|Edo Tribunal: INEC Closes Case, Fails To Produce Witnesses by engineerboat(m): 7:52am
The independent Electoral Commission closes its defense case at the Edo election petition tribunal without calling in any witnesses as promised last week, instead, they decided to tender documents already tendered by the petitioners.
The Edo elections tribunal sitting in Benin City has admitted in evidence copies of INEC forms EC8B and EC8C used in the 2016 Edo governorship election, for all of the eighteen local government areas in the state.
The forms were presented to the court by INEC counsel Onyinye Anumonye, without any objection by counsel to the PDP and its governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Roland Otaru, SAN. The documents were labelled exhibits by chairman of the three member tribunal, Justice Ahmed Badamasi.
The documents are apparently the same documents that the petitioners in the case, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu (POI) submitted in their petitions.
It can be reported that many of the youth corp members approached to testify refused, claiming that they can’t lie under oath. Even the professors from Ekiti university who superintended over the flawed election also failed to come to court to testify.
The implications of this according to pundits is that INEC is unable to defend the results that they declared, which awarded victory to Mr Godwin Obaseki of the All Progressives Party (APC).
The next in line to make submission is the APC, after which the judges will consider all the documents and give their verdict.
The Petitioners have asked the Edo State Elections Petition Tribunal to declare them winner of the September 28 Gubernatorial election in Edo state because, according to facts in their petition, they scored highest number of valid votes in the election.
|Re: Edo Tribunal: INEC Closes Case, Fails To Produce Witnesses by engineerboat(m): 7:57am
At the resumption of hearing on Monday, counsel for INEC, Onyinye Anumonye, however, tendered no fewer than 200 copies of the ward results (Form EC8B) for the remaining 17 local government areas, all of which were admitted in evidence and marked as exhibits.
Anumonye also sought to tender a supplement to the 2015 guidelines and regulations for the conduct of the election.
Counsel for the petitioners, Roland Otaru, objected the admissibility of the document, which he said ought to have been tendered by a witness.
But the Chairman of the three-man panel, Justice Ahmed Badamasi, admitted the evidence and marked the Certified True Copy of the document as exhibit 1R022.
INEC had used five out of the 10 days allotted to it by the tribunal to open its defence and had been expected to call its witnesses.
But its counsel said that it would amount to a waste of the tribunal’s time to call witnesses to support the case of the first respondent.
Anumonye explained that having reviewed the evidence presented thus far, it was the position of the first respondent that it had sufficiently established a defence to the petition.
“We, therefore, consider it an unnecessary waste of the tribunal’s precious time to call witnesses who would merely repeat evidence that had already been elicited under cross-examination,” he added.
http://www.punchng.com/edo-tribunal-inec-closes-defence-without-calling-witnesses
|Re: Edo Tribunal: INEC Closes Case, Fails To Produce Witnesses by engineerboat(m): 8:03am
The second respondent (Obaseki) commences its defense on thursday as the Tribunal Chairmqn adjourned sitting till Thursday.
|Re: Edo Tribunal: INEC Closes Case, Fails To Produce Witnesses by Nick4life: 8:08am
|Re: Edo Tribunal: INEC Closes Case, Fails To Produce Witnesses by kinibigdeal(m): 8:31am
I have no faith in our Judicial system. Nothing will come out from it. The Judiciary is a huge mess under PMB
|Re: Edo Tribunal: INEC Closes Case, Fails To Produce Witnesses by three: 9:08am
The impartiality of the statutory electoral body MUST be guaranteed for Nigeria to witness meaningful development.
The electoral act must be revisited and reviewed as a matter of deep urgency before the polls in 2019.
What is the National Assembly waiting for I wonder?
|Re: Edo Tribunal: INEC Closes Case, Fails To Produce Witnesses by BERNIMOORE: 9:12am
kinibigdeal:then you don't know the implications of what happened, everybody including you that loves the truth should make all the court proceedings a FrontPage for references so that the news will not be swept under carpet
|Re: Edo Tribunal: INEC Closes Case, Fails To Produce Witnesses by kollynxofodile(m): 9:34am
If this tribunal did not nullify the Election of Obaseki
I will finally give up on this country
The evidence are just to clear even to to the blind.
|Re: Edo Tribunal: INEC Closes Case, Fails To Produce Witnesses by genearts(m): 9:54am
PDP had tendered to produce 1119 witnesses out of which they were only able to produce just 95 at the end of the day, INEC reviewed the situation and decided not to waste the tribunal's time since they have nothing to hide as the petitioner has failed in proving its case.
|Re: Edo Tribunal: INEC Closes Case, Fails To Produce Witnesses by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 10:26am
Farewell Obaseki!
You were deceived by godfather Oshimole of becoming a governor after parting with billions of naira.
Now that Oshi has scammed you, he is no where to be found.
Hello Edo people, join me in jubilation as we await the authentic owner an occupant of Osadebe Avenue, Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu.
|Re: Edo Tribunal: INEC Closes Case, Fails To Produce Witnesses by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 10:27am
genearts:Medicine after death. The games are over for you and Obaseki
|Re: Edo Tribunal: INEC Closes Case, Fails To Produce Witnesses by engineerboat(m): 10:37am
genearts:
As if it is the 1119 that will be needed.
Hope you saw the recount report.
Wait there
|Re: Edo Tribunal: INEC Closes Case, Fails To Produce Witnesses by NgeneUkwenu(f): 10:55am
engineerboat:
Why are you like this? Where did you get the first paragraph you posted earlier before the punch news?
Who do want to deceive?
I have already reported you to the moderators
|Re: Edo Tribunal: INEC Closes Case, Fails To Produce Witnesses by merit455(m): 11:04am
genearts:I wonder why fool like u still still live in Nigeria,pls relocate sambisa forest
|Re: Edo Tribunal: INEC Closes Case, Fails To Produce Witnesses by engineerboat(m): 11:48am
NgeneUkwenu:
Are you God.
Who dere you asking me where i got my information.
NgeneUkwenu i ask you again, are you God.
|Re: Edo Tribunal: INEC Closes Case, Fails To Produce Witnesses by officialJP: 1:02pm
|Re: Edo Tribunal: INEC Closes Case, Fails To Produce Witnesses by richidinho(m): 1:03pm
Before August the ugly governor will be sent back to his farm?
|Re: Edo Tribunal: INEC Closes Case, Fails To Produce Witnesses by helinues: 1:03pm
Ok.. Una wan turn the thread to battle ground bah?
engineerboat and NgeneUkwenu .. Both of you should kneel down, close your eyes and raise your hands.
|Re: Edo Tribunal: INEC Closes Case, Fails To Produce Witnesses by Xcelinteriors(f): 1:03pm
|Re: Edo Tribunal: INEC Closes Case, Fails To Produce Witnesses by niyifour(m): 1:04pm
I rep PDP
|Re: Edo Tribunal: INEC Closes Case, Fails To Produce Witnesses by niyi20(m): 1:04pm
|Re: Edo Tribunal: INEC Closes Case, Fails To Produce Witnesses by Kennyodinye: 1:05pm
The Person Above Me Either Want To Book Space Or Dont Give A Bleep
|Re: Edo Tribunal: INEC Closes Case, Fails To Produce Witnesses by steppin: 1:06pm
If PDP wins this case, zombies will definitely cry their eyes out.
|Re: Edo Tribunal: INEC Closes Case, Fails To Produce Witnesses by GreenMavro: 1:07pm
Oshiomole will be having sleepless nights now
|Re: Edo Tribunal: INEC Closes Case, Fails To Produce Witnesses by blaise00700: 1:09pm
I won't lie, i have nothing meaningful to say.
|Re: Edo Tribunal: INEC Closes Case, Fails To Produce Witnesses by soji73: 1:13pm
|Re: Edo Tribunal: INEC Closes Case, Fails To Produce Witnesses by soji73: 1:14pm
the ways of the tribunal is deferent from the ways of PDP
|Re: Edo Tribunal: INEC Closes Case, Fails To Produce Witnesses by ItsawrapOutfit: 1:19pm
I reserve my comment
