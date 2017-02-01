Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Debby Johnson: Nigerian Lady In The US Army (Pics) (9140 Views)

The pretty soldier who had her secondary school education at the Royal Crown High School, Iju Ishaga, Lagos said in one of her posts that before she joined the US Army "It was a tough decision for her deciding to be in the active duty, but after she sworn, she knew she was in, no going back and she don't regret it."



See more of her photos below...



Her name is Deborah Johnson and she is a new recruit in the US Army...The pretty soldier who had her secondary school education at the Royal Crown High School, Iju Ishaga, Lagos said in one of her posts that before she joined the US Army

badassProdigy:

A soldier or a model? 20 Likes

why don't you come back home to fight in Sambisa... 9 Likes

At least she's with a country thats worth dying for. 23 Likes

PrinceAbinibi:

why don't you come back home to fight in Sambisa...

Not very Nigerian is proud of their country! Not very Nigerian is proud of their country! 8 Likes

Adamsdelrio:

A soldier or a model?

Actually a marine!



Actually a marine!

Fit than you can imagine!

let her take it easy displaying her fears on social media biko 3 Likes

Madam chill.. Aint no one taking you to war, not even peacekeeping.

I fall for dah last pishure.. The dab na die 3 Likes

Someone should please clarify my doubts o.. How did this lady do it?

Was she a citizen of the States before or she became one after willing to join the army or after she joined the army, or she left for the states immediately after her secondary school here in naija which gave her the leverage to do so, or what exactly?

Please explain. How was this possible? 3 Likes

AND SHE HAS NYANSH!!!!!! Baby let me shoot my M5 inside your Al Qaeda.



That dab is the end of all dabs.



Can you kill a terrorist and still Snapchat? 2 Likes

Dab is classic 1 Like

Actually a marine!



Fit than you can imagine!

Marine kor, Ranger ni Marine kor, Ranger ni 3 Likes 1 Share

coolshegs10:

Someone should please clarify my doubts o.. How did this lady do it?

Was she a citizen of the States before or she became one after willing to join the army or after she joined the army, or she left for the states immediately after her secondary school here in naija which gave her the leverage to do so, or what exactly?

Please explain. How was this possible?

Don't doubt.



You don't have to be a citizen to join the USArmy. However, joining has an accelerated path to citizenship.



She probably came in via visa lottery or is/was married to a citizen.



The same thing she did is possible to any Nigerian, you just need to apply yourself and be focused.



What I've yet to see and routinely look for is a Nigerian surname (preferably Yoruba) on a US fighter jet. Don't doubt.You don't have to be a citizen to join the USArmy. However, joining has an accelerated path to citizenship.She probably came in via visa lottery or is/was married to a citizen.The same thing she did is possible to any Nigerian, you just need to apply yourself and be focused.What I've yet to see and routinely look for is a Nigerian surname (preferably Yoruba) on a US fighter jet.

coolshegs10:

Someone should please clarify my doubts o.. How did this lady do it?

Was she a citizen of the States before or she became one after willing to join the army or after she joined the army, or she left for the states immediately after her secondary school here in naija which gave her the leverage to do so, or what exactly?

Please explain. How was this possible? In the army there is the active and the reserve, to join the active you have to be a US citizen , which this lady probably is. To join the reserve you don't have to be a US citizen , but you have to have been in the US legally for like a year or 2. But they stopped recruiting foreigners to the reserve last year , due to some info about terrorists joining the reserve through that means,(that's what I heard from some guys sha). Maybe they might start recruiting again in the near future . And when you join the reserve as a foreigner , u become a citizen direct, sharp sharp.

And all you do in the reserve is go for weekend trainings ,you can continue your normal day job as an engineer or doctor e.t.c in your private organization, and you collect like 2000 to 1000 dollars every month from the army for doing nothing but just light trainings like 3 times a month. Lots of naija guys in my school went that route to gain citizenship. But joining the active is far better than joining the reserve , but as a foreigner that's the only option u have. In the army there is the active and the reserve, to join the active you have to be a US citizen , which this lady probably is. To join the reserve you don't have to be a US citizen , but you have to have been in the US legally for like a year or 2. But they stopped recruiting foreigners to the reserve last year , due to some info about terrorists joining the reserve through that means,(that's what I heard from some guys sha). Maybe they might start recruiting again in the near future . And when you join the reserve as a foreigner , u become a citizen direct, sharp sharp.And all you do in the reserve is go for weekend trainings ,you can continue your normal day job as an engineer or doctor e.t.c in your private organization, and you collect like 2000 to 1000 dollars every month from the army for doing nothing but just light trainings like 3 times a month. Lots of naija guys in my school went that route to gain citizenship. But joining the active is far better than joining the reserve , but as a foreigner that's the only option u have. 6 Likes

In the army there is the active and the reserve, to join the active you have to be a US citizen , which this lady probably is. To join the reserve you don't have to be a US citizen , but you have to have been in the US legally for like a year or 2. But they stopped recruiting foreigners to the reserve last year , due to some info about terrorists joining the reserve through that means,(that's what I heard from some guys sha). Maybe they might start recruiting again in the near future . And when you join the reserve as a foreigner , u become a citizen direct, sharp sharp.

And all you do in the reserve is go for weekend trainings ,you can continue your normal day job as an engineer or doctor e.t.c in your private organization, and you collect like 2000 to 1000 dollars every month from the army for doing nothing but just light trainings like 3 times a month. Lots of naija guys in my school went that route to gain citizenship. But joining the active is far better than joining the reserve , but as a foreigner that's the only option u have.





