|New Photo Of President Buhari's Grandchildren by MissEdified(f): 6:04am
They are so cute!
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/new-photo-of-president-buharis.html
9 Likes
|Re: New Photo Of President Buhari's Grandchildren by femolacqua(m): 6:21am
Wow, will call him the father Abraham of our time
1 Like
|Re: New Photo Of President Buhari's Grandchildren by sweerychick(f): 6:23am
Nice lovely family
1 Like
|Re: New Photo Of President Buhari's Grandchildren by sarrki(m): 6:24am
Wonderful family
Your Grandpa our president will live long
Long live federal republic of Nigeria
I pray for be it zombie or waller this morning
That we will grow to see our children children
32 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: New Photo Of President Buhari's Grandchildren by rifasenate11(m): 6:28am
cute kids
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: New Photo Of President Buhari's Grandchildren by BigStout(m): 6:29am
Are they aware that their grand pa is now a vegetable in London?
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: New Photo Of President Buhari's Grandchildren by sarrki(m): 6:30am
BigStout:
Try dey use that thing
Especially in the morning
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: New Photo Of President Buhari's Grandchildren by sarrki(m): 6:30am
rifasenate11:
God bless you
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: New Photo Of President Buhari's Grandchildren by AgbenuAnna(f): 6:32am
later they will say Buhari is a poor man that wants to serve Nigeria
18 Likes
|Re: New Photo Of President Buhari's Grandchildren by juman(m): 6:38am
And so?
Nonsense.
Their papa is a failure. Baba recession.
9 Likes
|Re: New Photo Of President Buhari's Grandchildren by annnikky(f): 6:45am
Lovely kids with vegetable Grandpa
11 Likes
|Re: New Photo Of President Buhari's Grandchildren by akp202(m): 6:49am
How will this reduce famine in d land?
4 Likes
|Re: New Photo Of President Buhari's Grandchildren by Omagago(m): 6:50am
sarrki:
Sarrki kenan
|Re: New Photo Of President Buhari's Grandchildren by naijaboy756: 6:54am
na una grand papa dey share recession and hardship about
10 Likes
|Re: New Photo Of President Buhari's Grandchildren by momentarylapse: 6:58am
Why dem too dey bone like their grandpa? Does the man transmit a boning gene to all his seeds? BONEHARI....
4 Likes
|Re: New Photo Of President Buhari's Grandchildren by omenkaLives: 6:59am
AgbenuAnna:Agbenu... You must be my Idoma sister. Abeg no do wetin ipob yoots dey do here. Idoma ladies are knowm for their wits and intelligence. Buhari being "poor" has got nothing to do with his grand kids' lifestyle naw.
Besides, what is in that picture that suggests affluence exactly?
Lastly, when they twll you Buhari is "poor", they are speaking in comparative terms. He is VERY poor compared to those who've held the positions he's held and is holding in the country.
Kõcho Òyum, lo 'okonu klà.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: New Photo Of President Buhari's Grandchildren by Pidgin2(f): 7:01am
They live and school abroad?
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: New Photo Of President Buhari's Grandchildren by BigStout(m): 7:01am
sarrki:
Commander in chief of Social Media Zombies. I hail o
8 Likes
|Re: New Photo Of President Buhari's Grandchildren by sarrki(m): 7:04am
omenkaLives:
Patriot
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: New Photo Of President Buhari's Grandchildren by sarrki(m): 7:05am
BigStout:
Hey my Guy
Your name dey always gladens my heart
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: New Photo Of President Buhari's Grandchildren by madridguy(m): 7:09am
Cute kids.
Wishing you speedy recovery Sai Baba.
|Re: New Photo Of President Buhari's Grandchildren by DaudaAbu(m): 7:16am
In london to see grandpops?
3 Likes
|Re: New Photo Of President Buhari's Grandchildren by APCHaram: 7:31am
The nomadic family has gone international.
Roaming around the globe on public expense
10 Likes
|Re: New Photo Of President Buhari's Grandchildren by APCHaram: 7:39am
sarrki:
Zombot
4 Likes
|Re: New Photo Of President Buhari's Grandchildren by APCHaram: 7:40am
sarrki:
You are so full of cringe worthy sh1t
5 Likes
|Re: New Photo Of President Buhari's Grandchildren by obembet(m): 8:37am
Hope you dey see waiting ur grandpa cause now...
1 Like
|Re: New Photo Of President Buhari's Grandchildren by Giftedanoit(f): 8:37am
So will this reduce the current recession going on in the country
1 Like
|Re: New Photo Of President Buhari's Grandchildren by ayusco85(m): 8:37am
New photos of President of United Kingdoms grand children
1 Like
|Re: New Photo Of President Buhari's Grandchildren by Eghosa19: 8:37am
They are really Cute
|Re: New Photo Of President Buhari's Grandchildren by paulsibility(m): 8:37am
The grandchildren of the wicked..
|Re: New Photo Of President Buhari's Grandchildren by Hysmady(m): 8:38am
They kno no recession
