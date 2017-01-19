₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,749,362 members, 3,377,095 topics. Date: Tuesday, 21 February 2017 at 09:59 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Photos Of Kemen's Girlfriend & And Supposed Wife Surface Online (4538 Views)
|Photos Of Kemen's Girlfriend & And Supposed Wife Surface Online by Itulah(m): 9:13am
A lady Twitter handle @AmiNkereEka (aka Kemen`s wife) came out of the blue two weeks ago claiming to be Kemen`s of #BBNaija wife; today, a photo of Kemen and his girlfriend loving up is trending. Who do we believe as it stands?
|Re: Photos Of Kemen's Girlfriend & And Supposed Wife Surface Online by ukyeyibio: 9:17am
All these yeye Girls. Eka should be ashamed of herself, after dumping Kamen for like 1 year now, she comes online to spew thrash because the spotlight is on him. Gold digger
6 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Kemen's Girlfriend & And Supposed Wife Surface Online by Agadsman(m): 9:21am
this guy have a good taste for women. little wonder he was hitting on tboss.... he is quite handsome tho. the big brother house did no justice to his looks. #nohomo
8 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Kemen's Girlfriend & And Supposed Wife Surface Online by LAFO(f): 9:28am
Heheheh
big brother just open housemate's yansh for the whole world
|Re: Photos Of Kemen's Girlfriend & And Supposed Wife Surface Online by unclezuma: 9:36am
Kanye West - Can't Tell Me Nothing
...The drama, people suing me
I'm on TV talking like it's just you and me
I'm just saying how I feel man
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Kemen's Girlfriend & And Supposed Wife Surface Online by Freiden(m): 9:36am
??
|Re: Photos Of Kemen's Girlfriend & And Supposed Wife Surface Online by JuanJO(m): 9:37am
people, especially GIRLS will always run for success... he is still contesting ooo, what if he wins tomoro Even his under staircase lover (teenage girlfriend) will even surface
|Re: Photos Of Kemen's Girlfriend & And Supposed Wife Surface Online by Eghosa19: 9:37am
What?
|Re: Photos Of Kemen's Girlfriend & And Supposed Wife Surface Online by ayusco85(m): 9:37am
It's official, Nairaland is now a blog
3 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Kemen's Girlfriend & And Supposed Wife Surface Online by Tokziby: 9:37am
|Re: Photos Of Kemen's Girlfriend & And Supposed Wife Surface Online by geloorrrrdd(m): 9:38am
That lips thick o. kai. Lmfao.
|Re: Photos Of Kemen's Girlfriend & And Supposed Wife Surface Online by ddippset(m): 9:38am
I wish I could GH for fuccks on MMM so I can give one or two on this thread.
3 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Kemen's Girlfriend & And Supposed Wife Surface Online by scobaba: 9:38am
omo....
e be like say this big brother like to select people wey get plenty controversy around them.
Like during interview them go ask you whats the krasiest tyn u v done, you come say sleeping with three friends ..dem go say good you have been selected.
Then 3 weeks later....twitter don full with the three girls coming up to say 'they r carrying your baby. weda na big brother dey push dem go talk sef.
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Kemen's Girlfriend & And Supposed Wife Surface Online by magicminister: 9:38am
THIS IS HOW IT WORKS. WHEN YOU'RE THE MAN, YOU WILL NEVER STRUGGLE FOR GIRLS!!!!
KIDS, YOU BETTER WORK HARD AND SMART AND DON'T EVER FORGET THE WOMAN OR WOMEN THAT LOVED YOU FOR YOU WHEN YOU NO GET KOBO....EVEN IF YOU DON'T END UP SETTLING WITH THEM, ALWAYS SHOW THEM LOVE AND SEND THEM MONEY.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of Kemen's Girlfriend & And Supposed Wife Surface Online by HQuadreal(m): 9:38am
Warridis ?
Who no like better thing ?
Kemen mr muscle.
|Re: Photos Of Kemen's Girlfriend & And Supposed Wife Surface Online by Gombs(m): 9:38am
|Re: Photos Of Kemen's Girlfriend & And Supposed Wife Surface Online by shamecurls(m): 9:39am
And how does that make Ogbono soup better than Okro soup?
Ogbono soup will "NEVER" be in the league and cadre of where Okro soup stands.
#TeamOkroSoup
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Kemen's Girlfriend & And Supposed Wife Surface Online by mrphysics(m): 9:39am
ayusco85:Blog and forum are not the same? I agree though
|Re: Photos Of Kemen's Girlfriend & And Supposed Wife Surface Online by Young03: 9:39am
I dont know them
|Re: Photos Of Kemen's Girlfriend & And Supposed Wife Surface Online by Wiseandtrue(f): 9:39am
The picture of the girlfriend even plenty pass him wife
|Re: Photos Of Kemen's Girlfriend & And Supposed Wife Surface Online by KanwuliaExtra: 9:40am
Another M-OLOSHO on rampage!
