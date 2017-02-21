Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 2019 Potential Presidents (7591 Views)

Having closely followed Nigerian politics especially 2011 and 2015 elections, I believe there are enough indications to safely predict who and who might be most likely victorious presidential candidates in 2019.

Until PMB's recent medical trip I was convinced there was no major obstacle for a PMB's second term. This I believed was simply due to the lack of a viable presidential candidate that can challenge the president at the polls.

May I remind you in 2011 that people voted mainly against GEJ due to his failures (real or perceived). Likewise in 2019 people (the majority at least) may consider voting against PMB (also against real and perceived flaws), but the deciding factor is lack of a reliable opposition figure to do to PMB what he did to GEJ .

So foreclosing the above scenario due to the president's health gives room for predicting his likely successor. Going by the president's decision to play neutral in legislature leadership elections, it's safe to say the president may decide to do the same thing in 2019 regarding APC presidential candidate.

This brings us to the top five people I'd consider most likely to succeed PMB.

Disclaimer: This is entirely my opinion, you are entitled to yours.

1. Sen. Muhammadu Rabi'u Musa Kwankwaso

Kwankwaso of course is the most popular northern candidate after PMB, and if you take the latter out of the race vast majority of northern electorates will vote for Kwankwaso.

Also Kwankwaso are in a very good term with PMB and he seem to be one of the most idle candidates for him to anoint. Remember also Kwankwaso came second in 2015 APC presidential primary election, now imagine PMB out of the picture.

Kwankwaso also seem to be the only nPDP decampee who has an excellent rapport with the presidency certainly more than a Saraki and Atiku.

As I stated earlier we currently lack story opposition, and it appears the way things are going there isn't gonna be an opposition with momentum, resources, members, and acceptance in 2019 the kind APC had prior to 2015 elections. So the main rumble is gonna take place within APC, the emerging candidate may just sail through. 1 Like

As I stated earlier we currently lack story opposition, and it appears the way things are going there isn't gonna be an opposition with momentum, resources, members, and acceptance in 2019 the kind APC had prior to 2015 elections. So the main rumble is gonna take place within APC, the emerging candidate may just sail through.

2. Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu

It's still no argument the Jagaban Borgu wields a lot of political clout follwership perhaps he's second only to PMB in terms of political base consolidation.

If Asiwaju were to throw his at in the ring in 2019 am sure even the now popular VP Osinbajo will mobilize for him. It is noteworthy Asiwaju's base was instrumental in PMB's emergence as presidential candidate because much of northern voted were decided among PMB, Kwankwaso and Atiku. It was Asiwaju's camp that boosted the former's votes to outweigh the rest.

May be if northern candidates (the likes of Atiku, Kwankwaso, Saraki who might contest) were to divide their votes in 2019, a lone Asiwaju from the south could clinch the ticket.

Forget PDP fielding a Dankwambo from the north, PDP is generally viewed as the main cause of Boko Haram, it's defeat is now credited to APC. Hence a northern candidate won't make any difference.

3 VP Prof. YEMI Osinbajo

The VP is arguably the most popular Nigerian politician today, especially giving his performance as Acting President. Unlike an overreaching Atiku or a docile GEJ as a VP and later Namadi Sambo, Osinbajo carries out his duties professionally and diplomatically. Also giving the level of trust, mutual respect and support he enjoys for PMB, I believe the president wouldn't mind giving him a chance to succeed him in 2019.

The only issue an Osinbajo candidacy might face could mainly be from the interest of Asiwaju if he also decides to join the rest. Giving the latter's grip on the loyalists of the party, Osinbajo may be defeated in the primary election by Tinubu himself. That is of course giving the divided nature of northern votes among those possible contestants.

The rest of the main election is going to be a walk in the park.

Continued...

4 Alhaji Atiku Abubakar

2019 might be the best time for Turaki to actualize his more than a decade old dream. His main challenge however is that he has more friends outside APC than inside. For example PMB still believes Atiku was part and parcel of the repeated mantra of 16 years PDP corruption. While he may overlook a minister or a state governor who may not have done much of the damage, Atiku especially pre-2003 was the de factor president. Therefore we all know Atiku wouldn't be the idlest candidate for PMB to support.

But due to the different vested interests in the party, Turaki could mobilize all the former PDP members in the party and we all know they are strong enough to hijack the party and nominate him as the presidential candidate. With people like Saraki, Tambuwal, Ameachi Dogara on his side, Atiku stands a very good chance against whoever Tinubu's camp will support. As I keep emphasizing, winning the primary election is the main issue.

5. SP Sen. Abubakar Bukola Saraki

Giving the Turaki situation above, the Senate president may succeed in beating Turaki to get the "PDP members in APC" caucus support. A crisis is likely to erupt and trust these cunning PDP members to exploit it like they did in the Senate president election.

Conclusion

Barring any major change like the death of the president (God forbid) or him anointing his preferred candidate outside these five (People like El-Rufai, but I believe he'd be more interested in a second term than this gamble unless the president asks him to fill in his shoes like OBJ did to Yar'Adua), I strongly believe the next president of Nigeria is up there. 1 Like

princejonhealth:

Edo and Ogun say otherwise.

