Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie
|Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by AdoraAmadi: 7:38pm
Here’s a throwback photo of Big brother Naija housemate, Bisola as a bus conductor. It is from a movie scene.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/02/throwback-photo-of-bbnaija-bisola-as.html
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by ReneeNuttall(f): 7:40pm
I love her ,because she's multi talented, she can sing,act,and dance.she's a free minded person.
72 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by YoungRichRuler(m): 7:40pm
Oya create another topic with Uriel's family or Efe's babe.
Since it's the season of BB
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by HsLBroker(m): 7:50pm
ReneeNuttall:
2 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by leksmedia: 7:51pm
lol she will be a perfect match with jenifer in ghetto movie scenes - for your website design visit www.leksmediaconcept.com or call 08173091370
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by decatalyst(m): 7:55pm
This babe nah real hustler ooo
No wonder she practiced her singing skills on TTT mic for sound check . Just for the money
29 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by GossipHeart(m): 8:11pm
Her face come be like the face of rat wey dey for mensturation
Was this before she started her family business ?? I mean olosho business
22 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by iVentHub(f): 8:11pm
tonight is bisola's night on nairaland... is this an indication that she is........
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by Harbosede02(f): 8:11pm
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by pocohantas(f): 8:12pm
decatalyst:The chick practising on your own, how much you dey pay am?
7 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by brainy4oli(m): 8:12pm
I like Bisola, but d way she was giving TTT Mouth Action, even me I don't know where the banana is.
2 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by ibroh22(m): 8:12pm
ReneeNuttall:she can also suck!
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by izzou(m): 8:12pm
ReneeNuttall:
She sucks well too
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by momodub: 8:12pm
Ok
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by Chuzzyblog2: 8:13pm
ibroh22:
LOL
HOT UPDATE: WATCH BISOLA AND TTT GET DOWN AGAIN IN BBNAIJA. CLICK HERE
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by ameezy(m): 8:13pm
ibroh22:
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by tribalistseun: 8:13pm
Her CV includes sucking peniss now
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by Olateef(m): 8:13pm
Jack of all trades.. she should choose one is instead of rehearsing on every Tom, Dick and Tony..
7 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by decatalyst(m): 8:14pm
pocohantas:
Lol...dear, I don't do 'general market' at least not on terrestrial TV!
4 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by abbaapple(m): 8:15pm
Olosho spotted.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by tribalistseun: 8:15pm
Afonjas and conductor and agbero work belike 5 & 6. Shameful
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by justscorchone(m): 8:16pm
I love her eyes
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by Olateef(m): 8:16pm
She's jack of all trades
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by pocohantas(f): 8:16pm
decatalyst:LOL.
You sure?
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by abbaapple(m): 8:16pm
GossipHeart:
I expect dis From u, such a lame comment.
3 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by Flexherbal(m): 8:17pm
How time flies!
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by TerrorSquad147: 8:17pm
Naija's latest headmistress
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by mrphysics(m): 8:17pm
pocohantas:Sweet hrt, longest time. Are you in BBNaija?
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by unclezuma: 8:19pm
2 Likes 1 Share
