A lady Twitter handle @AmiNkereEka (aka Kemen`s wife) came out of the blue two weeks ago claiming to be Kemen`s of #BBNaija wife; today, a photo of Kemen and his girlfriend loving up is trending. Who do we believe as it stands?

All these yeye Girls. Eka should be ashamed of herself, after dumping Kamen for like 1 year now, she comes online to spew thrash because the spotlight is on him. Gold digger 6 Likes

this guy have a good taste for women. little wonder he was hitting on tboss.... he is quite handsome tho. the big brother house did no justice to his looks. #nohomo 8 Likes

big brother just open housemate's yansh for the whole world





Even his under staircase lover (teenage girlfriend) will even surface people, especially GIRLS will always run for success... he is still contesting ooo, what if he wins tomoroEven his under staircase lover (teenage girlfriend) will even surface

It's official, Nairaland is now a blog 3 Likes

That lips thick o. kai. Lmfao.

I wish I could GH for fuccks on MMM so I can give one or two on this thread. 3 Likes

e be like say this big brother like to select people wey get plenty controversy around them.



Like during interview them go ask you whats the krasiest tyn u v done, you come say sleeping with three friends ..dem go say good you have been selected.



Then 3 weeks later....twitter don full with the three girls coming up to say 'they r carrying your baby. weda na big brother dey push dem go talk sef. 1 Like

THIS IS HOW IT WORKS. WHEN YOU'RE THE MAN, YOU WILL NEVER STRUGGLE FOR GIRLS!!!!



KIDS, YOU BETTER WORK HARD AND SMART AND DON'T EVER FORGET THE WOMAN OR WOMEN THAT LOVED YOU FOR YOU WHEN YOU NO GET KOBO....EVEN IF YOU DON'T END UP SETTLING WITH THEM, ALWAYS SHOW THEM LOVE AND SEND THEM MONEY. 5 Likes 1 Share

Who no like better thing ?



Kemen mr muscle.

It's official, Nairaland is now a blog Blog and forum are not the same? I agree though Blog and forum are not the same? I agree though

The picture of the girlfriend even plenty pass him wife



What a woman can do, a man can OVER-DO ke!



See his THICK TOTO-SUCKING lips. Another M-OLOSHO on rampage!What a woman can do, a man can OVER-DO ke!See his THICK TOTO-SUCKING lips.

The dude is not as ugly as people tag him, even though I know the pictures are filtered. The ladies he rolls with are pretty too. 1 Like

Nairaland of old used to be an information Destination. Now they are just a blog after likes and number of views and clicks.



LuvU2 , would you like to be a BBN contestant?

Dont worry he will soon be home with her

this guy have a good taste for women. little wonder he was hitting on tboss.... he is quite handsome tho. the big brother house did no justice to his looks. #nohomo

Are you for real? Are you seriously comparing pix with actual video shot? What you see is what ya get Are you for real? Are you seriously comparing pix with actual video shot? What you see is what ya get

My golddigging sisters from anoda mother