What a woman can do, a man can OVER-DO ke!
See his THICK TOTO-SUCKING lips.
|Re: Photos Of Kemen's Girlfriend & And Supposed Wife Surface Online by Mannylex(m): 9:41am
The dude is not as ugly as people tag him, even though I know the pictures are filtered. The ladies he rolls with are pretty too.
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Kemen's Girlfriend & And Supposed Wife Surface Online by ayusco85(m): 9:41am
mrphysics:
Nairaland of old used to be an information Destination. Now they are just a blog after likes and number of views and clicks.
RIP Nairaland of old...
|Re: Photos Of Kemen's Girlfriend & And Supposed Wife Surface Online by Haute: 9:42am
LuvU2 , would you like to be a BBN contestant?
|Re: Photos Of Kemen's Girlfriend & And Supposed Wife Surface Online by scobaba: 9:43am
ayusco85:
all of us at Nairaland of new...wish you same.
|Re: Photos Of Kemen's Girlfriend & And Supposed Wife Surface Online by MissNairaland1: 9:44am
Dont worry he will soon be home with her
|Re: Photos Of Kemen's Girlfriend & And Supposed Wife Surface Online by swtman: 9:44am
We dey watch
|Re: Photos Of Kemen's Girlfriend & And Supposed Wife Surface Online by Mayflowa(m): 9:44am
Agadsman:
Are you for real? Are you seriously comparing pix with actual video shot? What you see is what ya get
|Re: Photos Of Kemen's Girlfriend & And Supposed Wife Surface Online by Kaxmytex(m): 9:47am
My golddigging sisters from anoda mother
|Re: Photos Of Kemen's Girlfriend & And Supposed Wife Surface Online by dubemnaija: 9:48am
shamecurls:
kai! some people sef
#TeamOkroWithTomatoSoup
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Kemen's Girlfriend & And Supposed Wife Surface Online by sod09(m): 9:48am
Lol
|Re: Photos Of Kemen's Girlfriend & And Supposed Wife Surface Online by enoqueen: 9:48am
Omase ooo
This ugly lipping kemen.
Watch First Position Online / Buy Cheap Dvds- Mash Seasons 1-11 Merlin Seasons 1-4 Pretty Little Liars Seasons / Which Is Your Favorite Tv Show ?
Viewing this topic: VivJohn, gloriousme16, femimailbox(m), knuckbuck(m), mgbogo, PMPhoenix(m), fusyman(m), Chikebrain, idbami2(m), eyinjuege, Emperortj93(m), drnoel, djlawex02(m), eazichris, oyeludef(m), edpunter, happyjolly(f), Dosmay(m), Etinosajay, AlexCk, niyi123, marcjoe(m), CIOSYLVA(m), Financialslot, gateleo(m), ojukokoro, jerikoyan(m), prettimoi(f), remmyjunior, mayree2t9(f), vampire2020, IncredibleSEUN, kmoula1, aidymike(f), Swizdoe(m), divalizzy(f), virtual3xpert, iamOdino(m), ay4shizzy(m), Sketch007(m), xynerise(m), Jeromejnr(m), akokoniko, lawrex3, Jaypower2(m), nodullin(m), ettacool(m), snazzy5050(m), DemonMonkey7(m), MrigweC(m), cazzo(m), muyoge, mr1759, Ucheosefoh(m), Superpower(m), themano, ademoladeji(m), onstelly(f), CaptainRahl(m), sleekysol(m), themonk(m), Emekuz(m), KingAfo(m), codebrew85(m), Itulah(m), DAPMAN601, Godpinkin(m), Ideyontop, ugwup, Esepanye(f), pappyabc, modath(f), mizvee(f), babkunlex(m), kolajoo(m), illuminaty(m), DAMMYORES, pretty1214(f), Dtarmon(m), netken, onwubiko, aottravels(m), Anuoluwapo23(f), etebefia, grovethoery(m), ojhandsome(m), jamaljalal(m), Realhommie(m), Anistef, RedboneSmith(m), Balooscadido88(m), blesoh(f), b0rn2fuck(m), Unbeliever(m), dozzy24(m), landon(m), Iphone5, skoda62(m), pqmeup, Darcwudz(m), oyegbemile(m), W3xy1(m), newmusic, mars123(m), AdoraAmadi and 183 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6