Good info....tu say me and my guy b enta West Point dah year sha...chai!!! Good info....tu say me and my guy b enta West Point dah year sha...chai!!!

In the army there is the active and the reserve, to join the active you have to be a US citizen , which this lady probably is. To join the reserve you don't have to be a US citizen , but you have to have been in the US legally for like a year or 2. But they stopped recruiting foreigners to the reserve last year , due to some info about terrorists joining the reserve through that means,(that's what I heard from some guys sha). Maybe they might start recruiting again in the near future . And when you join the reserve as a foreigner , u become a citizen direct, sharp sharp.

And all you do in the reserve is go for weekend trainings ,you can continue your normal day job as an engineer or doctor e.t.c in your private organization, and you collect like 2000 to 1000 dollars every month from the army for doing nothing but just light trainings like 3 times a month. Lots of naija guys in my school went that route to gain citizenship. But joining the active is far better than joining the reserve , but as a foreigner that's the only option u have.



Ok, this is riddled with a bit of wrong information, to join the Military on active or reserve duty you don't have to be a citizen, all you need is a green card. The only disadvantage is that you won't make officer cadre without being a citizen. Your info about using it as a direct path to citizenship is correct.



https://www.army.mil/faq/



http://www.usar.army.mil/About-Us/How-to-Join/ Ok, this is riddled with a bit of wrong information, to join the Military on active or reserve duty you don't have to be a citizen, all you need is a green card. The only disadvantage is that you won't make officer cadre without being a citizen. Your info about using it as a direct path to citizenship is correct.

why don't you come back home to fight in Sambisa... Sambisa ke? From US Army to Nigerian Army? Forward ever, backward never is how it works bro. Sambisa ke? From US Army to Nigerian Army? Forward ever, backward never is how it works bro. 1 Like

She try..

At least she's with a country thats worth dying for.

Bros, no country is worth dying for except motherland and becos we don't care like Americans care for the country even their dead, that is why we continue to struggle. Bros, no country is worth dying for except motherland and becos we don't care like Americans care for the country even their dead, that is why we continue to struggle.







#military she`s so cute#military

Ok, this is riddled with a bit of wrong information, to join the Military on active or reserve duty you don't have to be a citizen, all you need is a green card. The only disadvantage is that you won't make officer cadre without being a citizen. Your info about using it as a direct path to citizenship is correct.



https://www.army.mil/faq/



http://www.usar.army.mil/About-Us/How-to-Join/

i never mentioned you have to be a citizen to join reserve, the only mistake i made was classifying greencard/pr/citizenship together. i never mentioned you have to be a citizen to join reserve, the only mistake i made was classifying greencard/pr/citizenship together.

OK thanks.

Her name is Deborah Johnson and she is a new recruit in the US Army...



The pretty soldier who had her secondary school education at the Royal Crown High School, Iju Ishaga, Lagos said in one of her posts that before she joined the US Army "It was a tough decision for her deciding to be in the active duty, but after she sworn, she knew she was in, no going back and she don't regret it."



See more of her photos below...



Cc: Lalasticlala





http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/02/meet-debby-johnson-pretty-gallant.html?m=1





Where you see Debby Johnson..that's Awoyemi.. Abeg change that name.. Where you see Debby Johnson..that's Awoyemi.. Abeg change that name..

Bros, no country is worth dying for except motherland and becos we don't care like Americans care for the country even their dead, that is why we continue to struggle. Yea no country is worth dying for except motherland, but when motherland fails its citizens, cases like this is inevitable. Yea no country is worth dying for except motherland, but when motherland fails its citizens, cases like this is inevitable.

Well equipped unlike the Nigeria army

In the army there is the active and the reserve, to join the active you have to be a US citizen , which this lady probably is. To join the reserve you don't have to be a US citizen , but you have to have been in the US legally for like a year or 2. But they stopped recruiting foreigners to the reserve last year , due to some info about terrorists joining the reserve through that means,(that's what I heard from some guys sha). Maybe they might start recruiting again in the near future . And when you join the reserve as a foreigner , u become a citizen direct, sharp sharp.

And all you do in the reserve is go for weekend trainings ,you can continue your normal day job as an engineer or doctor e.t.c in your private organization, and you collect like 2000 to 1000 dollars every month from the army for doing nothing but just light trainings like 3 times a month. Lots of naija guys in my school went that route to gain citizenship. But joining the active is far better than joining the reserve , but as a foreigner that's the only option u have.





Wow! I'm so happy with this kind explanation. Thanks very much sir. I've always been wondering how possible it would be to join the US army. I so much love them.

One more question sir

1. After joining the reserve and gaining a citizenship, can one later cross to another branch within the military and become an active member?

2. Will the reserves go to war or participate in major conflicts even when the need arises? Wow! I'm so happy with this kind explanation. Thanks very much sir. I've always been wondering how possible it would be to join the US army. I so much love them.One more question sir1. After joining the reserve and gaining a citizenship, can one later cross to another branch within the military and become an active member?2. Will the reserves go to war or participate in major conflicts even when the need arises?

Don't doubt.



You don't have to be a citizen to join the USArmy. However, joining has an accelerated path to citizenship.



She probably came in via visa lottery or is/was married to a citizen.



The same thing she did is possible to any Nigerian, you just need to apply yourself and be focused.



What I've yet to see and routinely look for is a Nigerian surname (preferably Yoruba) on a US fighter jet.





Thanks for the explanation.

Is there any other way to become a citizen apart from the means you mentioned earlier? Thanks for the explanation.Is there any other way to become a citizen apart from the means you mentioned earlier?