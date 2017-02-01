Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / New Photo Of President Buhari's Grandchildren (11256 Views)

http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/new-photo-of-president-buharis.html They are so cute! 9 Likes

Wow, will call him the father Abraham of our time 1 Like

lovely family Nicelovely family 1 Like

Wonderful family



Your Grandpa our president will live long



Long live federal republic of Nigeria



I pray for be it zombie or waller this morning



That we will grow to see our children children 32 Likes 4 Shares

cute kids 2 Likes 1 Share

Are they aware that their grand pa is now a vegetable in London? 15 Likes 2 Shares

Are they aware that their grand pa is now a vegetable in London?



Try dey use that thing



Especially in the morning Try dey use that thingEspecially in the morning 27 Likes 2 Shares

cute kids

God bless you God bless you 4 Likes 2 Shares

later they will say Buhari is a poor man that wants to serve Nigeria 18 Likes

And so?



Nonsense.



Their papa is a failure. Baba recession. 9 Likes

Lovely kids with vegetable Grandpa 11 Likes

How will this reduce famine in d land? 4 Likes

Wonderful family



Your Grandpa our president will live long



Long live federal republic of Nigeria



I pray for be it zombie or waller this morning



That we will grow to see our children children







Sarrki kenan Sarrki kenan

na una grand papa dey share recession and hardship about 10 Likes

Why dem too dey bone like their grandpa? Does the man transmit a boning gene to all his seeds? BONEHARI.... 4 Likes

later they will say Buhari is a poor man that wants to serve Nigeria Agbenu... You must be my Idoma sister. Abeg no do wetin ipob yoots dey do here. Idoma ladies are knowm for their wits and intelligence. Buhari being "poor" has got nothing to do with his grand kids' lifestyle naw.



Besides, what is in that picture that suggests affluence exactly?



Lastly, when they twll you Buhari is "poor", they are speaking in comparative terms. He is VERY poor compared to those who've held the positions he's held and is holding in the country.



Kõcho Òyum, lo 'okonu klà. Agbenu... You must be my Idoma sister. Abeg no do wetin ipob yoots dey do here. Idoma ladies are knowm for their wits and intelligence. Buhari being "poor" has got nothing to do with hislifestyle naw.Besides, what is in that picture that suggests affluence exactly?Lastly, when they twll you Buhari is "poor", they are speaking in comparative terms. He is VERY poor compared to those who've held the positions he's held and is holding in the country.Kõcho Òyum, lo 'okonu klà. 12 Likes 2 Shares

They live and school abroad? 7 Likes 2 Shares

Try dey use that thing



Especially in the morning





Commander in chief of Social Media Zombies. I hail o Commander in chief of Social Media Zombies. I hail o 8 Likes

Agbenyu... You must be my Idoma sister. Abeg no do wetin ipob yoots dey do here. Idoma ladies are knowm for their wits and intelligence. Buhari being "poor" has got nothing to do with his grand kids' lifestyle naw.



Besides, what is in that picture that suggests affluence exactly?



Lastly, when they twll you Buhari is "poor", they are speaking in comparative terms. He is VERY poor compared to those who've held the positions he's held and is holding in the country.



Kõcho Òyum, lo 'okonu klà.



Patriot Patriot 3 Likes 1 Share

BigStout:









Commander in chief of Social Media Zombies. I hail o

Hey my Guy



Your name dey always gladens my heart Hey my GuyYour name dey always gladens my heart 2 Likes 1 Share

Cute kids.



Wishing you speedy recovery Sai Baba.

In london to see grandpops? 3 Likes

The nomadic family has gone international.



Roaming around the globe on public expense 10 Likes

Patriot

Zombot Zombot 4 Likes

Wonderful family



Your Grandpa our president will live long



Long live federal republic of Nigeria



I pray for be it zombie or waller this morning



That we will grow to see our children children





You are so full of cringe worthy sh1t You are so full of cringe worthy sh1t 5 Likes

Hope you dey see waiting ur grandpa cause now... 1 Like

So will this reduce the current recession going on in the country 1 Like

New photos of President of United Kingdoms grand children 1 Like

They are really Cute

The grandchildren of the wicked..