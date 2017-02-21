₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has added Adeyinka Asekun, a banker, to the list of 46 non-career ambassadorial nominees currently being considered by the Senate. Senate President Bukola Saraki read Mr. Osinbajo’s letter conveying Mr. Asekun’s name at plenary on Tuesday. President Muhammadu Buhari, who has been in the United Kingdom on an extended medical vacation since January 19, had on January 12 resubmitted a list of 46 nominees to the Senate, two months after the first one was rejected. The additional nominee, Mr. Asekun, is the chairman of Wema Bank and graduate of University of Wisconsin.
|Re: Osinbajo Adds Adeyinka Asekun To Ambassadorial Nominee List by osinbanjoisaliar: 1:07pm
Vp houseboy, enjoy yourself before your exit
|Re: Osinbajo Adds Adeyinka Asekun To Ambassadorial Nominee List by Kyase(m): 1:08pm
osinbanjoisaliar:go pursue am na
|Re: Osinbajo Adds Adeyinka Asekun To Ambassadorial Nominee List by success1smyn: 1:15pm
just do anything that will move 9ja forward or get ur ass off
|Re: Osinbajo Adds Adeyinka Asekun To Ambassadorial Nominee List by Gurumaharaji(m): 1:22pm
e don happen
|Re: Osinbajo Adds Adeyinka Asekun To Ambassadorial Nominee List by seunmsg(m): 1:29pm
The nominee is a Nigerian nominee irrespective of his tribe. The headline reeks of tribalism and bigotry. I hope the mods will edit the headline before pusing this to front page. The OP added Yoruba man to the title just to cause mischief.
|Re: Osinbajo Adds Adeyinka Asekun To Ambassadorial Nominee List by officialJP: 1:38pm
stop calling him VP cause baba is not coming again so is the new.....
|Re: Osinbajo Adds Adeyinka Asekun To Ambassadorial Nominee List by Kitulu(m): 1:38pm
good instincts
|Re: Osinbajo Adds Adeyinka Asekun To Ambassadorial Nominee List by freeborn76(m): 1:39pm
Any sensitive Nigerian can tell the mood in the country right now; the north is gnashing its teeth and nocturnal meetings are daily increasing...I won't say more than that.
|Re: Osinbajo Adds Adeyinka Asekun To Ambassadorial Nominee List by ephi123(f): 1:39pm
osinbanjoisaliar:
You have no respect at all.
|Re: Osinbajo Adds Adeyinka Asekun To Ambassadorial Nominee List by dapolaw: 1:40pm
who be this?
osinbanjoisaliar:
|Re: Osinbajo Adds Adeyinka Asekun To Ambassadorial Nominee List by osinbanjoisaliar: 1:40pm
seunmsg:The VP houseboy added only one name to the list, and the name happens to belong to someone from his tribe, and you say the headline is emanating from ethnic sentiments. Continua o afonja warrior
|Re: Osinbajo Adds Adeyinka Asekun To Ambassadorial Nominee List by project50(m): 1:41pm
The zombies never thought that buhari will die so soon..
..1.they thought that their Messiah will last 8 years.. .
2. They thought he will make 1$=1 naira.. .lol
3 .they thought he would restore Muslims every where in zoo Nigeria.. .
4. They thought their life's will be better.. .
Naira is now the worst currency in Africa because of deaf dead buhari.. .
|Re: Osinbajo Adds Adeyinka Asekun To Ambassadorial Nominee List by Tazmode(m): 1:41pm
Prof is learning and mastering the job small small... Who knows.... He may be...
|Re: Osinbajo Adds Adeyinka Asekun To Ambassadorial Nominee List by richidinho(m): 1:41pm
mttcheew...nepotism
Jagaban can do whatever he likes 2019 is not that far
|Re: Osinbajo Adds Adeyinka Asekun To Ambassadorial Nominee List by michael142(m): 1:41pm
Honestly, this man done remind me of freedom of speech. Since he take over from the dead buladi those useless DSS done calm down
|Re: Osinbajo Adds Adeyinka Asekun To Ambassadorial Nominee List by Lasskeey: 1:42pm
osinbanjoisaliar:....
|Re: Osinbajo Adds Adeyinka Asekun To Ambassadorial Nominee List by simplemach(m): 1:42pm
Ok
|Re: Osinbajo Adds Adeyinka Asekun To Ambassadorial Nominee List by freeborn76(m): 1:42pm
osinbanjoisaliar:
We know where you are from...a people of hate and bitterness.
|Re: Osinbajo Adds Adeyinka Asekun To Ambassadorial Nominee List by doctokwus: 1:43pm
I see y d cabal are desperate to force pmb to remain president despite his incapacitation.
Osinbajo looks like one that will sweep power of influence and cronyism off their feet.
|Re: Osinbajo Adds Adeyinka Asekun To Ambassadorial Nominee List by seunmsg(m): 1:44pm
osinbanjoisaliar:
The moderator has done the needful. No place for divisive bigots like you on nairaland. Your attempt to tribalise the nomination has failed.
|Re: Osinbajo Adds Adeyinka Asekun To Ambassadorial Nominee List by mhk043(m): 1:45pm
osinbanjoisaliar:he can feed ur entire village.. go comout am nah...
|Re: Osinbajo Adds Adeyinka Asekun To Ambassadorial Nominee List by imam07: 1:51pm
osinbanjoisaliar:You go poo for body because u don't have choice.
|Re: Osinbajo Adds Adeyinka Asekun To Ambassadorial Nominee List by swtman: 1:51pm
Osibade abeg food ooooooooo
|Re: Osinbajo Adds Adeyinka Asekun To Ambassadorial Nominee List by omenkaLives: 1:51pm
osinbanjoisaliar:Pained Ugandan.
|Re: Osinbajo Adds Adeyinka Asekun To Ambassadorial Nominee List by osinbanjoisaliar: 1:52pm
seunmsg:The moderator elaborated on the topic by putting up the name of the "lucky" afonja nominee. So sorry, my mission was accomplished
|Re: Osinbajo Adds Adeyinka Asekun To Ambassadorial Nominee List by OkoYibo: 1:52pm
osinbanjoisaliar:
