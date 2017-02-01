Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigerians Celebrating The End Of Biafran War In 1970 (Throwback Photo) (15403 Views)

http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/02/throwback-photo-nigerians-celebrating.html?m=1 Nigerians celebrating the end of Nigerian Civil War, better known as the Biafran War, after over two and a half years of horror, 1970. 7 Likes



Nigerians celebrating the end of Nigerian Civil War, better known as the Biafran War, after over two and a half years of horror, 1970.



http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/02/throwback-photo-nigerians-celebrating.html?m=1 WELL MOST OF THEM ARE DEAD OR DYING.... a new war is about to begin.... I SEE NAIJA AS GAME OF THRONES 25 Likes 3 Shares



Anyone who looks at that picture well will see that it is 'staged'



They just brought a group of boys and asked them to stare at a newspaper and raise their hands.



The picture is fake!



I wonder if anyone saw the little white boy in the picture? You misinterpreted the picture completely. That is a picture of Nigerians celebrating after getting the news of the end of the war, not a picture of surrender. Look again and you'll see the expression of joy on their faces. Was it really worth it, fighting to keep Nigeria as one?

so "they" were termed rebels....





hmmmm.......#ogadimma 29 Likes 2 Shares

Anyone who looks at that picture well will see that it is 'staged'



They just brought a group of boys and asked them to stare at a newspaper and raise their hands.



The picture is fake!



I wonder if anyone saw the little white boy in the picture? 78 Likes 4 Shares

almost 50 years later. The old boars would grunt, if they know the little piglets still suffer 2 Likes

I needn't be told which part of the country they belong to...Abo... 3 Likes

Biafra land of the rising sun





what a country it could have been



too bad we never got a chance to find out 23 Likes 1 Share

And they are now celeberating with mega protests everyday. . 8 Likes

Was it really worth it, fighting to keep Nigeria as one? Yes. At least our oil the biafrans wan thief for free still dey Naija hand Yes. At least our oil the biafrans wan thief for free still dey Naija hand 8 Likes

Anyone who looks at that picture well will see that it is 'staged'



They just brought a group of boys and asked them to stare at a newspaper and raise their hands.



The picture is fake!



I wonder if anyone saw the little white boy in the picture? It changes nothing. The fact is that many Nigerians celebrated the end of the Biafra war private or in public It changes nothing. The fact is that many Nigerians celebrated the end of the Biafra war private or in public 36 Likes 3 Shares

so "they" were termed rebels....





hmmmm.......#ogadimma They were not only rebels but oil thieves They were not only rebels but oil thieves 2 Likes

Good to know that d vandals are now killing themselves.

Gowon and TY Danjuma's ppl have already been thoroughly dealt with and by d time Osama BinHary kaputs,dem go start to detonate their bombs in Oshogbo and Ibadan. 10 Likes 3 Shares

so "they" were termed rebels....







hmmmm.......#ogadimma

From the pics, who are the rebels?. The two parties had disagreement and rebelled against each other. The constitution of your 'ONE NIGERIA', has been thrown into the waste bin in some parts of the North and replaced with SHARIA CONSTITUTION. They invaded kwara state and took over a whole state, those are the REBELS. From the pics, who are the rebels?. The two parties had disagreement and rebelled against each other. The constitution of your 'ONE NIGERIA', has been thrown into the waste bin in some parts of the North and replaced with SHARIA CONSTITUTION. They invaded kwara state and took over a whole state, those are the REBELS. 9 Likes 1 Share

Was it really worth it, fighting to keep Nigeria as one? NO NO 2 Likes

almost 50 years later. The old boars would grunt, if they know the little piglets still suffer They await for their sons in Valhalla to bask in their tales of triumph. They await for their sons in Valhalla to bask in their tales of triumph.

Was it really worth it, fighting to keep Nigeria as one?

Obviously the war did not worth it.



This is the destroyed nigeria that those that led the war in nigeria side could built. Obviously the war did not worth it.This is the destroyed nigeria that those that led the war in nigeria side could built. 2 Likes

May the blood of the innocent igbo's continue to haunt the one Nigeria murderers and that bigoted fulani vegetable in London 15 Likes 3 Shares

Our Union is like a forced Marriage.

Unless we come together to negotiate and reach on a compromise, we will never live in peace.

Our unity is negotiable.

The national confab of the former administration tried bringing all Nigerians of different tribes to negotiate their differences and the way forward but unfortunately the present govt deemed it worthless.

But rather prefered using military mights.

It is only posterity that can tell what Nigeria will be. 6 Likes 2 Shares

Our Union is like a forced Marriage.

Unless we come together to negotiate and reach on a compromise, we will never live in peace.

Our unity is negotiable.

The national confab of the former administration tried bringing all Nigerians of different tribes to negotiate their differences and the way forward but unfortunately the present govt deemed it worthless.

But rather prefered using military mights.

It is only posterity that can tell what Nigeria will be.



Unfortunately, The vegetable in London threw the confab report into the waste basket just to continue their parasitic status quo Unfortunately, The vegetable in London threw the confab report into the waste basket just to continue their parasitic status quo 7 Likes 2 Shares

They thought they were celebrating the end of the war? They were actually the beginig of their slavery to the North 4 Likes

almost 50 years later. The old boars would grunt, if they know the little piglets still suffer u watched Vikings u watched Vikings

Anyone who looks at that picture well will see that it is 'staged'



They just brought a group of boys and asked them to stare at a newspaper and raise their hands.



The picture is fake!



I wonder if anyone saw the little white boy in the picture? ur point is? Obviously they wanted to pass a msg ur point is? Obviously they wanted to pass a msg

They thought they were celebrating the end of the war? They were actually the beginig of their slavery to the North

Shut up looser Shut up looser 3 Likes

? which will bring about THERE WAS A COUNTRY. When the end meet the starting, that make it a circle. The saga of 1967 - 1970 has not been forgotten, it is now loading. It will end the existance of this nation. CONFAB remind us that the circle is completed, if not agreed to. 67-70 was EASTERN REGION & NORTHER REGION as biafran war. 2017- will be between WESTERN REGION & NORTHERN REGION as ?? which will bring about THERE WAS A COUNTRY. 5 Likes

So the igbos were called rebels? Interesting

Ok

Ok. Where has Nigerian gotten to since after the celebration? 5 Likes

Anyone who looks at that picture well will see that it is 'staged'



They just brought a group of boys and asked them to stare at a newspaper and raise their hands.



The picture is fake!



I wonder if anyone saw the little white boy in the picture?

I guess unconditional surrender of Biafra was staged too?

Ojukwu running off to Ivory Coast was staged too?

The numerous mercenaries fighting for Biafra were staged too? I guess unconditional surrender of Biafra was staged too?Ojukwu running off to Ivory Coast was staged too?The numerous mercenaries fighting for Biafra were staged too? 4 Likes

so "they" were termed rebels....





hmmmm.......#ogadimma Don't mind those afonjazzys Don't mind those afonjazzys 4 Likes