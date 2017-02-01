₦airaland Forum

Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie

Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie

Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by AdoraAmadi: 7:38pm
Here’s a throwback photo of Big brother Naija housemate, Bisola as a bus conductor. It is from a movie scene.

Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by ReneeNuttall(f): 7:40pm
I love her ,because she's multi talented, she can sing,act,and dance.she's a free minded person.

Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by YoungRichRuler(m): 7:40pm
Oya create another topic with Uriel's family or Efe's babe.






Since it's the season of BB

Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by HsLBroker(m): 7:50pm
ReneeNuttall:
I love her ,because she's multi talented, she can sing,act,and dance.she's a free minded person.

Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by leksmedia: 7:51pm
lol she will be a perfect match with jenifer in ghetto movie scenes - for your website design visit www.leksmediaconcept.com or call 08173091370

Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by decatalyst(m): 7:55pm
This babe nah real hustler ooo shocked

No wonder she practiced her singing skills on TTT mic for sound check grin. Just for the money

Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by GossipHeart(m): 8:11pm

Her face come be like the face of rat wey dey for mensturation

Was this before she started her family business ?? I mean olosho business

Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by iVentHub(f): 8:11pm
tonight is bisola's night on nairaland... is this an indication that she is........

Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by Harbosede02(f): 8:11pm
angry

Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by pocohantas(f): 8:12pm
decatalyst:
This babe nah real hustler ooo shocked

No wonder she practiced her singing skills on TTT mic for sound check grin. Just for the money
The chick practising on your own, how much you dey pay am?

Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by brainy4oli(m): 8:12pm
I like Bisola, but d way she was giving TTT Mouth Action, even me I don't know where the banana is.

Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by ibroh22(m): 8:12pm
ReneeNuttall:
I love her ,because she's multi talented, she can sing,act,and dance.she's a free minded person.
she can also suck!

Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by izzou(m): 8:12pm
ReneeNuttall:
I love her ,because she's multi talented, she can sing,act,and dance.she's a free minded person.

She sucks well too

Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by momodub: 8:12pm
Ok
Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by Chuzzyblog2: 8:13pm
ibroh22:

she can also suck!

LOL

Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by ameezy(m): 8:13pm
grin grin
ibroh22:

she can also suck!

Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by tribalistseun: 8:13pm
Her CV includes sucking peniss now

Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by Olateef(m): 8:13pm
Jack of all trades.. she should choose one is instead of rehearsing on every Tom, Dick and Tony..

Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by decatalyst(m): 8:14pm
pocohantas:

The chick practising on your own, how much you dey pay am?

Lol...dear, I don't do 'general market' at least not on terrestrial TV!

Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by abbaapple(m): 8:15pm
Olosho spotted.

Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by tribalistseun: 8:15pm
Afonjas and conductor and agbero work belike 5 & 6. Shameful

Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by justscorchone(m): 8:16pm
I love her eyes
Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by Olateef(m): 8:16pm
She's jack of all trades
Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by pocohantas(f): 8:16pm
decatalyst:


Lol...dear, I don't do 'general market' at least not on terrestrial TV!
LOL.
You sure?
Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by abbaapple(m): 8:16pm
GossipHeart:


Is this before she started her family business ?? I mean olosho business

I expect dis From u, such a lame comment.

Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by Flexherbal(m): 8:17pm
How time flies!
Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by TerrorSquad147: 8:17pm
Naija's latest headmistress

Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by mrphysics(m): 8:17pm
pocohantas:
The chick practising on your own, how much you dey pay am?
Sweet hrt, longest time. Are you in BBNaija?
Re: Throwback Photo Of Bisola As A Bus Conductor In A Movie by unclezuma: 8:19pm

