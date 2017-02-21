₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by SmartchoicesNG: 8:58am
A medical doctor at the Department of Family Medicine at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Monday, told an Ikeja Division of the Lagos High Court how a Muslim cleric, Akeem Ibrahim, shaved the pubic hair of a teenager, applied concoction on her, and digitally penetrated her vagina.
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/224047-muslim-cleric-shaved-pubic-hair-digitally-penetrated-teenager-gynaecologist.html
|Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by adesammy1(m): 9:00am
Please can someone summarize?
|Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by okonja(m): 9:02am
adesammy1:I tire oh!.
|Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by Coolgent: 9:04am
Ok bt wait can we knw her ages? If she is 15yrs above nothinh concern me o
|Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by thesicilian: 9:15am
We know 99.5% of all of them are paedophiles
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by Epositive(m): 9:18am
muslim clerics and their lust for teenagers is quite alarming
#positivevibes
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by Epositive(m): 9:19am
Coolgent:
we can know her ages!
#positivevibes
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by ikbnice(m): 9:21am
Not again
|Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by ikbnice(m): 9:25am
adesammy1:The topic is the summary
2 Likes
|Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by SmartchoicesNG: 9:40am
ikbnice:Seun lalasticlala
|Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by Nateben(m): 9:47am
tell me something!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by ShitHead: 9:47am
Which one is digital penetration again Nigeria?! He fucck am through Skype ni? Next we go hear again nah pumping machine penetration.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by bbbabes: 9:47am
WHICH ONE IS DIGITAL PENETRATION AGAIN
okay, digits..... hands
2 Likes
|Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by Tedmane: 9:47am
Digital penetration kwa
|Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by DIKEnaWAR: 9:48am
Make I laugh at topic before reading. Digitally penetrtaed ko? Analogue withdrawal ni?
|Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by Olateef(m): 9:48am
Okay
|Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by Arewa12: 9:48am
Hmmmm... Eleyi gidi gan
|Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by kings09(m): 9:48am
Digi wat?!
|Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by hucienda: 9:48am
what tha f*****ck!
Police and NCAN members abeg come help us!
|Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by shamecurls(m): 9:48am
The world is going digital!
|Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by deloon(m): 9:48am
Digital penetration? What a way to put it.
|Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by ERCROSS(m): 9:48am
digital penetration = fingering
|Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by BigStout(m): 9:48am
|Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by adorablepepple(f): 9:48am
|Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by maberry(m): 9:48am
When I see digital I come dey thing say na from Internet the man take do the thing
1 Like
|Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by Howmon: 9:49am
We learn everyday, if I slap you with my hand that is digital dis orientation.
|Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by 24SEVEN: 9:49am
Sex offence, yet again... Yoruba culture.
|Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by adwem2003(m): 9:49am
Which one is Digitally?
|Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by ofofoCEO(f): 9:49am
Digital penetration I ain't, is this nairaland auto correct at work or the penetration was truly digital
|Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by steppin: 9:50am
Brown roofs again. Their libido has gone through the roof.
|Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by Virginkpekus(f): 9:50am
According to the Oxford dictionary, digital penetration refers to the forceful insertion of a digitally powered device into a virginkpekus
|Re: Muslim Cleric Shaves Pubic Hair, Digitally Penetrates Teenager In Lagos by darfay: 9:50am
E
