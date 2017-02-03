Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Edo Tribunal: INEC Closes Case, Fails To Produce Witnesses (4138 Views)

The independent Electoral Commission closes its defense case at the Edo election petition tribunal without calling in any witnesses as promised last week, instead, they decided to tender documents already tendered by the petitioners.





The Edo elections tribunal sitting in Benin City has admitted in evidence copies of INEC forms EC8B and EC8C used in the 2016 Edo governorship election, for all of the eighteen local government areas in the state.



The forms were presented to the court by INEC counsel Onyinye Anumonye, without any objection by counsel to the PDP and its governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Roland Otaru, SAN. The documents were labelled exhibits by chairman of the three member tribunal, Justice Ahmed Badamasi.



The documents are apparently the same documents that the petitioners in the case, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu (POI) submitted in their petitions.



It can be reported that many of the youth corp members approached to testify refused, claiming that they can’t lie under oath. Even the professors from Ekiti university who superintended over the flawed election also failed to come to court to testify.



The implications of this according to pundits is that INEC is unable to defend the results that they declared, which awarded victory to Mr Godwin Obaseki of the All Progressives Party (APC).



The next in line to make submission is the APC, after which the judges will consider all the documents and give their verdict.



The Petitioners have asked the Edo State Elections Petition Tribunal to declare them winner of the September 28 Gubernatorial election in Edo state because, according to facts in their petition, they scored highest number of valid votes in the election. 2 Likes





Anumonye also sought to tender a supplement to the 2015 guidelines and regulations for the conduct of the election.



Counsel for the petitioners, Roland Otaru, objected the admissibility of the document, which he said ought to have been tendered by a witness.



But the Chairman of the three-man panel, Justice Ahmed Badamasi, admitted the evidence and marked the Certified True Copy of the document as exhibit 1R022.



INEC had used five out of the 10 days allotted to it by the tribunal to open its defence and had been expected to call its witnesses.



But its counsel said that it would amount to a waste of the tribunal’s time to call witnesses to support the case of the first respondent.



Anumonye explained that having reviewed the evidence presented thus far, it was the position of the first respondent that it had sufficiently established a defence to the petition.



“We, therefore, consider it an unnecessary waste of the tribunal’s precious time to call witnesses who would merely repeat evidence that had already been elicited under cross-examination,” he added.





The second respondent (Obaseki) commences its defense on thursday as the Tribunal Chairmqn adjourned sitting till Thursday.

I have no faith in our Judicial system. Nothing will come out from it. The Judiciary is a huge mess under PMB 9 Likes

The impartiality of the statutory electoral body MUST be guaranteed for Nigeria to witness meaningful development.



The electoral act must be revisited and reviewed as a matter of deep urgency before the polls in 2019.



What is the National Assembly waiting for I wonder? 1 Like

kinibigdeal:

I have no faith in our Judicial system. Nothing will come out from it. The Judiciary is a huge mess under PMB then you don't know the implications of what happened, everybody including you that loves the truth should make all the court proceedings a FrontPage for references so that the news will not be swept under carpet then you don't know the implications of what happened, everybody including you that loves the truth should make all the court proceedings a FrontPage for references so that the news will not be swept under carpet 5 Likes

If this tribunal did not nullify the Election of Obaseki



I will finally give up on this country



The evidence are just to clear even to to the blind. 9 Likes

PDP had tendered to produce 1119 witnesses out of which they were only able to produce just 95 at the end of the day, INEC reviewed the situation and decided not to waste the tribunal's time since they have nothing to hide as the petitioner has failed in proving its case. 2 Likes

Farewell Obaseki!



You were deceived by godfather Oshimole of becoming a governor after parting with billions of naira.



Now that Oshi has scammed you, he is no where to be found.



Hello Edo people, join me in jubilation as we await the authentic owner an occupant of Osadebe Avenue, Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu. 8 Likes

genearts:

PDP had tendered to produce 1119 witnesses out of which they were only able to produce just 95 at the end of the day, INEC reviewed the situation and decided not to waste the tribunal's time since they have nothing to hide as the petitioner has failed in proving its case. Medicine after death. The games are over for you and Obaseki Medicine after death. The games are over for you and Obaseki 5 Likes

genearts:

PDP had tendered to produce 1119 witnesses out of which they were only able to produce just 95 at the end of the day, INEC reviewed the situation and decided not to waste the tribunal's time since they have nothing to hide as the petitioner has failed in proving its case.



As if it is the 1119 that will be needed.



Hope you saw the recount report.



Wait there As if it is the 1119 that will be needed.Hope you saw the recount report.Wait there 6 Likes

engineerboat:







As if it is the 1119 that will be needed.



Hope you saw the recount report.



Wait there



Why are you like this? Where did you get the first paragraph you posted earlier before the punch news?



Who do want to deceive?



I have already reported you to the moderators Why are you like this? Where did you get the first paragraph you posted earlier before the punch news?Who do want to deceive?I have already reported you to the moderators 1 Like

genearts:

PDP had tendered to produce 1119 witnesses out of which they were only able to produce just 95 at the end of the day, INEC reviewed the situation and decided not to waste the tribunal's time since they have nothing to hide as the petitioner has failed in proving its case. I wonder why fool like u still still live in Nigeria,pls relocate sambisa forest I wonder why fool like u still still live in Nigeria,pls relocate sambisa forest 3 Likes

NgeneUkwenu:

[s][/s]



Why are you like this? Where did you get the first paragraph you posted earlier before the punch news?



Who do want to deceive?



I have already reported you to the moderators





Are you God.



Who dere you asking me where i got my information.



NgeneUkwenu i ask you again, are you God. Are you God.Who dere you asking me where i got my information.NgeneUkwenu i ask you again, are you God. 1 Like

Before August the ugly governor will be sent back to his farm? 1 Like

Ok.. Una wan turn the thread to battle ground bah?





engineerboat and NgeneUkwenu .. Both of you should kneel down, close your eyes and raise your hands. 1 Like

If PDP wins this case, zombies will definitely cry their eyes out. 1 Like





Oshiomole will be having sleepless nights now Oshiomole will be having sleepless nights now 2 Likes

the ways of the tribunal is deferent from the ways of PDP