₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,749,095 members, 3,376,469 topics. Date: Monday, 20 February 2017 at 10:16 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Atiku Meets Alafin Of Oyo In Lagos (Photos) (9690 Views)
Atiku Meets Ghanaian President, Akufo-addo / Photo : Tinubu And Alaafin Of Oyo In Closed Door Meeting / Atiku Meets With Oyegun Over 2019 Presidential Ambition (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Atiku Meets Alafin Of Oyo In Lagos (Photos) by Newshelm: 7:48pm
Ex-Nigerian Vice President, Atiku Abubakar played host to the Alafin of Oyo, HRM Oba Lamidi Olayiwola, Adeyemi III in Lagos.
See Photos below:
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/photos-atiku-meets-alafin-of-oyo-in.html
1 Like
|Re: Atiku Meets Alafin Of Oyo In Lagos (Photos) by HsLBroker(m): 7:49pm
Ok
1 Like
|Re: Atiku Meets Alafin Of Oyo In Lagos (Photos) by babyfaceafrica(m): 7:53pm
Will still lose 2019
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Atiku Meets Alafin Of Oyo In Lagos (Photos) by AirFireEarthH20(m): 8:00pm
Atiku, the great nationalist, liberal, moderate and an astute business man. The hope of the common man.
You will make Nigeria prosper again
2 Likes
|Re: Atiku Meets Alafin Of Oyo In Lagos (Photos) by slimthugchimee(f): 8:02pm
of all the people for 2019, it had to be atiku....
7 Likes
|Re: Atiku Meets Alafin Of Oyo In Lagos (Photos) by sarrki(m): 8:02pm
Atiku is working hard to get the seat
But nah lie
2 Likes
|Re: Atiku Meets Alafin Of Oyo In Lagos (Photos) by furrr(m): 8:05pm
slimthugchimee:Nigeria very good at recycling old politians while real trash are left to litter the streets.... smh #looternumber1
2 Likes
|Re: Atiku Meets Alafin Of Oyo In Lagos (Photos) by slimthugchimee(f): 8:07pm
furrr:soo true, wonder what happened to leaders of tomorrow
5 Likes
|Re: Atiku Meets Alafin Of Oyo In Lagos (Photos) by fidel3431(m): 8:15pm
atiku boss
|Re: Atiku Meets Alafin Of Oyo In Lagos (Photos) by iambijo(m): 8:21pm
Za boss
|Re: Atiku Meets Alafin Of Oyo In Lagos (Photos) by BUHARIISCURSED: 8:25pm
atiku 2019
|Re: Atiku Meets Alafin Of Oyo In Lagos (Photos) by disumusa: 8:32pm
slimthugchimee:what is the problem of yibbo now its atiku, so in all se no body is fit for presidency
1 Like
|Re: Atiku Meets Alafin Of Oyo In Lagos (Photos) by passyhansome(m): 9:02pm
King of Bleachers, I hail, Bolie Pigment, AFONJAS love for bleaching is irresistible
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Atiku Meets Alafin Of Oyo In Lagos (Photos) by toyinjimoh(m): 9:03pm
Atiku on 2019 ambition
1 Like
|Re: Atiku Meets Alafin Of Oyo In Lagos (Photos) by Raeymond: 9:04pm
Ok
|Re: Atiku Meets Alafin Of Oyo In Lagos (Photos) by oluphilip2008(f): 9:04pm
AirFireEarthH20:
Are you for real
|Re: Atiku Meets Alafin Of Oyo In Lagos (Photos) by Donbigi2(m): 9:05pm
Atiku must not win in 2019 abeg..
Enough of old cargos abeg
4 Likes
|Re: Atiku Meets Alafin Of Oyo In Lagos (Photos) by teebillz: 9:05pm
In real life, Atiku is fairer in complexion The Alafin.
|Re: Atiku Meets Alafin Of Oyo In Lagos (Photos) by Adekorya: 9:05pm
AirFireEarthH20:How much dem pay you to do this?
