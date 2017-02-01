₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,749,362 members, 3,377,095 topics. Date: Tuesday, 21 February 2017 at 09:59 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigerians Celebrating The End Of Biafran War In 1970 (Throwback Photo) (15403 Views)
Photo Of Obasanjo Accepting The Surrender Of Biafra In 1970 / Emir Of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II As A Youth In 1970: Photo / Historical Photos Of Biafran Soldiers At A Military Base Near Owerri (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigerians Celebrating The End Of Biafran War In 1970 (Throwback Photo) by Nnamdisblog(m): 11:37pm On Feb 20
Nigerians celebrating the end of Nigerian Civil War, better known as the Biafran War, after over two and a half years of horror, 1970.
http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/02/throwback-photo-nigerians-celebrating.html?m=1
7 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Celebrating The End Of Biafran War In 1970 (Throwback Photo) by greatnaija01: 11:38pm On Feb 20
WELL MOST OF THEM ARE DEAD OR DYING.... a new war is about to begin.... I SEE NAIJA AS GAME OF THRONES
Nnamdisblog:
25 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nigerians Celebrating The End Of Biafran War In 1970 (Throwback Photo) by thesicilian: 11:41pm On Feb 20
Was it really worth it, fighting to keep Nigeria as one?
.
zendy:You misinterpreted the picture completely. That is a picture of Nigerians celebrating after getting the news of the end of the war, not a picture of surrender. Look again and you'll see the expression of joy on their faces.
42 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians Celebrating The End Of Biafran War In 1970 (Throwback Photo) by Mologi(m): 11:43pm On Feb 20
so "they" were termed rebels....
hmmmm.......#ogadimma
29 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerians Celebrating The End Of Biafran War In 1970 (Throwback Photo) by favourmic(m): 11:44pm On Feb 20
Story
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians Celebrating The End Of Biafran War In 1970 (Throwback Photo) by zendy: 11:45pm On Feb 20
Anyone who looks at that picture well will see that it is 'staged'
They just brought a group of boys and asked them to stare at a newspaper and raise their hands.
The picture is fake!
I wonder if anyone saw the little white boy in the picture?
78 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Nigerians Celebrating The End Of Biafran War In 1970 (Throwback Photo) by obinnho10: 11:53pm On Feb 20
almost 50 years later. The old boars would grunt, if they know the little piglets still suffer
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Celebrating The End Of Biafran War In 1970 (Throwback Photo) by Marcelo290(m): 12:39am
I needn't be told which part of the country they belong to...Abo...
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Celebrating The End Of Biafran War In 1970 (Throwback Photo) by mykelmeezy(m): 1:42am
Biafra land of the rising sun
what a country it could have been
too bad we never got a chance to find out
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians Celebrating The End Of Biafran War In 1970 (Throwback Photo) by owobokiri(m): 1:53am
And they are now celeberating with mega protests everyday. .
8 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Celebrating The End Of Biafran War In 1970 (Throwback Photo) by victorvezx(m): 3:12am
thesicilian:Yes. At least our oil the biafrans wan thief for free still dey Naija hand
8 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Celebrating The End Of Biafran War In 1970 (Throwback Photo) by victorvezx(m): 3:14am
zendy:It changes nothing. The fact is that many Nigerians celebrated the end of the Biafra war private or in public
36 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nigerians Celebrating The End Of Biafran War In 1970 (Throwback Photo) by victorvezx(m): 3:15am
Mologi:They were not only rebels but oil thieves
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Celebrating The End Of Biafran War In 1970 (Throwback Photo) by dokyOloye: 3:56am
Good to know that d vandals are now killing themselves.
Gowon and TY Danjuma's ppl have already been thoroughly dealt with and by d time Osama BinHary kaputs,dem go start to detonate their bombs in Oshogbo and Ibadan.
10 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nigerians Celebrating The End Of Biafran War In 1970 (Throwback Photo) by JideAmuGiaka: 4:47am
Mologi:
From the pics, who are the rebels?. The two parties had disagreement and rebelled against each other. The constitution of your 'ONE NIGERIA', has been thrown into the waste bin in some parts of the North and replaced with SHARIA CONSTITUTION. They invaded kwara state and took over a whole state, those are the REBELS.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians Celebrating The End Of Biafran War In 1970 (Throwback Photo) by jerseyboy: 5:05am
thesicilian:NO
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Celebrating The End Of Biafran War In 1970 (Throwback Photo) by MyGeneration: 5:16am
obinnho10:They await for their sons in Valhalla to bask in their tales of triumph.
|Re: Nigerians Celebrating The End Of Biafran War In 1970 (Throwback Photo) by juman(m): 5:28am
thesicilian:
Obviously the war did not worth it.