I don't think all will be well with the APC north-SW alliance if an Osibanjo presidency does not succeed Buhari's. No northern APC politician will ever command the kind of following Buhari has for a very long time 5 Likes

Fashola.

Osinbajo.

Kachikwu. 3 Likes

Abacha

Dimka

Qaddafi

Idi Amin

even if all the contestans from the north withdraw can tinubu win ?

989900:

Fashola.

Osinbajo.

Kachikwu. Fashola's popularity and political fortunes have nosedived as a result (or lack there of) of his below expected performance in the ministries he commandeers which makes Osinbajo the most popular contendant from the whole south. However most of those to rally for him (Osibanjo) especially from the south as his base are Tinubu loyalists. If Tinubu then decides to join the race Osinbajo has no chance in APC. Fashola's popularity and political fortunes have nosedived as a result (or lack there of) of his below expected performance in the ministries he commandeers which makes Osinbajo the most popular contendant from the whole south. However most of those to rally for him (Osibanjo) especially from the south as his base are Tinubu loyalists. If Tinubu then decides to join the race Osinbajo has no chance in APC. 5 Likes

kettykings:





Do you mean the general election or what? If it where primary who'd he be contesting against then. If it's general election then you should know there isn't gonna be any other party to be close to being strong enough to defeat APC nationwide.





...Funny clowns!!...you all sit down in one dingy corner making permutations in future tenses you have no control over..'Igbos will never rule,Biafra will never come,we will control the destiny of Igbos till eternity blablabla..



..Now its another set of calculations for 2019,with buhari's name missing



..Buhari himself on ascension of the throne was behaving like a demi-god with his 97% and 5% thingy,now he is lying sick while the 5% are alive and kicking and the 97% crying of hunger and starvation..



..lmao!!..so its no longer 'sai baba buhari till 2023'??...In 2015,it was 'buhari will rull till 2023,after that Osibanjo will rull for another 8 years blablabla!!...Funny clowns!!...you all sit down in one dingy corner making permutations in future tenses you have no control over..'Igbos will never rule,Biafra will never come,we will control the destiny of Igbos till eternity blablabla....Now its another set of calculations for 2019,with buhari's name missing..Buhari himself on ascension of the throne was behaving like a demi-god with his 97% and 5% thingy,now he is lying sick while the 5% are alive and kicking and the 97% crying of hunger and starvation....Let the uncertainty surrounding buhari and 2019 presidency now be a lesson for you numb-skulls(apc supporters)..thats if you have any common sense..Never say never is the watch-word for the wise.

I Stand With Osinbajo 2 Likes

I give up on Nigeria 2 Likes

kropotkin2:

I don't think all will be well with the APC north-SW alliance if an Osibanjo presidency does not succeed Buhari's. No northern APC politician will ever command the kind of following Buhari has for a very long time You are right, but a Kwankwaso with even a neutral Buhari would get like 70% of Buhari's support in the north. That's I put him top of the list. You are right, but a Kwankwaso with even a neutral Buhari would get like 70% of Buhari's support in the north. That's I put him top of the list. 2 Likes

Ngokafor:





..lmao!!..so its no longer 'sai baba buhari till 2023'??...In 2015,it was 'buhari will rull till 2023,after that Osibanjo will rull for another 8 years blablabla!!



...Funny clowns!!...you all sit down in one dingy corner making permutations in future tenses you have no control over..'Igbos will never rule,Biafra will never come,we will control the destiny of Igbos till eternity blablabla..



..Now its another set of calculations for 2019,with buhari's name missing



..Buhari himself on ascension of the throne was behaving like a demi-god with his 97% and 5% thingy,now he is lying sick while the 5% are alive and kicking and the 97% crying of hunger and starvation..



..Let the uncertainty surrounding buhari and 2019 presidency now be a lesson for you numb-skulls(apc supporters)..thats if you have any common sense ..Never say never is the watch-word for the wise. Lol! You have succeed in saying nothing actually.

We supported PMB in 2015 and today he's the president while you were beating chest. Your hero lost and nothing happened.

Lol! You have succeed in saying nothing actually.We supported PMB in 2015 and today he's the president while you were beating chest. Your hero lost and nothing happened.Unlike you who are blinded by sentiments and lack of vision, we can decode and analyze political happenings to predict and plan for what's gonna happen. And the prediction is that nor PDP nor any other political party is gonna stop an APC candidate from winning.

SamuelAnyawu:

I Stand With Osinbajo An Osinbajo presidency would stabilize Nigeria, and he really seemed focus and determined. Only problem is that he is still a baby in the party. So they might muscle him out of the contest. An Osinbajo presidency would stabilize Nigeria, and he really seemed focus and determined. Only problem is that he is still a baby in the party. So they might muscle him out of the contest. 1 Like

ucsparks:

I give up on Nigeria Congo is calling Congo is calling 1 Like

EazyMoh:



Lol! You have succeed in saying nothing actually.

