debby Johnson: Nigerian Lady In The US Army (Pics) by Preca(f): 9:28pm On Feb 20
Dab is classic
|Re: Debby Johnson: Nigerian Lady In The US Army (Pics) by EgunMogaji(m): 12:25am
decatalyst:
Marine kor, Ranger ni
|Re: Debby Johnson: Nigerian Lady In The US Army (Pics) by EgunMogaji(m): 12:29am
coolshegs10:
Don't doubt.
You don't have to be a citizen to join the USArmy. However, joining has an accelerated path to citizenship.
She probably came in via visa lottery or is/was married to a citizen.
The same thing she did is possible to any Nigerian, you just need to apply yourself and be focused.
What I've yet to see and routinely look for is a Nigerian surname (preferably Yoruba) on a US fighter jet.
|Re: Debby Johnson: Nigerian Lady In The US Army (Pics) by KELVIN086: 12:56am
coolshegs10:In the army there is the active and the reserve, to join the active you have to be a US citizen , which this lady probably is. To join the reserve you don't have to be a US citizen , but you have to have been in the US legally for like a year or 2. But they stopped recruiting foreigners to the reserve last year , due to some info about terrorists joining the reserve through that means,(that's what I heard from some guys sha). Maybe they might start recruiting again in the near future . And when you join the reserve as a foreigner , u become a citizen direct, sharp sharp.
And all you do in the reserve is go for weekend trainings ,you can continue your normal day job as an engineer or doctor e.t.c in your private organization, and you collect like 2000 to 1000 dollars every month from the army for doing nothing but just light trainings like 3 times a month. Lots of naija guys in my school went that route to gain citizenship. But joining the active is far better than joining the reserve , but as a foreigner that's the only option u have.
|Re: Debby Johnson: Nigerian Lady In The US Army (Pics) by kumulus(m): 4:02am
KELVIN086:
Good info....tu say me and my guy b enta West Point dah year sha...chai!!!
|Re: Debby Johnson: Nigerian Lady In The US Army (Pics) by 4dor: 4:45am
KELVIN086:
Ok, this is riddled with a bit of wrong information, to join the Military on active or reserve duty you don't have to be a citizen, all you need is a green card. The only disadvantage is that you won't make officer cadre without being a citizen. Your info about using it as a direct path to citizenship is correct.
https://www.army.mil/faq/
http://www.usar.army.mil/About-Us/How-to-Join/
|Re: Debby Johnson: Nigerian Lady In The US Army (Pics) by SmartMugu: 5:32am
PrinceAbinibi:Sambisa ke? From US Army to Nigerian Army? Forward ever, backward never is how it works bro.
|Re: Debby Johnson: Nigerian Lady In The US Army (Pics) by laribari(m): 6:07am
DaTruthHurts:
Bros, no country is worth dying for except motherland and becos we don't care like Americans care for the country even their dead, that is why we continue to struggle.
|Re: Debby Johnson: Nigerian Lady In The US Army (Pics) by youngberry001(m): 6:30am
she`s so cute
#military
|Re: Debby Johnson: Nigerian Lady In The US Army (Pics) by KELVIN086: 6:38am
4dor:
i never mentioned you have to be a citizen to join reserve, the only mistake i made was classifying greencard/pr/citizenship together.
|Re: Debby Johnson: Nigerian Lady In The US Army (Pics) by columbus007(m): 7:39am
OK thanks.
|Re: Debby Johnson: Nigerian Lady In The US Army (Pics) by braithwaite(m): 7:48am
badassProdigy:
Where you see Debby Johnson..that's Awoyemi.. Abeg change that name..
|Re: Debby Johnson: Nigerian Lady In The US Army (Pics) by DaTruthHurts: 8:54am
laribari:Yea no country is worth dying for except motherland, but when motherland fails its citizens, cases like this is inevitable.
|Re: Debby Johnson: Nigerian Lady In The US Army (Pics) by Elnino4ladies: 9:04am
Well equipped unlike the Nigeria army
|Re: Debby Johnson: Nigerian Lady In The US Army (Pics) by coolshegs10(m): 9:15am
KELVIN086:
Wow! I'm so happy with this kind explanation. Thanks very much sir. I've always been wondering how possible it would be to join the US army. I so much love them.
One more question sir
1. After joining the reserve and gaining a citizenship, can one later cross to another branch within the military and become an active member?
2. Will the reserves go to war or participate in major conflicts even when the need arises?
|Re: Debby Johnson: Nigerian Lady In The US Army (Pics) by coolshegs10(m): 9:17am
EgunMogaji:
Thanks for the explanation.
Is there any other way to become a citizen apart from the means you mentioned earlier?
|Re: Debby Johnson: Nigerian Lady In The US Army (Pics) by deb303(f): 10:03am
namesy... go girl... it's better than Nigerian Army jare
