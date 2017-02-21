₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,749,360 members, 3,377,094 topics. Date: Tuesday, 21 February 2017 at 09:58 AM

Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos (3713 Views)

Man Arrested For Shaving Woman’ S Pubic Hair / Muslim Cleric, Alfa Kills His Friend, Shares His Body Parts For Rituals / Imam Rapes, Shaves Pubic Hairs Of 22-Year-Old Lady In Ogun (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by SmartchoicesNG: 8:58am
A medical doctor at the Department of Family Medicine at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Monday, told an Ikeja Division of the Lagos High Court how a Muslim cleric, Akeem Ibrahim, shaved the pubic hair of a teenager, applied concoction on her, and digitally penetrated her vagina.

Shodipo Olanrewaju, a gynaecologist and a witness in an ongoing sexual assault case, said the teenager (names withheld) was admitted to the hospital and tests conducted on her.

“Findings revealed that she had a shaved pubic hair which the accused perpetrator shaved and went away (with),” said Mr. Olanrewaju.

“She also had hyperaemia which is an inflammatory process, there was redness and pains and those were keeping in history of digital penetration and these were contained in the report prepared by the team of doctors at the Centre due to the sensitivity of the case we receive dated 14th October, 2014.”

Digital penetration is the act of using one or more fingers to penetrate the vagina.

Earlier, in her testimony, the teenager, whose specific age was not mentioned at the court, said she was approached by Mr. Ibrahim, who lived in her compound, and told her he saw a vision that he would marry her.
She said the suspect invited her to his house, undressed her and prepared a concoction which he applied on all parts of her body and digitally penetrated her vagina.
“He later asked me to go and warned me not to tell anyone,” she added.


When the teenager’s medical report was presented before Justice S.S. Ogunsanya as an exhibit, counsel to the defendant, Obuagbaka Worer, questioned the authenticity of the document saying the witness was not the maker of the document.

Mr. Worer argued that the report must be certified before it could be tendered.

Responding, Arun Adebayo, the prosecution counsel, said there was nothing wrong with the medical report.
“The document is in its original form and true which my learned friend has a copy served,” Mr. Adebayo said.
“The maker of the document, Olaniyi Morenike, is no longer in the employment of the state government and has relocated and Section 83 of the Evidence Act settles this. We therefore urge the court to discountenance the objection of my learned friend.

In her ruling, Mrs. Ogunsanya said, “I have listened to the arguments of the two counsels and counsel to the prosecution sought to tender a medical report as evidence and counsel to the defendant objected to the evidence as the witness was not the maker of the document and since it’s a public document it should be properly certified.

“I have looked at the document and the document satisfies the Evidence Act, I therefore admit this evidence as Exhibit P1.”

The case was later adjourned to April 11, 2017, for continuation of trial.

http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/224047-muslim-cleric-shaved-pubic-hair-digitally-penetrated-teenager-gynaecologist.html

Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by adesammy1(m): 9:00am
Please can someone summarize?
Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by okonja(m): 9:02am
adesammy1:
Please can someone summarize?
I tire oh!.
Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by Coolgent: 9:04am
Ok bt wait can we knw her ages? If she is 15yrs above nothinh concern me o
Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by thesicilian: 9:15am
We know 99.5% of all of them are paedophiles

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by Epositive(m): 9:18am
muslim clerics and their lust for teenagers is quite alarming



#positivevibes

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by Epositive(m): 9:19am
Coolgent:
Ok bt wait can we knw her ages? If she is 15yrs above nothinh concern me o

we can know her ages!


#positivevibes

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by ikbnice(m): 9:21am
Not again
Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by ikbnice(m): 9:25am
adesammy1:
Please can someone summarize?
The topic is the summary

2 Likes

Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by SmartchoicesNG: 9:40am
ikbnice:
The topic is the summary
Seun lalasticlala
Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by Nateben(m): 9:47am
lipsrsealed tell me something!!!!

1 Like

Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by ShitHead: 9:47am
Which one is digital penetration again Nigeria?! He fucck am through Skype ni? Next we go hear again nah pumping machine penetration.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by bbbabes: 9:47am
WHICH ONE IS DIGITAL PENETRATION AGAIN


okay, digits..... hands

2 Likes

Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by Tedmane: 9:47am
Digital penetration kwa
Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by DIKEnaWAR: 9:48am
Make I laugh at topic before reading. Digitally penetrtaed ko? Analogue withdrawal ni?
Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by Olateef(m): 9:48am
Okay
Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by Arewa12: 9:48am
Hmmmm... Eleyi gidi gan
Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by kings09(m): 9:48am
Digi wat?!
Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by hucienda: 9:48am
what tha f*****ck!