We supported PMB in 2015 and today he's the president while you were beating chest. Your hero lost and nothing happened.

Unlike you who are blinded by sentiments and lack of vision, we can decode and analyze political happenings to predict and plan for what's gonna happen. And the prediction is that nor PDP nor any other political party is gonna stop an APC candidate from winning.







.....Okayoo!!..suit yourself...Meanwhile 'sai buhari till 2023'

Ahmed Bola tinubu..HAHAHAHAHA!Op u are a great comedian o.It will be very easy for a truck load of granite to pass tru de eye of a neddle dan jagaban been de president. 2 Likes

NIGERIA DON'T NEED A F U L A N I MAN AS PRESIDENT FOR NOW, NIGERIA DON'T NEED A F U L A N I MAN AS PRESIDENT FOR NOW,NIGERIA DON'T NEED A F U L A N I MAN AS PRESIDENT FOR NOW, 2 Likes

Kwankwaso has the appearance of a northern-centric person. That aside he has a strong chance of winning. However I have this feeling that the current VP will do so well that he's going to contest and probably win because of his style of government.



The rest don't cut it.



Whenever PDP settles I'll add Sule Lamido to my list of possibles. 3 Likes

theSpark:

Kwankwaso has the appearance of a northern-centric person. That aside he has a strong chance of winning. However I have this feeling that the current VP will do so well that he's going to contest and probably win because of his style of government.



The rest don't cut it.



Whenever PDP settles I'll add Sule Lamido to my list of possibles. You are on point however may I point out to you that Kwankwaso isn't perceived as "north centric" half the extent Buhari was. Yet he was elected.

Osinbajo like I said has no party loyalists or big boys yet. And PDP isn't going anywhere, mind you I am from the same ward with Sule Lamido. You are on point however may I point out to you that Kwankwaso isn't perceived as "north centric" half the extent Buhari was. Yet he was elected.Osinbajo like I said has no party loyalists or big boys yet. And PDP isn't going anywhere, mind you I am from the same ward with Sule Lamido.

989900:

Fashola.

Osinbajo.

Kachikwu. remove kachikwu and replace it with el-rufai.

It is one of the three buhari wil anoint. remove kachikwu and replace it with el-rufai.It is one of the three buhari wil anoint. 1 Like

Ngokafor:





..lmao!!..so its no longer 'sai baba buhari till 2023'??...In 2015,it was 'buhari will rull till 2023,after that Osibanjo will rull for another 8 years blablabla!!



...Funny clowns!!...you all sit down in one dingy corner making permutations in future tenses you have no control over..'Igbos will never rule,Biafra will never come,we will control the destiny of Igbos till eternity blablabla..



..Now its another set of calculations for 2019,with buhari's name missing



..Buhari himself on ascension of the throne was behaving like a demi-god with his 97% and 5% thingy,now he is lying sick while the 5% are alive and kicking and the 97% crying of hunger and starvation..



..Let the uncertainty surrounding buhari and 2019 presidency now be a lesson for you numb-skulls(apc supporters)..thats if you have any common sense ..Never say never is the watch-word for the wise. see this one, did you know how many ipods that has died since 2015 and many that wil stil die before buhari.

see this one, did you know how many ipods that has died since 2015 and many that wil stil die before buhari.And you may be among

Jesusloveyou:

see this one, did you know how many ipods that has died since 2015 and many that wil stil die before buhari.

And you may be among





....And you shall surely die before me..By the way,so no Yoruba,hausas or other tribes has died since 2015??...piglets like you should please stop quoting becuse you lack common sense.

But .I can only encourge you to keep boasting like buhari you hear?,like you cant drop dead any minute yourself.. ....And you shall surely die before me..By the way,so no Yoruba,hausas or other tribes has died since 2015??...piglets like you should please stop quoting becuse you lack common sense.But .I can only encourge you to keep boasting like buhari you hear?,like you cant drop dead any minute yourself.. 1 Like

989900:

Fashola.

Osinbajo.

Kachikwu.

A kachikwu will not be a bad idea, especially should another yar adua episode happened again [God forbid sha]. It will make common sense to give an igbo man a chance and a Kachikwu candidacy will not be a bad idea especially to the SW. Obj from the SW was President for 8 years and since a SS man GEJ has been a given a chance, I think its only fair the igbos to have their turn too A kachikwu will not be a bad idea, especially should another yar adua episode happened again [God forbid sha]. It will make common sense to give an igbo man a chance and a Kachikwu candidacy will not be a bad idea especially to the SW. Obj from the SW was President for 8 years and since a SS man GEJ has been a given a chance, I think its only fair the igbos to have their turn too

Jesusloveyou:

remove kachikwu and replace it with el-rufai.

It is one of the three buhari wil anoint.

el rufai has too many baggage we cannot afford now abeg. Its time our Fulani brethren take some chill now. el rufai has too many baggage we cannot afford now abeg. Its time our Fulani brethren take some chill now. 4 Likes