This is the destroyed nigeria that those that led the war in nigeria side could built.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Celebrating The End Of Biafran War In 1970 (Throwback Photo) by BigStout(m): 5:33am
May the blood of the innocent igbo's continue to haunt the one Nigeria murderers and that bigoted fulani vegetable in London
15 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nigerians Celebrating The End Of Biafran War In 1970 (Throwback Photo) by ThinkSmarter(m): 5:45am
Our Union is like a forced Marriage.
Unless we come together to negotiate and reach on a compromise, we will never live in peace.
Our unity is negotiable.
The national confab of the former administration tried bringing all Nigerians of different tribes to negotiate their differences and the way forward but unfortunately the present govt deemed it worthless.
But rather prefered using military mights.
It is only posterity that can tell what Nigeria will be.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerians Celebrating The End Of Biafran War In 1970 (Throwback Photo) by BigStout(m): 6:03am
ThinkSmarter:
Unfortunately, The vegetable in London threw the confab report into the waste basket just to continue their parasitic status quo
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerians Celebrating The End Of Biafran War In 1970 (Throwback Photo) by zendy: 7:15am
They thought they were celebrating the end of the war? They were actually the beginig of their slavery to the North
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Celebrating The End Of Biafran War In 1970 (Throwback Photo) by midolstudent(m): 7:26am
obinnho10:u watched Vikings
|Re: Nigerians Celebrating The End Of Biafran War In 1970 (Throwback Photo) by martinsfm(m): 7:26am
zendy:ur point is? Obviously they wanted to pass a msg
|Re: Nigerians Celebrating The End Of Biafran War In 1970 (Throwback Photo) by victorvezx(m): 7:54am
zendy:
Shut up looser
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Celebrating The End Of Biafran War In 1970 (Throwback Photo) by timecapsule: 8:16am
When the end meet the starting, that make it a circle. The saga of 1967 - 1970 has not been forgotten, it is now loading. It will end the existance of this nation. CONFAB remind us that the circle is completed, if not agreed to. 67-70 was EASTERN REGION & NORTHER REGION as biafran war. 2017- will be between WESTERN REGION & NORTHERN REGION as ? ? which will bring about THERE WAS A COUNTRY.
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Celebrating The End Of Biafran War In 1970 (Throwback Photo) by ayusco85(m): 8:30am
So the igbos were called rebels? Interesting
|Re: Nigerians Celebrating The End Of Biafran War In 1970 (Throwback Photo) by freeborn76(m): 8:31am
Ok
|Re: Nigerians Celebrating The End Of Biafran War In 1970 (Throwback Photo) by Giftedanoit(f): 8:31am
Ok. Where has Nigerian gotten to since after the celebration?
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Celebrating The End Of Biafran War In 1970 (Throwback Photo) by StOla: 8:32am
zendy:
I guess unconditional surrender of Biafra was staged too?
Ojukwu running off to Ivory Coast was staged too?
The numerous mercenaries fighting for Biafra were staged too?
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Celebrating The End Of Biafran War In 1970 (Throwback Photo) by ceejay80s(m): 8:32am
Mologi:Don't mind those afonjazzys
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Celebrating The End Of Biafran War In 1970 (Throwback Photo) by shamecurls(m): 8:32am
That moment when Ojukwu bowed to his masters after sacrificing over 3,000,000 of his kinsmen on the altar of Chukwu Okike Abiama.
History retold!
1 Like
Between Yorubas And Ghanaians: What Is The Problem? / Two Asians Kidnapped On Obasanjo's Farm / Omokri Threatens Legal Action Against Saharareporters
Viewing this topic: RockyEyo(m), Nnamdisblog(m), mondayfeb(m), kaja(m), THUGLIFE101(m), Karlman, tunnarsy, telim, manbuchai, zizytd(m), Perfectdanny(m), MeAgain(m), Sunymoore(m), Emmanuel602(m), EricDonn(m), onyichick(f), Tastemoney(m), Antonblack(m), Bolaadu(m), Johncuba(m), maverick001, SaAbbas(m), teoo, Chinexd22nd(m), Caveatemptor(m), shugacaneman, felixzo1(m), Tos87(m), Kaykay(m), adisaigbo1(m), adodofemi(m), KINGROLAND1(m), femmy2010(m), Pprovost, brightballer(m), odetola, Kx, tyson99(m), HONemmaEke, eniolaamoda, zubby007(m), adetunjioludami, david22uu(m), erinalex, SSPX(m), Adelivinggreat(m), QuotaSystem, ejigah(m), oyb(m), localblood(m), fippycbk(m), pstnicodemus(m), IKEOHA2019, larion, mightyhazell, dorry62(f), Ishilove, uknownforce, Mathemagician1(m), 3Dimension, modupe2 and 89 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23