Police and NCAN members abeg come help us! angry angry angry
Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by shamecurls(m): 9:48am
The world is going digital!
Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by deloon(m): 9:48am
Digital penetration? What a way to put it.
Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by ERCROSS(m): 9:48am
digital penetration = fingering
Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by BigStout(m): 9:48am
cry
Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by adorablepepple(f): 9:48am
Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by maberry(m): 9:48am
When I see digital I come dey thing say na from Internet the man take do the thing
grin

1 Like

Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by Howmon: 9:49am
We learn everyday, if I slap you with my hand that is digital dis orientation.
Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by 24SEVEN: 9:49am
Sex offence, yet again... Yoruba culture.
Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by adwem2003(m): 9:49am
Which one is Digitally? sad
Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by ofofoCEO(f): 9:49am
Digital penetration I ain't, is this nairaland auto correct at work or the penetration was truly digital

Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by steppin: 9:50am
Brown roofs again. Their libido has gone through the roof.
Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by Virginkpekus(f): 9:50am
According to the Oxford dictionary, digital penetration refers to the forceful insertion of a digitally powered device into a virginkpekus grin
Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by darfay: 9:50am
E

(0) (1) (Reply)

65-year Old Grandmother Arrested With Cocaine / Police Disrupts Gay Wedding, In Kano, Arrests Groom / IG Asks Nigerians To Report Corrupt Policemen

Viewing this topic: Phemmy82, nuted, djmask(m), kevoh(m), dreamzy(m), moralex(m), swtdrms(m), Dionnetech(m), frustum, adaifx, mhk043(m), Killuzverdict, kennyone, biodunpro(m), midetinz(m), profsomebody(m), maberry(m), darfay, FlexTrex, Luckki1001(m), ify123destiny(m), Onyiido(f), Olowo2015(m), Diced(m), Cambells, Alexk2(m), 377, Kingbuhari(m), mymadam, pappyabc, chuddykay(m), bellong, Zenithpeak, BIODAVY(m), ola1982(m), netken, LekkiHost, ottizz, henryderek, ceaser500, Jdesilentkiller(m), IdisuleOurOwn(m), ChubbychummyICE(f), habgito, smilezz, aalabi, iceberg54, fxskye, farihafaheemah(m), ManTJ1(m), adblack10(m), Davidodidi, andivirus, konga82(m), naptu2, dimeji1(m), sammy550, bhybhar(m), EAZY2422(m), zubbymp3(m), Quam7even(m), vickobon, Winniewinnie, Angelb4, phosky(m), Ronisky2, adegoody(m), abumeinben(m), amicdan(m), Ladobzy(m), iblog, Rilwayne001, THEconqueror, saiki7777, kemzyAjaks(f), Joey40, pqmeup, Tedmane, gist4real(m), Darcwudz(m), ayusco85(m), dayowunmi(m), olutoscene(m), hedonistic, coded06(m), valyzubxx(m), officializzijac, kajsa08(f), tboneybone(m), olanrewaju99(m), Aluweezy(m), SmartchoicesNG, Landmark445, Lusayo(m), asunnu(f), oscaruzie(m), SheriffRango, nazeefsco(m), bluestone2015, vichyke, opibycar1, Dtarmon(m), olasesi(m), mitcheti(m), Jobia(f), mlanreh, Atunga, SbS2(f), donephi(m), Odingo1, StateReportersng(m), promqueen247(f), Krossbow123, NoRetreat(m), ebuks22, Jacksparr0w127, Okey80, kendrick9(m), perezuche(m), alizma, AmeerahFKI(f), osaenw3, Debbime(f), Omooniya1, Marty2020, theodara001(f), Obeseke, johnlegend01(m), dapsoneh, Samtowo(m), Onyijeff(m), cjay10, SAVEDBABA(m), dominique(f), kenp20(m), Josh64(m), Hipsymoi, Naijalastson(m), fjjc(m), Xxpress(m), hamzatseyi(m), kingDarius(m), lagboy19, Misypee(f), Authoreety, Trenchantent(m), ShitHead, alybdriq, royallord1(m), queensenglish91, hajodolyn, mormoney85(m), fishobi, expee06(m), Duke007(m), waltinnovers, NwaMary1, Horlaidex(m), bjcuntis(m), Epositive(m), realwebman, YoungSoldier146, kode12, seun1960(m), whyeray, Austindark(m), chachanga, asumo12, joycesims(f), talk2odim(m), assemble, depiero(m), W3xy1(m), walosky, Arewa12, Stooi76(m), chineselink, Adamsdelrio(m), Intrepid01(m), Ruhegertyp, lamalang(m), tobiy3k, lalasticlala(m), mfm04622, APCHaram, Mrdigitech(m), AbbasJR(m), Malcolmx12, oyegbemile(m), Lasskeey, akzjazz, ybalogs(m), Handsomecole(m), Charliiee(m), akpamfet(m), sauta(m), ikotun1987(m), RedboneSmith(m) and 351 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.