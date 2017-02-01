₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari’s Health Sparks Fresh Debate On Leadership In Nigeria - Vanguard by Sanchez01: 1:38pm
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/buharis-health-sparks-fresh-debate-leadership-nigeria/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Buhari’s Health Sparks Fresh Debate On Leadership In Nigeria - Vanguard by SexyNairalander: 1:39pm
booked
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Health Sparks Fresh Debate On Leadership In Nigeria - Vanguard by sarrki(m): 1:40pm
Stories for the gods
He transcend the power to osinbajo to act
What else
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Health Sparks Fresh Debate On Leadership In Nigeria - Vanguard by Sanchez01: 1:42pm
– What if? –http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/buharis-health-sparks-fresh-debate-leadership-nigeria/
|Re: Buhari’s Health Sparks Fresh Debate On Leadership In Nigeria - Vanguard by fanacy: 1:44pm
He is demanding for longer period of rest abi ... Alright..he can aswell Rest In Peace... Mtchw
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Health Sparks Fresh Debate On Leadership In Nigeria - Vanguard by Sanchez01: 1:45pm
– ‘Zoning’ out – Rotating power — or “zoning” as it’s called in Nigeria — has long been assumed to be part of the constitution and at the heart of the Yar’Adua crisis.http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/buharis-health-sparks-fresh-debate-leadership-nigeria/
1 Like
|Re: Buhari’s Health Sparks Fresh Debate On Leadership In Nigeria - Vanguard by delli(m): 1:46pm
How are we sure that minster of information really knows his job or is it the presidency cos they keep saying he is in good health.
If so why not come home or no place in nigeria where the Federal government can arrange a private relaxation centre for him
Simple just say the president is not feeling fine and need some time out nobody will kill him since he already giving power to his vice
7 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Health Sparks Fresh Debate On Leadership In Nigeria - Vanguard by mokset123: 1:52pm
Dr Jonathan isn't a professor yet. The writers of this publication should check their facts before publishing
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Health Sparks Fresh Debate On Leadership In Nigeria - Vanguard by unclezuma: 4:12pm
|Re: Buhari’s Health Sparks Fresh Debate On Leadership In Nigeria - Vanguard by Judah95(m): 4:12pm
Serves all APC supporters and Afonjas right..
Look at how they are mourning. I laugh you all in Swahili Language
12 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Health Sparks Fresh Debate On Leadership In Nigeria - Vanguard by talk2archy: 4:13pm
'The 74-year-old former army general left Abuja for London on January 19, leaving Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo in charge while he took time off.'
.
.
.
.
just like that President don enter former army general
.
.
.
continue, we are watching.........
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari’s Health Sparks Fresh Debate On Leadership In Nigeria - Vanguard by Nateben(m): 4:13pm
OK then!!!
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Health Sparks Fresh Debate On Leadership In Nigeria - Vanguard by omusiliyu(m): 4:14pm
PDP and GEJ must be blamed for this
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari’s Health Sparks Fresh Debate On Leadership In Nigeria - Vanguard by SmartMugu: 4:14pm
Ok. I'm sure some people will start blaming me instead of Buhari over the problems in Nigeria.
|Re: Buhari’s Health Sparks Fresh Debate On Leadership In Nigeria - Vanguard by opalu: 4:15pm
We wish him well
|Re: Buhari’s Health Sparks Fresh Debate On Leadership In Nigeria - Vanguard by soldierdollar(m): 4:15pm
please let's allow this man to Rest In Peace nah
1 Like
|Re: Buhari’s Health Sparks Fresh Debate On Leadership In Nigeria - Vanguard by AntiWailer: 4:15pm
What is the debate ?
|Re: Buhari’s Health Sparks Fresh Debate On Leadership In Nigeria - Vanguard by NNVanguard(m): 4:15pm
Voting a senile man is an error that we intend to correct in the New Nigeria Vanguard
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Health Sparks Fresh Debate On Leadership In Nigeria - Vanguard by ephi123(f): 4:15pm
sarrki:
transcend?
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari’s Health Sparks Fresh Debate On Leadership In Nigeria - Vanguard by DIKEnaWAR: 4:15pm
If Buhari is dead, they should bring him let us bury him and forget that ugly chapter in our lives.
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Health Sparks Fresh Debate On Leadership In Nigeria - Vanguard by loomer: 4:16pm
North go learn to field healthy candidates for presidential race soon
1 Like
|Re: Buhari’s Health Sparks Fresh Debate On Leadership In Nigeria - Vanguard by three: 4:16pm
This issue was almost unavoidable as such the debates had started a while back, even earlier than these threads below
http://www.nairaland.com/3173180/constitutional-amendment-vicepresident-act-only
http://www.nairaland.com/3147182/heaven-forbid-president-dies-retires
|Re: Buhari’s Health Sparks Fresh Debate On Leadership In Nigeria - Vanguard by AdonaiRoofing(m): 4:17pm
The way the President's health issue is being handled with secrecy,tells me all is not well with him
Contact us for all your roofing jobs and roof maintenance etc
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Health Sparks Fresh Debate On Leadership In Nigeria - Vanguard by anytexy: 4:17pm
sarrki:Till when?
1 Like
|Re: Buhari’s Health Sparks Fresh Debate On Leadership In Nigeria - Vanguard by link2ok22: 4:17pm
lol
|Re: Buhari’s Health Sparks Fresh Debate On Leadership In Nigeria - Vanguard by logs69: 4:19pm
God help him
|Re: Buhari’s Health Sparks Fresh Debate On Leadership In Nigeria - Vanguard by zest17: 4:19pm
One day na one day,d whole lies go finish n truth go take over. We are watching patiently
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Health Sparks Fresh Debate On Leadership In Nigeria - Vanguard by dwos11: 4:20pm
Heal him o lord
1 Like
|Re: Buhari’s Health Sparks Fresh Debate On Leadership In Nigeria - Vanguard by Daraph(m): 4:21pm
When garri don finish for my room,you still dey yarn nonsense. Abeg park well
1 Like
|Re: Buhari’s Health Sparks Fresh Debate On Leadership In Nigeria - Vanguard by bitcoininvesto(m): 4:21pm
It's non of my business. If Buhari wants he can remain in London until London gets tired of him.
Anyway, check my signature
1 Like
|Re: Buhari’s Health Sparks Fresh Debate On Leadership In Nigeria - Vanguard by Agimor(m): 4:22pm
Viewing this topic: wagzyl, Jackeeh(m), toyota3(m), kbitss(m), amodaade, WukedP(m), Tbillz(m), daryoor03(m), maseratti, oluppy(m), kunlap02(m), lenitaas(m), webcalculator, safetyInspector(m), KK2020, Bolingoyabongo, Paschal55(m), Ababadada, mrjadek01(m), proevan(m), ladychioma, Max124(m), didymario7(m), Umunede, pclecturer(m), ChinonsoDike2, sekeyso, origima, Olukat(m), SpecialAdviser, kernel501, Rrankdonga(m), sdav, Commonsense247, seye15627(m), Dotman2210(m), realjoker(m), mcmurphy132, Olaiya26, comgabo, shexybaby1(f), AlphikkaTech, piroski09(m), paulchucks, 22henry(m), collinsVP, mascot19(m), bluepresidents, promeezb(f), pappyabc, MrTeCO(m), curiousmind11, organicfoods(m), odiman, Kelvinprinzyy(m), s3nn2x(m), Profnedu(m) and 148 guest(s)