The Buhari you sold to us is nothing but flop and bad market, and you're again advertising Atiku to us again?
If I hear anyone say Sai Atiku come 2019 nah thunder I go send go give the person
3 Likes
|Re: Atiku Meets Alafin Of Oyo In Lagos (Photos) by Agimor(m): 9:05pm
2019 in view for Atiku... But he will be disappointed.
|Re: Atiku Meets Alafin Of Oyo In Lagos (Photos) by abbaapple(m): 9:06pm
campaign on point!
|Re: Atiku Meets Alafin Of Oyo In Lagos (Photos) by Kennyodinye: 9:07pm
lemme book space first ;Dlemme book space first
|Re: Atiku Meets Alafin Of Oyo In Lagos (Photos) by comradeodunze: 9:07pm
If that is the case, yours and your ilk is not redeemeable.
AirFireEarthH20:
|Re: Atiku Meets Alafin Of Oyo In Lagos (Photos) by olajay86(m): 9:08pm
2019 on pint ATIKU
www.titopeblog.com
|Re: Atiku Meets Alafin Of Oyo In Lagos (Photos) by kingsinhno1: 9:08pm
ATIKU NA D NEXT PRESIDO COME 2019
|Re: Atiku Meets Alafin Of Oyo In Lagos (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 9:08pm
Let all the 1,749,063 members of Nairaland mark these words "If by "hook", "crook" or magical "fluke", Atiku becomes the president of Nigeria, i Soberdrunk will cease to be a Nigerian and will give up on all things "Nigeria" including my favorite 'Egusi soup' and "Gulder"
2 Likes
|Re: Atiku Meets Alafin Of Oyo In Lagos (Photos) by thestevens: 9:08pm
What is he looking for upandan...2019 wailers
|Re: Atiku Meets Alafin Of Oyo In Lagos (Photos) by omenkaLives: 9:09pm
Athiefku be wasting his time since time imo river.
|Re: Atiku Meets Alafin Of Oyo In Lagos (Photos) by PRINCEEMMY4LIVE(m): 9:11pm
No way......... Stop romancing Yourba's leaders. We have millions of vibrant youth who are capable. Presidency is totally out from north.
|Re: Atiku Meets Alafin Of Oyo In Lagos (Photos) by Adekorya: 9:12pm
slimthugchimee:There's nothing like leaders of tomorrow in Nigeria.
You can only be leader of tomorrow in this part of the world by dining with those callous and greed politician of ours.
People keep on talking about youth not fighting for what they want and particular their future by attaining political power. But my question is " how many have youth has been given the Chance"?.
Those that had the chance only got there by dining with those old fools, and they can't make any difference with their youthful strength and knowledge because they had been polluted by those that gave them the power, and they also answer to them because if they fail to do their biding and follow their instructions, they will lose the power.
|Re: Atiku Meets Alafin Of Oyo In Lagos (Photos) by AirFireEarthH20(m): 9:12pm
oluphilip2008:
If you so-called educated south can't think of a sound mind in the south to vote for, if you guys want a notherner in 2019, Atiku must be president. Go and write it down
|Re: Atiku Meets Alafin Of Oyo In Lagos (Photos) by dyabman(m): 9:12pm
AirFireEarthH20:
Una don start go dey deceive people again
96-year-old Mother Kidnapped In Delta / Mental Siege: 30 Million Nigerians Are Crazy - Expert Findings / Dagogo-jack Takes Over From Nnaji As Head Of Presidential Task Force On Power
Viewing this topic: Umarlulu, TundeEinstein(m), sunbbo(m), TOBIeee68(m), princeadams11, Noblechykk(m), RoyalSleek, Bilec, StOla, omooba969, gbemmy2k10(m), kaairoz, taiwookeogun(m), MrigweC(m), Larryton(m), ScholarDee(m), adebysy, adonbilivit, oluvicki(m), Estimable(m), enility(m), leye4u, PACHRIS(m), genius2110(m), femolii, madjnr, pat077, fuckerholic(m), ibnyakub, wura2020, Achillesdam500(m) and 107 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15