|People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by zoba88: 9:07pm On Feb 20
Here are more photos from last night's Kaduna communities attack by Fulani people as shared by John who lives in Kaduna
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/more-photos-from-last-night-attack-on.html?m=1
|Re: People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by zoba88: 9:08pm On Feb 20
1 Like
|Re: People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by zoba88: 9:08pm On Feb 20
zoba88:more
|Re: People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by JideAmuGiaka: 9:10pm On Feb 20
Sarrki why?.
1 Like
|Re: People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by Ngokafor: 9:13pm On Feb 20
....Is this for real??
1 Like
|Re: People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by meezynetwork(m): 9:13pm On Feb 20
Why all this killings?
1 Like
|Re: People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by temitemi1(m): 9:15pm On Feb 20
this is what that monster called hell-rufai dont want pple to talk about!!!
5 Likes
|Re: People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by Theyveedo(m): 9:15pm On Feb 20
OP plz next time include "graphic content"
|Re: People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by Ahmadgani(m): 9:16pm On Feb 20
What a hard and bad way to die
Its a shame that our leaders cannot guarantee our security as a people
Every night and day people loosing their lives for nothing while those bunch of pharoahs loot our money
I weep for this country
1 Like
|Re: People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by Amarabae(f): 9:23pm On Feb 20
Fulani Herdsmen- the most pampered terrorists in the world.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by Mekus68: 9:31pm On Feb 20
The bitter truth is that Buhari and his APC government will never arrest these terrorists called Fulani herdsmen.
But if it were to be IPOB/MASSOB peaceful protesters, that's when you see the police, amy and DSS on the streets doing the right thing at the wrong time.
Useless Zoo country
3 Likes
|Re: People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by Young03: 9:39pm On Feb 20
too bad
1 Like
|Re: People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by fowosh: 9:42pm On Feb 20
Chai........wickedness in high places
1 Like
|Re: People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by kenny905(m): 9:43pm On Feb 20
make una buy guns ahbeg go kill all d idiots..e get some fulani spies living like normal muslim in that southern kaduna area
1 Like
|Re: People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by ufuosman: 9:50pm On Feb 20
so federal government want to tell us they can't put an end to this, dss is looking for wot someone will say, so dat dey will have power to arrest the person. Rip to the dead
1 Like
|Re: People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by mightyhazell: 9:55pm On Feb 20
Horrible indeed!
Wot kind of country is dis?
Animals in d zoo even get a better deal dan dis
1 Like
|Re: People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by RobbStark: 10:04pm On Feb 20
hw can such a thing happen in dis country and yet no one is saying anything. Buhari and El-Rufai shud be held responsible for this atrocities.
Me think this country shud be split so as to save these people. My 2cent tho
2 Likes
|Re: People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by ThePulse: 10:25pm On Feb 20
zoba88:
This really difficult to comprehend. How come people who are angry about these killings are always the ones being arrested, while the murderers remain "invisible" and are never caught?
Stories of victory over Bokoharam on the one hand, tales of woes and unchallenged killings being perpetrated by the heartless herdsmen on the other hand!
The people in authority obviously cannot claim to have no idea what is going on, it s what they choose to do with the information that is the issue here!
2 Likes
|Re: People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by Luizville(m): 10:35pm On Feb 20
My people are neglected by the government.
|Re: People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by menwongo(m): 10:40pm On Feb 20
My people perished because of lack of education.
Get wisdom, get knowledge!
|Re: People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by brookz: 11:23pm On Feb 20
JideAmuGiaka:Na him kill dem?
If u gat Nuthng to say, Berra Sharrap Joor .
1 Like
|Re: People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by LordBaggins: 1:28am
And channels news reported only 2 persons dead
|Re: People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by Sabasi: 3:19am
zoba88:The headless bodies are NOT from the Kaduna Killings. They are the two Abia State University Students beheaded by cults and posted at this link on February 14th.
https://nigeriacircle.com/cultists-behead-two-university-students-in-nigeria-warning-graphic-photos/
|Re: People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by zoba88: 5:55am
Sabasi:Tnx a million
|Re: People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by rifasenate11(m): 6:51am
please OP. you should caption this title as " Very Graphic"
|Re: People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by weedtheweeds: 9:54am
president of CAN
leaders of churches
all are quiet
it simply shows that they are political cowards exploiting the vulnerable masses.
As long as they keep stealing tithes they are good regardless of how many Christians they kill
|Re: People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by LAFO(f): 9:55am
This country is really messed up.
I'm lost for words
|Re: People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by RIZLER: 9:55am
|Re: People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by SalamRushdie: 9:55am
Sarrki shouldn't El Rufai be facing the law about now ,he claims to know these killers to extent he agreed he pays them but yet he can't bring just a single one to book ...Shame shame shame
|Re: People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by ayusco85(m): 9:55am
This country should just let these savages called hausa Fulani go. We can't live with these barbaric elements
|Re: People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by tobiasbeecher: 9:55am
hmm
|Re: People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 9:56am
J
Interesting Blog Of Scammer In Ireland / EDO AND Delta states Top List Of Returned Trafficked Females / Is It True That Osuofia Was Hanged For Drug Trafficking?
