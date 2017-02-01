Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) (1708 Views)

Source: Here are more photos from last night's Kaduna communities attack by Fulani people as shared by John who lives in KadunaSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/more-photos-from-last-night-attack-on.html?m=1

Sarrki why?.

....Is this for real?? 1 Like

Why all this killings? 1 Like

this is what that monster called hell-rufai dont want pple to talk about!!! 5 Likes

OP plz next time include "graphic content"

What a hard and bad way to die





Its a shame that our leaders cannot guarantee our security as a people





Every night and day people loosing their lives for nothing while those bunch of pharoahs loot our money





I weep for this country 1 Like

Fulani Herdsmen- the most pampered terrorists in the world. 2 Likes 1 Share

The bitter truth is that Buhari and his APC government will never arrest these terrorists called Fulani herdsmen.



But if it were to be IPOB/MASSOB peaceful protesters, that's when you see the police, amy and DSS on the streets doing the right thing at the wrong time.



Useless Zoo country 3 Likes

too bad 1 Like

Chai........wickedness in high places 1 Like

make una buy guns ahbeg go kill all d idiots..e get some fulani spies living like normal muslim in that southern kaduna area 1 Like

so federal government want to tell us they can't put an end to this, dss is looking for wot someone will say, so dat dey will have power to arrest the person. Rip to the dead 1 Like

Horrible indeed!

















Wot kind of country is dis?







Animals in d zoo even get a better deal dan dis 1 Like

hw can such a thing happen in dis country and yet no one is saying anything. Buhari and El-Rufai shud be held responsible for this atrocities.



Me think this country shud be split so as to save these people. My 2cent tho 2 Likes

This really difficult to comprehend. How come people who are angry about these killings are always the ones being arrested, while the murderers remain "invisible" and are never caught?



Stories of victory over Bokoharam on the one hand, tales of woes and unchallenged killings being perpetrated by the heartless herdsmen on the other hand!



The people in authority obviously cannot claim to have no idea what is going on, it s what they choose to do with the information that is the issue here! This really difficult to comprehend. How come people who are angry about these killings are always the ones being arrested, while the murderers remain "invisible" and are never caught?Stories of victory over Bokoharam on the one hand, tales of woes and unchallenged killings being perpetrated by the heartless herdsmen on the other hand!The people in authority obviously cannot claim to have no idea what is going on, it s what they choose to do with the information that is the issue here! 2 Likes

My people are neglected by the government.

My people perished because of lack of education.



























































Get wisdom, get knowledge!

JideAmuGiaka:

Sarrki why?. Na him kill dem?



If u gat Nuthng to say, Berra Sharrap Joor . Na him kill dem?If u gat Nuthng to say, Berra Sharrap Joor . 1 Like

And channels news reported only 2 persons dead

The headless bodies are NOT from the Kaduna Killings. They are the two Abia State University Students beheaded by cults and posted at this link on February 14th.

https://nigeriacircle.com/cultists-behead-two-university-students-in-nigeria-warning-graphic-photos/ The headless bodies are NOT from the Kaduna Killings. They are the two Abia State University Students beheaded by cults and posted at this link on February 14th.

Sabasi:



The headless bodies are NOT from the Kaduna Killings. They are the two Abia State University Students beheaded by cults and posted at this link on February 14th.

https://nigeriacircle.com/cultists-behead-two-university-students-in-nigeria-warning-graphic-photos/ Tnx a million Tnx a million

please OP. you should caption this title as " Very Graphic"

president of CAN

leaders of churches

all are quiet

it simply shows that they are political cowards exploiting the vulnerable masses.

As long as they keep stealing tithes they are good regardless of how many Christians they kill







I'm lost for words This country is really messed up.I'm lost for words

Sarrki shouldn't El Rufai be facing the law about now ,he claims to know these killers to extent he agreed he pays them but yet he can't bring just a single one to book ...Shame shame shame

This country should just let these savages called hausa Fulani go. We can't live with these barbaric elements

